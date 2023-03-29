Lovers and Friends with Shan Boodram

There is so much great and life-changing information about sex and intimacy, but let’s face it, it can be dry as hell! Intimacy expert and sexologist Shan Boodr... More
71: Love At First Sight Almost Sabotaged My Marriage
In this episode, I want to break down what I know about “knowing” someone is the one, before you know their true character. This isn’t meant to knock anyone who chooses to mate this way, because culturally a lot of us subscribe to the importance of instant attraction even if we don’t think we do - but instead to provide you with some knowledge that I wish I had before letting love at first sight lead me astray. Love at first sight is a global phenomenon - meaning no matter where you go, there it is in different languages, stories and beliefs.
In this episode I define what love at first sight is, explain why the brain likes to do it, provide insight into how love at first sight might just be another brand of discrimination, explain how it can be used wisely and also share the dangers of placing a lot of emphasis on how couples met.
70: When a Man Submits to Her Success feat. Jade Novah and Devin Johnson
Let’s talk about submission! My fav definition of this comes from Hafeez who simply said to submit is to sub (be underneath) another person’s mission. Now, one of the main purposes of romantic relationships is to be stronger together - a concept we’ve gone into before when we discussed self expansion theory on episode 4 featuring Jeannie Mai. The Self expansion theory states that the best way to expand, together, is to take stock of each other’s strengths, then create a dynamic that aligns with that reality.
But what happens when in the end of this audit, you realize that your strengths fall outside of traditional gender roles? And furthermore you realize that the man’s strengths are perfectly suited to aid in the woman’s success? How does it work and furthermore CAN it work when a man realizes his partner’s potential and then makes her mission, his main mission? That’s what we are going to be talking about on this episode featuring Jade Novah and Devin Johnson.
Follow Jade:
https://www.instagram.com/jadenovah/
Follow Devin:
https://www.instagram.com/mrdevinaire/?hl=en
69: Everything You Pray You Won't Have to Know About Infertility feat. Deja Riley's story
For women in their 30s, 1 in 5 will experience problems conceiving their first child. Deja Riley, our starring guest gives firsthand advice of what it's like to go through over two years of fertility treatments. A grueling experience that's cost her over $20,000 and almost her marriage.
In this episode Deja tells all: her experience with IUI, IVF, miscarriage, a chemical pregnancy, eastern medicine, and finally surrender. To keep up with Deja's journey follow her
Deja:
http://instagram.com/Dejariley
@Doseofduality- her podcast
http://Dejariley.com
Krizia:
http://instagram.com/kriziacruz_
Krystal
http://instagram.com/krystalfranklintv
Follow Shan:
http://instagram.com/shanboody
http://tiktok.com/shanboody
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSE2Lr9RfYXiFtiX1jk5qng
[email protected]
4/12/2023
1:04:42
68: Family Discussion: Sex, Aging and Our Relationship Dynamics feat. My Mom
In this episode, I sit down with my mom and sister to talk about our sex ed growing up and now as parents ourselves, what we believe is the most important lesson to teach our kids when it comes to sex and love...
You'll also hear a good bit of a past episode that you can listen to in its entirety here.
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lovers-and-friends-with-shan-boodram/id1586679298
I also explain how I plan to bring up conversations about sex to my daughters and what I hope they take away from those.
Follow Lauren:
https://www.maketheshiftcoach.com/
https://www.instagram.com/maketheshiftwithlauren/
Follow Shan:
http://instagram.com/shanboody
http://tiktok.com/shanboody
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSE2Lr9RfYXiFtiX1jk5qng
[email protected]
4/5/2023
51:47
67: Losing Our Baby Broke Me, BUT I Never Told Her That feat. Mike Johnson
Up to 1 in 4 known pregnancies may end in miscarriage. For many of us, this stat is old news - but as we continue to have this conversation aloud after generations of keeping this pain private - what I do think is new is considering how the father feels about the loss. It seems like a no-brainer, but speaking from personal experience, it hadn’t really crossed my mind until recently. So, let’s talk about it with our special guest Mike Johnson on this episode of Lovers and Friends.
According to a study conducted by School of Sciences fathers displayed less “active grief” than their female partners, BUT they were more vulnerable to feelings of despair and difficulty in coping 8 weeks following the loss.
The National Library of Medicine found that of 40 men who’s partner had a miscarriage, 59% said they had a deepened awareness of the fragility of life, 45% mourned the loss of their family’s hopes and dreams, 40% reported a strong sense of vulnerability and powerlessness to help their wife and half did not share feelings with their partner at all.
These are numbers that I believe our starring guest can bring a face too, and this is a face you might recognize. Mike Johnson has already been a guest on Lovers and Friends in one of our biggest episodes “Tall, Dark, Handsome and Sexually Insecure.”
Follow Mike Johnson
http://instagram.com/mike_johnson
https://www.feelingseen.com/
Follow Shan:
http://instagram.com/shanboody
http://tiktok.com/shanboody
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSE2Lr9RfYXiFtiX1jk5qng
[email protected]
There is so much great and life-changing information about sex and intimacy, but let’s face it, it can be dry as hell! Intimacy expert and sexologist Shan Boodram takes a deep dive into anything and everything about sex, relationships, and the science of attachment every week with expert guests and friends who will tell all. It’s everything The Talk should be.