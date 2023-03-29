Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Lovers and Friends with Shan Boodram

There is so much great and life-changing information about sex and intimacy, but let’s face it, it can be dry as hell! Intimacy expert and sexologist Shan Boodr... More
  • 71: Love At First Sight Almost Sabotaged My Marriage
    In this episode, I want to break down what I know about “knowing” someone is the one, before you know their true character. This isn’t meant to knock anyone who chooses to mate this way, because culturally a lot of us subscribe to the importance of instant attraction even if we don’t think we do - but instead to provide you with some knowledge that I wish I had before letting love at first sight lead me astray. Love at first sight is a global phenomenon - meaning no matter where you go, there it is in different languages, stories and beliefs. In this episode I define what love at first sight is, explain why the brain likes to do it, provide insight into how love at first sight might just be another brand of discrimination, explain how it can be used wisely and also share the dangers of placing a lot of emphasis on how couples met. Thanks to the sponsors of this episode! BLISSY http://blissy.com/LOVERS and get an additional 30% off!  BABBEL http://Babbel.com/LOVERS for up to 55% off your subscription. Babbel—Language for life. HELLO FRESH http://hellofresh.com/LOVERS50 for 50% off plus free shipping! Follow Shan: http://instagram.com/shanboody http://tiktok.com/shanboody https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSE2Lr9RfYXiFtiX1jk5qng [email protected]
    4/26/2023
    31:02
  • 70: When a Man Submits to Her Success feat. Jade Novah and Devin Johnson
    Let’s talk about submission! My fav definition of this comes from Hafeez who simply said to submit is to sub (be underneath) another person’s mission. Now, one of the main purposes of romantic relationships is to be stronger together - a concept we’ve gone into before when we discussed self expansion theory on episode 4 featuring Jeannie Mai. The Self expansion theory states that the best way to expand, together, is to take stock of each other’s strengths, then create a dynamic that aligns with that reality. But what happens when in the end of this audit, you realize that your strengths fall outside of traditional gender roles? And furthermore you realize that the man’s strengths are perfectly suited to aid in the woman’s success? How does it work and furthermore CAN it work when a man realizes his partner’s potential and then makes her mission, his main mission? That’s what we are going to be talking about on this episode featuring Jade Novah and Devin Johnson. Thanks to the sponsors of this episode. Hungryroot Go to http://www.hungryroot.com/LOVERS Use code LOVERS for 30% off your first order! That’s Hungryroot.com/LOVERS. Don’t forget to use our link, so they know we sent you. Betterhelp Discover your potential with BetterHelp Visit http://www.betterhlp.com/lovers That's www.betterhlp.com/lovers for 10% off your first month. Follow Jade: https://www.instagram.com/jadenovah/ Follow Devin: https://www.instagram.com/mrdevinaire/?hl=en Follow Shan: http://instagram.com/shanboody http://tiktok.com/shanboody https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSE2Lr9RfYXiFtiX1jk5qng [email protected]
    4/19/2023
    54:42
  • 69: Everything You Pray You Won't Have to Know About Infertility feat. Deja Riley's story
    For women in their 30s, 1 in 5 will experience problems conceiving their first child. Deja Riley, our starring guest gives firsthand advice of what it's like to go through over two years of fertility treatments. A grueling experience that's cost her over $20,000 and almost her marriage. In this episode Deja tells all: her experience with IUI, IVF, miscarriage, a chemical pregnancy, eastern medicine, and finally surrender. To keep up with Deja's journey follow her Deja: http://instagram.com/Dejariley  @Doseofduality- her podcast http://Dejariley.com Follow our other special guests Krizia:  http://instagram.com/kriziacruz_ Krystal http://instagram.com/krystalfranklintv Thanks so much to the sponsors of this episode.  SKIMS Fits Everybody Collection https://www.skims.com LOMI Get $50 off your electric countertop composter by visiting https://www.lomi.com/LOVERS  Then using promocode LOVERS RITUAL and Synbiotic+ Get 10% off your first 3 months by visiting https://www.ritual.com/LOVERS  Follow Shan: http://instagram.com/shanboody http://tiktok.com/shanboody https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSE2Lr9RfYXiFtiX1jk5qng [email protected]
    4/12/2023
    1:04:42
  • 68: Family Discussion: Sex, Aging and Our Relationship Dynamics feat. My Mom
    In this episode, I sit down with my mom and sister to talk about our sex ed growing up and now as parents ourselves, what we believe is the most important lesson to teach our kids when it comes to sex and love... You'll also hear a good bit of a past episode that you can listen to in its entirety here. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lovers-and-friends-with-shan-boodram/id1586679298 I also explain how I plan to bring up conversations about sex to my daughters and what I hope they take away from those.  Thanks to the sponsors of this episode! Lume  New customers GET $5 OFF a Lume Starter Pack with code LOVERS at http://www.LumeDeodorant.com Intimissimi  Go to http://www.intimissimi.com/jlo ZocDoc:  http://www.ZOCDOC.com/LOVERS Betterhelp! Go to betterhelp.com/lovers for 10% off your first month! http://www.betterhelp.com/lovers Follow Lauren: https://www.maketheshiftcoach.com/ https://www.instagram.com/maketheshiftwithlauren/ Follow Shan: http://instagram.com/shanboody http://tiktok.com/shanboody https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSE2Lr9RfYXiFtiX1jk5qng [email protected]
    4/5/2023
    51:47
  • 67: Losing Our Baby Broke Me, BUT I Never Told Her That feat. Mike Johnson
    Up to 1 in 4 known pregnancies may end in miscarriage. For many of us, this stat is old news - but as we continue to have this conversation aloud after generations of keeping this pain private - what I do think is new is considering how the father feels about the loss. It seems like a no-brainer, but speaking from personal experience, it hadn’t really crossed my mind until recently. So, let’s talk about it with our special guest Mike Johnson on this episode of Lovers and Friends. According to a study conducted by School of Sciences fathers displayed less “active grief” than their female partners, BUT they were more vulnerable to feelings of despair and difficulty in coping 8 weeks following the loss.  The National Library of Medicine found that of 40 men who’s partner had a miscarriage, 59% said they had a deepened awareness of the fragility of life, 45% mourned the loss of their family’s hopes and dreams, 40% reported a strong sense of vulnerability and powerlessness to help their wife and half did not share feelings with their partner at all. These are numbers that I believe our starring guest can bring a face too, and this is a face you might recognize. Mike Johnson has already been a guest on Lovers and Friends in one of our biggest episodes “Tall, Dark, Handsome and Sexually Insecure.” Follow Mike Johnson  http://instagram.com/mike_johnson https://www.feelingseen.com/ Thanks to the sponsors of this episode.  Hungryroot! Just go to Hungryroot.com/LOVERS, to get 30% off your first delivery and get your free veggies.  Intimissimi  Go to intimissimi.com/jlo again thats intimissimi.com/jlo Betterhelp! Go to betterhelp.com/lovers for 10% off your first month! Follow Shan: Follow Shan: http://instagram.com/shanboody http://tiktok.com/shanboody https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSE2Lr9RfYXiFtiX1jk5qng [email protected] Sources: https://time.com/3982471/men-are-the-forgotten-grievers-in-miscarriage/ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8064426/ https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/02646839908404587#.Vb9xQc4qefQ
    3/29/2023
    36:46

There is so much great and life-changing information about sex and intimacy, but let’s face it, it can be dry as hell! Intimacy expert and sexologist Shan Boodram takes a deep dive into anything and everything about sex, relationships, and the science of attachment every week with expert guests and friends who will tell all. It’s everything The Talk should be.
