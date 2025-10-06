Is sugar really to blame for the obesity epidemic? In this episode, I break down one of the most common nutrition myths. Using evidence from epidemiology, randomized controlled trials, and meta-analyses, Layne explains why sugar and high fructose corn syrup aren’t the independent culprits they’re often made out to be. Instead, he reveals what the research actually says about calories, metabolism, and how oversimplified narratives mislead the public. If you’ve ever been told “sugar is poison,” this episode will challenge your perspective with science, not fear.SPONSORS• REPS Research Review: https://biolayne.com/reps• Carbon Diet Coach – Achieve your goals with Carbon’s adaptive macro coaching app: https://joincarbon.com/podcastLAYNE'S COMPANIESCarbon Diet Coach: https://joincarbon.com/podcastOutwork Nutrition: https://outworknutrition.comREPS Research Review: https://biolayne.com/repsWorkout Builder: https://biolayne.com/workout-builderTeam Biolayne: https://biolayne.com/online-coachingPhysique Coaching Academy: https://physiquecoachingacademy.comFOLLOW LAYNEhttp://www.facebook.com/laynenortonhttp://www.twitter.com/biolaynehttp://www.instagram.com/biolayneTIMESTAMPS0:00:00 - Intro0:02:49 - Research Funding and Bias0:14:52 - Previous Beliefs on Sugar0:15:31 - Types of Sugar0:17:42 - Previous Beliefs on HFCS0:19:37 - Leptin0:23:56 - Gary Taubes0:24:33 - REPS0:25:22 - Carbohydrate Insulin Model of Obesity0:27:42 - The Case for Sugar Causing Obesity0:30:08 - The Moment I Started to Change My Mind0:32:29 - Ice Cream0:34:18 - Researching Sugar0:39:15 - Mechanisms vs Outcomes0:41:10 - Classic Study0:42:28 - Mark Haub Twinkie Diet0:45:46 - Carbon Diet Coach0:46:46 - Metabolic Health0:48:03 - Glycemic Index0:49:51 - Sugar Intake vs Calorie Intake0:52:30 - Sugar Addiction0:54:21 - Let's Be Clear0:56:36 - Data Over FeelingsSHOW NOTEShttps://biolayne.com/podcasts/dr-layne-norton-podcast/
Why You Should Try To Build Muscle
Why You Should Try To Build Muscle

Building muscle isn't just about aesthetics — it's about survival. 💪In this episode of The Dr. Layne Norton Podcast, I break down why muscle is the most underrated organ of health. You'll hear how it lowers your risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, infections, Alzheimer's, and depression — while also protecting against falls, fractures, and the effects of aging.

We'll dive into:
- How muscle acts like an endocrine organ, releasing myokines that fight disease and slow tumor growth.
- Why more muscle means longer life, better quality of life, and faster recovery if you get sick.
- The myth that you "can't build muscle after a certain age" — and why it's total BS.
- How just 50 minutes of resistance training a week can change your health trajectory.

If you want to live longer, feel stronger, and age on your own terms, this is the episode you don't want to skip.

TIMESTAMPS
0:00:00 - Intro
0:02:18 - Muscle for Vanity
0:03:39 - Cultural Perception of Muscles
0:06:13 - Women in the Gym 
0:08:11 - Muscle for Health
0:10:34 - Sarcopenia
0:15:28 - Insulin Sensitivity
0:22:59 - Workout Builder
0:23:54 - Sink Metaphor
0:26:07 - Organ of Health
0:28:11 - Quality of Life
0:32:35 - Cardiovascular Disease Mortality
0:36:35 - Cancer Mortality
0:42:44 - Other Mortality
0:44:45 - Risk of Disease
0:49:22 - Mental Health
0:56:19 - Pain & Injuries
0:57:35 - Team Biolayne
0:58:26 - Wasting Diseases
1:00:59 - Anyone Can Build Muscle
1:03:20 - Outro
How to Build Muscle Masterclass with Professor Brad Schoenfeld
How to Build Muscle Masterclass with Professor Brad Schoenfeld

Learn how to build muscle from the world's most renowned researcher on muscle growth, Professor Brad Schoenfeld. In this absolute masterclass, Dr. Schoenfeld lays out the non-negotiables for muscle growth, what matters most, what matters least, and how to practically implement these recommendations. If you care about building muscle, you do not want to miss this episode.

TIMESTAMPS
0:00:00 - Intro
0:03:20 - How Brad Got Started
0:08:24 - Vanity vs Health
0:14:46 - Muscle Quality
0:16:54 - Muscle and Insulin Resistance
0:22:00 - Most Important Thing for Hypertrophy
0:23:38 - Training to Failure
0:34:51 - Misinformation on Social Media
0:39:02 - Mechanical Tension
0:46:21 - Training Volume
0:52:24 - Workout Builder
0:54:45 - Dose Response
0:59:27 - Overtraining
1:07:19 - Muscle Damage and Soreness
1:14:35 - Mechanisms vs Outcomes
1:19:52 - Cortisol
1:21:15 - Acute vs Chronic
1:24:04 - Mechanisms vs Outcomes
1:25:43 - REPS Research Review
1:26:32 - Research on Volume
1:34:01 - Training Frequency
1:40:06 - Range of Motion
1:46:27 - Intensity Tricks
1:50:32 - Rep Cadence
1:58:03 - Exercise Selection
2:04:43 - Final Question
2:13:53 - Outro
Pros and Cons of Popular Diets
Pros and Cons of Popular Diets

The carnivore diet. The keto diet. Intermittent fasting. Plant based. The [insert diet here]... There are so many popular diets out there being promoted by various diet tribes, many of which have limited evidence for their efficacy. All of which have various positives and negatives associated with them. In this episode, I systematically break down some of the most popular diets and discuss both the positives and negatives to these dietary approaches. If you are confused by all the noise on social media, this episodes is a MUST LISTEN to help simplify things for you!

TIMESTAMPS
0:00:00 - Intro
0:01:47 - Bodybuilding History
0:09:42 - Flexible Dieting
0:25:33 - Carbon Diet Coach
0:26:33 - Mediterranean Diet
0:30:10 - Plant Based Diet
0:39:55 - Low Carb Diets
0:48:30 - Team Biolayne
0:49:20 - Carnivore Diet
0:59:13 - Fasting Diets
1:06:54 - Summary
How To Think Like A Scientist
How To Think Like A Scientist

Not everyone has the time or desire to go to school and get a PhD or a Master's degree in a scientific field. Even getting a scientific degree does not ensure that you will be able to read and interpret research appropriately. But just because you may not have a scientific degree or the desire to achieve one, doesn't mean you can't still learn to think like a scientist.

This isn't about a fancy education... it's about a state of mind and way of thinking. It's less complicated than you might think and there are some simple, systematic ways to ask questions and evaluate evidence that anyone can implement. In this episode I break down how YOU can think like a scientist and be better equipped to evaluate and interpret evidence.

TIMESTAMPS
0:00:00 - Intro
0:03:57 - Areas of Expertise
0:10:12 - The Scientific Method
0:12:47 - Politics vs Science
0:17:07 - Why Study Results Vary
0:22:26 - REPS Research Review
0:23:16 - Research Funding
0:27:06 - How To Read Research
0:29:29 - Scientific Consensus
0:30:58 - Skepticism
0:34:51 - Hierarchy of Evidence
0:39:51 - Physique Coaching Academy
0:40:52 - Hierarchy of Evidence Continued
0:45:40 - The Power of Placebo
0:47:50 - Single vs Double Blind
0:49:44 - Meta Analysis
0:51:04 - Mechanisms vs Outcomes
0:55:54 - Cherry Picking Data
0:57:28 - Practical Considerations of Research
1:00:40 - Outro
Feeling frustrated with the lack of consistent answers around health messaging in the news and social media? Don't know what to believe with all the opposing claims? Dr. Layne Norton (PhD Nutritional Sciences) is here to simplify things so that you can take control of your own health. As a world renowned and respected expert in nutrition, Dr. Norton also has the unique background of having excelled in professional strength sports of drug free bodybuilding and powerlifting. He has won world titles, coached people to world titles, but also coached thousands of 'normal' people to improve their health. In this podcast, Dr. Norton will help reduce the noise in the news and social media to give you the REAL facts about health, fitness, nutrition, and exercise.