How To Think Like A Scientist

Not everyone has the time or desire to go to school and get a PhD or a Master's degree in a scientific field. Even getting a scientific degree does not ensure that you will be able to read and interpret research appropriately. But just because you may not have a scientific degree or the desire to achieve one, doesn't mean you can't still learn to think like a scientist.This isn't about a fancy education... it's about a state of mind and way of thinking. It's less complicated than you might think and there are some simple, systematic ways to ask questions and evaluate evidence that anyone can implement. In this episode I break down how YOU can think like a scientist and be better equipped to evaluate and interpret evidence.TIMESTAMPS0:00:00 - Intro0:03:57 - Areas of Expertise0:10:12 - The Scientific Method0:12:47 - Politics vs Science0:17:07 - Why Study Results Vary0:22:26 - REPS Research Review0:23:16 - Research Funding0:27:06 - How To Read Research0:29:29 - Scientific Consensus0:30:58 - Skepticism0:34:51 - Hierarchy of Evidence0:39:51 - Physique Coaching Academy0:40:52 - Hierarchy of Evidence Continued0:45:40 - The Power of Placebo0:47:50 - Single vs Double Blind0:49:44 - Meta Analysis0:51:04 - Mechanisms vs Outcomes0:55:54 - Cherry Picking Data0:57:28 - Practical Considerations of Research1:00:40 - Outro