Digging for Opportunity: Stephen Clarkson on Iceni Tours and The Marsham Arms Investment - EP43
11/19/2025 | 27 mins.
This week on The Norfolk Business Show, we welcome Stephen Clarkson, an entrepreneur with an exciting vision that blends history, hospitality, and smart business strategy! Stephen is the driving force behind Iceni Metal Detecting Tours and is now looking to expand with a groundbreaking plan for The Marsham Arms. Stephen's journey takes us from his background to the unique appeal of Iceni Metal Detecting Tours, bringing international guests to explore Norfolk's rich historical landscapes. But the real treasure lies in his innovative new venture: the acquisition and operation of The Marsham Arms, an existing pub, restaurant, and B&B.In this captivating conversation, we unearth:-Stephen's entrepreneurial spirit and how he built the success of Iceni Metal Detecting Tours.-The exciting synergy between Iceni Tours and The Marsham Arms, creating a guaranteed stream of guests for the hospitality business.-His detailed plans for revitalising The Marsham Arms, transforming it into a vibrant hub for both locals and international visitors.-The unique investment opportunity presented by The Marsham Arms project, offering a chance to be part of Norfolk's thriving tourism and hospitality sector.-Stephen's call to action for listeners and viewers to consider becoming investors in this compelling growth story.Whether you're an avid history buff, a hospitality enthusiast, or an investor seeking a promising venture with a clear path to success, this episode offers invaluable insights into a truly innovative Norfolk business plan.Sponsor Shout-out:This episode is proudly brought to you by MT Comms. For all your business Telecoms, IT, and tech needs, visit them at www.mtcomms.uk.Connect with Stephen & his ventures:Iceni Metal Detecting Tours: https://www.icenimdt.com/The Marsham Arms: https://www.marshamarms.co.uk/Follow The Norfolk Business Show:Website: https://norfolkbusinessshow.co.ukApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the-norfolk-business-show/id1554559302Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5oPjE8N2M5sBq0M425S58UFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/NorfolkBusinessShowLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/norfolkbusinessshow/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/norfolkbusinessshow/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyX-FwV3M_4fG_7M-M_w3wA#NorfolkBusinessShow #NorfolkBusiness #Podcast #StephenClarkson #IceniMetalDetecting #TheMarshamArms #InvestmentOpportunity #BusinessInvestment #HospitalityBusiness #NorfolkTourism #PubLife #BB #Entrepreneurship #BusinessGrowth #Norfolk #MetalDetecting #LocalBusiness #InvestorCall
From Princes Trust to Successful business: Matthew Jervis- EG Groundscare Ep42 Norfolk Business Show
11/06/2025 | 41 mins.
This week on The Norfolk Business Show, we have a true Norfolk success story. Matthew Jervis, the Managing Director of EG Groundscare tells his incredible story, going from claiming disability and a little help from the Princes Trust to running a successful business covering Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.In the world of groundscare, precision, reliability, and expert service are paramount. Matthew leads EG Groundscare, a company at the forefront of providing top-tier service for everything from professional sports pitches to expansive estates. In this insightful conversation, we dig deep into:Matthew's journey and leadership at EG Groundscare.Navigating the intricacies of running a business.His battle with heath issues.The importance of exceptional service.Whether you're involved in landscaping, block management, facilities management, agriculture, or simply interested in the business of specialist groundscare, this episode offers a rich harvest of insights from a leader in the field.Watch/Listen now to cultivate your business knowledge!This episode is proudly brought to you by MT Comms. For all your business Telecoms, IT, and tech needs, visit them at www.mtcomms.ukConnect with Matthew & EG Groundscare:LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/matthew-jervis-156b788b/EG Groundscare: https://www.eg-groundscare.co.uk/Follow The Norfolk Business Show:Website: https://norfolkbusinessshow.co.ukApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the-norfolk-business-show/id1554559302Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5oPjE8N2M5sBq0M425S58UFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/NorfolkBusinessShowLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/norfolkbusinessshow/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/norfolkbusinessshow/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyX-FwV3M_4fG_7M-M_w3wA#NorfolkBusiness #NorfolkBusinessShow #Podcast #EGGroundscare #MatthewJervis #Groundscare #Agricultural #BusinessLeadership #NorfolkAgriculture #FacilitiesManagement #Landscaping #BusinessInsights #Norfolk
Episode 41 - The Norfolk Business Show - Matthew Robinson - Hypnotherapist & Founder of Combat Hypnosis
10/22/2025 | 1h 4 mins.
This week on The Norfolk Business Show, we welcome Matthew Robinson, the incredible 'Transformational Mind Coach' behind Combat Hypnosis, a hypnotherapist for the fights of life! Matthew's work is truly unique, empowering individuals – from elite athletes to everyday people – to unlock their mental potential and achieve extraordinary results. With a specialisation in Boxing Hypnosis, Weight Loss, and 'Mind over Vape', he brings a wealth of expertise in mental conditioning. In this fascinating conversation, we delve into:• Matthew's journey as a Transformational Mind Coach, working with amateur and elite professional athletes across diverse sports like MMA, UFC, boxing, running, and horse riding.• The power of hypnotherapy and mental coaching to boost performance, overcome challenges, and achieve peak states in sports and business.• How his methods help individuals gain an edge, from winning titles and medals to achieving significant personal transformations like weight loss and breaking habits.• Insights from his popular Spotify Podcast, "Combat Hypnosis for Boxers and MMA Athletes."• His experiences as a motivational speaker for global companies like Microsoft and his passion for vegan ultramarathon running and team-building retreats in the Spanish mountains.Whether you're an entrepreneur seeking mental resilience, an athlete aiming for the top, or simply curious about harnessing the power of your mind, this episode offers unparalleled insights and inspiration.Connect with Matthew & Combat Hypnosis:• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/boxnosis/• Combat Hypnosis: www.CombatHypnosis.comFollow The Norfolk Business Show:• Website: https://norfolkbusinessshow.co.uk• Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the-norfolk-business-show/id1554559302• Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5oPjE8N2M5sBq0M425S58U• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NorfolkBusinessShow• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/norfolkbusinessshow/• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/norfolkbusinessshow/• YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@NorfolkBusinessShowThe Norfolk Business Show is Sponsored by MT Comms – www.mtcomms.uk – Offering Telecoms, IT and tech to businesses around Norfolk.#NorfolkBusiness #Podcast #CombatHypnosis #MatthewRobinson #TransformationalMindCoach #Hypnotherapy #SportsPsychology #MentalResilience #AthleticPerformance #Mindset #WeightLoss #MotivationalSpeaker #VeganRunner #TeamBuilding #Norfolk #BusinessMotivation #PeakPerformance
Episode 40 - The Norfolk Business Show with Sham Golamy - Corporate Partnerships Manager for South Norfolk and Broadland District Councils
10/16/2025 | 48 mins.
This week on The Norfolk Business Show, we're honoured to welcome Sham Golamy, the Corporate Partnerships Manager for South Norfolk and Broadland District Councils! In a dynamic region like Norfolk, collaboration between local government and businesses is key to fostering economic growth, supporting communities, and creating a thriving environment for all. Sham plays a pivotal role in bridging these connections. In this essential conversation, we explore:• The vital role of corporate partnerships in driving local economic development and community initiatives.• How businesses can engage and collaborate with South Norfolk and Broadland District Councils.• Funding opportunities, support programs, and resources available to businesses in the region.• Insights into current council priorities and upcoming projects that impact local enterprises.• The benefits of strong public-private sector relationships for regional prosperity and innovation.Whether you're a local business owner looking for support, an entrepreneur seeking opportunities, or simply interested in how our councils are working with the private sector, this episode offers invaluable insights into unlocking collaborative potential.Connect with Sham:• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/shameemgolamy/Follow The Norfolk Business Show:• Website: https://norfolkbusinessshow.co.uk• Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the-norfolk-business-show/id1554559302• Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5oPjE8N2M5sBq0M425S58U• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NorfolkBusinessShow• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/norfolkbusinessshow/• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/norfolkbusinessshow/• YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyX-FwV3M_4fG_7M-M_w3wA#norfolkbusiness #Podcast #LocalGovernment #CorporatePartnerships #EconomicDevelopment #SouthNorfolkCouncil #BroadlandCouncil #BusinessSupport #NorfolkEconomy #CommunityEngagement #LocalBusiness #PublicPrivatePartnership #Norfolk #BusinessOpportunities
Episode 39 - The Norfolk Business Show with Dave Claydon - Fire Safety & Compliance Expert
10/06/2025 | 58 mins.
This week on The Norfolk Business Show, we're joined by Dave Claydon, a leading expert in fire safety and compliance and the driving force behind LCTC UK! In today's complex regulatory landscape, understanding and implementing robust fire safety measures is not just about compliance, it's about protecting lives and assets. Dave brings a wealth of practical experience and deep knowledge to the table. In this essential conversation, we discuss:The critical importance of fire risk assessments for businesses of all sizes.Navigating the latest fire safety regulations and ensuring your business remains compliant.Common misconceptions about fire safety and how to avoid costly mistakes.Proactive strategies for protecting your premises, staff, and customers.The comprehensive training and consultancy services offered by LCTC UK.Whether you're a business owner, facilities manager, or simply want to ensure your premises are safe and compliant, this episode is packed with invaluable insights and practical advice you won't want to miss!Connect with Dave & LCTC UK:LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dave-claydon-l3certfra-6a0985265/Website: https://lctc.uk/Follow The Norfolk Business Show:Website: https://norfolkbusinessshow.co.ukApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the-norfolk-business-show/id1554559302Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5oPjE8N2M5sBq0M425S58UFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/NorfolkBusinessShowLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/norfolkbusinessshow/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/norfolkbusinessshow/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyX-FwV3M_4fG_7M-M_w3wA#NorfolkBusiness #Podcast #FireSafety #BusinessCompliance #RiskAssessment #LCTCUK #DaveClaydon #WorkplaceSafety #HealthAndSafety #FirePrevention #Norfolk #BusinessTips #Regulations #Training
The Norfolk Business Show