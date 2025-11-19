This week on The Norfolk Business Show, we welcome Stephen Clarkson, an entrepreneur with an exciting vision that blends history, hospitality, and smart business strategy! Stephen is the driving force behind Iceni Metal Detecting Tours and is now looking to expand with a groundbreaking plan for The Marsham Arms. Stephen's journey takes us from his background to the unique appeal of Iceni Metal Detecting Tours, bringing international guests to explore Norfolk's rich historical landscapes. But the real treasure lies in his innovative new venture: the acquisition and operation of The Marsham Arms, an existing pub, restaurant, and B&B.In this captivating conversation, we unearth:-Stephen's entrepreneurial spirit and how he built the success of Iceni Metal Detecting Tours.-The exciting synergy between Iceni Tours and The Marsham Arms, creating a guaranteed stream of guests for the hospitality business.-His detailed plans for revitalising The Marsham Arms, transforming it into a vibrant hub for both locals and international visitors.-The unique investment opportunity presented by The Marsham Arms project, offering a chance to be part of Norfolk's thriving tourism and hospitality sector.-Stephen's call to action for listeners and viewers to consider becoming investors in this compelling growth story.Whether you're an avid history buff, a hospitality enthusiast, or an investor seeking a promising venture with a clear path to success, this episode offers invaluable insights into a truly innovative Norfolk business plan.Sponsor Shout-out:This episode is proudly brought to you by MT Comms. For all your business Telecoms, IT, and tech needs, visit them at www.mtcomms.uk.Connect with Stephen & his ventures:Iceni Metal Detecting Tours: https://www.icenimdt.com/The Marsham Arms: https://www.marshamarms.co.uk/Follow The Norfolk Business Show:Website: https://norfolkbusinessshow.co.ukApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the-norfolk-business-show/id1554559302Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5oPjE8N2M5sBq0M425S58UFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/NorfolkBusinessShowLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/norfolkbusinessshow/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/norfolkbusinessshow/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyX-FwV3M_4fG_7M-M_w3wA#NorfolkBusinessShow #NorfolkBusiness #Podcast #StephenClarkson #IceniMetalDetecting #TheMarshamArms #InvestmentOpportunity #BusinessInvestment #HospitalityBusiness #NorfolkTourism #PubLife #BB #Entrepreneurship #BusinessGrowth #Norfolk #MetalDetecting #LocalBusiness #InvestorCall