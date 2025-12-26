Leverage Is a Mindset, Not a Tactic | From Producer to Builder | The Leverage Lounge
12/24/2025 | 4 mins.
In this episode, Mike Collier introduces the concept of leverage as a mindset and leadership approach, not just a productivity tactic. He explains the shift from a producer mentality to a builder mentality and why burnout often comes from control rather than trust and structure.If you’re feeling busy, stretched thin, or stuck doing everything yourself, this conversation will help you rethink how you lead, protect high-value activities, and use people, systems, AI, capital, and time to grow smarter and more intentionally.A big thank you to SmartHireVA for sponsoring the show and supporting businesses with virtual assistance.Check out leveragewithmike.com for more.
How Gina Kirschenheiter Built a Luxury Real Estate Brand
12/16/2025 | 53 mins.
In this episode, we sit down with Gina Kirschenheiter, co founder of The Gated Group at eXp Realty, to explore how she transitioned from national television to building a fast growing luxury real estate business in Southern California. Gina shares how she turned media visibility into real credibility, scaled quickly after licensing, and built a design driven brand that gained real production momentum.Whether you are a real estate agent, entrepreneur, or personal brand looking to convert attention into income, this episode is packed with insights on brand leverage, luxury marketing, and creating a high touch client experience that supports long term growth.A big thank you to SmartHireVA for sponsoring the show and supporting businesses with virtual assistance.Check out leveragewithmike.com for more.
Sherri Johnson’s System for Creating Top 1% Real Estate Agents
12/09/2025 | 39 mins.
In this episode, we sit down with Sherri Johnson, one of the most respected real estate coaches in the industry, to uncover the systems, mindset shifts, and prospecting strategies she uses to help agents become top 1 percent performers. Sherri shares how simplifying your daily actions, building confidence, and staying consistent can create massive long term results in your business.Whether you are a new agent or an experienced producer ready to scale, this conversation is packed with practical insights, real world examples, and strategies you can start using right away to grow your income and operate like a top performer.A big thank you to SmartHireVA for sponsoring the show and supporting businesses with virtual assistance.Check out leveragewithmike.com for more.
How Chauncey Pham Scales Coaching And House Flipping
12/02/2025 | 51 mins.
In this episode, we sit down with Chauncey Pham, national real estate coach, investor, and cast member of Zombie House Flipping, to explore how she builds high demand coaching programs, scales flipping education, and turns media visibility into real business growth. Chauncey shares her journey from brokerage owner to full time coach and mentor, along with the systems, content strategies, and investing models that fuel her multiple income streams.Whether you are a real estate agent, investor, or coach, this episode is packed with practical insights on scaling a brand, building leverage through content, and using flipping strategies to grow with confidence.A big thank you to SmartHireVA for sponsoring the show and supporting businesses with virtual assistance.Check out leveragewithmike.com for more.
Building a Mega Icon Real Estate Team w/ Towanna & LaShawn Peterson Jackson
11/25/2025 | 59 mins.
In this episode, we sit down with Towanna and LaShawn Peterson Jackson, Associate Brokers, 5× eXp Mega Icon Agents, and founders of Team Peterson Jackson, to uncover how they built one of Detroit’s most successful real estate teams through systems, leadership, and mission-driven culture. They share how their background in IT and project management gave them early leverage, helped them scale production, and shaped a team that thrives through mentorship and accountability.Whether you are a real estate professional, team leader, or entrepreneur, this conversation is filled with practical insights on building strong workflows, developing leaders, and creating a business that makes a real community impact.A big thank you to SmartHireVA for sponsoring the show and supporting businesses with virtual assistance.Check out leveragewithmike.com for more.
