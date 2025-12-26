In this episode, we sit down with Sherri Johnson, one of the most respected real estate coaches in the industry, to uncover the systems, mindset shifts, and prospecting strategies she uses to help agents become top 1 percent performers. Sherri shares how simplifying your daily actions, building confidence, and staying consistent can create massive long term results in your business.Whether you are a new agent or an experienced producer ready to scale, this conversation is packed with practical insights, real world examples, and strategies you can start using right away to grow your income and operate like a top performer.A big thank you to SmartHireVA for sponsoring the show and supporting businesses with virtual assistance.Check out leveragewithmike.com for more.