Benaiah Link, MA, MS, QMHP, is a Qualified Mental Health Professional with over 16 years of experience specializing in trauma, anger management, and holistic well-being. He combines therapeutic approaches such as CBT, client-centered, and solution-focused counseling with his background as a personal trainer to address issues like depression, anxiety, and behavioral disorders. Benaiah currently serves as Senior Curriculum Specialist Supervisor at Youth Guidance's Becoming A Man (BAM) program and provides telehealth therapy through HELP, LLC. He holds degrees in Psychology, Sports-Exercise Psychology, and Clinical Mental Health Counseling, and is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.In this episode Dante and Benaiah discuss:The connection between physical fitness and mental health recoveryWhy trauma is often misunderstood and how it shows up in everyday lifeCommonly misdiagnosed mental health issues like ADHD in childrenThe therapeutic intake process and how treatment goals are setHow journaling, deep breathing, and exercise help manage anxiety and depressionKey Takeaways: Trauma isn’t always dramatic or life-threatening—sometimes, even seemingly minor childhood experiences like punishments or emotional neglect can deeply affect adult mental health. Recognizing and addressing these hidden wounds is essential for true healing.One of the most powerful tools for calming the mind is also the simplest—deep breathing. Practicing it regularly can help reduce anxiety and bring clarity in overwhelming moments.ADHD is frequently over diagnosed, particularly in Black and Brown communities, due to a lack of cultural and environmental context in assessments. Before labeling behavior, it’s crucial to understand the broader circumstances influencing it.Effective therapy goes far beyond conversation. It involves setting specific treatment goals, regularly assessing progress, and actively working through emotional and behavioral patterns.Exercise isn't just for physical health—it can be a therapeutic tool for managing stress, anxiety, and depressive symptoms. Incorporating movement into mental health routines can shift focus and elevate overall well-being.“Trauma doesn’t have to be dramatic—a near miss, a punishment, even a childhood scolding can quietly shape our anxiety as adults. One of the most important steps in healing is learning to debrief and seeking help when needed.” - Benaiah LinkConnect with Benaiah Link:Websites: https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/therapists/benaiah-link-chicago-il/1041074 https://www.help-llc.org/benaiah-link Connect with Dante Royster:Website: https://www.danteroyster.com/Epic Mortgage Website: Epic Mortgage, Inc. NMLS 1885086Facebook: EpicMortgage1885086Epic Mortgage Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/epicmortgage/“The Ultimate Mortgage Guide” book: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CKTRWLRPLinkedIn: Dante Royster | LinkedInTwitter: https://twitter.com/DanteRoysterYouTube: Epic Spotlight Email: [email protected]
