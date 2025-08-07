About Epic Spotlight Podcast

Welcome to the Epic Spotlight Channel — where real estate meets real life.Hosted by America’s Mortgage Expert and author Dante Royster, Epic Spotlight is your guide to building wealth, creating legacy, and living a life that’s nothing short of EPIC.We go beyond mortgage rates and home deals — our podcast shines a light on the truths behind love, happiness, health, and financial freedom, all so you can build your most Epic Life.This channel gives you step-by-step advice, expert interviews, and motivational game plans to help you WIN in real estate and in life.Inside, you’ll find:Real estate investing tips & toolsMarket trends & wealth-building strategiesFinancial Freedom BlueprintsHonest talks on mindset, purpose, and growthJoin the Epic Community and take control of your financial future —Because you’re not just building equity in a property…You’re building equity in your life.