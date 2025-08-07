Powered by RND
  • Nicole Barton: Her Story. Her Light. Her Lens.
    Nicole Barton has been shooting professionally since 2009. Over the course of her career, she has earned Bronze and Silver in the Portrait Masters Competition and placed in international competitions. She is the creator of Crowned In Silver Magazine and the She Is Tulsa documentary, art exhibit, and magazine—as seen on the Oprah Winfrey Network, Channel 2 News, Channel 8 News, and Fox 23. She is also the creator of the She Is OKC documentary and magazine, as well as the Be|Tween documentary film and photo exhibit.Her work has been published in Forbes, Ebony Magazine, and other notable outlets. Empowering women of all sizes, shapes, shades, and ages through representation in beautiful imagery has been her mission for over a decade. What drives her passion is the bond she builds with the women she meets, and witnessing their transformation as they see themselves in a new light.In this episode, Dante and Nicole discuss:Childhood inspiration from Vogue sparked Nicole’s love for photographyShifted mindset from starving artist to thriving creative entrepreneurEmpowers women 40+ through confidence-boosting portrait sessionsOvercame challenges around pricing, value, and redefining professionalism Launching Be|Tween and family legacy films to preserve untold storiesKey Takeaways: By intentionally highlighting overlooked individuals, Nicole creates imagery that validates and celebrates their experiences. Her work helps expand what society considers worthy of attention.Success in art isn’t reserved for a select few—it belongs to those willing to break traditional molds and redefine their value.Her portraits do more than capture faces—they shift mindsets, restore confidence, and affirm identity in ways that ripple beyond the studio.Nicole adapts to each client’s energy, creating a safe space that invites authenticity without pressure or performance.By intentionally choosing the voices and visuals in her daily life, Nicole stays connected to the issues and stories that fuel her creativity.“You got to be excited to get up and do it. Because, you know, the money part of it can be a little trickier, because it's art, and the way that you're going to be able to make it a sustainable career is because you love to get up and do it. And I think you really have to have tunnel vision about who you allow to influence your decision about your craft.” - Nicole BartonConnect with Nicole Barton:Website: https://www.nicolebartonphotography.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nicolebartonphotography Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nicolebartonphotography/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nicolebartonphotography Connect with Dante Royster:Website: https://www.danteroyster.com/Epic Mortgage Website: Epic Mortgage, Inc. NMLS 1885086Facebook: EpicMortgage1885086Epic Mortgage Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/epicmortgage/“The Ultimate Mortgage Guide” book: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CKTRWLRPLinkedIn: Dante Royster | LinkedInTwitter: https://twitter.com/DanteRoysterYouTube: Epic Spotlight Email: [email protected] Statement: Epic Spotlight shines a light on the truths behind love, happiness, health, and wealth. Hosted by America’s Mortgage Expert and author Dante Royster, this podcast delivers bold insights to help you grow and build your most epic life.The 9 states that Epic Mortgage is licensed in are: Illinois/Indiana/Michigan/Colorado/Maryland/Virginia/Florida/Georgia/TexasShow notes by Podcastologist: Angelo Paul TagamaAudio production by Turnkey Podcast Productions. You're the expert. Your podcast will prove it.
  • Benaiah Link: The Mental Side of Healing
    Benaiah Link, MA, MS, QMHP, is a Qualified Mental Health Professional with over 16 years of experience specializing in trauma, anger management, and holistic well-being. He combines therapeutic approaches such as CBT, client-centered, and solution-focused counseling with his background as a personal trainer to address issues like depression, anxiety, and behavioral disorders. Benaiah currently serves as Senior Curriculum Specialist Supervisor at Youth Guidance's Becoming A Man (BAM) program and provides telehealth therapy through HELP, LLC. He holds degrees in Psychology, Sports-Exercise Psychology, and Clinical Mental Health Counseling, and is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.In this episode Dante and Benaiah discuss:The connection between physical fitness and mental health recoveryWhy trauma is often misunderstood and how it shows up in everyday lifeCommonly misdiagnosed mental health issues like ADHD in childrenThe therapeutic intake process and how treatment goals are setHow journaling, deep breathing, and exercise help manage anxiety and depressionKey Takeaways: Trauma isn’t always dramatic or life-threatening—sometimes, even seemingly minor childhood experiences like punishments or emotional neglect can deeply affect adult mental health. Recognizing and addressing these hidden wounds is essential for true healing.One of the most powerful tools for calming the mind is also the simplest—deep breathing. Practicing it regularly can help reduce anxiety and bring clarity in overwhelming moments.ADHD is frequently over diagnosed, particularly in Black and Brown communities, due to a lack of cultural and environmental context in assessments. Before labeling behavior, it’s crucial to understand the broader circumstances influencing it.Effective therapy goes far beyond conversation. It involves setting specific treatment goals, regularly assessing progress, and actively working through emotional and behavioral patterns.Exercise isn't just for physical health—it can be a therapeutic tool for managing stress, anxiety, and depressive symptoms. Incorporating movement into mental health routines can shift focus and elevate overall well-being.“Trauma doesn’t have to be dramatic—a near miss, a punishment, even a childhood scolding can quietly shape our anxiety as adults. One of the most important steps in healing is learning to debrief and seeking help when needed.” - Benaiah LinkConnect with Benaiah Link:Websites: https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/therapists/benaiah-link-chicago-il/1041074 https://www.help-llc.org/benaiah-link Connect with Dante Royster:Website: https://www.danteroyster.com/Epic Mortgage Website: Epic Mortgage, Inc. NMLS 1885086Facebook: EpicMortgage1885086Epic Mortgage Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/epicmortgage/“The Ultimate Mortgage Guide” book: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CKTRWLRPLinkedIn: Dante Royster | LinkedInTwitter: https://twitter.com/DanteRoysterYouTube: Epic Spotlight Email: [email protected] Statement: Epic Spotlight shines a light on the truths behind love, happiness, health, and wealth. Hosted by America’s Mortgage Expert and author Dante Royster, this podcast delivers bold insights to help you grow and build your most epic life.The 9 states that Epic Mortgage is licensed in are: Illinois/Indiana/Michigan/Colorado/Maryland/Virginia/Florida/Georgia/TexasShow notes by Podcastologist: Angelo Paul TagamaAudio production by Turnkey Podcast Productions. You're the expert. Your podcast will prove it.
  • Alecia Bolton: The Passive Power of Mortgage Notes
    Alecia Bolton is a Certified Fund Manager with over 10 years of experience investing in real estate. She has managed and invested in more than $10 million worth of real estate assets, including mortgage notes and residential properties. With over 20 years of experience in IT project management at Fortune 500 companies such as Boeing and Alaska Airlines, Alecia brings a strong operational and systems-focused approach to asset management. She has been recognized for Outstanding Leadership in finance and featured on several investing podcasts. Alecia is the founder of Firefly Solutions, where she creates courses and tools for investors interested in building wealth through performing notes. She’s also recently expanding into multi-family investments to build generational wealth.In this episode, Dante and Alecia discuss:How Alecia got started in real estate after becoming an “accidental landlord.”The difference between performing and non-performing mortgage notesStrategies to mitigate risk and maximize passive cash flowWhy Firefly Solutions was launched to support new note investorsTrends in real estate and Alecia’s pivot into commercial and multifamily assetsKey Takeaways: Alecia’s real estate journey began unexpectedly when the 2008 housing crash turned her into an “accidental landlord.” What started as a temporary solution became the foundation of her investment career.Performing mortgage notes provide steady, passive income with minimal management. Compared to non-performing notes, they offer a more consistent and time-efficient strategy.Success in note investing isn’t about finding a website—it’s about building real relationships. The best deals often come through trusted networks and industry connections.Recognizing a gap in educational resources, Alecia founded Firefly Solutions. Her goal is to equip new investors with the tools and systems she wishes she had early on.As the commercial market faces financial strain, Alecia is shifting focus toward multifamily opportunities. She sees this as a path to both wealth creation and addressing affordable housing needs.“So one of the really great things about mortgage notes is there's always a play that works regardless of what's going on in the economy.” - Alecia BoltonConnect with Alecia Bolton:Website: https://www.magpiepi.com/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alecia-bolton/ Email: [email protected] Connect with Dante Royster:Website: https://www.danteroyster.com/Epic Mortgage Website: Epic Mortgage, Inc. NMLS 1885086Facebook: EpicMortgage1885086Epic Mortgage Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/epicmortgage/“The Ultimate Mortgage Guide” book: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CKTRWLRPLinkedIn: Dante Royster | LinkedInTwitter: https://twitter.com/DanteRoysterYouTube: Epic Spotlight Email: [email protected] Statement: Epic Spotlight shines a light on the truths behind love, happiness, health, and wealth. Hosted by America’s Mortgage Expert and author Dante Royster, this podcast delivers bold insights to help you grow and build your most epic life.The 9 states that Epic Mortgage is licensed in are: Illinois/Indiana/Michigan/Colorado/Maryland/Virginia/Florida/Georgia/TexasShow notes by Podcastologist: Angelo Paul TagamaAudio production by Turnkey Podcast Productions. You're the expert. Your podcast will prove it.
  • Michelle Hayes: No Waiting—Create Your Own Shot
    Michelle Hayes is a trailblazing entrepreneur and talent agent hailing from the vibrant city of Chicago. With a background in business from Hampton University and an MBA from National Louis University, Michelle is the proud owner of Hayes Talent Agency. She made history as the only African American woman to operate three SAG-franchised agencies across Chicago, Atlanta, and Los Angeles.Michelle’s unwavering focus on showcasing Chicago’s immense talent has propelled her agency to prominence, with clients landing coveted roles in hit shows like The Chi, Power, Empire, and Insecure. Most notably, her recent success includes booking a series regular and eight recurring roles on Power Force, earning her widespread acclaim and solidifying her reputation as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry.Beyond her professional achievements, Michelle is deeply committed to empowering future generations, guided by her faith and a dedication to making a lasting impact.In this episode, Dante and Michelle discuss:How Michelle transitioned from modeling and acting to launching her talent agencyThe importance of proper training, headshots, and resumes for aspiring actorsDiversity and inclusion progress (and gaps) in the entertainment industryThe impact of social media and follower count on casting and brandingHow AI is reshaping opportunities—and threats—in film and TVKey Takeaways: Michelle launched her agency after realizing that while she was preparing and referring talent, others were reaping the financial rewards. Her entrepreneurial leap was sparked by both opportunity and insight.Simply having passion isn't enough—aspiring actors must consistently train and build their craft to stand out in auditions and land speaking roles. Talent without preparation won’t survive the competition.Without a polished headshot and a properly formatted resume, actors risk being dismissed before they're even seen. First impressions are everything in this industry.While social media can boost visibility—especially for film and commercial roles—it holds limited sway in traditional TV casting decisions. It’s helpful, but not a golden ticket.The rise of AI is transforming entertainment, raising concerns about the future of real actors and agents as synthetic alternatives become increasingly viable. This shift could redefine the industry's very foundation.“You have to be proactive—there are so many streaming opportunities now to get your work out there. You don’t have to wait for someone to give you the opportunity anymore. We can create our own. A lot of people just sit around waiting instead of creating. Don’t wait for me—do it yourself.” - Michelle HayesConnect with Michelle Hayes:Website: https://hayestalent.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Hayestalent/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hayestalentagency/ Connect with Dante Royster:Website: https://www.danteroyster.com/Epic Mortgage Website: Epic Mortgage, Inc. NMLS 1885086Facebook: EpicMortgage1885086Epic Mortgage Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/epicmortgage/“The Ultimate Mortgage Guide” book: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CKTRWLRPLinkedIn: Dante Royster | LinkedInTwitter: https://twitter.com/DanteRoysterYouTube: Epic Spotlight Email: [email protected] Statement: Epic Spotlight shines a light on the truths behind love, happiness, health, and wealth. Hosted by America’s Mortgage Expert and author Dante Royster, this podcast delivers bold insights to help you grow and build your most epic life.The 9 states that Epic Mortgage is licensed in are: Illinois/Indiana/Michigan/Colorado/Maryland/Virginia/Florida/Georgia/TexasShow notes by Podcastologist: Angelo Paul TagamaAudio production by Turnkey Podcast Productions. You're the expert. Your podcast will prove it.
  • David Posley Jr.: The Intergenerational Legacy Blueprint
    David Posley Jr. is a versatile professional with a diverse background spanning business, government, and sports. As Managing Partner of The Legacy Athlete, he specializes in helping families, athletes, and municipalities prepare for intergenerational wealth transfer with a global infrastructure. Mr. Posley is a trusted resource for families and businesses looking to build long-term legacies.His areas of expertise include strategic planning, risk management, community building, estate planning, and family governance. He is also renowned for his work in digital asset governance and for advocating on behalf of underserved communities and markets. Through partnerships with municipalities, businesses, and educational institutions, Mr. Posley works to educate the broader community—and, most importantly, the next generation of leaders—through The Legacy Club, an international capital transition program that equips families with tools to guide and support their children.In this episode, Dante and David discuss:Shifting from generational to intergenerational wealth thinkingIncluding the whole family in legacy planning and family constitutionsUnderstanding the 10 forms of capital beyond just financial wealthThe role of the Legacy Club in helping second-generation youth navigate inherited responsibilitiesEmbracing digital asset governance in today’s evolving economyKey Takeaways: Shifting the language from “generational” to “intergenerational” reframes how families approach legacy. It’s not just about passing down wealth—it's about building lasting systems that connect multiple generations.Legacy planning moves beyond legal documents. It’s about fostering meaningful, ongoing conversations that create clarity, purpose, and continuity across the family.David introduces a broader view of wealth through his 10 forms of capital model. Families are encouraged to nurture areas like spiritual, human, and instructional capital, not just financial assets.The Legacy Club empowers second-generation youth with guidance, context, and accountability. It helps them transition from inherited privilege to purpose-driven leadership with clarity and support.To future-proof your legacy, digital literacy is essential. David stresses the importance of digital asset governance and adapting to emerging technologies that shape how we manage and protect wealth.“You're literally spending a lot of your legacy not paying attention to it—once you're made aware, your only option is to engage intentionally.” - David Posley Jr.Connect with David Posley Jr.:Website: https://thelegacyathlete.com/legacyprofile Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DWPosleyJr/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dwposleyjr/ Connect with Dante Royster:Website: https://www.danteroyster.com/Epic Mortgage Website: Epic Mortgage, Inc. NMLS 1885086Facebook: EpicMortgage1885086Epic Mortgage Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/epicmortgage/“The Ultimate Mortgage Guide” book: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CKTRWLRPLinkedIn: Dante Royster | LinkedInTwitter: https://twitter.com/DanteRoysterYouTube: Epic Spotlight Email: [email protected] Statement: Epic Spotlight shines a light on the truths behind love, happiness, health, and wealth. Hosted by America’s Mortgage Expert and author Dante Royster, this podcast delivers bold insights to help you grow and build your most epic life.The 9 states that Epic Mortgage is licensed in are: Illinois/Indiana/Michigan/Colorado/Maryland/Virginia/Florida/Georgia/TexasShow notes by Podcastologist: Angelo Paul TagamaAudio production by Turnkey Podcast Productions. You're the expert. Your podcast will prove it.
Welcome to the Epic Spotlight Channel — where real estate meets real life.Hosted by America’s Mortgage Expert and author Dante Royster, Epic Spotlight is your guide to building wealth, creating legacy, and living a life that’s nothing short of EPIC.We go beyond mortgage rates and home deals — our podcast shines a light on the truths behind love, happiness, health, and financial freedom, all so you can build your most Epic Life.This channel gives you step-by-step advice, expert interviews, and motivational game plans to help you WIN in real estate and in life.Inside, you’ll find:Real estate investing tips & toolsMarket trends & wealth-building strategiesFinancial Freedom BlueprintsHonest talks on mindset, purpose, and growthJoin the Epic Community and take control of your financial future —Because you’re not just building equity in a property…You’re building equity in your life.
