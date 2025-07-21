Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsBusinessStartups Decoded
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Startups Decoded
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Startups Decoded

Andy Walsh
BusinessEntrepreneurship
Startups Decoded
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 26
  • Ep#26: Why Your Startup’s Culture Sucks (and How to Fix It) - Michael Landers
    In this episode of Startups Decoded, Michael Landers shares why culture isn’t just an HR function; it’s a startup’s competitive edge. We’ll explore how founders can intentionally shape company culture from day one, avoid common leadership pitfalls, and navigate cross-cultural challenges as they scale globally.Key discussion points:Why culture is the foundation of startup success, not an afterthoughtHow to build and scale a company culture that aligns with business goalsThe role of founder leadership in shaping team dynamics and company valuesCross-cultural challenges in hiring, partnerships, and expansionLessons from working with global organizations on culture-driven leadershipMichael’s insights will help founders think beyond strategy and execution, because in the end, a strong culture is what sustains high-growth startups.Michael Landers.Speaker, Author, and Founder of Culture Crossing.Michael Landers is a globally recognized speaker, author, and consultant specializing in organizational culture, leadership development, and cross-cultural communication. With a career dedicated to empowering organizations to reach their full human potential, he has worked with leaders and teams worldwide to cultivate purpose-driven cultures that foster awareness, alignment, and growth.A Global Perspective on Culture and LeadershipHaving grown up in Latin America and later lived in Japan, Michael developed a deep appreciation for diverse cultures and ways of working. These experiences shaped his understanding of how culture influences leadership, team dynamics, and business outcomes. His insights have guided leaders in navigating complex, multicultural environments and building high-performing, inclusive organizations.Founder of Culture CrossingAs the founder of Culture Crossing, Michael helps organizations cultivate intentional cultures that align with their values, vision, and goals. Driving Impact Through Thought LeadershipMichael is the author of Culture Crossing: Discover the Key to Making Successful Connections in the New Global Era, a practical guide to navigating cultural differences in business and leadership. SHOW NOTESMusic Credit: "Neptuno" - Phondupe (Album: Onykia)Chapters00:00 Understanding Culture in Startups02:33 Michael Landers' Journey and Expertise04:36 The Evolution of Corporate Culture06:13 Observing Culture: The Gap Between Intent and Reality10:56 The Role of Leadership in Shaping Culture13:17 Defining Culture in Early-Stage Startups15:49 The Importance of Language in Cultural Frameworks18:52 Behavioral Modeling and Leadership Influence20:50 Transforming Culture: Is It Too Late?22:27 The Impact of Managers on Employee Retention25:04 Hiring for Culture vs. Skills27:17 Celebrating Growth: The Founder’s Perspective29:16 Integrated Excellence: A Framework for Success29:22 Transforming Organizational Culture and Productivity31:32 The Interconnection of Culture, Alignment, and Customer Centricity34:03 Internal Customer Service as a Reflection of External Experience37:45 The Importance of Constructive Feedback41:03 Navigating Leadership and Feedback Dynamics46:42 Cross-Generational Workforce Challenges49:13 Building Trust in a Distributed Work Environment55:59 Empowering Transformational Change in Organizations
    --------  
    58:07
  • Ep#25: Scale or Shatter? Why Founders Break - Leila Lahbabi
    Many founders are chasing scale, but at what cost? In this episode, Leila Lahbabi shares how purpose-driven leaders can grow thriving companies without burning out or losing themselves in the process. We explore the real tension between being a present parent and an ambitious entrepreneur, and how to build high-performing teams that unlock freedom rather than dependence.Leila LahbabiLeila Lahbabi is a trusted advisor to purpose-driven founders and CEOs, helping them scale their companies without sacrificing their freedom, values, or well-being. With a background in strategy consulting for Fortune 100 companies, five years as an entrepreneur, and a deep foundation in psychology, mindfulness, and personal development, Leila brings a holistic, high-impact approach to leadership and business growth.Her work focuses on building high-performing teams and fostering leadership autonomy, enabling founders to step out of the operational grind and into sustainable, values-aligned growth. Leila is also the author of the upcoming book The Billion Dollar Purpose, which explores how mission-driven leaders can unlock talent, scale impact, and build thriving businesses from the inside out.https://www.leilalahbabi.com/impact-at-scaleSHOW NOTESMusic Credit: "Neptuno" - Phondupe (Album: Onykia)In this episode of Startups Decoded, Andy Walsh speaks with Leila Lahbabi about her journey from consulting to entrepreneurship, emphasizing the importance of scaling without sacrificing personal well-being. They discuss the challenges of balancing motherhood and business, the significance of mindfulness and prioritization, and the need to focus on the hard work that truly drives business success. Leila shares her insights on transitioning from being a Chief Everything Officer to a CEO, highlighting the importance of delegation and adaptability in scaling a business effectively.TakeawaysStarting a business is challenging, especially when balancing multiple roles.Mindfulness can help manage stress and improve focus.It's crucial to prioritize actions that drive results.Balancing work and family requires conscious effort and planning.Entrepreneurs often face burnout due to overwhelming responsibilities.Delegation is essential for scaling a business effectively.Understanding the difference between working hard and doing hard work is key.Investing time and intention in your business leads to growth.Adaptability is a critical factor for business success.Reflection and feedback are vital for continuous improvement.Chapters00:00 Introduction to Scaling Without Sacrifice02:20 Leila's Journey: From Consulting to Entrepreneurship04:54 The Reality of Entrepreneurship and Balancing Roles09:42 Catalysts for Change: The Impact of COVID-1913:00 Finding Purpose and Direction in Business16:14 Juggling Parenthood and Entrepreneurship20:33 The Importance of Mindfulness and Strategy23:15 Recognizing Burnout and Its Effects25:00 Challenging Startup Norms and Expectations25:27 The Hidden Struggles of Founders28:20 Reframing Hard Work vs. Doing Hard Work36:20 Transitioning from Chief Everything Officer to CEO42:26 Investing Time for Business Growth43:53 Scaling with Adaptability and Reflection
    --------  
    53:14
  • Ep#24: Why Venture Studios Are the Future of Startups - Matthew Burris
    Matthew Burris joins Startups Decoded to unpack how venture studios are evolving from a misunderstood startup model into a formal, fundable asset class.We explore what’s missing from today’s narrative, the standards being built behind the scenes, and what it will take to legitimize venture studios in the eyes of institutional capital. This is a conversation about quality, vision, and opportunity — and why the next wave of innovation infrastructure might look more like a studio than a fund.Matt Burris A leading voice in the global venture studio ecosystem. As a Partner at Venture Studio Associates, he collaborates with studios managing over $500 million in assets, providing strategic guidance on design, operations, and scaling.​Through his Substack newsletter, Venture Studio Perspective, Matthew shares in-depth analyses and insights drawn from his study of more than 500 venture studios worldwide.​With a background that includes organizing and mentoring at Startup Weekends across Indiana, where he worked with over 450 aspiring entrepreneurs, Matthew brings a wealth of experience in turning ideas into viable businesses.Matthew is passionate about demystifying the venture studio model and helping founders and investors make informed decisions through proven frameworks.​The Venture Studio ForumA global nonprofit trade association dedicated to advancing the venture studio model as a recognized and impactful asset class in the startup ecosystem. It serves as a central hub for studio operators, investors, and ecosystem supporters, providing resources, research, and a collaborative community to foster the growth and success of venture studios worldwide.​SHOW NOTESMusic Credit: "Neptuno" - Phondupe (Album: Onykia)SummaryIn this episode of Startups Decoded, Andy Walsh interviews Matt Burris about the evolving landscape of venture studios. They discuss the history, current market perception, and the challenges faced by venture studios as an asset class. Matt shares insights on the Venture Studio Forum, the importance of validation in the startup process, and the development of the Venture Studio Index. The conversation also touches on equity models and the future of venture studios in the investment ecosystem.Chapters00:00 Introduction to Venture Studios03:08 The Evolution of Venture Studios05:20 Current Market Perception of Venture Studios07:07 The Venture Studio Forum09:33 Defining a Venture Studio11:03 The Role of Automation in Startups13:46 The Importance of Validation15:04 The Stages of Building Companies in a Studio17:34 Balancing Intuition and Data20:44 Creating Standardized Reports for Investors22:49 Gathering Insights and Data from Studios26:15 Identifying Studio Challenges27:41 The Venture Studio Index Explained30:58 Evaluating Studio Roles and Strategies36:08 Understanding Operator Equity Models40:41 Investor Perspectives on Studio Ownership45:06 Envisioning a Mature Venture Studio Ecosystem46:09 Supporting the Venture Studio Forum
    --------  
    49:12
  • Ep#23: From The NFL To The Ultimate Pivot with Kevin Jurovich
    In this episode of Startups Decoded, Kevin Jurovich (Founder & CEO of Hubble) joins me to unpack the raw, early-stage lessons no one talks about enough: compromise, confusion, burnout, and the clarity that comes after blowing it all up and starting again.From an NFL career, to winging it and rebuilding from scratch, to embracing paid consulting and learning how to truly see people, Kevin shares the messy truth behind his pivot journey and how he finally stopped trying to be “right” and started building to get it right.We talk about the real hustle behind Hubble, the weight of early inbound growth, and the mindset shifts it takes to survive long enough to build something meaningful.Kevin Jurovich:Founder & CEO of Hubble, a platform helping creators and domain experts turn their knowledge into income, and more importantly, impact.A former NFL wide receiver turned wealth advisor turned founder, Kevin’s journey into startups began in 2013 while serving tech entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley. Since then, he’s been all-in on building, scaling, and mentoring within the startup ecosystem. He’s on a mission to inspire others to do more of what inspires them—and to shape a future where expertise becomes a catalyst for opportunity.HubbleEmpowers creators and experts to monetize their knowledge through experiences, services, and products, without needing a massive following. It’s designed for those with real expertise, not just social reach, and gives them the tools to grow, serve, and scale their audience through authenticity and value.At its core, Hubble is about transforming expertise into impact, helping people build meaningful, sustainable income from what they know and love.SHOW NOTESMusic Credit: "Neptuno" - Phondupe (Album: Onykia)SummaryIn this conversation, Kevin Yurovich shares insights into the mindset and self-awareness required for founders. He discusses his journey from being an NFL player to becoming a startup founder, emphasizing the importance of community, vulnerability, and learning from failures. Kevin highlights how leveraging platforms like LinkedIn can foster growth and connections, and he elaborates on the development of Hubble, a marketplace for expert advice. The discussion underscores the significance of adaptability and the iterative nature of entrepreneurship.TakeawaysThe older we are, the more we tend to care less about what other people think.You gotta leave the shore; have the courage to go all in.There's no such thing as a self-made individual; it takes a village.Confidence comes from the little things we tell ourselves.Failure is not finite; it's a point in time where you learn something.We are not here to be right; we are here to get it right.The MVP you launch has to work and solve a problem.If you're passionate about it, start getting it out there.Community and vulnerability are key in building relationships.You never know when your efforts will come back full circle.Chapters00:00 The Mindset of a Founder04:18 Transitioning from Sports to Startups08:26 Reflections on Career Changes13:11 The Importance of Pivots18:02 Leveraging LinkedIn for Growth28:07 The Role of Community and Vulnerability31:32 The Shift in Startup Culture34:05 Building Hubble: A Journey of Validation40:54 The Value of Expert Connections
    --------  
    46:54
  • Ep#22: Founders, Build Your Startup in Public with Cory Blumenfeld
    In this episode, we explore why the best founders don’t wait for perfect plans—they launch, learn, and build in public. From early growth hacks to fast feedback loops and sales that start before the product’s finished, we unpack what it really takes to grow quickly and stay ahead. If you're stuck planning instead of building, this one will light a fire.Cory BlumenfeldCory Blumenfeld is a seasoned entrepreneur and business strategist with a passion for empowering individuals to find their voice and start their own ventures. He has co-founded multiple startups, including CoHealth, a digital platform promoting healthy behavior change, and Caribou, a healthcare planning software for financial advisors that raised over $3 million in funding. Currently, Cory serves in Strategy Operations at LearnLux Financial Wellbeing, applying his diverse experience to enhance financial wellness solutions. A graduate of Wilfrid Laurier University and a Next 36 alumnus, Cory is dedicated to inspiring and guiding aspiring entrepreneurs through his insights and leadership.SHOW NOTESMusic Credit: "Neptuno" - Phondupe (Album: Onykia)In this episode of Startups Decoded, Andy Walsh and Corey Blumenfeld discuss the concept of building in public, exploring its significance in the startup ecosystem. Corey shares his journey as a founder, emphasizing the importance of storytelling, authenticity, and the power of relationships in business. They delve into the balance between sharing ideas publicly versus keeping them private, the necessity of validation and testing in product development, and the role of trust and vulnerability in fostering a successful team culture. The conversation also touches on how effective storytelling can attract investment and the long-term benefits of building genuine connections within the entrepreneurial community.TakeawaysBuilding in public allows for authentic connections.Storytelling is crucial for engaging with audiences.Validation through testing is essential for success.Trust and vulnerability foster a positive team culture.Investors are interested in the founder's story and decisions.Sharing experiences can lead to unexpected opportunities.Building relationships is key to long-term success.The future of selling lies in genuine storytelling.You can learn from every interaction, regardless of experience.Being respectfully assertive is important in business.Sound Bites"You can learn from every single person.""You need to be respectfully assertive.""The future of selling is storytelling."Chapters00:00 Building in Public: A New Era for Startups05:02 The Journey of Entrepreneurship: Lessons Learned08:55 The Power of Sharing Your Story11:41 Learning from Every Interaction14:19 Building Relationships in a Digital Age16:45 Transparency vs. Stealth: The New Norm18:57 Testing Fast: Validating Ideas Quickly23:51 The Importance of Hypothesis Testing in Business25:33 The Power of Storytelling and Sharing in Public28:05 Building Trust Through Vulnerability and Authenticity33:29 The Role of Trust and Delegation in Business Growth38:48 Storytelling as a Tool for Investment and Revenue Generation
    --------  
    45:10

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About Startups Decoded

Startups Decoded is a podcast that provides real-world insights into startup strategy and growth, featuring expert-led content, insider stories, and actionable takeaways for founders and investors. We bridge the gap between theory and practice, offering practical lessons to help entrepreneurs thrive in today’s fast-paced ecosystem. More than just a podcast, it's a resource for innovators who dive deep into the strategies behind building and scaling successful startups.
Podcast website
BusinessEntrepreneurship

Listen to Startups Decoded, The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul Alex and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.21.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/27/2025 - 1:14:32 PM