Ep#23: From The NFL To The Ultimate Pivot with Kevin Jurovich

In this episode of Startups Decoded, Kevin Jurovich (Founder & CEO of Hubble) joins me to unpack the raw, early-stage lessons no one talks about enough: compromise, confusion, burnout, and the clarity that comes after blowing it all up and starting again.From an NFL career, to winging it and rebuilding from scratch, to embracing paid consulting and learning how to truly see people, Kevin shares the messy truth behind his pivot journey and how he finally stopped trying to be “right” and started building to get it right.We talk about the real hustle behind Hubble, the weight of early inbound growth, and the mindset shifts it takes to survive long enough to build something meaningful.Kevin Jurovich:Founder & CEO of Hubble, a platform helping creators and domain experts turn their knowledge into income, and more importantly, impact.A former NFL wide receiver turned wealth advisor turned founder, Kevin’s journey into startups began in 2013 while serving tech entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley. Since then, he’s been all-in on building, scaling, and mentoring within the startup ecosystem. He’s on a mission to inspire others to do more of what inspires them—and to shape a future where expertise becomes a catalyst for opportunity.HubbleEmpowers creators and experts to monetize their knowledge through experiences, services, and products, without needing a massive following. It’s designed for those with real expertise, not just social reach, and gives them the tools to grow, serve, and scale their audience through authenticity and value.At its core, Hubble is about transforming expertise into impact, helping people build meaningful, sustainable income from what they know and love.SHOW NOTESMusic Credit: "Neptuno" - Phondupe (Album: Onykia)SummaryIn this conversation, Kevin Yurovich shares insights into the mindset and self-awareness required for founders. He discusses his journey from being an NFL player to becoming a startup founder, emphasizing the importance of community, vulnerability, and learning from failures. Kevin highlights how leveraging platforms like LinkedIn can foster growth and connections, and he elaborates on the development of Hubble, a marketplace for expert advice. The discussion underscores the significance of adaptability and the iterative nature of entrepreneurship.TakeawaysThe older we are, the more we tend to care less about what other people think.You gotta leave the shore; have the courage to go all in.There's no such thing as a self-made individual; it takes a village.Confidence comes from the little things we tell ourselves.Failure is not finite; it's a point in time where you learn something.We are not here to be right; we are here to get it right.The MVP you launch has to work and solve a problem.If you're passionate about it, start getting it out there.Community and vulnerability are key in building relationships.You never know when your efforts will come back full circle.Chapters00:00 The Mindset of a Founder04:18 Transitioning from Sports to Startups08:26 Reflections on Career Changes13:11 The Importance of Pivots18:02 Leveraging LinkedIn for Growth28:07 The Role of Community and Vulnerability31:32 The Shift in Startup Culture34:05 Building Hubble: A Journey of Validation40:54 The Value of Expert Connections