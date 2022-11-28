We all want to get to the next level of our career, but so many of us get stuck. Longtime leadership coach Muriel Wilkins takes you inside real-life leadership ... More
How Do I Lead My Team without Strategic Direction from the Top?
He leads a team at a large global organization and gets positive feedback on their work. But he’s having trouble leading his team with a clear vision amid conflicting priorities and without direction from his senior leaders. Host Muriel Wilkins coaches him through how he can help his team have organizational impact, with or without more clarity from above.
4/24/2023
51:30
How Do I Stay Motivated After Surviving Layoffs?
She’s finally found a leadership role that feels aligned with her personal mission. But in the wake of unexpected company-wide layoffs, she’s struggling with how to plan for her team’s future amid the organizational uncertainty. Host Muriel Wilkins coaches her through how she can motivate and lead her team when so much feels out of their control.
4/10/2023
48:17
Coming Soon: Season 5
Coaching Real Leaders returns April 10 for another season of real-life coaching sessions, with leadership challenges like staying motivated after layoffs, achieving team goals, and more. Listen in as host and longtime executive coach Muriel Wilkins takes you behind closed doors as she helps executives, managers, and entrepreneurs work through the challenges they face and discover unexpected insights about themselves.
4/3/2023
2:13
How Do I Ask for Help?
She’s carved out a unique role for herself, which she loves, but worries that the pace of work is unsustainable. As she thinks about the next step in her career, she realizes that it will require her to lean on the help of others — something she’s not used to doing. Host Muriel Wilkins coaches her through how to get the support she needs to move forward in her career.
12/12/2022
56:13
How Do I Overcome My Disillusionment with the Executive Team?
He sees himself as a servant leader and enjoys building and supporting his teams. But over time, he’s seen behavior from more senior leaders that he doesn’t always agree with, and it’s making him feel disengaged at work. Host Muriel Wilkins coaches him through how he can respond when executives don’t model the company’s values.
