Paul R. Gloria: Next Level Business Power Podcast

    The Power of Focus: Transform Your Business

    12/24/2025 | 5 mins.

    Episode 16 of the Next Level Business Power Show reveals how mastering focus—choosing one skill or goal—can dramatically improve your business and life. Through real stories and actionable systems, learn why distraction kills progress, and discover practical strategies like the 30-day focus challenge and daily deep work. Take action to eliminate distractions and achieve consistent results by committing to one priority for lasting success.

    How Letting Go Fueled Business Growth

    12/23/2025 | 3 mins.

    In Episode 15 of the Next Level Business Show, Paul and Annie share Jason Cole’s journey from overworked freelancer to successful agency owner. Stuck in survival mode, Jason learned that true growth required delegating and trusting others. By hiring help and focusing on high-value activities, he expanded his team and tripled his revenue within nine months. The episode highlights the power of leadership and smart delegation in scaling a business.

    The Power of Micro-Decisions in Business

    12/20/2025 | 3 mins.

    Episode 14 of the Next Level Business Show explores how small daily choices, rather than waiting for big opportunities, drive business growth. The hosts share Lena Brooks' journey: by focusing on imperfect but consistent actions, she built momentum, gained clients, and boosted confidence.

    How to Build a Winning Team

    12/18/2025 | 3 mins.

    This episode of the Next Level Business Show tells the story of Evan Parker, a founder who struggled with team turnover until he learned that trust and shared purpose, not just talent, are key to building a successful team. By focusing on communication, ownership, and mission-driven hires, Evan transformed his company culture, boosting productivity and collaboration.

    How Maya Built a Brand People Love

    12/15/2025 | 4 mins.

    This episode of the Next Level Business Show tells Maya Rivers' journey from a small-time baker to a beloved brand owner. By focusing on emotional connections, personalization, and a compelling brand story, Maya's 'Little Moments Bakery' turned ordinary cupcakes into memorable experiences, leading to viral success. The key lesson: successful branding is about creating meaning and emotional resonance, not just selling products.

About Paul R. Gloria: Next Level Business Power Podcast

Next Level Business podcast is your ultimate guide to scaling your business, mastering entrepreneurship, and turning ideas into income. Every week, we share actionable strategies, mindset tips, and success stories from entrepreneurs around the world. Whether you are a startup founder, small business owner, or aspiring entrepreneur, this show gives you the tools to take your business to the next level.
