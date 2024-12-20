Powered by RND
PodcastsNewsGrain Markets and Other Stuff
Listen to Grain Markets and Other Stuff in the App
Listen to Grain Markets and Other Stuff in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Grain Markets and Other Stuff

Podcast Grain Markets and Other Stuff
Joe Vaclavik
Joe Vaclavik and Mackenzie Johnston discuss the grain markets, the business of farming, news related to agriculture, and a variety of other topics.
NewsBusiness NewsBusinessInvesting

Available Episodes

5 of 1352
  • Government Shutdown Inevitable? What Will We Do Without USDA Reports???
    Joe's Premium Subscription: www.standardgrain.comGrain Markets and Other Stuff Links-Apple PodcastsSpotifyTikTokYouTubeFutures and options trading involves risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone.US House Rejects Trump-Backed Spending BillThe House rejected a Trump-backed spending bill on Thursday night. The bill required a two-thirds majority but failed by a vote of 174 to 235, with nearly 40 Republicans voting against it. Without a deal, a partial government shutdown is set to begin tonight at midnight.Soybean Futures Bounce Amid Bearish MarketSoybean futures bounced back on Thursday after hitting fresh lows earlier in the week. The March 2025 contract gained 13 cents on the day after breaking through technical support levels. Despite bearish fundamentals, the bounce maintained momentum overnight, although the contract may face technical resistance near the $9.82 level, a previous area of support. Corn futures also bounced, while wheat remained mostly lackluster in price action.Drier Conditions Expected for Key Soybean Areas in ArgentinaKey soybean areas in Argentina are expected to turn drier in the coming weeks. Recent below-normal precipitation has already affected corn and soybean regions, and the forecast predicts that Argentina’s soybean areas will receive only 46% of normal rainfall over the next two weeks. Argentina is projected to account for 12% of global soybean production this year. Meanwhile, Brazil’s weather forecasts remain favorable, with most key soybean areas expecting above-normal rainfall. CropProphet provides detailed weather maps to track these shifts.Chicago Wheat Futures Decline for Sixth Consecutive SessionChicago wheat futures declined for the sixth consecutive session on Thursday, with the March 2025 contract falling by as much as 1.9%. This marks the lowest level since late August. The decline was attributed to a strong US dollar and concerns about ample global wheat supplies. According to the USDA, global wheat production for the season is expected to be the largest on record.US Soybean Export Sales IncreaseUS soybean export sales saw an increase last week, with 1.4mmt (52 million bushels) of soybeans sold. This was a 21% increase from the previous week but down 27% from the 4-week average. China was the largest soybean buyer for the week. Corn sales also saw an increase, with 1.2mmt (46 million bushels) sold, up 24% from the prior week. Wheat sales were strong as well, totaling 457,900mt (17 million bushels), a 58% increase from the previous week.AGCO Shares Plummet Amid Struggling Farm EconomyAGCO’s shares tumbled by as much as 6.1% on Thursday before recovering slightly to close with a 3.8% loss. The decline follows AGCO’s announcement that 2025 net sales are projected to be around $9.6 billion, a significant drop from the $12 billion estimated for this year. The reduction is partly due to AGCO’s divestment of its grain-storage and livestock business, compounded by the struggling farm economy, which is expected to weigh on sales. North American retail sales are projected to decline by 25% next year.USDA Drought Monitor Data: Conditions Improve in Some AreasThe latest USDA drought monitor data reveals that parts of the Corn Belt received precipitation last week. Drought conditions improved across portions of Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri, but worsened slightly in western Missouri. The High Plains saw scattered precipitation, and conditions improved in northeast Nebraska and southwest Kansas.
    --------  
    21:55
  • Spending Bill DEAD? Direct Farm Payments at Risk??
    Joe's Premium Subscription: www.standardgrain.comGrain Markets and Other Stuff Links-Apple PodcastsSpotifyTikTokYouTubeFutures and options trading involves risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone.Trump Opposes Stopgap US Government Spending BillPresident-elect Donald Trump has voiced strong opposition to the stopgap US government spending bill. In a Fox News interview, Trump stated that he is totally against the bill, although he doesn’t have the power to veto it, as he isn’t president yet. Trump’s influence over Republican lawmakers could still impact the bill’s passage. The spending package, if passed, would fund the government through mid-March. However, if the bill fails, the government could face a partial shutdown as early as Saturday. The bill includes $31 billion in aid for US farmers, which has been a point of contention for many agricultural groups.Soybean Futures Collapse Amid Bearish Market SentimentSoybean futures took a significant hit on Wednesday, with the March 2025 contract losing more than 25 cents per bushel. On a continuation basis, spot futures posted their lowest trade since late August. A breakout below key technical support earlier in the week likely triggered additional selling pressure. Fund traders were estimated to have sold 20,000 contracts, contributing to the downward trend. Brazil's Soybean Crop Estimate Continues to RiseEstimates for Brazil’s soybean crop continue to grow. Patria Agronegocios, a Brazilian consulting group, now expects the crop to reach 170.4 million metric tons (mmt), slightly above the USDA's forecast of 169 mmt. Brazil’s corn crop is also projected to be robust at 129.3 mmt, compared to the USDA's estimate of 127 mmt.US Ethanol Production Strong AgainUS ethanol production was strong last week, with output reaching 1.1 million barrels per day, a 2.3% increase from the previous week and 2.7% higher than the same week last year. Ethanol stocks stood at 22.6 million barrels, slightly lower than the prior week but still up 2.4% year-over-year. Implied gasoline demand was up 1.3% compared to the previous week and 1% higher than last year, reflecting consistent fuel demand. Over the last four weeks, implied US gasoline demand is up 2.9% compared to the same period last year.Biden Administration Awards $116 Million to Fertilizer IndustryThe Biden administration has awarded $116 million to the fertilizer industry to help increase competition and lower costs. The funds will be distributed to eight facilities to expand fertilizer production across nine states. This investment comes as agricultural groups and lawmakers have criticized the consolidation of the $140 billion US fertilizer industry. Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates for Third Time in a RowThe Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 0.25% on Wednesday, marking its third consecutive rate cut. The new benchmark short-term rate is now 4.25% to 4.5%. The Fed signaled that it expects to reduce rates only twice in 2025, as opposed to the previously anticipated four cuts. The news sent stock markets tumbling, with the Dow Jones falling 2.6%, the S&P 500 dropping 3%, and the Nasdaq losing 3.6%.The USDA reported flash sales on Wednesday:135,000 metric tons (5 million bushels) of corn were sold to Colombia for delivery during the 2024/2025 marketing year.120,000 metric tons of soybean cake and meal were sold to Colombia for delivery in the 2024/2025 marketing year.
    --------  
    13:28
  • Spending Bill: Direct Farm Payments Inevitable + E15 Surprise
    Joe's Premium Subscription: www.standardgrain.comGrain Markets and Other Stuff Links-Apple PodcastsSpotifyTikTokYouTubeFutures and options trading involves risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone.0:00 Direct Farm Payments4:08 Year-Round / Nationwide E156:37 Soybean Collapse8:12 Reduced Russian Wheat Crop9:39 Brazil Currency11:22 Flash SalesStopgap US Government Spending Bill Includes Aid for FarmersIf approved, the stopgap US government spending bill will include additional economic assistance for farmers. The bill extends the 2018 Farm Bill for one year and provides $10 billion in aid to help farmers cope with challenging markets and severe weather conditions. The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the bill Thursday night, and it will then head to the Senate for approval before the government shutdown deadline on Friday night. Year-Round E15 Fuel Sales ApprovedThe stopgap funding bill will allow for the year-round, nationwide sale of E15 fuel. Currently, E15 is available only in a few states during the summer months due to environmental restrictions. The approval is expected to gradually increase ethanol usage, with demand growth contingent on consumer adoption and infrastructure development.Soybean Futures Hit Fresh LowsSoybean futures fell to fresh lows overnight, with the March 2025 contract dipping below $9.70 per bushel for the first time. The violation of key technical support levels led to additional selling pressure. The global soybean supply and demand situation is projected to be hugely burdensome due to the expectation of a massive Brazilian crop. While US processors are on track to crush a record amount of soybeans, exports have been weak compared to the last decade.Sovecon Cuts Russia’s 2025 Wheat Crop ForecastSovecon, a Russian consulting group, has reduced its forecast for Russia’s 2025 wheat crop by 3.7%, bringing the projection down to 78.7 million metric tons (mmt). The reduction is due to poor crop conditions, which are some of the worst seen in decades. If achieved, the 2025 wheat crop would be the smallest since 2021 and below the five-year average of 88.2 mmt. Brazilian Central Bank Intervenes to Stabilize RealThe Central Bank of Brazil conducted two dollar auctions on Tuesday, totaling over $3.3 billion in an effort to stabilize the real. This marks the fourth intervention in three days, aiming to halt the currency’s steep decline. The real has fallen by more than 20% this year, hitting a record low against the US dollar. On the back of this, Brazil’s central bank hiked interest rates by 1% to 12.25% last week, with two more hikes expected by March. The USDA reported several flash sales of soybeans and corn on Tuesday:170,400mt (7 million bushels) of corn were sold to Mexico for delivery during the 2024/2025 marketing year.187,000mt (7 million bushels) of soybeans were sold to Spain for delivery in the 2024/2025 marketing year.132,000mt (5 million bushels) of soybeans were sold to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2024/2025 marketing year.
    --------  
    12:40
  • STRONG Soy Crush + Farm Aid Package Still Missing
    Joe's Premium Subscription: www.standardgrain.comGrain Markets and Other Stuff Links-Apple PodcastsSpotifyTikTokYouTubeFutures and options trading involves risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone.🌱 NOPA Reports November Soybean Crush Data 📊The National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) released its November crush data, showing a decline in US soybean crush for the month. NOPA members processed 193.19 million bushels, a 3.4% decrease from the October record but a 2.2% increase compared to November 2023 🌾. Despite the drop from October, November’s crush was the largest on record for the month and the fourth largest ever for any month. Soybean oil stocks at the end of November increased to 1.08 billion pounds, up 1% from October but down 11% compared to last year’s stocks. Stocks also fell short of the average trade estimate of 1.12 billion pounds 📉.⚖️ Farm Aid Negotiations Delay Stopgap Funding Bill ⏳Negotiations over farm aid have delayed the release of the stopgap funding bill. Initially expected on Sunday, the bill's release has been postponed due to disagreements over economic farm assistance and other provisions. Speaker Mike Johnson is facing challenges due to a slim majority and conservative opposition as the government faces a shutdown deadline this Saturday 🏛️. Lawmakers from agriculture states are pushing for a one-year farm bill extension and additional funding for farmers affected by severe weather 🌾. GOP leaders are pushing for $12 billion in economic aid for farmers, and agricultural groups are urging that this be included in the final package 💼. Updates on this are expected to be released as early as today 📰.💸 Brazilian Real Hits Record Low, Central Bank Takes Action 🇧🇷The Brazilian real fell to a record low on Monday, leading the central bank to sell $1.63 billion in a dollar spot auction to stabilize the currency 🏦. Despite this effort, the real declined more than 1%, closing at 6.1351 per dollar 🌍. The central bank had also raised interest rates by 1% last week, with plans for two more hikes, but these measures have had limited impact due to rising government spending and inflation concerns 💰. Brazil’s president has shifted blame to the central bank for the country’s fiscal challenges and is defending the government's recent fiscal package 📉.🌾 Brazilian Soybean Planting Nearly Complete 🇧🇷Brazilian farmers have nearly completed soybean planting for the 2023/2024 season, with favorable rainfall boosting growing conditions across most of the country 🌧️. However, far southern areas have received excessive precipitation, which could impact those regions' crops 🌱. AgRural, a private agricultural group, is projecting that Brazil’s soybean crop will reach 171.5 million metric tons (mmt) for the season, up from previous forecasts 🌍.📉 US Soybean Shipments Decline, Corn and Wheat Shipments Increase 🚢US soybean shipments declined last week, with 1.7 million metric tons (62 million bushels) of soybeans inspected for export, a 3.5% drop from the previous week but an 18% increase compared to the same week last year 📦. Corn shipments were strong, totaling 1.1 million metric tons (44 million bushels), up 6.8% from the previous week and 18% higher than the same week last year 🌽. Wheat shipments increased to 298,075 metric tons (11 million bushels), up 20% from the previous week and 4.7% higher than last year’s shipments 🌾.
    --------  
    11:50
  • Industry Groups BEG for Direct Payments: Do Farmers Even Want the Money??
    Joe's Premium Subscription: www.standardgrain.comGrain Markets and Other Stuff Links-Apple PodcastsSpotifyTikTokYouTubeFutures and options trading involves risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone.0:00 Direct Payments?3:46 Drier Argentina5:23 "The Funds" and Corn8:31 Brazil Deforestation9:55 Mexican Cattle Imports Still SuspendedUS Corn and Soybean Industry Groups Push for Financial AssistanceUS corn and soybean industry groups are urgently seeking financial assistance for farmers. With Congress yet to release or vote on its year-end spending package, farm groups are pressing for legislation to provide economic support due to challenging market conditions and poor weather. Although Congressional leaders have indicated the package does not currently include aid for farmers, both groups are calling for renewed talks on a potential aid package. There may be fresh developments on the FARM Act today.Argentina's Soybean Areas Face Dry ConditionsSome Argentina soybean areas are likely to experience below-normal rainfall over the next two weeks, particularly in the key northern areas of the Buenos Aires province 🌾. Soybean areas further north are expected to see more normalized rainfall, while Brazil will experience above-normal rainfall across most soybean-producing regions, except for far southern areas, which have already been too wet. These rainfall patterns are crucial for crop development, and further changes could impact overall yield forecasts. The Funds Increase Net-Long Position in CornFund traders significantly increased their net-long position in the corn market last week, with the CFTC data showing that as of December 10, large money managers were net buyers of 92,000 corn contracts. This brings the total net-long position to 166,000 contracts, the largest since February 2023. Funds also bought 15,000 soybean contracts and 3,000 SRW wheat contracts on the week, reflecting bullish sentiment in the grain markets.New Brazilian Laws Threaten Amazon Soy MoratoriumNew laws in several Brazilian states, including Mato Grosso and Rondonia, may weaken soybean restrictions in the Amazon, particularly regarding the Amazon soy moratorium. This moratorium, established in 2006, bans companies from buying soybeans produced on deforested land after 2008. Environmental groups are strongly criticizing the new laws, which remove tax incentives for companies that comply with the moratorium. Mexican Cattle Imports Delayed Until Next YearMexican cattle imports are not expected to resume until next year. The USDA reported that shipments are likely to resume incrementally after the New Year, with full resumption expected later in the year 🐄. Imports were halted in November after the detection of New World screwworm in a cow near the Guatemalan border. The USDA is using $165 million from the Commodity Credit Corporation to help eradicate the pest in Mexico and Central America. USDA Flash Sale of SoybeansThe USDA reported a flash sale of 200,000mt (7 million bushels) of soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2024/2025 marketing year.
    --------  
    12:21

More News podcasts

Trending News podcasts

About Grain Markets and Other Stuff

Joe Vaclavik and Mackenzie Johnston discuss the grain markets, the business of farming, news related to agriculture, and a variety of other topics.
Podcast website

Listen to Grain Markets and Other Stuff, The Charlie Kirk Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/23/2024 - 2:09:09 AM