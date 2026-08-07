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Ones and Tooze

Foreign Policy
BusinessBusiness News
Ones and Tooze
Latest episode

270 episodes

  • Ones and Tooze

    Super Yachts

    08/07/2026 | 34 mins.
    On this episode, Adam and Cameron discuss the economics of super yachts—a global industry worth up to $22 billion.
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  • Ones and Tooze

    The Odyssey

    07/31/2026 | 39 mins.
    The poem written some 2,700 years ago and the contemporary film directed by Christopher Nolan are the topic of this week’s show. Adam and Cameron discuss the economic and philosophical underpinnings of the story.
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  • Ones and Tooze

    The Economics of Andy Burnham

    07/24/2026 | 35 mins.
    Britain’s new prime minister, Andy Burnham, calls his economic philosophy “Manchesterism,” after the city he led as mayor. But the term has meant different things since it was coined in the 19th century. Adam and Cameron dig in.
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  • Ones and Tooze

    Spain vs. Argentina

    07/17/2026 | 42 mins.
    This year's FIFA Men's World Cup final pits Spain against Argentina, two countries with a former colonial relationship and complicated social and economic ties. Adam and Cameron trace the relationship's history.
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  • Ones and Tooze

    The AI Arms Race

    07/10/2026 | 45 mins.
    Private investment in artificial intelligence in 2025 reached nearly $300 billion and is likely to grow this year. The companies making those investments include Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Meta. Who’s winning the AI arms race, and what does it mean for the economy—and for humanity?
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About Ones and Tooze
Foreign Policy economics columnist Adam Tooze, a history professor and a popular author, is encyclopedic about basically everything: from the COVID shutdown, to climate change, to pasta sauce. On our new podcast, Tooze and FP deputy editor Cameron Abadi will look at two data points each week that explain the world: one drawn from the week’s headlines and the other from just about anywhere else Tooze takes us. Check out Adam Tooze’s column at https://foreignpolicy.com/author/adam-tooze/.
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