Foreign Policy economics columnist Adam Tooze, a history professor and a popular author, is encyclopedic about basically everything: from the COVID shutdown, to... More
Available Episodes
5 of 87
Is JPMorgan Chase Bank Helping the Banking Industry or Itself?
JPMorgan Chase has come to the rescue of the banking industry once again by buying the doomed First Republic Bank. On this week's show, Adam and Cameron discuss what JPMorgan gets from the deal (spoiler alert: higher profits and even more sway in the U.S. financial system).
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/5/2023
34:10
Can the U.S. Solve the China Dilemma?
The Biden administration has a tough dilemma to work out: how to push back against China's geopolitical ambitions while also maintaining vital economic ties. In this episode Adam and Cameron explore what levers are available to the US and its EU partners to still exert influence and why in the end the existing world powers may need to completely rethink China's role in global institutions.
And a quick note to our listeners in Berlin... Adam and Cameron will be taping a live episode of Ones and Tooze on May 25 at Prachtwerk Berlin. Click on the link below for tickets. Tickets are almost all sold out so don't wait!
https://www.podfestberlin.com/event-details/ones-and-tooze-live
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/28/2023
33:35
What Saudi Arabia's Reconciliation With Iran Means for the Region
Iran and Saudi Arabia are exchanging ambassadors a month after announcing their resumptions of diplomatic ties. What will this detente mean for economics in the region?
And a quick note to our listeners in Berlin... Adam and Cameron will be taping a live episode of Ones and Tooze on May 25 at Prachtwerk Berlin. Click on the link below for tickets. Their last show in New York City sold out quickly, so don’t wait!
https://www.podfestberlin.com/event-details/ones-and-tooze-live
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/21/2023
30:25
The Economics of Sneakers
On this episode, Cameron and Adam discuss the Nike Air juggernaut: how Michael Jordan's basketball shoes became a multi-billion dollar enterprise. Also on the show, how austerity measures in Greece contributed a deadly train crash there earlier this year.
And a quick note to our listeners in Berlin... Adam and Cameron will be taping a live episode of Ones and Tooze on May 25 at Prachtwerk Berlin. Click on the link below for tickets. Their last show in New York City sold out quickly, so don’t wait!
https://www.podfestberlin.com/event-details/ones-and-tooze-live
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/14/2023
39:18
The Economics of South Africa Since Apartheid
This week on the show, Adam and Cameron discuss the economy of South Africa, which has come a long way since the end of apartheid in 1990. South Africa is now number 36 on the list of countries ranked according to GDP. But deep economic inequalities persist, as a legacy of the apartheid era.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Foreign Policy economics columnist Adam Tooze, a history professor and a popular author, is encyclopedic about basically everything: from the COVID shutdown, to climate change, to pasta sauce. On our new podcast, Tooze and FP deputy editor Cameron Abadi will look at two data points each week that explain the world: one drawn from the week’s headlines and the other from just about anywhere else Tooze takes us. Check out Adam Tooze’s column at https://foreignpolicy.com/author/adam-tooze/.