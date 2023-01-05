ProjectME with Tiffany Carter – Entrepreneurship & Millionaire Mindset

How to Take your Passion and turn it into the Mega Brand of your Dreams, w/ Tori Totlis, Founder of Compete Confidence Golf EP510

Everything starts as an idea. Most people stay in that dream phase of building a business, as that has no risk, zero vulnerability, and requires no work. Then there is 1-2% of you who either have or will take that vision and be determined enough to make it a reality. What stops people isn’t money, isn’t time, isn’t their lack of “how to,” it’s FEAR + the lack of belief that what they desire isn’t possible for them. It took me 10 years to start ProjectME with Tiffany Carter the podcast and business coaching brand. Not because I didn’t know how, or didn’t have the money, or the energy…>> I wasn’t 100% sure I could have what I wanted. When we don’t 100% believe it’s possible then why would we be 100% driven to take the required actions? What finally changed? I decided. I decided it was possible for me. If it was possible for others, why not me? My guest interview today came to me with nothing more than a passion for golf, an idea, and the willingness to learn how to build it. And that she did! Tori Totlis (TOT-LIS) is now one of the top micro-influencers in women’s golf and hosts retreats + tournaments all over the world under her brand Compete Confidence Golf. I want you to hear the behind-the-scenes of what it looks like to start from zero when you decide to go all in on your dream. Connect with Tori here: Breaking Bogies Membership Details: BreakingBogies.com Instagram: @tori_totlis Website: ToriTotlis.com Work with Tiffany: ****Spring applications are closing soon for my Exclusive 2-Month Private Business Coaching program: Private Coaching Application ***SPRING MEGA BONUS SALE > ProjectME Posse Business Coaching Membership Tiffany on Instagram @projectme_with_tiffany Tiffany on TikTok @projectme_with_tiffany Subscribe to Tiffany’s FREE weekly digest The Secret Posse