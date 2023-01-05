ProjectME with Tiffany Carter – Entrepreneurship & Millionaire Mindset

You landed in the perfect place, if you want to make more money, and enjoy doing it! Join your multi-millionaire female entrepreneur host, Tiffany Carter, as sh... More
Available Episodes
5 of 511
Fu€k what THEY think EP511
>>Spring applications are CLOSING for my Exclusive 2-Month Private Business Coaching program: Private Coaching Application I wasn’t free until I did this… In my 20s I thought the feeling of freedom would come once I made 100k a year, then when that didn’t happen I thought it would when I had a million dollars in the bank, then when that didn’t happen I thought it would once I left my corporate career to start a business, and when that didn’t happen, I had a full-blown multi-week meltdown. What I wish I could have told that tormented version of me, is nothing will make you feel truly free UNTIL you stop giving a Fu€k about what other people think of you. To get to this Zero Fu€ks Zone as I call it, you have to first decide you DONE with giving your energy and time being concerned with what THEY will think, what THEY will say, what THEY will do. And instead, give all of those fu€ks to the things that make you happy, that excite you, that make you feel safe, loved, and nurtured. If someone has a problem with it, they clearly aren’t in full support of your happiness and well-being. When you start to put yourself and your needs first, you will quickly find out who stays and who needs to go from your life. The full story of how I went from giving way too many fu€ks to giving none on this hysterically honest podcast episode. SPRING MEGA BONUS SALE > ProjectME Posse Business Coaching Membership Join today and get my Content Creation Made Easy course bundle for FREE! >>Spring applications are CLOSING SOON for my Exclusive 2-Month Private Business Coaching program: Private Coaching Application Tiffany on Instagram @projectme_with_tiffany Tiffany on TikTok @projectme_with_tiffany Subscribe to Tiffany’s FREE weekly digest The Secret Posse
5/3/2023
35:55
How to Take your Passion and turn it into the Mega Brand of your Dreams, w/ Tori Totlis, Founder of Compete Confidence Golf EP510
Everything starts as an idea. Most people stay in that dream phase of building a business, as that has no risk, zero vulnerability, and requires no work. Then there is 1-2% of you who either have or will take that vision and be determined enough to make it a reality. What stops people isn’t money, isn’t time, isn’t their lack of “how to,” it’s FEAR + the lack of belief that what they desire isn’t possible for them. It took me 10 years to start ProjectME with Tiffany Carter the podcast and business coaching brand. Not because I didn’t know how, or didn’t have the money, or the energy…>> I wasn’t 100% sure I could have what I wanted. When we don’t 100% believe it’s possible then why would we be 100% driven to take the required actions? What finally changed? I decided. I decided it was possible for me. If it was possible for others, why not me? My guest interview today came to me with nothing more than a passion for golf, an idea, and the willingness to learn how to build it. And that she did! Tori Totlis (TOT-LIS) is now one of the top micro-influencers in women’s golf and hosts retreats + tournaments all over the world under her brand Compete Confidence Golf. I want you to hear the behind-the-scenes of what it looks like to start from zero when you decide to go all in on your dream. Connect with Tori here: Breaking Bogies Membership Details: BreakingBogies.com Instagram: @tori_totlis Website: ToriTotlis.com Work with Tiffany: ****Spring applications are closing soon for my Exclusive 2-Month Private Business Coaching program: Private Coaching Application ***SPRING MEGA BONUS SALE > ProjectME Posse Business Coaching Membership Tiffany on Instagram @projectme_with_tiffany Tiffany on TikTok @projectme_with_tiffany Subscribe to Tiffany’s FREE weekly digest The Secret Posse
5/1/2023
56:04
The 4 Keys to Creating Money Making Content EP509
SPRING MEGA BONUS SALE > ProjectME Posse Business Coaching Membership Join today and get my Content Creation Made Easy course bundle for FREE! If your content isn’t making you consistent cash, there’s a problem. And it’s not the dang algorithm. For starters, you must have people to present your profitable content to in order to get sales and clients. If you have 100 people in your collective audience between your email list, Instagram, and Facebook…don’t have the expectation you are going to get dozens of sales. The proven math is 3% of your audience is ready to buy from you at any given time, so 3 out of every 100 potential clients (not Auntie Claire). While you don’t need some big audience to make great money online, you do need to focus on consistently growing your audience, WHILE getting them to convert into clients. The mistake most businesses big and small make is the same. I work as a high-level digital marketing and branding consultant for multi-billion dollar big brands for my other business, along with everything from solopreneurs to small business owners generating anywhere from 3k-7 figures a month. They focus on creating pretty on-brand content that gives some kind of value but ends up having ZERO emotional connection. People buy based on feelings and facts. If you leave one of those out, you’ve got a hole in your marketing plan that will cost you a ton of money. Let’s plug that hole in today’s money-making episode. >>Spring applications are CLOSING SOON for my Exclusive 2-Month Private Business Coaching program: Private Coaching Application Tiffany on Instagram @projectme_with_tiffany Tiffany on TikTok @projectme_with_tiffany Subscribe to Tiffany’s FREE weekly digest The Secret Posse
4/26/2023
29:03
How to Recognize Signs from the Universe & Properly Read Them w/ Brenda Johnston, Subconscious Mindset Strategist EP508
This will make me sound crazy. There was part of me that thought; maybe I’d smoked too much weed in my life. Very soon after doing deep subconscious mindset and healing work with my coach, it was like some secret magical portal opened. And I started seeing sh!t. At the main yoga studio, I’ve been going to five days a week for over a year, putting my mat in multiple places on the wood floor, and taking from the same instructors….on this regular day something WILD happened. I look in the front of my mat while in a balancing pose, and there appears a clear friendly symbol with a face speaking to me. (This is when I thought I could be losing my mind for real). In a calm yet firm male tone of voice, he said, “I’m here.” I did acknowledge him after I looked around the room to see if anyone was staring at me. I kept this to myself, but I couldn’t stop thinking about Him. On my way to a yoga class the next morning I thought, “There’s no way he’ll be here again, that was some out-of-body moment.” But I secretly hoped he would be there. Halfway through class, I still hadn’t seen Him, so I thought “ see Tiff that was just a weird random moment.” Then about 5 minutes later He appeared with the same message “I’m here.” “WTF,” I thought, “it happened again.” I was shocked, and excited, yet didn’t fully trust it (more on that in the episode). I waited until this happened 3 more times before telling my Coach, and by this point, he had a name, “Bernard.” Brenda, who’s on today’s episode, was not surprised at all by this, what she said is, “Bernard has actually been there all along, you’re vibrating at a high enough frequency now to see and communicate with him.” The story only gets wilder from here. Connect with Brenda Johnston at: Instagram: @_brendajohnston Elevate Program: brenda-johnston.com/elevate Work with Tiffany: ****Spring applications are closing soon for my Exclusive 2-Month Private Business Coaching program: Private Coaching Application SPRING MEGA BONUS SALE > ProjectME Posse Business Coaching Membership Tiffany on Instagram @projectme_with_tiffany Tiffany on TikTok @projectme_with_tiffany Subscribe to Tiffany’s FREE weekly digest The Secret Posse
4/24/2023
56:38
Repairing your Money Wounds EP507
ProjectME Posse Business Coaching Membership Join today and get my Content Creation Made Easy course bundle for FREE! What happens if you leave a wound unattended? Like you don’t clean it, check on it, or change the dressing. It will fester and get infected right? Well, the mental money wounds that swirl in your mind and nervous system have likely gone untreated for years, perhaps decades, or your entire life. They rarely heal on their own. In fact, I’ve not worked with one single client in my entire career (over 150,000 people) that didn’t have severely untreated money wounds that needed treatment. There are two mind-blowing reasons why you still struggle with money: Your relationship with money is directly tied to your childhood and significant relationships in your life. Your self-worth. Literally, your self-worth is a direct correlation to your net worth. Let’s do some triage today on your money wounds, and release what is blocking your abundance. >>Spring applications are CLOSING SOON for my Exclusive 2-Month Private Business Coaching program: Private Coaching Application Tiffany on Instagram @projectme_with_tiffany Tiffany on TikTok @projectme_with_tiffany Subscribe to Tiffany’s FREE weekly digest The Secret Posse
About ProjectME with Tiffany Carter – Entrepreneurship & Millionaire Mindset
You landed in the perfect place, if you want to make more money, and enjoy doing it! Join your multi-millionaire female entrepreneur host, Tiffany Carter, as she shares success, marketing, business, and wealth-building, tips, strategies, and stories in her unique educationally edgy style. Tiffany keeps it real and takes the mystery out of making BIG money. This former NBC and CBS TV journalist interviews incredible people, with amazing stories and action-worthy advice. She uses a live format, giving people the experience of a live talk show, in an always available and replayable podcast. Are you ready to put yourself first and create your Most Exceptional life? Subscribe and press play.
If you enjoy listening, we would love for you to write a 5-star review of our show. Uplifting reviews help people find our show amongst the sea of podcasts. Thank you!
For daily wealth, wisdom, and inspiration (plus awesome freebies and giveaways!) follow Tiffany:
INSTAGRAM: @projectme_with_tiffany
FACEBOOK: @projectmewithtiffany
SHOW NOTES: www.projectmewithtiffany.com