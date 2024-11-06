30 & Thriving with Alberto Zandi

The First Black Woman to Swim for Great Britain – How Rebecca Ajulu-Bushell Beat the Odds and Built an Empire

"I didn't just want to make history, I wanted to change it."Rebecca Ajulu-Bushell became the first Black woman to ever swim for Great Britain, but that was only the beginning. She went on to graduate from Oxford, become the CEO of the 10,000 Interns Foundation, and author the powerful book This Heavy Black Bone.In this raw and unfiltered conversation, Rebecca opens up about the hurdles of being a Black woman in elite spaces, the fight to balance the scales, and the bravery it takes to rewrite the rules of success.👉 This is not just another success story. It's a blueprint for resilience.