30 & Thriving with Alberto Zandi

The Confidence Coach - Build your confidence today with Stefanie Sword-Williams
How can I build more confidence?How can I self-promote without sounding arrogant?How can I stand out in public speaking?How can I stand out?In this deeply educational and insightful episode, author and coach Stefanie Sword-Williams chats with Alberto about all things confidence.Stefanie has worked with some of the world's largest companies, including Netflix, Unilever and Google, helping individuals improve their career paths by teaching them how to build confidence and promote themselves effectively.This episode will give you practical tools to improve your stage presence, impress during your next investor pitch, advance in your corporate career, or recognize when it's time to quit what you're doing and move on.
1:52:49
UK’s Best Functional Mushroom Brand – Andrew Salter Built a £Multi-Million Brand from Mushrooms
In just a few years, DIRTEA has grown from a bold idea into the UK's leading functional mushroom brand, stocked in the country's biggest retailers and trusted by thousands of customers.But behind the scenes is a story very few founders would have the courage to share. In this episode of 30 & Thriving, Alberto Zandi sits down with Andrew Salter, Co-Founder of DIRTEA, the UK's leading functional mushroom company, to explore what it really takes to disrupt an industry, build a brand with purpose, and perform at your highest level.This isn't a conversation about trends. It's a deep dive into the mindset, strategy, and science behind building something that lasts.You'll learn:– The real benefits of functional mushrooms (and which ones actually work)– What it takes to lead a wellness revolution– How to stay ahead in the most competitive consumer markets– The challenges (and rewards) of building a business with your sibling– The daily nutrition, fitness, and mental habits that fuel successThis episode will change how you think about your health, your habits, and your potential.If you've ever wondered how to take a niche idea and turn it into a household name, this episode is essential listening.Listen now.
1:34:16
TRIP CBD Co-Founder - How a Sports Injury Led to Europe’s Biggest CBD Brand
In just 5 years, TRIP CBD went from an idea to being stocked in Whole Foods, Soho House, and over 35 countries worldwide, averaging a staggering 400% growth per year.But their success story isn't just luck, it's a masterclass in turning challenges into opportunities.When they launched, CBD advertising was banned across major platforms. Instead of giving up, they hacked their way to global success by:Crafting a product so good word-of-mouth became their #1 marketing toolPartnering with brands like Equinox & Soho House to make TRIP the go-to drink for wellness & coolnessThe real benefits of CBD, separating facts from myths.This episode is packed with hard-earned lessons on building a category-defining brand, breaking into elite retailers, and scaling a consumer product when the odds are stacked against you. If you want to know how to build a global brand in a completely new industry, this is the episode you can't afford to miss.
1:27:19
The First Black Woman to Swim for Great Britain – How Rebecca Ajulu-Bushell Beat the Odds and Built an Empire
"I didn't just want to make history, I wanted to change it."Rebecca Ajulu-Bushell became the first Black woman to ever swim for Great Britain, but that was only the beginning. She went on to graduate from Oxford, become the CEO of the 10,000 Interns Foundation, and author the powerful book This Heavy Black Bone.In this raw and unfiltered conversation, Rebecca opens up about the hurdles of being a Black woman in elite spaces, the fight to balance the scales, and the bravery it takes to rewrite the rules of success.👉 This is not just another success story. It's a blueprint for resilience.🎧 Watch now on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music.
1:06:12
Why 99% of Artists Fail – The Art Industry Exposed
The Art Industry Is Rigged – Marine Tanguy Exposes the TruthA story to fuel your day with motivation and hope.Marine Tanguy grew up on a small island in France, far from the art world's elite circles. She had no connections, no privilege, and no fast track to success. Yet today, she's the founder of MTArt Agency. Her mission is to empower talented artists who don't have the means to break through. MTArt is now valued at £35M, proving that success in even the toughest industries is possible.No big city, no privileged background required.This conversation on 30 & Thriving will change the way you think about success in the creative world. Listen now, this one will change everything.
Not long ago, Alberto Zandi was a university student trying to figure out his professional path. His first steps were in strategy consulting, but he quickly realized he had an appetite for business. By 22, he founded Emerald Hospitality Group, one of the UK's fastest-growing businesses according to The Sunday Times in 2024. Now, at 28, Alberto employs over 200 people and owns multiple hospitality brands. His hard work and dedication have landed him a place on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list in 2023.In "30 & Thriving," Alberto sits down with fellow Forbes 30 Under 30 honorees to share the real stories behind their successes, challenges, and personal journeys. These conversations aim to humanize success, showcasing the resilience and perseverance needed to thrive. Tune in for authentic insights that inspire and motivate you to pursue your own entrepreneurial dreams.IG: https://www.instagram.com/30tofficial/LI: https://www.linkedin.com/company/30tofficial/