Tracey Franklin, chief human resources officer at vaccine and biotech company Moderna, tells The Economist's Andrew Palmer what turbocharged growth taught her about hiring, teamwork and company culture
31:11
Boss Class: Daniel Kahneman interview
The careers of many CEOs are built on overconfidence and a few lucky breaks. But to be a successful leader, Daniel Kahneman suggests maintaining a healthy suspicion of your own intuition. The Nobel-prize-winning behavioural scientist prescribes a "structured process" for making the right decisions.
38:21
Boss Class: Claire Hughes Johnson interview
The Economist's Andrew Palmer asks Claire Hughes Johnson, former COO of Stripe and author of "Scaling People", about her systems and strategies for good management.
41:36
Boss Class: Emma Walmsley interview
In 2017 Emma Walmsley became the most powerful woman in corporate Britain. The boss of the drugmaker GSK says leadership is about clearly communicating the what, why and how of your company, and aligning your employees' incentives accordingly.
32:19
Boss Class: Reid Hoffman interview
On the cover of his latest book, Impromptu: Amplifying Our Humanity Through AI, Reid Hoffman credits GPT-4 as a co-author. The tech investor tells our Bartleby columnist Andrew Palmer that artificial-intelligence tools offer a solution to the "blank-page problem" and will soon become a core competence for knowledge workers.
The best bosses create systems for solving problems old and new—from navigating working-from-home demands to hiring the right people, from running good meetings to managing themselves. Andrew Palmer, author of the Bartleby column, looks for advice on how to be a better boss by talking to people who have actually done the job. Listen to The Economist's seven-episode guide for managers.Episodes are out on Mondays. If you're not already a subscriber to The Economist, sign up for our podcast subscription, Economist Podcasts+ at economist.com/podcastsplus.