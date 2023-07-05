Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The World in Brief from The Economist

The World in Brief tells you what’s on the global agenda in the coming day, what to look out for in business, finance and politics and, most importantly, what t... More

  • Berkshire Hathaway's earnings; King Charles’s coronation, and more
    Shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway were greeted at the investment firm’s AGM by the news that first-quarter operating profit—the number Warren Buffett, the boss, urges them to focus on—had risen from $7.2bn a year ago to $8.1bn in 2023. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/7/2023
    4:07

The World in Brief tells you what’s on the global agenda in the coming day, what to look out for in business, finance and politics and, most importantly, what to make of it.


Please subscribe to The Economist for full access to print, digital and audio editions—including the full World in Brief published seven days a week and updated three times a day—at economist.com/briefingoffer.


Digital subscribers to The Economist should log in at economist.com/the-world-in-brief for access to the full World in Brief.


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

