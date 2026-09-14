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The World in Brief from The Economist

The Economist
Daily NewsNews
The World in Brief from The Economist
Latest episode

481 episodes

  • The World in Brief from The Economist

    Donald Trump dismisses AI warnings; disruption to oil routes continues, and more

    09/14/2026 | 3 mins.
    Donald Trump dismissed warnings about the dangers of artificial intelligence, saying critics were raising risks that “won’t happen”.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The World in Brief from The Economist

    Saudi Arabia shuts East-West pipeline; Russia attacks two petrol stations in Kyiv, and more

    09/13/2026 | 12 mins.
    Saudi Arabia shut down its East-West oil pipeline as a “precautionary measure” after it was attacked by drones launched from Iraqi territory; Dario Amodei, the chief executive of Anthropic, called on artificial-intelligence companies to slow AI development

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The World in Brief from The Economist

    Anthropic’s boss issues a warning; Saudi Arabia shuts East-West pipeline, and more

    09/13/2026 | 10 mins.
    Russia attacked two petrol stations in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, with jet-powered Shahed drones, killing two people

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The World in Brief from The Economist

    Saudi Arabia shuts East-West pipeline; American inflation stays sticky, and more

    09/12/2026 | 3 mins.
    Israel said it killed Mohammed Abdel Salam al-Yazouri, a senior Hamas commander who reportedly helped plan the October 7th attack, during strikes on Gaza this week

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The World in Brief from The Economist

    Houthis seize strategic Yemeni port; ECB raises rates, and more

    09/11/2026 | 3 mins.
    Houthi rebels seized Mocha, a strategic port in western Yemen, as fighting with Saudi-backed forces intensified.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The World in Brief from The Economist
The World in Brief tells you what’s on the global agenda in the coming day, what to look out for in business, finance and politics and, most importantly, what to make of it.Economist Podcasts+ subscribers and digital subscribers to The Economist should log in at economist.com/audio/podcasts/the-world-in-brief for access to the full World in Brief.Sign up for Economist Podcasts+ here: www.economist.com/podcastsplus-worldinbrief. For more information about Economist Podcasts+, including how to get access, please visit our FAQs page here https://myaccount.economist.com/s/article/What-is-Economist-Podcasts. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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