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Saudi Arabia shuts East-West pipeline; Russia attacks two petrol stations in Kyiv, and more09/13/2026 | 12 mins.Saudi Arabia shut down its East-West oil pipeline as a “precautionary measure” after it was attacked by drones launched from Iraqi territory; Dario Amodei, the chief executive of Anthropic, called on artificial-intelligence companies to slow AI development
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Saudi Arabia shuts East-West pipeline; American inflation stays sticky, and more09/12/2026 | 3 mins.Israel said it killed Mohammed Abdel Salam al-Yazouri, a senior Hamas commander who reportedly helped plan the October 7th attack, during strikes on Gaza this week
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About The World in Brief from The Economist
The World in Brief tells you what’s on the global agenda in the coming day, what to look out for in business, finance and politics and, most importantly, what to make of it.Economist Podcasts+ subscribers and digital subscribers to The Economist should log in at economist.com/audio/podcasts/the-world-in-brief for access to the full World in Brief.Sign up for Economist Podcasts+ here: www.economist.com/podcastsplus-worldinbrief. For more information about Economist Podcasts+, including how to get access, please visit our FAQs page here https://myaccount.economist.com/s/article/What-is-Economist-Podcasts. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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