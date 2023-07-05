The World in Brief from The Economist

The World in Brief tells you what’s on the global agenda in the coming day, what to look out for in business, finance and politics and, most importantly, what t... More
Berkshire Hathaway's earnings; King Charles’s coronation, and more
Shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway were greeted at the investment firm’s AGM by the news that first-quarter operating profit—the number Warren Buffett, the boss, urges them to focus on—had risen from $7.2bn a year ago to $8.1bn in 2023. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
