Step into the heart of the American zeitgeist with Billy Bush. It’s the radio talk show that’s redefining what it means to be in the know. From sports and politics to entertainment, tech, and pop culture–and everything in between. You’ll hear from A-list stars, athletes, politicians, and more—no filter, no fluff—just the real talk. Unfiltered, engaging, and always one step ahead. Because when the mic is hot, the conversations are even hotter. Listen live on Mondays and Wednesdays at 5PM Easter, 2PM Pacific on TuneIn.

Join Billy Bush on the debut of Hot Mics as he dives into the heart of the LA fires with gripping first-hand accounts of the devastation. Billy tackles the critical issues: the failures of LA leadership, the insurance nightmares, the looting, and the price gouging. But amidst the chaos, he highlights the true heroes—the firefighters battling on the front lines.

In this episode of Hot Mics with Billy Bush, Megyn Kelly joins Billy for a no-holds-barred interview you don’t want to miss. From sharp takes on Harry and Meghan to insights about Jennifer Aniston and Taylor Swift, no topic is off-limits. Plus, we dive into the buzz: Why is Michelle Obama skipping Trump’s inauguration?

About Hot Mics with Billy Bush

"Hot Mics with Billy Bush" - a talk show dominating the American Zeitgeist - sports, politics, entertainment, tech and pop culture, helmed by the deeply experienced and now totally unbridled perspective of a man whose seen the top of the mountain and the belly of the beast, Billy Bush. Funny, honest, provocative, engaging on every emotional level, the show will feature A-list stars from Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Larry David to politicians both loathed and loved but shaping our world today to sports icons on and off the field. With a rolodex built over 24 years and filled with the who's who from all all parts of culture, the reach is unmatched. "Hot Mics with Billy Bush" sits at the point of the cultural pulse of America. Listen live Mondays and Wednesdays at 5pm Eastern / 2pm Pacific on TuneIn.