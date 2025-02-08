My live interview with actor Cary Elwes about the devastating wildfires in LA... and his road back to recovery.

Thank you mary g., Robin Stewart, Under the Covers, Race Bannon, Kit Yoon, and many others for tuning into my live video with Cary Elwes! Join me for my next live video in the app. Get full access to The Jim Acosta Show at jimacosta.substack.com/subscribe