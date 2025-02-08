The Jim Acosta Show - Episode 5 with Beto O'Rourke and Rep. Eugene Vindman
Thanks everybody for watching this first week of the show! I'm so grateful. Don't forget to check out the chat and leave your thoughts on topics for next week. Have a great weekend.
40:53
Episode 4 of "The Jim Acosta Show"
Great show today! Take a look and you'll see why Michael Fanone and Harry Dunn are both profiles in courage for their continued work to tell the truth about January 6th and protect American democracy.
43:22
The Jim Acosta Show Episode 3 - With Director of Center for Politics at UVA - Larry Sabato
Day 3 of the new show! We get into everything including my run-in at the anti-Musk rally in DC this week. Plus I tease my conversation with MeidasTouch Network - Tomorrow at 1pm ET. Stay tuned Friday for a big congressional guest. Still reporting from Washington, I'm Jim Acosta.
37:33
The Jim Acosta Show Episode 2
This was the second day of "The Jim Acosta Show," one week after going independent as a journalist! I want to thank you all for tuning in and weighing in with your comments. I appreciate you so much for making all of this possible, including boosting my spirits! Thank you! Still reporting from Washington, I'm Jim Acosta.
35:20
My live interview with actor Cary Elwes about the devastating wildfires in LA... and his road back to recovery.
My live interview with actor Cary Elwes about the devastating wildfires in LA... and his road back to recovery.