Powered by RND
PodcastsNewsThe Jim Acosta Show
Listen to The Jim Acosta Show in the App
Listen to The Jim Acosta Show in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Jim Acosta Show

Podcast The Jim Acosta Show
Jim Acosta
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope. jimacosta.substack.com
NewsPolitics

Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • The Jim Acosta Show - Episode 5 with Beto O'Rourke and Rep. Eugene Vindman
    Thanks everybody for watching this first week of the show! I’m so grateful. Don’t forget to check out the chat and leave your thoughts on topics for next week. Have a great weekend. And thank you Daniel Pinchbeck, Robin Stewart, Jonathan Brownson, George Schneider, Robert Leonard, and many others for tuning into my live video with Beto O'Rourke and Eugene Vindman! Join me for my next live video in the app. Get full access to The Jim Acosta Show at jimacosta.substack.com/subscribe
    --------  
    40:53
  • Episode 4 of "The Jim Acosta Show"
    Great show today! Take a look and you’ll see why Michael Fanone and Harry Dunn are both profiles in courage for their continued work to tell the truth about January 6th and protect American democracy. Thank you Jessica Smock, Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, Kiwi Rebel, mmulhern, Joy Frew, and many others for tuning into my live video with Michael Fanone, Harry Dunn, and Everett B. Kelley! Join me for my next live video in the app. Get full access to The Jim Acosta Show at jimacosta.substack.com/subscribe
    --------  
    43:22
  • The Jim Acosta Show Episode 3 - With Director of Center for Politics at UVA - Larry Sabato
    Day 3 of the new show! We get into everything including my run-in at the anti-Musk rally in DC this week. Plus I tease my conversation with MeidasTouch Network - Tomorrow at 1pm ET. Stay tuned Friday for a big congressional guest. Still reporting from Washington, I’m Jim Acosta.Thank you Scott Dworkin, Taegan Goddard, Shannon Brandao, Jessica Smock, Ally Hamilton, and many others for tuning into my live video with Larry Sabato! Join me for my next live video in the app. Get full access to The Jim Acosta Show at jimacosta.substack.com/subscribe
    --------  
    37:33
  • The Jim Acosta Show Episode 2
    This was the second day of “The Jim Acosta Show,” one week after going independent as a journalist! I want to thank you all for tuning in and weighing in with your comments. I appreciate you so much for making all of this possible, including boosting my spirits! Thank you! Still reporting from Washington, I’m Jim Acosta. Get full access to The Jim Acosta Show at jimacosta.substack.com/subscribe
    --------  
    35:20
  • My live interview with actor Cary Elwes about the devastating wildfires in LA... and his road back to recovery.
    Thank you mary g., Robin Stewart, Under the Covers, Race Bannon, Kit Yoon, and many others for tuning into my live video with Cary Elwes! Join me for my next live video in the app. Get full access to The Jim Acosta Show at jimacosta.substack.com/subscribe
    --------  
    28:03

More News podcasts

Trending News podcasts

About The Jim Acosta Show

Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope. jimacosta.substack.com
Podcast website

Listen to The Jim Acosta Show, Letters from an American and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.6.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/10/2025 - 1:48:41 AM