Dave Smith expounds upon current events, our government, foreign policy, and all things Libertarian. He is part of the new generation of pundits. He'll educate ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 20
Can Fox News Replace Tucker?
Dave Smith and Robbie The Fire Bernstein Bring you the latest in politics! On this episode of Part Of The Problem, Dave and Robbie take a look at the reasoning behind Tucker Carlson's firing, and who could replace him in the ratings. We also hear about the attacks from the media on the newest challenger for the democratic party nomination, RFK jr. Find Tickets Herehttps://comicdavesmith.com/https://robbiethefire.com/Support Our SponsorsSmallBatchCigar - https://www.smallbatchcigar.com/ PROBLEM10 discount code for 10% off plus 5% rewards points Sheath - https://sheathunderwear.com use promo code PROBLEM20Freezepipe - https://thefreezepipe.com use code POTP for 10% off your entire orderFollow the show on social media:Twitter: https://twitter.com/ComicDaveSmithhttps://twitter.com/RobbieTheFirehttps://www.instagram.com/bmackayisrightInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/theproblemdavesmith/https://www.instagram.com/robbiethefire/https://www.instagram.com/bmackayisrightSubscribe On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/DSmithcomicBuy Dave Album : Dave Smith Libertas - https://bit.ly/2Nq5seMDave Smith and Robbie The Fire Bernstein bring you the latest in Politics three times a week, with the promise of bonus episodes! Libertarian Philosophy mixed with a sense of humor, POTP is one of the leading voices in libertarianism.Dave Smith is a New York based stand-up comedian, radio personality, and political commentator. Dave can be seen regularly on “The Greg Gutfeld Show” and “Red Eye” on Fox News, as well as “Kennedy” on Fox Business Network. In 2013 Dave was featured as one of the New Faces at the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. He was also a featured performer on the New York Comedy Festival’s “New York’s Funniest” showcase in 2014 and 2015. Dave's outlet for his social commentary is his podcast, “Part of the Problem,” which is available on iTunes. Dave is also co-host of “The Legion of Skanks” podcast, available on the GaS Digital Network.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/3/2023
1:01:20
The War On Dissidents
Dave Smith and Robbie The Fire Bernstein bring you the latest in politics! on this episode of Part Of The Problem Dave and Robbie take a look at Donald Trumps recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, The U.S. prosecuting people over memes, The Fox news lawsuit settled with Dominion, and the recent move to subsidize home buyers with bad credit.Find Tickets Herehttps://comicdavesmith.com/https://robbiethefire.com/Support Our SponsorsSmallBatchCigar - https://www.smallbatchcigar.com/ PROBLEM10 discount code for 10% off plus 5% rewards points Sheath - https://sheathunderwear.com use promo code PROBLEM20Run Your Mouth Podcast:Full Video: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkfzjJt0KWYWuHOa9JdZdsgItunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/run-your-mouth/id1549622417Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4ka50RAKTxFTxbtyPP8AHmFollow the show on social media:Twitter: https://twitter.com/ComicDaveSmithhttps://twitter.com/RobbieTheFirehttps://www.instagram.com/bmackayisrightInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/theproblemdavesmith/https://www.instagram.com/robbiethefire/https://www.instagram.com/bmackayisrightSubscribe On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/DSmithcomicBuy Dave Album : Dave Smith Libertas - https://bit.ly/2Nq5seMDave Smith and Robbie The Fire Bernstein bring you the latest in Politics three times a week, with the promise of bonus episodes! Libertarian Philosophy mixed with a sense of humor, POTP is one of the leading voices in libertarianism.Dave Smith is a New York based stand-up comedian, radio personality, and political commentator. Dave can be seen regularly on “The Greg Gutfeld Show” and “Red Eye” on Fox News, as well as “Kennedy” on Fox Business Network. In 2013 Dave was featured as one of the New Faces at the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. He was also a featured performer on the New York Comedy Festival’s “New York’s Funniest” showcase in 2014 and 2015. Dave's outlet for his social commentary is his podcast, “Part of the Problem,” which is available on iTunes. Dave is also co-host of “The Legion of Skanks” podcast, available on the GaS Digital NetworkSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/27/2023
1:03:04
Ray Epps Speaks
Dave Smith and Robbie The Fire Bernstein bring you the latest in politics! on this episode of Part Of The Problem Dave and Robbie take a look at the upcoming CNN puff piece on Ray Epps, who was an extremely visible figure in the January 6th disturbance at The Capitol building. We then hear about the speculation that Joe Biden will be announcing his run candidacy earlier than expected due to pressure from a possible primary from RFK jr. Find Tickets Herehttps://comicdavesmith.com/https://robbiethefire.com/Support Our SponsorsPaint Your Life - text the word PROBLEM to 87204Freezepipe - https://thefreezepipe.com use code POTP for 10% off your entire orderZBiotics - https://zbiotics.com/potp to get 15% off your first order when you use POTP at checkoutFollow the show on social media:Twitter: https://twitter.com/ComicDaveSmithhttps://twitter.com/RobbieTheFirehttps://www.instagram.com/bmackayisrightInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/theproblemdavesmith/https://www.instagram.com/robbiethefire/https://www.instagram.com/bmackayisrightSubscribe On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/DSmithcomicBuy Dave Album : Dave Smith Libertas - https://bit.ly/2Nq5seMDave Smith and Robbie The Fire Bernstein bring you the latest in Politics three times a week, with the promise of bonus episodes! Libertarian Philosophy mixed with a sense of humor, POTP is one of the leading voices in libertarianism.Dave Smith is a New York based stand-up comedian, radio personality, and political commentator. Dave can be seen regularly on “The Greg Gutfeld Show” and “Red Eye” on Fox News, as well as “Kennedy” on Fox Business Network. In 2013 Dave was featured as one of the New Faces at the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. He was also a featured performer on the New York Comedy Festival’s “New York’s Funniest” showcase in 2014 and 2015. Dave's outlet for his social commentary is his podcast, “Part of the Problem,” which is available on iTunes. Dave is also co-host of “The Legion of Skanks” podcast, available on the GaS Digital Network.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/25/2023
53:19
Kennedy Comes For Revenge
Dave Smith and Robbie The Fire Bernstein bring you the latest in politics! On this episode of Part Of The Problem Dave and Robbie discuss Robert Kennedy Jr. and his announcement that he is running against Joe Biden in the democratic primary.This episode was recorded on 4.21.23Find Tickets Herehttps://comicdavesmith.com/https://robbiethefire.com/Support Our SponsorsFacet - https://facet.com/POTPBetter Help - Betterhelp.com/problem for 10% off your first monthSmallBatchCigar - https://www.smallbatchcigar.com/ PROBLEM10 discount code for 10% off plus 5% rewards points Follow the show on social media:Twitter: https://twitter.com/ComicDaveSmithhttps://twitter.com/RobbieTheFirehttps://www.instagram.com/bmackayisrightInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/theproblemdavesmith/https://www.instagram.com/robbiethefire/https://www.instagram.com/bmackayisrightSubscribe On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/DSmithcomicBuy Dave Album : Dave Smith Libertas - https://bit.ly/2Nq5seMDave Smith and Robbie The Fire Bernstein bring you the latest in Politics three times a week, with the promise of bonus episodes! Libertarian Philosophy mixed with a sense of humor, POTP is one of the leading voices in libertarianism.Dave Smith is a New York based stand-up comedian, radio personality, and political commentator. Dave can be seen regularly on “The Greg Gutfeld Show” and “Red Eye” on Fox News, as well as “Kennedy” on Fox Business Network. In 2013 Dave was featured as one of the New Faces at the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. He was also a featured performer on the New York Comedy Festival’s “New York’s Funniest” showcase in 2014 and 2015. Dave's outlet for his social commentary is his podcast, “Part of the Problem,” which is available on iTunes. Dave is also co-host of “The Legion of Skanks” podcast, available on the GaS Digital Network.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/22/2023
51:39
The End Of The Dollar
Dave Smith and Robbie The Fire Bernstein bring you the latest in politics! On this episode of Part Of The Problem Dave and Robbie discuss the recent statements of Emmanuelle Macron on how France will not back the U.S. if there is a conflict in Taiwan. Then we hear about the repercussions of U.S. aggressions coming to light.This episode was recorded on 4.19.23Find Tickets Herehttps://comicdavesmith.com/https://robbiethefire.com/Support Our SponsorsPaint Your Life - text the word PROBLEM to 87204Crowd Health - JoinCrowdHealth.com/99 and use code POTP at sign up- Get your first six months for just $99 per monthFreezepipe - https://thefreezepipe.com use code POTP for 10% off your entire orderRun Your Mouth Podcast:Full Video: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkfzjJt0KWYWuHOa9JdZdsgItunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/run-your-mouth/id1549622417Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4ka50RAKTxFTxbtyPP8AHmFollow the show on social media:Twitter: https://twitter.com/ComicDaveSmithhttps://twitter.com/RobbieTheFirehttps://www.instagram.com/bmackayisrightInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/theproblemdavesmith/https://www.instagram.com/robbiethefire/https://www.instagram.com/bmackayisrightSubscribe On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/DSmithcomicBuy Dave Album : Dave Smith Libertas - https://bit.ly/2Nq5seMDave Smith and Robbie The Fire Bernstein bring you the latest in Politics three times a week, with the promise of bonus episodes! Libertarian Philosophy mixed with a sense of humor, POTP is one of the leading voices in libertarianism.Dave Smith is a New York based stand-up comedian, radio personality, and political commentator. Dave can be seen regularly on “The Greg Gutfeld Show” and “Red Eye” on Fox News, as well as “Kennedy” on Fox Business Network. In 2013 Dave was featured as one of the New Faces at the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. He was also a featured performer on the New York Comedy Festival’s “New York’s Funniest” showcase in 2014 and 2015. Dave's outlet for his social commentary is his podcast, “Part of the Problem,” which is available on iTunes. Dave is also co-host of “The Legion of Skanks” podcast, available on the GaS Digital Network.“To advertise your product on GaS Digital podcasts please email [email protected] with a brief description about your product and any shows you may be interested in advertising on”See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Dave Smith expounds upon current events, our government, foreign policy, and all things Libertarian. He is part of the new generation of pundits. He'll educate you and open your eyes to the possibility of a truly free nation. The newest 15 episodes are always free, but if you want access to all the archives, watch live, chat live, access to the forums, and get the show a week before it comes out everywhere else - you can subscribe now at gasdigitalnetwork.com and use the code POTP to save 15% on the entire network.