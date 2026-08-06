Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsComedyPart Of The Problem
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Part Of The Problem
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Part Of The Problem

GaS Digital Network
ComedyGovernment
Part Of The Problem
Latest episode

178 episodes

  • Part Of The Problem

    Burritos Shouldn't Cost $20

    08/06/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Dave Smith brings you the latest in politics! On this episode of Part Of The Problem, Dave and Robbie "the Fire" Bernstein discuss Vivek Ramaswamy being booed at a Young Americans For Liberty Event, the subsequent Twitter discussion about the economy and unaffordability, Stephen A. Smith apologizing to Kyrie Irving, and more.

    Support Our Sponsors:
    The Wellness Company - Upgrade your oral care with SMILE! Click www.twc.health/problem and use code PROBLEM for 10% Off on
    every order + Free Shipping for U.S. residents.

    Goldback - https://www.goldback.com/dave/

    CrowdHealth - https://www.joincrowdhealth.com/promos/potp

    Ridge - https://ridge.com/potp10

    Part Of The Problem is available for early pre-release at https://partoftheproblem.com as well as an exclusive episode on Thursday!

    PORCH TOUR DATES HERE:
    https://robbernsteincomedy.com/events

    Find Run Your Mouth here:
    YouTube - http://youtube.com/@RunYourMouth
    iTunes - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/run-your-mouth-podcast/id1211469807
    Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/4ka50RAKTxFTxbtyPP8AHm

    Follow the show on social media:
    X:
    http://x.com/ComicDaveSmith
    http://x.com/RobbieTheFire

    Instagram:
    http://instagram.com/theproblemdavesmith
    http://instagram.com/robbiethefire

    #libertarian

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Part Of The Problem

    RFK Jr. Eviscerates Dana Bash

    08/04/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    Dave Smith brings you the latest in politics! On this episode of Part Of The Problem, Dave and Robbie "the Fire" Bernstein discuss the newest updates on the war with Iran, Donald Trump's comments about Anthony Fauci's presidential pardon, RFK's Jr's discussion on CNN about the handling of the pandemic, and more.

    Support Our Sponsors:
    Quince - Get free shipping on your Quince order and 365-day returns at
    https://www.quince.com/POTP

    My Patriot Supply - http://preparelikedave.com

    Superpower - Head to Superpower.com and use code PROBLEM at checkout for $20 off your membership. Unlock your new health intelligence. 100+ biomarkers. Every year. Detect early signs of 1,000+ conditions. #superpowerpod

    Brunt Workwear - http://bruntworkwear.com/ Use code PROBLEM for $10 off your first order!

    Part Of The Problem is available for early pre-release at https://partoftheproblem.com as well as an exclusive episode on Thursday!

    PORCH TOUR DATES HERE:
    https://robbernsteincomedy.com/events

    Find Run Your Mouth here:
    YouTube - http://youtube.com/@RunYourMouth
    iTunes - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/run-your-mouth-podcast/id1211469807
    Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/4ka50RAKTxFTxbtyPP8AHm

    Follow the show on social media:
    X:
    http://x.com/ComicDaveSmith
    http://x.com/RobbieTheFire

    Instagram:
    http://instagram.com/theproblemdavesmith
    http://instagram.com/robbiethefire

    #libertarian
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Part Of The Problem

    Fauci Sets Fire to His Legacy

    07/30/2026 | 59 mins.
    Dave Smith brings you the latest in politics! On this episode of Part Of The Problem, Dave discusses Anthony Fauci's senate hearing in which he continuously pleads the fifth amendment, the implications and best moments from this hearing, and more.

    Support Our Sponsors:
    Sheath - https://sheathunderwear.com use promo code PROBLEM

    Goldback - https://www.goldback.com/dave/

    Part Of The Problem is available for early pre-release at https://partoftheproblem.com as well as an exclusive episode on Thursday!

    PORCH TOUR DATES HERE:
    https://robbernsteincomedy.com/events

    Find Run Your Mouth here:
    YouTube - http://youtube.com/@RunYourMouth
    iTunes - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/run-your-mouth-podcast/id1211469807
    Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/4ka50RAKTxFTxbtyPP8AHm

    Follow the show on social media:
    X:
    http://x.com/ComicDaveSmith
    http://x.com/RobbieTheFire

    Instagram:
    http://instagram.com/theproblemdavesmith
    http://instagram.com/robbiethefire

    #libertarian
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Part Of The Problem

    The Legacy of Lindsey Graham

    07/29/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    Dave Smith brings you the latest in politics! On this episode of Part Of The Problem, Dave and Robbie "the Fire" Bernstein discuss the videos of Lindsey Graham released since his d eath in which he celebrates Netanyahu and the war with Iran, Zoran Mamdani's unveiling of his new government funded grocery stores in NYC, and more.

    Support Our Sponsors:
    CrowdHealth - https://www.joincrowdhealth.com/promos/potp

    BodyBrain - Go to BodyBrainCoffee.com, use code DAVE20 for 20% off your first order

    Ridge - https://ridge.com/potp10

    Quince - Get free shipping on your Quince order and 365-day returns at
    https://www.quince.com/POTP

    Part Of The Problem is available for early pre-release at https://partoftheproblem.com as well as an exclusive episode on Thursday!

    PORCH TOUR DATES HERE:
    https://robbernsteincomedy.com/events

    Find Run Your Mouth here:
    YouTube - http://youtube.com/@RunYourMouth
    iTunes - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/run-your-mouth-podcast/id1211469807
    Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/4ka50RAKTxFTxbtyPP8AHm

    Follow the show on social media:
    X:
    http://x.com/ComicDaveSmith
    http://x.com/RobbieTheFire

    Instagram:
    http://instagram.com/theproblemdavesmith
    http://instagram.com/robbiethefire

    #libertarian
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Part Of The Problem

    Prosecute Fauci

    07/28/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Dave Smith brings you the latest in politics! On this episode of Part Of The Problem, Dave and Robbie "the Fire" Bernstein discuss the war with Iran slowing down apparently due to low stores of missiles, the recently revealed Anthony Fauci diaries which prove that he was lying to the public during the pandemic, and more.

    Support Our Sponsors:
    Ultra - Don’t sleep on Ultra Pouches. New customers get 15% Off with code PROBLEM at https://takeultra.com!

    Prolon - https://prolonlife.com/potp

    Hexclad - Find your forever cookware @hexclad and get
    10% off at https://hexclad.com/PROBLEM! #hexcladpartner

    Part Of The Problem is available for early pre-release at https://partoftheproblem.com as well as an exclusive episode on Thursday!

    PORCH TOUR DATES HERE:
    https://robbernsteincomedy.com/events

    Find Run Your Mouth here:
    YouTube - http://youtube.com/@RunYourMouth
    iTunes - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/run-your-mouth-podcast/id1211469807
    Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/4ka50RAKTxFTxbtyPP8AHm

    Follow the show on social media:
    X:
    http://x.com/ComicDaveSmith
    http://x.com/RobbieTheFire

    Instagram:
    http://instagram.com/theproblemdavesmith
    http://instagram.com/robbiethefire

    #libertarian

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
More Comedy podcasts
Trending Comedy podcasts
About Part Of The Problem
Dave Smith expounds upon current events, our government, foreign policy, and all things Libertarian. He is part of the new generation of pundits. He'll educate you and open your eyes to the possibility of a truly free nation. Sign up at https://partoftheproblem.com and get early access to the episodes, access to the inner circle private forum, and a bonus episode exclusively for subscribers!
Podcast website
ComedyGovernmentNewsPhilosophySociety & Culture

Listen to Part Of The Problem, Call Her Daddy and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Part Of The Problem: Podcasts in Family
  • Podcast Story Warz
    Story Warz
    Comedy, Comedy Interviews, Games, Leisure
  • Podcast Legion of Skanks Podcast
    Legion of Skanks Podcast
    Comedy
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 11:06:11 AM
A company fromMADSACK