Ray Epps Speaks

Dave Smith and Robbie The Fire Bernstein bring you the latest in politics! on this episode of Part Of The Problem Dave and Robbie take a look at the upcoming CNN puff piece on Ray Epps, who was an extremely visible figure in the January 6th disturbance at The Capitol building. We then hear about the speculation that Joe Biden will be announcing his run candidacy earlier than expected due to pressure from a possible primary from RFK jr. Find Tickets Herehttps://comicdavesmith.com/https://robbiethefire.com/Support Our SponsorsPaint Your Life - text the word PROBLEM to 87204Freezepipe - https://thefreezepipe.com use code POTP for 10% off your entire orderZBiotics - https://zbiotics.com/potp to get 15% off your first order when you use POTP at checkoutFollow the show on social media:Twitter: https://twitter.com/ComicDaveSmithhttps://twitter.com/RobbieTheFirehttps://www.instagram.com/bmackayisrightInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/theproblemdavesmith/https://www.instagram.com/robbiethefire/https://www.instagram.com/bmackayisrightSubscribe On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/DSmithcomicBuy Dave Album : Dave Smith Libertas - https://bit.ly/2Nq5seMDave Smith and Robbie The Fire Bernstein bring you the latest in Politics three times a week, with the promise of bonus episodes! Libertarian Philosophy mixed with a sense of humor, POTP is one of the leading voices in libertarianism.Dave Smith is a New York based stand-up comedian, radio personality, and political commentator. Dave can be seen regularly on “The Greg Gutfeld Show” and “Red Eye” on Fox News, as well as “Kennedy” on Fox Business Network. In 2013 Dave was featured as one of the New Faces at the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. He was also a featured performer on the New York Comedy Festival’s “New York’s Funniest” showcase in 2014 and 2015. Dave's outlet for his social commentary is his podcast, “Part of the Problem,” which is available on iTunes. Dave is also co-host of “The Legion of Skanks” podcast, available on the GaS Digital Network.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.