Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
178 episodes
- Dave Smith brings you the latest in politics! On this episode of Part Of The Problem, Dave and Robbie "the Fire" Bernstein discuss Vivek Ramaswamy being booed at a Young Americans For Liberty Event, the subsequent Twitter discussion about the economy and unaffordability, Stephen A. Smith apologizing to Kyrie Irving, and more.
Support Our Sponsors:
The Wellness Company - Upgrade your oral care with SMILE! Click www.twc.health/problem and use code PROBLEM for 10% Off on
every order + Free Shipping for U.S. residents.
Goldback - https://www.goldback.com/dave/
CrowdHealth - https://www.joincrowdhealth.com/promos/potp
Ridge - https://ridge.com/potp10
Part Of The Problem is available for early pre-release at https://partoftheproblem.com as well as an exclusive episode on Thursday!
PORCH TOUR DATES HERE:
https://robbernsteincomedy.com/events
Find Run Your Mouth here:
YouTube - http://youtube.com/@RunYourMouth
iTunes - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/run-your-mouth-podcast/id1211469807
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/4ka50RAKTxFTxbtyPP8AHm
Follow the show on social media:
X:
http://x.com/ComicDaveSmith
http://x.com/RobbieTheFire
Instagram:
http://instagram.com/theproblemdavesmith
http://instagram.com/robbiethefire
#libertarian
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Dave Smith brings you the latest in politics! On this episode of Part Of The Problem, Dave and Robbie "the Fire" Bernstein discuss the newest updates on the war with Iran, Donald Trump's comments about Anthony Fauci's presidential pardon, RFK's Jr's discussion on CNN about the handling of the pandemic, and more.
Support Our Sponsors:
Quince - Get free shipping on your Quince order and 365-day returns at
https://www.quince.com/POTP
My Patriot Supply - http://preparelikedave.com
Superpower - Head to Superpower.com and use code PROBLEM at checkout for $20 off your membership. Unlock your new health intelligence. 100+ biomarkers. Every year. Detect early signs of 1,000+ conditions. #superpowerpod
Brunt Workwear - http://bruntworkwear.com/ Use code PROBLEM for $10 off your first order!
Part Of The Problem is available for early pre-release at https://partoftheproblem.com as well as an exclusive episode on Thursday!
PORCH TOUR DATES HERE:
https://robbernsteincomedy.com/events
Find Run Your Mouth here:
YouTube - http://youtube.com/@RunYourMouth
iTunes - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/run-your-mouth-podcast/id1211469807
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/4ka50RAKTxFTxbtyPP8AHm
Follow the show on social media:
X:
http://x.com/ComicDaveSmith
http://x.com/RobbieTheFire
Instagram:
http://instagram.com/theproblemdavesmith
http://instagram.com/robbiethefire
#libertarian
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Dave Smith brings you the latest in politics! On this episode of Part Of The Problem, Dave discusses Anthony Fauci's senate hearing in which he continuously pleads the fifth amendment, the implications and best moments from this hearing, and more.
Support Our Sponsors:
Sheath - https://sheathunderwear.com use promo code PROBLEM
Goldback - https://www.goldback.com/dave/
Part Of The Problem is available for early pre-release at https://partoftheproblem.com as well as an exclusive episode on Thursday!
PORCH TOUR DATES HERE:
https://robbernsteincomedy.com/events
Find Run Your Mouth here:
YouTube - http://youtube.com/@RunYourMouth
iTunes - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/run-your-mouth-podcast/id1211469807
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/4ka50RAKTxFTxbtyPP8AHm
Follow the show on social media:
X:
http://x.com/ComicDaveSmith
http://x.com/RobbieTheFire
Instagram:
http://instagram.com/theproblemdavesmith
http://instagram.com/robbiethefire
#libertarian
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Dave Smith brings you the latest in politics! On this episode of Part Of The Problem, Dave and Robbie "the Fire" Bernstein discuss the videos of Lindsey Graham released since his d eath in which he celebrates Netanyahu and the war with Iran, Zoran Mamdani's unveiling of his new government funded grocery stores in NYC, and more.
Support Our Sponsors:
CrowdHealth - https://www.joincrowdhealth.com/promos/potp
BodyBrain - Go to BodyBrainCoffee.com, use code DAVE20 for 20% off your first order
Ridge - https://ridge.com/potp10
Quince - Get free shipping on your Quince order and 365-day returns at
https://www.quince.com/POTP
Part Of The Problem is available for early pre-release at https://partoftheproblem.com as well as an exclusive episode on Thursday!
PORCH TOUR DATES HERE:
https://robbernsteincomedy.com/events
Find Run Your Mouth here:
YouTube - http://youtube.com/@RunYourMouth
iTunes - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/run-your-mouth-podcast/id1211469807
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/4ka50RAKTxFTxbtyPP8AHm
Follow the show on social media:
X:
http://x.com/ComicDaveSmith
http://x.com/RobbieTheFire
Instagram:
http://instagram.com/theproblemdavesmith
http://instagram.com/robbiethefire
#libertarian
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Dave Smith brings you the latest in politics! On this episode of Part Of The Problem, Dave and Robbie "the Fire" Bernstein discuss the war with Iran slowing down apparently due to low stores of missiles, the recently revealed Anthony Fauci diaries which prove that he was lying to the public during the pandemic, and more.
Support Our Sponsors:
Ultra - Don’t sleep on Ultra Pouches. New customers get 15% Off with code PROBLEM at https://takeultra.com!
Prolon - https://prolonlife.com/potp
Hexclad - Find your forever cookware @hexclad and get
10% off at https://hexclad.com/PROBLEM! #hexcladpartner
Part Of The Problem is available for early pre-release at https://partoftheproblem.com as well as an exclusive episode on Thursday!
PORCH TOUR DATES HERE:
https://robbernsteincomedy.com/events
Find Run Your Mouth here:
YouTube - http://youtube.com/@RunYourMouth
iTunes - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/run-your-mouth-podcast/id1211469807
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/4ka50RAKTxFTxbtyPP8AHm
Follow the show on social media:
X:
http://x.com/ComicDaveSmith
http://x.com/RobbieTheFire
Instagram:
http://instagram.com/theproblemdavesmith
http://instagram.com/robbiethefire
#libertarian
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
More Comedy podcasts
- Call Her DaddyComedy
- Baby, this is Keke PalmerComedy, Society & Culture
- The Joe Rogan ExperienceComedy
- Good Hang with Amy PoehlerComedy
- SmartLessComedy, Education, Society & Culture
- Conan O’Brien Needs A FriendComedy
- This Past Weekend w/ Theo VonComedy
- Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonaldComedy, Comedy Interviews, News, Society & Culture
- The Weekly Show with Jon StewartComedy, News, News Commentary
- Armchair Expert with Dax ShepardComedy, Music, TV & Film
Trending Comedy podcasts
- DoughboysArts, Comedy, Food
- Judge John HodgmanComedy, Kids & Family, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Madigan’s PubcastComedy, Stand-Up Comedy
- Dear ChelseaComedy, Education, Self-Improvement
- The Adam and Dr. Drew ShowComedy, Health & Wellness, Society & Culture
- Blocks w/ Neal BrennanComedy, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Society & Culture
- Rodeo Time with Dale BrisbyChristianity, Comedy, Religion & Spirituality, Sports, Wilderness
- Hasan Minhaj Doesn't KnowComedy, Comedy Interviews
- FlagrantComedy
- Girls Gotta EatComedy, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Not Gonna Lie with Kylie KelceComedy, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- Leyendas LegendariasComedy, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Therapuss with Jake ShaneComedy
- Wrong Turns with Jameela JamilComedy, Comedy Interviews, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- Are You Garbage? Comedy PodcastComedy
- Jeff Lewis Has IssuesComedy, Comedy Interviews, Society & Culture
- The YardComedy, Leisure, Video Games
- The Adam Friedland ShowComedy, Comedy Interviews, News, Politics, Stand-Up Comedy
- So True with Caleb HearonComedy
- TigerBellyComedy, Society & Culture, Stand-Up Comedy
- Intimacy CoordinatorComedy
- La CotorrisaComedy
- H3 PodcastComedy
- The 85 South Show with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico BeanComedy
- Once We Were SpacemenArts, Comedy, Comedy Interviews, Performing Arts, TV & Film
- Spitballers Comedy PodcastComedy, Improv, Kids & Family
- رختکن بازندههاComedy, Comedy Interviews, Education, Health & Wellness, Leisure, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
About Part Of The Problem
Dave Smith expounds upon current events, our government, foreign policy, and all things Libertarian. He is part of the new generation of pundits. He'll educate you and open your eyes to the possibility of a truly free nation. Sign up at https://partoftheproblem.com and get early access to the episodes, access to the inner circle private forum, and a bonus episode exclusively for subscribers!Podcast website
Listen to Part Of The Problem, Call Her Daddy and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Part Of The Problem
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Part Of The Problem: Podcasts in Family