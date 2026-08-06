Dave Smith brings you the latest in politics! On this episode of Part Of The Problem, Dave and Robbie "the Fire" Bernstein discuss the newest updates on the war with Iran, Donald Trump's comments about Anthony Fauci's presidential pardon, RFK's Jr's discussion on CNN about the handling of the pandemic, and more.



Support Our Sponsors:

Quince - Get free shipping on your Quince order and 365-day returns at

https://www.quince.com/POTP



My Patriot Supply - http://preparelikedave.com



Superpower - Head to Superpower.com and use code PROBLEM at checkout for $20 off your membership. Unlock your new health intelligence. 100+ biomarkers. Every year. Detect early signs of 1,000+ conditions. #superpowerpod



Brunt Workwear - http://bruntworkwear.com/ Use code PROBLEM for $10 off your first order!



Part Of The Problem is available for early pre-release at https://partoftheproblem.com as well as an exclusive episode on Thursday!



PORCH TOUR DATES HERE:

https://robbernsteincomedy.com/events



Find Run Your Mouth here:

YouTube - http://youtube.com/@RunYourMouth

iTunes - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/run-your-mouth-podcast/id1211469807

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/4ka50RAKTxFTxbtyPP8AHm



Follow the show on social media:

X:

http://x.com/ComicDaveSmith

http://x.com/RobbieTheFire



Instagram:

http://instagram.com/theproblemdavesmith

http://instagram.com/robbiethefire



#libertarian

See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.