xQc On Being Richer Than MrBeast & iShowSpeed, Sued By Ex-Girlfriend for $10M, Logan vs. Ludwig

Streaming pioneer xQc joins the boys to discuss iShowSpeed Vs Kai Cenat, Logan Paul calling Ludwig a hypocrite, endorsing Donald Trump w/ Adin Ross, his $100M Kick deal, losing 9 figures gambling, OnlyFans model sleeping with 1000 men, Top 4 streamers, $10M lawsuit vs ex-girlfriend, MrBeast joins the pod & more.. Timestamps: 0:00 Welcome xQc! 💥 1:47 MrBeast's Haunted House! 😈 2:59 Flexing On Jynxzi!⌚️ 6:54 Faze Clan Clip Farming?! 🤔 9:19 iShowSpeed Vs xQc Streams 📹 19:01 Streamers Getting BANNED! ❌ 25:43 Logan Defends The Rizzler! 👏 28:57 PRIME CHUG!! 💦 31:09 Logan GOES OFF on Ludwig! 🤬 42:33 Was Moon Landing Real? 🚀 46:03 xQc Meeting Donald Trump! 🇺🇸 50:13 MrBeast Cameo! 🐯 50:55 Top 4 Streamers?! 📸 51:37 OnlyF*ns Model Sleeping with 1,000 Men?! 🍆 55:03 $10M Lawsuit Vs Ex-Girlfriend 💰 56:45 MrBeast Cameo 2! 🐯 57:11 How xQc Lost $100M! 🎰