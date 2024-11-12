Master Chef Nick DiGiovanni On Getting Violated by Gordon Ramsay, Exposes Logan Paul Cheating?!
The world’s most famous MasterChef Nick DiGiovanni joins the boys to discuss Gordon Ramsay cussing him out, Logan Paul cheating during MrBeast’s $1M challenge, Rizzler’s undeniable aura, cooking the world’s largest chicken nugget & cake pop, crying over a medium rare steak, eating a butterfly, why he doesn’t cook for his girl, where to find the best pizza on earth & more…
SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST ► https://www.youtube.com/impaulsive
Watch Previous (xQc On Being Richer Than MrBeast & iShowSpeed, Sued By Ex-Girlfriend for $10M, Logan vs. Ludwig) ► https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=issJej_o8KU&t=2782s
ADD US ON: INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/impaulsiveshow/
Timestamps:
0:00 Welcome Nick DiGiovanni! 💥
2:58 How Nick & Logan Met?! 🤔
5:13 $2M Tuna! 🐟
11:05 Why Is Nick Not A Douche? 😂
13:01 Dining in the Dark?! 🌚
16:18 Youngest MasterChef Finalist EVER?! 👨🍳
16:50 Rizzler Vs Costco Guys…? 🍪
18:24 Gordon Ramsay Cussing Him Out! 😡
22:57 Passing Gordon Ramsay in Subscribers! 📈
25:48 Making Chocolate From Scratch?! 🍫
28:00 50 Course Dinner?!!?! 🍱
30:20 Favorite Food & Restaurant?! 🦪
34:32 10/10 Burger Collab?! 🍔
36:55 How Nick Created His Own Major at Harvard! 📚
43:09 Why He Rarely Cooks for His Wife! 🤨
45:18 Japanese & Mexican Food! 🇯🇵 🇲🇽
49:38 Crying Over A Steak?! 🥩
56:01 Why Logan Likes Private Chefs! 🔪
1:00:51 Tom Brady & Jayson Tatum Collab! 🏈
1:05:06 Why Nick HATES Airplanes! ✈️
1:14:25 Logan Paul CHEATING in MrBeast Challenge?! 🧐
1:18:46 Food World Records! 🍗
1:22:14 Best Pizza in USA?! 🍕
PLEASE NOTE
Impaulsive is a significant break from the typical content viewers have come to expect from the vlog channel & we could not be more proud and excited to watch this unfold and grow. Please be advised that we will be exploring a wide variety of topics (some adult-themed) and our younger viewers (and their parents) should be advised that some topics will be for mature audiences only.
--------
1:29:54
xQc On Being Richer Than MrBeast & iShowSpeed, Sued By Ex-Girlfriend for $10M, Logan vs. Ludwig
Use code LOGAN10 for 10% off your SeatGeek order https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/LOGAN10 *Up to $25 off
Streaming pioneer xQc joins the boys to discuss iShowSpeed Vs Kai Cenat, Logan Paul calling Ludwig a hypocrite, endorsing Donald Trump w/ Adin Ross, his $100M Kick deal, losing 9 figures gambling, OnlyFans model sleeping with 1000 men, Top 4 streamers, $10M lawsuit vs ex-girlfriend, MrBeast joins the pod & more..
SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST ► https://www.youtube.com/impaulsive
Watch Previous (Liv Morgan On Hooking Up w/ Dominik Mysterio, Getting Arrested, From Hooters Girl To WWE Star: 433) ► https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sjlLKKSvCeI
ADD US ON: INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/impaulsiveshow/
Timestamps:
0:00 Welcome xQc! 💥
1:47 MrBeast’s Haunted House! 😈
2:59 Flexing On Jynxzi!⌚️
6:54 Faze Clan Clip Farming?! 🤔
9:19 iShowSpeed Vs xQc Streams 📹
19:01 Streamers Getting BANNED! ❌
25:43 Logan Defends The Rizzler! 👏
28:57 PRIME CHUG!! 💦
31:09 Logan GOES OFF on Ludwig! 🤬
42:33 Was Moon Landing Real? 🚀
46:03 xQc Meeting Donald Trump! 🇺🇸
50:13 MrBeast Cameo! 🐯
50:55 Top 4 Streamers?! 📸
51:37 OnlyF*ns Model Sleeping with 1,000 Men?! 🍆
55:03 $10M Lawsuit Vs Ex-Girlfriend 💰
56:45 MrBeast Cameo 2! 🐯
57:11 How xQc Lost $100M! 🎰
PLEASE NOTE
Impaulsive is a significant break from the typical content viewers have come to expect from the vlog channel & we could not be more proud and excited to watch this unfold and grow. Please be advised that we will be exploring a wide variety of topics (some adult-themed) and our younger viewers (and their parents) should be advised that some topics will be for mature audiences only.
--------
1:00:19
Liv Morgan On Hooking Up w/ Dominik Mysterio, Getting Arrested, From Hooters Girl To WWE Star
Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan joins the boys to discuss hooking up w/ Dominik Mysterio backstage, hatred for Rhea Ripley & Rey Mysterio, being related to Corinna Kopf, her viral mugshot, working at Hooters, dating Mike Majlak, Logan Paul & Dominik Mysterio tag team, brutally honest thoughts on Roman Reigns & more…
SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST ► https://www.youtube.com/impaulsive
WrestleMania 41 comes to the entertainment capital of the world, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, on April 19 and 20. Tickets for Wrestlemania 41 are now available at Ticketmaster.com. Click here for the two-day combo tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/wrestlemania-2day-combo-april-1920-2025-las-vegas-nevada-04-19-2025/event/1700614ED16E2C03?landing=c
Watch Previous (KSI FREAKS OUT Over ‘Thick Of It’ Memes, Trump & Kai Cenat Collab, Logan Paul VS. Messi!) ► https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6nAewdO0IrI
ADD US ON: INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/impaulsiveshow/
Timestamps:
0:00 Welcome Liv Morgan! 💥
3:23 Corinna Kopf or Liv Morgan? 🧐
8:53 Stealing Dominik From Rhea Ripley! ❤️🔥
12:14 Mugshot From Jail?! 🚔
18:00 Awkward Fan Interactions…😅
20:25 Working At Hooters! 🍒
27:28 Dominik Mysterio Tattoo?! 💉
29:58 Movie Night w/ Liv Morgan? 🎬
35:01 Why Join the WWE? 😮
44:39 Tesla Cybertruck & Owning Farm Animals! 🐎
47:28 Logan’s Eye-Opening WWE Experience! 🤕
53:30 WWE Raw Moving To Netflix! 🎥
57:06 ‘Rhea Ripley Is A B*tch!’ 🤬
58:53 Logan Wingmans Mike! ❤️
1:02:47 Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes..😳
1:03:27 Dirty Dom & Logan Tag Team? 🤔
1:09:39 WrestleMania 41 Preview! 🎟️
PLEASE NOTE
Impaulsive is a significant break from the typical content viewers have come to expect from the vlog channel & we could not be more proud and excited to watch this unfold and grow. Please be advised that we will be exploring a wide variety of topics (some adult-themed) and our younger viewers (and their parents) should be advised that some topics will be for mature audiences only.
--------
1:13:35
KSI FREAKS OUT Over ‘Thick Of It’ Memes, Trump & Kai Cenat Collab, Logan Paul VS. Messi!
Billboard’s Top Artist KSI joins the boys to discuss his viral song ‘Thick Of It,’ Lunchly mold controversy, Donald Trump & Kai Cenat putting the fries in the bag, if KSI likes his cheese drippy, Logan Paul Vs TommyInnit, hosting Britain’s Got Talent, evolution of sex robots, Messi’s insane lawsuit against PRIME, Logan Paul baby update, tragic passing of Liam Payne & more…
SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST ► https://www.youtube.com/impaulsive
Tune in! NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, October 27th at 2:30 PM ET on NBC
Watch Previous (From Prison Walls To Sold Out Stadiums: How Jelly Roll Beat Addiction) ► https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8tqnZATJBuU
ADD US ON: INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/impaulsiveshow/
Timestamps:
0:00 Welcome KSI! 💥
1:03 Does KSI Like His Cheese Drippy? 🧀
2:53 ‘Thick Of It’ Criticism & KSI Downfall! 📉
13:19 Kai Cenat’s Big Mac Vs Lunchly! 🍔
18:38 Donald Trump Working at McDonalds! 🍟
21:10 Greg Paul Calls In! 📲
31:16 UK Politics & TV Tax?! 🇬🇧
34:01 Hosting Britain’s Got Talent! 🎬
40:14 Lunchly Vs Rosanna! (Response) 🤔
43:37 TommyInnit Vs Logan Paul
45:53 Messi Vs PRIME! ⚽️
48:14 Logan’s Baby Update! 🍼
52:46 S*x Robots…🍆
57:25 Logan’s Theory on Aliens & Multi-Verse..👽
1:03:07 Liam Payne
PLEASE NOTE
Impaulsive is a significant break from the typical content viewers have come to expect from the vlog channel & we could not be more proud and excited to watch this unfold and grow. Please be advised that we will be exploring a wide variety of topics (some adult-themed) and our younger viewers (and their parents) should be advised that some topics will be for mature audiences only.
--------
1:10:05
From Prison Walls To Sold Out Stadiums: How Jelly Roll Beat Addiction
Grammy nominee & breakout artist, Jelly Roll joins the boys to discuss having a daughter while locked up, chokeslamming Austin Theory in WWE, overcoming his daily demons, unexpected brotherhood with MGK, his hot take about Jesus, Top 5 favorite movies, Jacob Fatu Vs Logan Paul & more…
SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST ► https://www.youtube.com/impaulsive
Three studio options under one roof for your content needs! http://aslproductions.com
Watch Previous (Logan Paul Finally Addresses DanTDM Beef, Becomes A Girl Dad, Attacks Bradley Martyn) ► https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v98wXQibS4Y&t=2090s ADD US ON: INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/impaulsiveshow/
Timstamps:
0:00 Welcome Jelly Roll! 💥
2:34 Heartwarming Moment at Gas Station 🥹
5:17 Having A Child while in JAIL 🍼
10:39 Hosting SNL! 🎥
14:01 Gas Tank Story! ⛽️
18:20 Mike’s Religious Awakening.. ✝️
25:41 Hating to Loving MGK! 🎸
35:57 Jelly Roll Tears Up.. 😭
46:04 Mike & Jelly Speak on Their Drug Addictions 💊
54:15 Logan’s Thoughts on Drug Addiction in USA 🇺🇸
1:00:36 Being An “Imperfect Addict” 😔
1:05:08 The Problem with People 🤦♂️
1:10:13 Logan & Jelly Speak on Jesus & Church 🛐
1:15:28 Top 5 Favorite Movies! 🍿
1:21:33 How Jelly Met His Wife! 💙
1:23:45 Jelly Knew THIS About Roman Reigns.. 😱
1:27:47 Logan Paul’s Viral WWE Backflip! 🤯
1:34:56 Jelly Roll Chokeslamming Austin Theory! 😳
1:37:12 Jacob Fatu Vs Logan Paul?! 😲
PLEASE NOTE
Impaulsive is a significant break from the typical content viewers have come to expect from the vlog channel & we could not be more proud and excited to watch this unfold and grow. Please be advised that we will be exploring a wide variety of topics (some adult-themed) and our younger viewers (and their parents) should be advised that some topics will be for mature audiences only.