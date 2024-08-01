#101 - Edy Modica and Clare O'Kane

Edy Modica and Clare O'Kane join the pod to discuss co-starring in LET'S START A CULT, getting ballsy on set, baring it all in acting school, pulling special effects pranks, offering escapism in a time of turbulent politics, and much more. Edy, Clare and Stav help callers including a reformed red piller in his 30s who's returning to college and struggling with his confidence, and a whip smart sugar baby who's worried about her number old client possibly having a heart attack during an upcoming rendezvous.