The great Colin Quinn joins the pod to discuss his new special STAMPS & TEA, the MTV golden days, helping his teacher score grass, the crushing feeling of moving back in with your parents, delusional comedians, taking it upon his younger more naive self to rewrite Crocodile Dundee 2, and much more. Colin and Stav help callers including a woman who's offended that her husband ignores all the memes she sends, and a woman who is curious -- oh, for no reason in particular -- what the marriage timeline of a couple in their 30s should be.
1:47:26
Bonus #102 - Live Call Show Vol. 18 [PATREON PREVIEW]
The boys are back talking directly the people! Stavvy and Eldy are back on the Stavvy's World direct hotline helping callers including a guy whose two bros are secretly hooking up, a dude who's worried that he blew it with a casual hookup after being unable to rise to the occasion twice, and an update from one of our favorite callers from the beautiful land of Albania.
21:35
#102 - Eric Rahill and Katy Fullan
Eric Rahill and Katy Fullan join the pod to discuss LET’S START A CULT (available to rent or buy on VOD on Nov. 12!!), all the deaths Eric has witnessed in his life, doing improv on a cruise ship, being a young kid on Vyvanse, designing prisons, and much more. Eric, Katy and Stav help callers including a woman dating a grown man who pops off from just kissing, and a trans man who wants tips on how to be more masc.
Jamel Johnson, JP McDade and Mr. Cheeks assemble for an extremely important Kush Brothers lol. Our expert panel helps callers including a woman who’s paranoid that her boyfriend wants to cheat, a UMBC student who thinks all his teachers and fellow students at Stav’s alma mater are total losers, and one especially timely a$$ call.
5:51
#101 - Edy Modica and Clare O'Kane
Edy Modica and Clare O’Kane join the pod to discuss co-starring in LET’S START A CULT, getting ballsy on set, baring it all in acting school, pulling special effects pranks, offering escapism in a time of turbulent politics, and much more. Edy, Clare and Stav help callers including a reformed red piller in his 30s who’s returning to college and struggling with his confidence, and a whip smart sugar baby who’s worried about her number old client possibly having a heart attack during an upcoming rendezvous.
A podcast where you can hang out with your pal Stav
Every week Stavros Halkias and his friends will help you solve all your problems. Wanna be a part of the show? Call 904-800-STAV, leave a voicemail and get some advice!