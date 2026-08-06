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353 episodes
- Madelyn Cline joins Chelsea to discuss the final season of her hit show Outer Banks, the perils of layering sunblock and deet, and the benefits of dating a finance guy. Then: A listener may need to be a little meaner when turning down dates. A husband’s Youtube fave triggers his wife’s ED. And a 27-year-old with teenage daughters wonders when she gets to have a life.
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Need some advice from Chelsea? Email us at DearChelseaPodcast@gmail.com
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Executive Producer Catherine Law
Edited & Engineered by Brad Dickert
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The views and opinions expressed are solely those of the Podcast author, or individuals participating in the Podcast, and do not represent the opinions of iHeartMedia or its employees. This Podcast should not be used as medical advice, mental health advice, mental health counseling or therapy, or as imparting any health care recommendations at all. Individuals are advised to seek independent medical, counseling advice and/or therapy from a competent health care professional with respect to any medical condition, mental health issues, health inquiry or matter, including matters discussed on this Podcast. Guests and listeners should not rely on matters discussed in the Podcast and shall not act or shall refrain from acting based on information contained in the Podcast without first seeking independent medical advice.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Chelsea’s personal trainer Ben Bruno is here to discuss dumbbells, getting fit, and why doing things the simple way actually gets you a lot farther. Sign up for Ben Bruno’s fitness program here!
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Need some advice from Chelsea? Email us at DearChelseaPodcast@gmail.com
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Executive Producer Catherine Law
Edited & Engineered by Brad Dickert
*
*
*
The views and opinions expressed are solely those of the Podcast author, or individuals participating in the Podcast, and do not represent the opinions of iHeartMedia or its employees. This Podcast should not be used as medical advice, mental health advice, mental health counseling or therapy, or as imparting any health care recommendations at all. Individuals are advised to seek independent medical, counseling advice and/or therapy from a competent health care professional with respect to any medical condition, mental health issues, health inquiry or matter, including matters discussed on this Podcast. Guests and listeners should not rely on matters discussed in the Podcast and shall not act or shall refrain from acting based on information contained in the Podcast without first seeking independent medical advice.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Tiffany Haddish is here to discuss how dating cops led her to developing discernment, why she once shat in her ex’s shoes, and gives a play-by-play of the Netflix doc Maternal Instinct. Then: A single woman struggles to find a man who’s both interesting and interested. A surprise pregnancy signals the end of a relationship. And a divorcee isn’t sure how to fill her life now the chaos is gone.
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Need some advice from Chelsea? Email us at DearChelseaPodcast@gmail.com
*
Executive Producer Catherine Law
Edited & Engineered by Brad Dickert
*
*
*
The views and opinions expressed are solely those of the Podcast author, or individuals participating in the Podcast, and do not represent the opinions of iHeartMedia or its employees. This Podcast should not be used as medical advice, mental health advice, mental health counseling or therapy, or as imparting any health care recommendations at all. Individuals are advised to seek independent medical, counseling advice and/or therapy from a competent health care professional with respect to any medical condition, mental health issues, health inquiry or matter, including matters discussed on this Podcast. Guests and listeners should not rely on matters discussed in the Podcast and shall not act or shall refrain from acting based on information contained in the Podcast without first seeking independent medical advice.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Yamaneika’s in Chelsea’s house (and won’t leave) to discuss the merits of an Erewhon rotisserie Chicken, the power of two women wrestling, and why Chelsea’s the problem this week. Then: A family falls apart after an open marriage becomes a little too open. A trans man’s love life gets increasingly more complicated. And a sister needs to put her sister in her place.
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Need some advice from Chelsea? Email us at DearChelseaPodcast@gmail.com
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Listen to You're The Problem... with Yamaneika here:
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-youre-the-problem-with-ya-338033062
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Executive Producer Catherine Law
Edited & Engineered by Brad Dickert
*
*
*
The views and opinions expressed are solely those of the Podcast author, or individuals participating in the Podcast, and do not represent the opinions of iHeartMedia or its employees. This Podcast should not be used as medical advice, mental health advice, mental health counseling or therapy, or as imparting any health care recommendations at all. Individuals are advised to seek independent medical, counseling advice and/or therapy from a competent health care professional with respect to any medical condition, mental health issues, health inquiry or matter, including matters discussed on this Podcast. Guests and listeners should not rely on matters discussed in the Podcast and shall not act or shall refrain from acting based on information contained in the Podcast without first seeking independent medical advice.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Chelsea and Catherine get an update about a long-distance move for love, and a caller struggles with a marriage that really shouldn’t be long-distance at all.
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Find our callers today on instagram!
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Need some advice from Chelsea? Email us at DearChelseaPodcast@gmail.com
*
Executive Producer Catherine Law
Edited & Engineered by Brad Dickert
*
*
*
The views and opinions expressed are solely those of the Podcast author, or individuals participating in the Podcast, and do not represent the opinions of iHeartMedia or its employees. This Podcast should not be used as medical advice, mental health advice, mental health counseling or therapy, or as imparting any health care recommendations at all. Individuals are advised to seek independent medical, counseling advice and/or therapy from a competent health care professional with respect to any medical condition, mental health issues, health inquiry or matter, including matters discussed on this Podcast. Guests and listeners should not rely on matters discussed in the Podcast and shall not act or shall refrain from acting based on information contained in the Podcast without first seeking independent medical advice.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Dear Chelsea
On this weekly advice show, comedian & author Chelsea Handler answers listener questions with the hilarious edge you know her for. Joined each week by co-host Catherine Law and celebrity guests, Chelsea never shies away from giving her honest opinion on everything from love, sex and weed to family issues or losing a loved one. Every episode takes you on a ride from funny and informative to inspirational and heartbreaking – and back again. Do you need advice from Chelsea? Send us your question at: DearChelseaPodcast@gmail.comPodcast website
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