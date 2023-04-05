Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
iHeartPodcasts
On this weekly advice show, comedian &amp; author Chelsea Handler answers listener questions with the hilarious edge you know her for. Joined each week by co-ho... More
  • Love Ya with Dylan Mulvaney
    Actress and activist Dylan Mulvaney joins Chelsea in-studio to talk about first kisses, learning by doing, and the whirlwind year she’s had after coming out as trans.  Then: A formerly lonely kid struggles to keep up with all of her adult relationships. A twenty-something’s mother has kept his identity secret from her own husband. And an army officer finds dating to be her biggest battle yet.   * Need some advice from Chelsea? Email us at [email protected] * Produced by Catherine Law Edited & Engineered by Brandon Dickert * * * * * The views and opinions expressed are solely those of the Podcast author, or individuals participating in the Podcast, and do not represent the opinions of iHeartMedia or its employees.  This Podcast should not be used as medical advice, mental health advice, mental health counseling or therapy, or as imparting any health care recommendations at all.  Individuals are advised to seek independent medical, counseling advice and/or therapy from a competent health care professional with respect to any medical condition, mental health issues, health inquiry or matter, including matters discussed on this Podcast. Guests and listeners should not rely on matters discussed in the Podcast and shall not act or shall refrain from acting based on information contained in the Podcast without first seeking independent medical advice.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/4/2023
    1:08:00
  • REPLAY: Kinky Bottoms with Ross Mathews
    Dear Chelsea will be back on May 4th for Season 4! Ross Mathews joins Chelsea this week to discuss being a newlywed, what he’s learned from loss, and how a rock changed his life.  Then: A bestie discovers that her friend has unfollowed her over a guy.  A Minneapolitan swears he’s run out of gay men to date. And a burgeoning stand-up comic struggles with a decision about going through with weight loss surgery. * Need some advice from Chelsea? Email us at [email protected] * Produced by Catherine Law Edited & Engineered by Brandon Dickert * * * * * The views and opinions expressed are solely those of the Podcast author, or individuals participating in the Podcast, and do not represent the opinions of iHeartMedia or its employees.  This Podcast should not be used as medical advice, mental health advice, mental health counseling or therapy, or as imparting any health care recommendations at all.  Individuals are advised to seek independent medical, counseling advice and/or therapy from a competent health care professional with respect to any medical condition, mental health issues, health inquiry or matter, including matters discussed on this Podcast. Guests and listeners should not rely on matters discussed in the Podcast and shall not act or shall refrain from acting based on information contained in the Podcast without first seeking independent medical advice.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/27/2023
    48:13
  • REPLAY: A Therapy Session with Dr. Dan Siegel
    Dear Chelsea will be back on May 4th for Season 4! Chelsea is joined in the Season 2 Finale by none other than her very own therapist: Dr. Dan Siegel.  They chat about the double-edged sword of social media, how to become a lifelong learner, and why you should always be generous with your oranges.  Then: A mom struggles with her child’s pronouns.  A 21-year-old grapples with the untimely death of her brother.  And a followup with doting dad Alex, as he prepares for the next step in his family story.   * Need some advice from Chelsea? Email us at [email protected] * Produced by Catherine Law Edited & Engineered by Brandon Dickert * * * * * The views and opinions expressed are solely those of the Podcast author, or individuals participating in the Podcast, and do not represent the opinions of iHeartMedia or its employees.  This Podcast should not be used as medical advice, mental health advice, mental health counseling or therapy, or as imparting any health care recommendations at all.  Individuals are advised to seek independent medical, counseling advice and/or therapy from a competent health care professional with respect to any medical condition, mental health issues, health inquiry or matter, including matters discussed on this Podcast. Guests and listeners should not rely on matters discussed in the Podcast and shall not act or shall refrain from acting based on information contained in the Podcast without first seeking independent medical advice.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/20/2023
    1:16:04
  • The Art of Livin’ with Matthew McConaughey
    Chelsea’s joined this week by Matthew McConaughey to discuss the changing nature of his relationship with his kids, how he learned to see more greenlights in life, and why you should always be your own hype-man.  Then: A flight attendant struggles with self-confidence as he pursues a career in comedy.  A post-grad feels lost in life as she searches for meaning.  And a forty-something wonders if she should quit dating and hook up with her best friend - only trouble is: she’s not into him. * Sign up here for the ArtOfLivinEvent.com with Matthew McConaughey Book: Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey   * Need some advice from Chelsea? Email us at [email protected] * Produced by Catherine Law Edited & Engineered by Brandon Dickert * * * * * The views and opinions expressed are solely those of the Podcast author, or individuals participating in the Podcast, and do not represent the opinions of iHeartMedia or its employees.  This Podcast should not be used as medical advice, mental health advice, mental health counseling or therapy, or as imparting any health care recommendations at all.  Individuals are advised to seek independent medical, counseling advice and/or therapy from a competent health care professional with respect to any medical condition, mental health issues, health inquiry or matter, including matters discussed on this Podcast. Guests and listeners should not rely on matters discussed in the Podcast and shall not act or shall refrain from acting based on information contained in the Podcast without first seeking independent medical advice.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/13/2023
    1:04:17
  • There Is No Fairy Tale with Lindsey Vonn
    This week Lindsey Vonn joins Chelsea to talk about multitasking yourself into an incredible career, how your relationship changes with a parent after they die, and why Lindsey’s no longer worried about getting injured while skiing.  Then: A golfer is ready to give up after lewd comments from sexist old men. A world traveler wants to know how NOT to pick up guys.  And a girlfriend wants her boyfriend to embody all five love languages… or else. * RISE by Lindsey Vonn * Need some advice from Chelsea? Email us at [email protected] * Produced by Catherine Law Edited & Engineered by Brandon Dickert * * * * * The views and opinions expressed are solely those of the Podcast author, or individuals participating in the Podcast, and do not represent the opinions of iHeartMedia or its employees.  This Podcast should not be used as medical advice, mental health advice, mental health counseling or therapy, or as imparting any health care recommendations at all.  Individuals are advised to seek independent medical, counseling advice and/or therapy from a competent health care professional with respect to any medical condition, mental health issues, health inquiry or matter, including matters discussed on this Podcast. Guests and listeners should not rely on matters discussed in the Podcast and shall not act or shall refrain from acting based on information contained in the Podcast without first seeking independent medical advice.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/6/2023
    1:04:13

On this weekly advice show, comedian &amp; author Chelsea Handler answers listener questions with the hilarious edge you know her for. Joined each week by co-host Catherine Law and celebrity guests, Chelsea never shies away from giving her honest opinion on everything from love, sex and weed to family issues or losing a loved one. Every episode takes you on a ride from funny and informative to inspirational and heartbreaking – and back again.

Do you need advice from Chelsea? Send us your question at: [email protected]

 

