The Art of Livin’ with Matthew McConaughey

Chelsea’s joined this week by Matthew McConaughey to discuss the changing nature of his relationship with his kids, how he learned to see more greenlights in life, and why you should always be your own hype-man. Then: A flight attendant struggles with self-confidence as he pursues a career in comedy. A post-grad feels lost in life as she searches for meaning. And a forty-something wonders if she should quit dating and hook up with her best friend - only trouble is: she’s not into him. * Sign up here for the ArtOfLivinEvent.com with Matthew McConaughey Book: Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey * Need some advice from Chelsea? Email us at [email protected] * Produced by Catherine Law Edited & Engineered by Brandon Dickert * * * * * The views and opinions expressed are solely those of the Podcast author, or individuals participating in the Podcast, and do not represent the opinions of iHeartMedia or its employees. This Podcast should not be used as medical advice, mental health advice, mental health counseling or therapy, or as imparting any health care recommendations at all. Individuals are advised to seek independent medical, counseling advice and/or therapy from a competent health care professional with respect to any medical condition, mental health issues, health inquiry or matter, including matters discussed on this Podcast. Guests and listeners should not rely on matters discussed in the Podcast and shall not act or shall refrain from acting based on information contained in the Podcast without first seeking independent medical advice.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.