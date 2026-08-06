Yamaneika’s in Chelsea’s house (and won’t leave) to discuss the merits of an Erewhon rotisserie Chicken, the power of two women wrestling, and why Chelsea’s the problem this week. Then: A family falls apart after an open marriage becomes a little too open. A trans man’s love life gets increasingly more complicated. And a sister needs to put her sister in her place.

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Need some advice from Chelsea? Email us at DearChelseaPodcast@gmail.com

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Listen to You're The Problem... with Yamaneika here:

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-youre-the-problem-with-ya-338033062

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Executive Producer Catherine Law

Edited & Engineered by Brad Dickert

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