Chelsea is joined in the Season 2 Finale by none other than her very own therapist: Dr. Dan Siegel. They chat about the double-edged sword of social media, how to become a lifelong learner, and why you should always be generous with your oranges. Then: A mom struggles with her child’s pronouns. A 21-year-old grapples with the untimely death of her brother. And a followup with doting dad Alex, as he prepares for the next step in his family story.
