Episode 133: Spotting Croczilla, The Most Expensive Grilled Cheese, & the Rise and Fall of Tupperware
Kathleen opens the show drinking a Bud Light from her hometown St. Louis Anheuser Busch Brewery. She reviews her weekend in St. Louis celebrating her cousin’s wedding, hiding from a tornado with friends and family, and eating one of her favorite local foods, Sugarfire Smoke House, for the reception dinner. QUEEN NEWS: Kathleen has no Queen news to report this week.“GOOD BAD FOOD”: In her quest for delicious not-so-nutritious food, Kathleen samples Durkee Famous Sauce, a Hershey’s White Crème Popping Candy bar, and Herr’s Baby Back Rib chips. UPDATES: Kathleen gives updates on the Texas mystery animal, Fyre Festival 2, and Elizabeth Holmes’ has a date report to prison.“HOLY SHIT THEY FOUND IT”: Kathleen is amazed to read about the discovery of a 1,500 year old underground mosaic tunnel in Turkey, and a rare “diamond within a diamond” named “Beating Heart” is unearthed in India. FRONT PAGE PUB NEWS: Kathleen shares articles on the infamous “Croczilla” spotted in the Everglades, the world’s most expensive grilled cheese sandwich available at Serendipity 3 in NYC, reviews the 2023 Coachella lineup, the rise and fall of the Tupperware brand, feral donkeys are used to fight off wolves in Colorado, Sour Patch Kids and Skittles could be banned in California, NPR quits Twitter, Montana approves a full ban of TikTok, and reviews the world’s happiest countries for 2023. WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEK: Kathleen recommends watching “Tupperware!“ on Amazon Prime, and her new stand-up Special “Hunting Bigfoot” on Prime Video.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.