Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Madigan's Pubcast in the App
Listen to Madigan's Pubcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsComedy
Madigan's Pubcast

Madigan's Pubcast

Podcast Madigan's Pubcast
Podcast Madigan's Pubcast

Madigan's Pubcast

Kathleen Madigan
add
Comedian Kathleen Madigan opens her Pub every week to talk about everything and anything fun in her world.&nbsp;Light bar conversations ranging from her parents... More
ComedyStand-UpSociety & Culture
Comedian Kathleen Madigan opens her Pub every week to talk about everything and anything fun in her world.&nbsp;Light bar conversations ranging from her parents... More

Available Episodes

5 of 135
  • Episode 135: Taylor Swift’s Philanthropy, Defending Opossums, & The Curse of The Titanic
    Kathleen opens the show drinking a Destin Ale from Destin Brewery. She reviews her weekend on the Florida Panhandle, doing a sold-out show in Niceville and meeting her new possum friend “Roman” backstage. She had shrimp and fresh fish at LuLu’s in Destin and took a beach walk before a massive storm rolled in. QUEEN NEWS: Kathleen officially introduces new queens Taylor Swift, whom she inducts for “the Children” Termites and because of her amazing philanthropic work, as well as “pocket” Anita Baker (because she’s simply AWESOME) to the Court. She reports that Tanya Tucker and Stevie Nicks are still supporting their respective summer tours, and Cher has broken up with her boyfriend.  “GOOD BAD FOOD”: In her quest for delicious not-so-nutritious food, Kathleen samples French’s Potato Sticks, Heath Riles Garlic Jalapeno Rub, and Original Small Batch Hot Sauce from the Sealey Sauce Company in Mobile AL. UPDATES: Kathleen gives updates on Coachella, Ralphie the Demon Dog is excelling with his new owner, and the “Cocaine Cat” is recovering at the Cincinnati Zoo.  “HOLY SHIT THEY FOUND IT”: Kathleen is amazed to read about the discovery of the largest Viking treasure hoard in Denmark in 50 years, and archaeologists uncover the first known sculptures of human figures linked to the myth of Atlantis.  FRONT PAGE PUB NEWS: Kathleen shares articles on how to apply for compensation in the Facebook privacy settlement, theories that the Titanic may have been cursed before it set sail, an extinct lion has been spotted in a National Park in Chad, climate change protesters smear paint on a sculpture at the National Gallery, a Scottish island is offered for $190K, $15M in gold is stolen in a Toronto Airport heist, and we learn everything about opossums. NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS: In business news, Kathleen reports that Target is rolling out a new perk for loyal shoppers, and Big Lots and The Container Store are taking Bed Bath & Beyond coupons. WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEK: Kathleen recommends watching “Vikings Valhalla” on Netflix, and her new stand-up Special “Hunting Bigfoot” on Prime Video.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/3/2023
    1:26:01
  • Episode 134: France vs The Champagne of Beers, Austin’s Serial Killer & Remembering Dame Edna
    Kathleen opens the show drinking a Bull Durham Light Ale from the Bull Durham Brewing Company. She reviews her fun weekend in Durham performing 2 sold-out shows at the Carolina Theatre, and eating her favorite Carolina vinegar-based BBQ at The Original Q Shack. QUEEN NEWS: Kathleen reports that Queen Tanya Tucker has released a new single “Kindness,” and Record Store Day’s 2023 releases include Queen Dolly’s “Monument Singles Collection” and Stevie’s “Bella Donna Live 1981.” She announces that Taylor Swift will be joining the court. “GOOD BAD FOOD”: In her quest for delicious not-so-nutritious food, Kathleen samples Carolina Kettle Down East BBQ chips and Mac’s Speed Shop Carolina BBQ Sauce. UPDATES: Kathleen gives updates on Taylor Swift’s position on FTX sponsorship, Bud Light’s marketing exec takes a leave of absence, and Meta’s Hunger Games,“HOLY SHIT THEY FOUND IT”: Kathleen is amazed to read about the discovery of a new Bible chapter containing hidden verses over 1,500 years old. FRONT PAGE PUB NEWS: Kathleen shares articles on the passing of her favorite drag queen Dame Edna, alligators have been spotted in West Tennessee, Miller High Life leaves French producers frothing, mystery mounts as Texas cattle turn up dead with tongues removed,  Austin could possibly have a serial killer, Celebrity Cruises improperly stored a dead body in a ship’s food cooler, and a Spanish woman spent 500 days alone in a cave alone as part of a scientific study. NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS: In business news, Kathleen reports that REI is abandoning its Portland OR location, David’s Bridal files for bankruptcy, and Ikea stores are expanding to 17 new US locations. WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEK: Kathleen recommends watching “Waco: The Aftermath” on Showtime, and her new stand-up Special “Hunting Bigfoot” on Prime Video.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/26/2023
    1:23:23
  • Episode 133: Spotting Croczilla, The Most Expensive Grilled Cheese, & the Rise and Fall of Tupperware
    Kathleen opens the show drinking a Bud Light from her hometown St. Louis Anheuser Busch Brewery. She reviews her weekend in St. Louis celebrating her cousin’s wedding, hiding from a tornado with friends and family, and eating one of her favorite local foods, Sugarfire Smoke House, for the reception dinner. QUEEN NEWS: Kathleen has no Queen news to report this week.“GOOD BAD FOOD”: In her quest for delicious not-so-nutritious food, Kathleen samples Durkee Famous Sauce, a Hershey’s White Crème Popping Candy bar, and Herr’s Baby Back Rib chips. UPDATES: Kathleen gives updates on the Texas mystery animal, Fyre Festival 2, and Elizabeth Holmes’ has a date report to prison.“HOLY SHIT THEY FOUND IT”: Kathleen is amazed to read about the discovery of a 1,500 year old underground mosaic tunnel in Turkey, and a rare “diamond within a diamond” named “Beating Heart” is unearthed in India. FRONT PAGE PUB NEWS: Kathleen shares articles on the infamous “Croczilla” spotted in the Everglades, the world’s most expensive grilled cheese sandwich available at Serendipity 3 in NYC, reviews the 2023 Coachella lineup, the rise and fall of the Tupperware brand, feral donkeys are used to fight off wolves in Colorado, Sour Patch Kids and Skittles could be banned in California, NPR quits Twitter, Montana approves a full ban of TikTok, and reviews the world’s happiest countries for 2023. WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEK: Kathleen recommends watching “Tupperware!“ on Amazon Prime, and her new stand-up Special “Hunting Bigfoot” on Prime Video.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/19/2023
    1:22:46
  • Episode 132: Canada’s First Dire Wolf, The Lost Colony of Roanoke, & A Mystery Animal Invades South Texas
    Kathleen opens the show drinking a No Jacket Required Czech Style Pilsner from the Savannah River Brewing Co. She reviews her week in Augusta at The Masters, sampling her favorite egg salad sandwich on the planet and walking the course at Augusta National. QUEEN NEWS: Kathleen shares news that Queen Stevie has cancelled a few shows due to illness in the band, and Queen Cher is selling her Malibu mansion for $85M. “GOOD BAD FOOD”: In her quest for delicious not-so-nutritious food, Kathleen samples Masters BBQ Kettle chips, Herr’s Old Bay Potato Chips, and Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos. UPDATES: Kathleen gives updates on a recent citing of Scientology leader David Miscavige, the militant turkeys have returned to Massachusetts, Bed Bath & Beyond gets a major cash infusion, Pablo Escobar’s cocaine hippos are quoted a relocation cost. “HOLY SHIT THEY FOUND IT”: Kathleen is amazed to read about the discovery of new clues to the Lost Colony of Roanoke mystery, and a dusty painting hidden behind a door turns out to be a Brueghel masterpiece. FRONT PAGE PUB NEWS: Kathleen shares articles on a new Millennial fraudster emerging in Chicago, a mystery animal captured on film in Texas, a new study advises that pink Peeps contain an additive linked to cancer, a cobra is found in a South African airplane cockpit, Foot Locker unveils its new “Lace-Up” corporate concept, a Polish fantasist pretends to be Madeleine McCann, and proof emerges that Dire wolves lived in Canada during the Ice Age. WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEK: Kathleen recommends watching her new stand-up Special “Hunting Bigfoot” on Prime Video.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/12/2023
    1:25:03
  • Episode 131: Celebrating Masters Week, Cracker Barrel Sangria, & Visiting the Holy Toe
    Kathleen opens the show drinking a Narragansett Famous Lager from Narragansett Brewing Company in Pawtucket, RI. She reviews all of the fun she had in Boston while in town for sold-out shows, drinking Guinness at The Black Rose to celebrate the Red Sox’ Opening Day, and eating as much clam chowder as possible. QUEEN NEWS: Kathleen shares the news that Queen Tanya Tucker is part of the 2023 class of musicians being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. “GOOD BAD FOOD”: In her quest for delicious not-so-nutritious food, Kathleen samples Cape Cod Waves Jalapeno Ranch chips, New England Marshmallow Fluff, Port City Tasty Ranch Dill Pretzels, and Ah-So Chinese BBQ Sauce.UPDATES: Kathleen gives updates on Ralphie the Demon Dog, Tennessee’s proposed Drag Show ban, Carol Baskin is relocating her Big Cat Rescue to the Ozarks, the Bulgarian Cryptoqueen has resurfaced, and Kansas City Chiefs superfan Chiefsaholic removes his ankle monitor to avoid prosecution. “HOLY SHIT THEY FOUND IT”: Kathleen is amazed to read about the discovery of a long-lost ship in Lake Huron, and brothers discover a priceless Rembrandt under their ping pong table.  FRONT PAGE PUB NEWS: Kathleen shares articles on St. Louis’s Holy Toe, the latest Vogue cover model is a 106-yr-old Pilipino tattoo artist, McDonald’s Canada is opening adult-only playgrounds in select restaurant locations, footage of the last remaining red wolves surfaces, Cracker Barrel becomes the latest company to flee Portland, and an ancient beaver species has been discovered by the University of Texas and is named Buc-ee. WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEK: Kathleen recommends watching her new stand-up Special “Hunting Bigfoot” on Prime Video, and Yellowjackets on Paramount Plus.  See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/5/2023
    1:27:26

More Comedy podcasts

About Madigan's Pubcast

Comedian Kathleen Madigan opens her Pub every week to talk about everything and anything fun in her world. Light bar conversations ranging from her parents to unsolved mysteries, sports to chimpanzee documentaries.

Podcast website

Listen to Madigan's Pubcast, Allan & Carly Catch Up - Hit WA and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Madigan's Pubcast

Madigan's Pubcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Madigan's Pubcast: Podcasts in Family