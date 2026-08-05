INTRO (00:24): Kathleen opens the show drinking a Lush IPA from Fremont Brewing Company.







TOUR NEWS: See Kathleen live on her “Flying Cats & Marching Armadillos Tour.”







TASTING MENU (4:04): Kathleen samples Milwaukee Pretzel Company’s “Schnibbles,” Mingua Cajun Jerky, and Doritos Hot Honey Pizza Chips.







QUEEN NEWS (13:16): Kathleen shares Dolly Parton’s funny quote about Bob Dylan and discloses that Dolly’s West Hollywood home is now a VRBO, and Martha Stewart celebrated her 85th birthday.







HOLLYWOOD HAPPENINGS (24:11): HollyBobby provides the latest news in Hollywood.







UPDATES (16:33): Kathleen reports that 2 of Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper’s ransom notes have been released, and UEFA is threatening to boycott World Cup games moving forward as a rejection of FIFA’s private equity plan.







WHAT ARE WE WATCHING (41:36): Kathleen recommends watching “The Bombing of Pan Am Flight 103” on Netflix.







HOLY SHIT THEY FOUND IT (45:16): Kathleen reports on the discovery of Cozumel’s dwarf fox that was thought to be extinct for 20 years.







NEWS (46:11): Kathleen reports that Louis Vuitton created an $18K lobster handbag, The Tower of London is bringing back its moat after 200 years, the original Hermes Birkin bag sold at auction for $10M, the mayor of Amsterdam is advocating for legal cocaine sales, one snakebite costs a man $1.3M, Rosie the Riveter passes away at age 100, a new TN law makes it easier to own a pet raccoon, LA-based Five-Fold Church appears to be morphing into a cult, BTK killer Dennis Rader’s daughter is involved in a domestic violence injunction, and the Chicago Ducky Derby is returning August 6th 2026.







SPORTS NEWS (1:13:18): Kathleen reports that Tony Roomo faces an uphill battle to reclaim his CBS job.







SPANISH PHRASE OF THE WEEK (1:17:46): The Spanish phrase to learn this week is “tienes seguro médico?” or “do you have health insurance?” in English.







PATRON SAINT OF THE WEEK (1:28:29): Kathleen reads about the “father of monks” St. Benedict, the patron saint of architects, coppersmiths, fevers, and witchcraft.







FEEL GOOD STORY (1:20:12): Kathleen shares that an octopus in Islamorada, FL quietly liberated 30 lobsters from a charter captain’s live well, and Delta Airlines’ longest-tenured female pilot is retiring and both of her daughters were on hand to help her pilot her final flight to MSP.