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285 episodes
Episode 283: Legislating Pet Raccoons, a Superhero Octopus & LA’s New False Prophet?08/05/2026 | 1h 35 mins.INTRO (00:24): Kathleen opens the show drinking a Lush IPA from Fremont Brewing Company.
TOUR NEWS: See Kathleen live on her “Flying Cats & Marching Armadillos Tour.”
TASTING MENU (4:04): Kathleen samples Milwaukee Pretzel Company’s “Schnibbles,” Mingua Cajun Jerky, and Doritos Hot Honey Pizza Chips.
QUEEN NEWS (13:16): Kathleen shares Dolly Parton’s funny quote about Bob Dylan and discloses that Dolly’s West Hollywood home is now a VRBO, and Martha Stewart celebrated her 85th birthday.
HOLLYWOOD HAPPENINGS (24:11): HollyBobby provides the latest news in Hollywood.
UPDATES (16:33): Kathleen reports that 2 of Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper’s ransom notes have been released, and UEFA is threatening to boycott World Cup games moving forward as a rejection of FIFA’s private equity plan.
WHAT ARE WE WATCHING (41:36): Kathleen recommends watching “The Bombing of Pan Am Flight 103” on Netflix.
HOLY SHIT THEY FOUND IT (45:16): Kathleen reports on the discovery of Cozumel’s dwarf fox that was thought to be extinct for 20 years.
NEWS (46:11): Kathleen reports that Louis Vuitton created an $18K lobster handbag, The Tower of London is bringing back its moat after 200 years, the original Hermes Birkin bag sold at auction for $10M, the mayor of Amsterdam is advocating for legal cocaine sales, one snakebite costs a man $1.3M, Rosie the Riveter passes away at age 100, a new TN law makes it easier to own a pet raccoon, LA-based Five-Fold Church appears to be morphing into a cult, BTK killer Dennis Rader’s daughter is involved in a domestic violence injunction, and the Chicago Ducky Derby is returning August 6th 2026.
SPORTS NEWS (1:13:18): Kathleen reports that Tony Roomo faces an uphill battle to reclaim his CBS job.
SPANISH PHRASE OF THE WEEK (1:17:46): The Spanish phrase to learn this week is “tienes seguro médico?” or “do you have health insurance?” in English.
PATRON SAINT OF THE WEEK (1:28:29): Kathleen reads about the “father of monks” St. Benedict, the patron saint of architects, coppersmiths, fevers, and witchcraft.
FEEL GOOD STORY (1:20:12): Kathleen shares that an octopus in Islamorada, FL quietly liberated 30 lobsters from a charter captain’s live well, and Delta Airlines’ longest-tenured female pilot is retiring and both of her daughters were on hand to help her pilot her final flight to MSP.
Episode 282: Grocery Store Matchmaking, Drunk Kangaroos & ASU’s New Influencer Degree07/29/2026 | 1h 30 mins.INTRO (00:24): Kathleen opens the show drinking a Paddle Battle West Coast Pilsner from Nickel Brook Brewing Company in Burlington, ON. She reviews her weekend in Niagara Falls, walleye fishing with her friend Terri Clark and riding the Hornblower boat into the Falls prior to her show at Fallsview Casino.
TOUR NEWS: See Kathleen live on her “Flying Cats & Marching Armadillos Tour.”
TASTING MENU (1:16): Kathleen samples Lay’s World Cup Limited Edition Bacon Poutine chips, Kozlik’s Old Smokey Canadian Mustard, and Hostess Original Hickory Sticks.
QUEEN NEWS (22:05): Kathleen shares that Stevie Nicks posed for a picture with Tom Brady last week at Fanatics Fest.
HOLLYWOOD HAPPENINGS (30:06): HollyBobby provides the latest news in Hollywood.
UPDATES (23:18): Kathleen reports that Savannah Guthrie has released another plea video to Nancy Guthrie’s kidnappers, Cracker Barrel’s CEO has finally resigned, Japan’s Punch the Monkey celebrated his first birthday, and incoming British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has a tough decision to make that could impact the Chief Mouser.
WHAT ARE WE WATCHING (33:34): Kathleen recommends watching “Take A Chance” the ABBA documentary on Prime Video, “Michael” on Prime Video, and “JANET JACKSON” on Prime Video.
HOLY SHIT THEY FOUND IT (50:26): Kathleen reports on the discovery of an endangered Himalayan musk deer in West Bengal.
NEWS (52:34): Kathleen reports that ASU is now offering a content creation major, Lululemon has been dethroned by Alo as the top selling athletic brand, Elton John has signed a hologram performance deal, a supermarket in Finland has introduced a matchmaking program for shoppers, Anthony Hopkins signs a classical record deal, French lawmakers adopt social media ban for kids under 15, and the last remaining iron lung patient dies at age 78.
SPORTS NEWS (1:08:26): Kathleen reports that LeBron James has signed with the Philadelphia 76’ers, and the 2026 NFL season has officially kicked off with all training camps underway.
SPANISH PHRASE OF THE WEEK (1:15:14): The Spanish phrase to learn this week is “vienes de una familia numerosa?” or “are you from a big family” in English.
PATRON SAINT OF THE WEEK (1:21:00): Kathleen reads about St. Philomene, the patron saint of dancers and newlyweds.
FEEL GOOD STORY (1:12:25): Kathleen shares that the reclusive Wondiwoi tree kangaroo has been rediscovered in West Papua.
Episode 281: World Cup Corruption, a Homicidal Elephant & Yellowstone’s Animals Punch Back07/22/2026 | 1h 34 mins.INTRO (00:24): Kathleen opens the show drinking a Sunset List Golden Ale from Dogfish Head Brewing Company.
TOUR NEWS: See Kathleen live on her “Day Drinking Tour.”
TASTING MENU (1:53): Kathleen samples Fisher’s Popcorn, Eaglewinz Chesapeake Bay Hot Sauce, and Frank’s Red Hot Seasoned Bagel Chips.
QUEEN NEWS ( 13:36): Kathleen shares that Tom Brady had his photo taken with Stevie Nicks at Fanatics Fest.
HOLLYWOOD HAPPENINGS (29:50): HollyBobby provides the latest news in Hollywood.
UPDATES (52:40): Kathleen reports that the FBI has new info on the Nancy Guthrie ransom letters, and Meghan Markle’s Emmy nomination is snubbed by Netflix.
WHAT ARE WE WATCHING (17:14): Kathleen recommends watching FIFA Uncovered on Netflix.
HOLY SHIT THEY FOUND IT (56:45): Kathleen reports on the discovery of orange-lipped Likweli monkeys in the Congolese rainforest, and a black king penguin on a South Georgia island.
NEWS (59:36): Kathleen reports that a passenger was sucked out of a plane window on a RyanAir flight bound for Greece, Everest’s most famous body finally has a name, a man is attacked by a bison in Yellowstone, Idaho is searching for volunteer police officers to carry out state executions, the kissing daredevils who scaled the Empire State Building are released from jail, a killer elephant is stalking a specific family in Nepal, the Seattle Seahawks are sold for a record $9.6B, torrential rains release thousands of cobras in a Chinese city, the Top 10 worst states to live in are announced, and a traveler hits a $3.3M jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune machine in the Vegas airport.
SPANISH PHRASE OF THE WEEK (1:20:35): The Spanish phrase to learn this week is “la FIFA es corrupta” or “FIFA is corrupt” in English.
PATRON SAINT OF THE WEEK (1:28:28): In honor of World Cup ending, Kathleen reads about Saint Luigi Scrosoppi, the patron saint of soccer.
FEEL GOOD STORY (1:22:41): Kathleen shares that Bette Midler has owned acres of undeveloped land in Hawaii, and in March 2025 she restored wetlands and leased 87 acres to a nonprofit for conservation initiatives.
- INTRO (00:24): Kathleen opens the show drinking a Nashville Hot Chicken Bloody Mary and a Mich Ultra in honor of the World Cup. She reviews her trip to Atlanta with her brother Patrick to see Argentina play Egypt in the World Cup, and introduces a surprise guest to the Pub.
TOUR NEWS: See Kathleen live on her “Day Drinking Tour.”
TASTING MENU (3:44): Kathleen samples Birthday Cake Cheerios, Cheese Pizza Ritz Bits, and Garlic Parmesan Doritos.
QUEEN NEWS (20:25): Kathleen shares that Dolly Parton’s musical is making its Broadway debut on her 81st birthday, and Taylor Swift married Travis Kelce and the couple donated $20M to charity.
HOLLYWOOD HAPPENINGS (7:30): HollyBobby provides the latest news in Hollywood.
UPDATES (51:36): Kathleen reports that Britney Spears made the news again in LA after being “freed.”
SPORTS NEWS (42:434): Kathleen reports that only 8 countries have lifted the World Cup.
WHAT ARE WE WATCHING (1:03:36): Kathleen recommends watching Chris & Martina: “The Final Set” on Netflix.
SPANISH PHRASE OF THE WEEK (1:36:07): The Spanish phrase to learn this week is “VAMOS” or “come on” in English.
FEEL GOOD STORY (1:29:00): Kathleen shares a story of soccer fan “Little Mick” who was reported missing by his family while traveling around to World Cup games, but was actually found in a pub in Barcelona.
Episode 279: World Cup's Witch Doctor, Fairy Armadillos & 4th of July’s Most Magical Mushrooms07/01/2026 | 1h 24 mins.Kathleen opens the show drinking a Salty Golfer Pineapple Blonde ale from Grand Strand Brewing Company in Myrtle Beach, SC. She reviews her weekend in Knoxville with 2 sold out shows and her first steamed sandwich at Gus’s Good Times Deli.
TOUR NEWS: See Kathleen live on her “Day Drinking Tour.”
TASTING MENU (1:20): Kathleen samples Chili Cheese Dog Cheez-Its, Miller Lite Beer-Braised Steak Pringles, and Firecracker Pop Oreos.
QUEEN NEWS (17:04): Kathleen shares that Dolly Parton attended the opening of her Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop, Stevie Nicks will sing at Taylor Swift’s upcoming wedding, and Post Malone brought many special guests to the Nashville date of his Big Ass Stadium Tour.
HOLLYWOOD HAPPENINGS (25:54): HollyBobby provides the latest news in Hollywood.
UPDATES (35:12): Kathleen shares updates on the latest Nancy Guthrie ransom note, another missing scientist has been found dead under unexplained circumstances, Everest sherpas are calling for change, and Primm Nevada finds a lifeline to stay operating.
HOLY SHIT THEY FOUND IT (48:32): Kathleen reads about the discovery of a previously-determined-to-be-extinct pink fairy armadillo in Argentina.
WHAT ARE WE WATCHING (1:15:36): Kathleen recommends watching Season 3 of the Dallas Cowboy’s Cheerleaders documentary “America’s Sweethearts” on Netflix.
SPORTS NEWS (50:14): Kathleen reports on Argentinian World Cup fans adopting an Austrian dwarf fan as their mascot king, Ghana has a witch doctor who has been making bold World Cup predictions, and Buffalo Bills fans are upset at the initial ticket prices offered in their new stadium.
FRONT PAGE PUB NEWS (58:45): Kathleen shares articles on Mexico’s “Batman” capturing motorcycle thieves, Dunkin’ Donuts unveils a limited edition Eagle cup to compete with Starbucks bear cup, Paris has closed the Eiffel Tower and Louvre as France experiences record high temps, new magic mushrooms make users see tiny “gnome” people, tech company Commodore is bringing back the flip phone, and Northern snakehead fish can walk and breath air and are invading many US states.
SPANISH PHRASE OF THE WEEK (1:11:22): The Spanish phrase to learn this week is “hay un cocodrilo en el agua” or “there is a crocodile in the water” in English.
SAINT OF THE WEEK (1:19:50): Kathleen reads about St. Simeon the Stylite, patron saint of shepherds.
FEEL GOOD STORY (1:16:58): Kathleen shares a story of a shepherd mutt named Storm who made her way into LA’s Sofi Stadium to see Metallica live.
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About Madigan’s Pubcast
Comedian Kathleen Madigan opens her Pub every week to talk about everything and anything fun in her world. Light bar conversations ranging from her parents to unsolved mysteries, sports to chimpanzee documentaries.Podcast website
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