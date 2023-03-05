Episode 135: Taylor Swift’s Philanthropy, Defending Opossums, & The Curse of The Titanic

Kathleen opens the show drinking a Destin Ale from Destin Brewery. She reviews her weekend on the Florida Panhandle, doing a sold-out show in Niceville and meeting her new possum friend "Roman" backstage. She had shrimp and fresh fish at LuLu's in Destin and took a beach walk before a massive storm rolled in. QUEEN NEWS: Kathleen officially introduces new queens Taylor Swift, whom she inducts for "the Children" Termites and because of her amazing philanthropic work, as well as "pocket" Anita Baker (because she's simply AWESOME) to the Court. She reports that Tanya Tucker and Stevie Nicks are still supporting their respective summer tours, and Cher has broken up with her boyfriend. "GOOD BAD FOOD": In her quest for delicious not-so-nutritious food, Kathleen samples French's Potato Sticks, Heath Riles Garlic Jalapeno Rub, and Original Small Batch Hot Sauce from the Sealey Sauce Company in Mobile AL. UPDATES: Kathleen gives updates on Coachella, Ralphie the Demon Dog is excelling with his new owner, and the "Cocaine Cat" is recovering at the Cincinnati Zoo. "HOLY SHIT THEY FOUND IT": Kathleen is amazed to read about the discovery of the largest Viking treasure hoard in Denmark in 50 years, and archaeologists uncover the first known sculptures of human figures linked to the myth of Atlantis. FRONT PAGE PUB NEWS: Kathleen shares articles on how to apply for compensation in the Facebook privacy settlement, theories that the Titanic may have been cursed before it set sail, an extinct lion has been spotted in a National Park in Chad, climate change protesters smear paint on a sculpture at the National Gallery, a Scottish island is offered for $190K, $15M in gold is stolen in a Toronto Airport heist, and we learn everything about opossums. NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS: In business news, Kathleen reports that Target is rolling out a new perk for loyal shoppers, and Big Lots and The Container Store are taking Bed Bath & Beyond coupons. WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEK: Kathleen recommends watching "Vikings Valhalla" on Netflix, and her new stand-up Special "Hunting Bigfoot" on Prime Video.