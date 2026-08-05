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Jeff Lewis Has Issues

SiriusXM
ComedyComedy Interviews
Jeff Lewis Has Issues
Latest episode

457 episodes

  • Jeff Lewis Has Issues

    Salt-N-Pepa & Phaedra Parks: Push It & Call Center

    08/05/2026 | 45 mins.
    Hip-hop artists Salt-N-Pepa and Bravo's Phaedra Parks join Jeff & Shane to talk about Phaedra's climate controlled fur vault. Plus, Salt-N-Pepa tell the chumps about working at a call center & how their music helps sharks breed. 

    • • • 

    Want more Jeff Lewis? Click here to sign up for 3 free months of SiriusXM and listen weekdays to "Jeff Lewis Live" from 12-2pE/9-11aP on Radio Andy Channel 102. Plus, tune into The Jeff Lewis Channel for even more Jeff content streaming exclusively on the SiriusXM app channel 789.

    • • • 

    Host - Jeff Lewis

    Guests - Salt-N-Pepa, Phaedra Parks, & Shane Douglas

    Vice President - Tim Johnson

    Senior Directors - Lisa Mantineo & Alyssa Heimrich

    Senior Producer - Jamison Scala

    Associate Producer & Editor – Oscar Beltran

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Jeff Lewis Has Issues

    Annie Lederman & Justin Sylvester: Blow Up Dolls & Skin Taping

    07/31/2026 | 46 mins.
    Comedian Annie Lederman and TV host Justin Sylvester join Jeff and Shane to talk about embarrassing surgical practices and Annie's unconventional grieving. Plus, one of Jeff's former employees resurfaces.

    • • • 

    Want more Jeff Lewis? Click here to sign up for 3 free months of SiriusXM and listen weekdays to "Jeff Lewis Live" from 12-2pE/9-11aP on Radio Andy Channel 102. Plus, tune into The Jeff Lewis Channel for even more Jeff content streaming exclusively on the SiriusXM app channel 789.

    • • • 

    Host - Jeff Lewis

    Guests - Annie Lederman, Justin Sylvester, & Shane Douglas

    Vice President - Tim Johnson

    Senior Directors - Lisa Mantineo & Alyssa Heimrich

    Senior Producer - Jamison Scala

    Associate Producer & Editor – Oscar Beltran

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Jeff Lewis Has Issues

    Kelly Dodd & Jamie Kennedy: Holes & Golf Carts

    07/29/2026 | 47 mins.
    TV personality Kelly Dodd and comedian Jamie Kennedy join Jeff & Shane to talk about Kelly's side of the chump golf cart accident and Jamie's hole preservation. Plus, Jeff holds everyone accountable for their actions. 

    • • • 

    Want more Jeff Lewis? Click here to sign up for 3 free months of SiriusXM and listen weekdays to "Jeff Lewis Live" at 12pE/9aP and “Jeff Lewis Extended” at 1pE/10aP on Radio Andy Channel 102. Plus, tune into The Jeff Lewis Channel for even more Jeff content streaming exclusively on the SiriusXM app channel 789.

    • • • 

    Host - Jeff Lewis

    Guests - Kelly Dodd, Jamie Kennedy, & Shane Douglas

    Vice President - Tim Johnson

    Senior Directors - Lisa Mantineo & Alyssa Heimrich

    Senior Producer - Jamison Scala

    Associate Producer & Editor – Oscar Beltran

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Jeff Lewis Has Issues

    Des Bishop & Nischelle Turner: Cheaters & Quick Proposals

    07/24/2026 | 46 mins.
    ET's Nischelle Turner and comedian Des Bishop join Jeff and Shane to talk about non-discreet hotel cheaters & the meaning of names. Plus, Des tells the chumps about his quick & comedic proposal to his wife.

    • • • 

    Want more Jeff Lewis? Click here to sign up for 3 free months of SiriusXM and listen weekdays to "Jeff Lewis Live" from 12-2pE/9-11aP on Radio Andy Channel 102. Plus, tune into The Jeff Lewis Channel for even more Jeff content streaming exclusively on the SiriusXM app channel 789.

    • • • 

    Host - Jeff Lewis

    Guests - Nischelle Turner, Des Bishop, & Shane Douglas

    Vice President - Tim Johnson

    Senior Directors - Lisa Mantineo & Alyssa Heimrich

    Senior Producer - Jamison Scala

    Associate Producer & Editor – Oscar Beltran

     

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Jeff Lewis Has Issues

    Loni Love & Sarah Colonna: Birthday Hookup & Anniversary Song

    07/22/2026 | 47 mins.
    Comedians Loni Love & Sarah Colonna join Jeff & Shane to talk about outdoor cats and Loni's birthday hookup. Plus, Sarah talks about her unconventional anniversary gift. 

    • • • 

    Want more Jeff Lewis? Click here to sign up for 3 free months of SiriusXM and listen weekdays to "Jeff Lewis Live" from 12-2pE/9-11aP on Radio Andy Channel 102. Plus, tune into The Jeff Lewis Channel for even more Jeff content streaming exclusively on the SiriusXM app channel 789.

    • • • 

    Host - Jeff Lewis

    Guests - Loni Love, Sarah Colonna, & Shane Douglas

    Vice President - Tim Johnson

    Senior Directors - Lisa Mantineo & Alyssa Heimrich

    Senior Producer - Jamison Scala

    Associate Producer & Editor – Oscar Beltran

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Jeff Lewis Has Issues
Jeff doesn’t hold back when it comes back to his personal life, and his many, many, issues. From legal battles to his messy relationships, or arguments with neighbors and staff, Jeff airs it all out with his famous no-filter. Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Jeff Lewis Has Issues ad-free and a whole week early. Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.
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