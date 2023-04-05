Jeff doesn’t hold back when it comes back to his personal life, and his many, many, issues. From legal battles to his messy relationships, or arguments with nei... More
Balderdash
The chumps serenade Lis on the eve of her birthday and pitch some party ideas. Plus, Jeff and the gang offer advice to Doug before his second date with "Grant."Want more Jeff Lewis, Click Here!
4/28/2023
34:27
Tense
Jeff welcomes back a very pregnant Jackie and she updates us on her current cravings. Later, Zach is forced to reveal who he went to the movies with and Jeff makes producer Jamison read the letter he plans to send to his apartment manager.
4/26/2023
36:45
Four Seasons
Jeff welcomes back Zach from his European vacation and the chumps weigh in on penis preference. Later, Paige opens up about her dating woes and reveals what she's talking about in her sleep.
4/21/2023
36:37
Cornhole
The chumps discuss their love of pimple popping and falling videos, and Tamra is getting ready for a game show. Later, Teddi shares that she only drives on Wednesdays, and which A-list celeb she banged in her 20's.
4/19/2023
37:49
Coach/Player
Matt is recovering from his first heartbreak. Later, he reveals his coach/player fantasy, and Jeff has bank drama. Want more Jeff Lewis, Click Here!
Jeff doesn’t hold back when it comes back to his personal life, and his many, many, issues. From legal battles to his messy relationships, or arguments with neighbors and staff, Jeff airs it all out with his famous no-filter.