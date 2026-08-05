TV personality Kelly Dodd and comedian Jamie Kennedy join Jeff & Shane to talk about Kelly's side of the chump golf cart accident and Jamie's hole preservation. Plus, Jeff holds everyone accountable for their actions.



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Host - Jeff Lewis



Guests - Kelly Dodd, Jamie Kennedy, & Shane Douglas



Vice President - Tim Johnson



Senior Directors - Lisa Mantineo & Alyssa Heimrich



Senior Producer - Jamison Scala



Associate Producer & Editor – Oscar Beltran



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