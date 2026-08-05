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457 episodes
- Hip-hop artists Salt-N-Pepa and Bravo's Phaedra Parks join Jeff & Shane to talk about Phaedra's climate controlled fur vault. Plus, Salt-N-Pepa tell the chumps about working at a call center & how their music helps sharks breed.
• • •
Want more Jeff Lewis? Click here to sign up for 3 free months of SiriusXM and listen weekdays to "Jeff Lewis Live" from 12-2pE/9-11aP on Radio Andy Channel 102. Plus, tune into The Jeff Lewis Channel for even more Jeff content streaming exclusively on the SiriusXM app channel 789.
• • •
Host - Jeff Lewis
Guests - Salt-N-Pepa, Phaedra Parks, & Shane Douglas
Vice President - Tim Johnson
Senior Directors - Lisa Mantineo & Alyssa Heimrich
Senior Producer - Jamison Scala
Associate Producer & Editor – Oscar Beltran
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Comedian Annie Lederman and TV host Justin Sylvester join Jeff and Shane to talk about embarrassing surgical practices and Annie's unconventional grieving. Plus, one of Jeff's former employees resurfaces.
• • •
Want more Jeff Lewis? Click here to sign up for 3 free months of SiriusXM and listen weekdays to "Jeff Lewis Live" from 12-2pE/9-11aP on Radio Andy Channel 102. Plus, tune into The Jeff Lewis Channel for even more Jeff content streaming exclusively on the SiriusXM app channel 789.
• • •
Host - Jeff Lewis
Guests - Annie Lederman, Justin Sylvester, & Shane Douglas
Vice President - Tim Johnson
Senior Directors - Lisa Mantineo & Alyssa Heimrich
Senior Producer - Jamison Scala
Associate Producer & Editor – Oscar Beltran
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- TV personality Kelly Dodd and comedian Jamie Kennedy join Jeff & Shane to talk about Kelly's side of the chump golf cart accident and Jamie's hole preservation. Plus, Jeff holds everyone accountable for their actions.
• • •
Want more Jeff Lewis? Click here to sign up for 3 free months of SiriusXM and listen weekdays to "Jeff Lewis Live" at 12pE/9aP and “Jeff Lewis Extended” at 1pE/10aP on Radio Andy Channel 102. Plus, tune into The Jeff Lewis Channel for even more Jeff content streaming exclusively on the SiriusXM app channel 789.
• • •
Host - Jeff Lewis
Guests - Kelly Dodd, Jamie Kennedy, & Shane Douglas
Vice President - Tim Johnson
Senior Directors - Lisa Mantineo & Alyssa Heimrich
Senior Producer - Jamison Scala
Associate Producer & Editor – Oscar Beltran
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- ET's Nischelle Turner and comedian Des Bishop join Jeff and Shane to talk about non-discreet hotel cheaters & the meaning of names. Plus, Des tells the chumps about his quick & comedic proposal to his wife.
• • •
Want more Jeff Lewis? Click here to sign up for 3 free months of SiriusXM and listen weekdays to "Jeff Lewis Live" from 12-2pE/9-11aP on Radio Andy Channel 102. Plus, tune into The Jeff Lewis Channel for even more Jeff content streaming exclusively on the SiriusXM app channel 789.
• • •
Host - Jeff Lewis
Guests - Nischelle Turner, Des Bishop, & Shane Douglas
Vice President - Tim Johnson
Senior Directors - Lisa Mantineo & Alyssa Heimrich
Senior Producer - Jamison Scala
Associate Producer & Editor – Oscar Beltran
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Comedians Loni Love & Sarah Colonna join Jeff & Shane to talk about outdoor cats and Loni's birthday hookup. Plus, Sarah talks about her unconventional anniversary gift.
• • •
Want more Jeff Lewis? Click here to sign up for 3 free months of SiriusXM and listen weekdays to "Jeff Lewis Live" from 12-2pE/9-11aP on Radio Andy Channel 102. Plus, tune into The Jeff Lewis Channel for even more Jeff content streaming exclusively on the SiriusXM app channel 789.
• • •
Host - Jeff Lewis
Guests - Loni Love, Sarah Colonna, & Shane Douglas
Vice President - Tim Johnson
Senior Directors - Lisa Mantineo & Alyssa Heimrich
Senior Producer - Jamison Scala
Associate Producer & Editor – Oscar Beltran
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Jeff Lewis Has Issues
Jeff doesn’t hold back when it comes back to his personal life, and his many, many, issues. From legal battles to his messy relationships, or arguments with neighbors and staff, Jeff airs it all out with his famous no-filter. Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Jeff Lewis Has Issues ad-free and a whole week early. Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.Podcast website
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