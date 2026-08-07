This week, we covered so much I don't even know where to begin. I hard launched my relationship on IG (after MUCH caption & emoji discourse), splashed a few strangers in puddles with my car (with some regrets), and I learned who Jimothy is.



Then, John visits my eye doctor and gets caught doing unmentionables to a plastic tush. We chat about the RHONY trailer, I continue to grovel to P.S. 22 (kinda), and am wondering what to do with the gorgeous air purifiers John Mayer put in my apartment.



Plus, Bevy Smith comes by to talk her Fashion Queens reunion at Essence Fest, Oprah, and plastic surgery.



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