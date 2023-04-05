Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
SiriusXM
Each week, hear Andy Cohen's one of a kind interviews with the world's biggest stars where Andy asks the questions you want answered. Plus, join his unfiltered ...
Society & Culture
Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • Deep with the cast of 'Book Club' & Shallow about 'The Daddy Diaries'
    Jane Fonda, Mary Steenburgen, & Candice Bergen join us this week to talk about their new film 'Book Club: The Next Chapter,' their next sequel at Burning Man, and filming in Rome surrounded by hot Italian men in tight pants. It's also been a busy week now that 'The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up' is out! There's book signings, a weekend trip to St. Louis, and I got a star on the St. Louis Walk of Fame. Although Ben has decided: He. Does. Not. Care. For more interviews and behind-the-scenes tea, tune in to Andy Cohen Live weekdays on Radio Andy by subscribing to SiriusXM. Use my code siriusxm.com/radioandytrial for a free trial!
    5/11/2023
    39:23
  • Deep with Minka Kelly & Shallow about Pump Rules
    Minka Kelly joins us to talk about her deeply honest book, 'Tell Me Everything: A Memoir,' her tumultuous upbringing, 'Friday Night Lights,' and the incredibly hot Dan Reynolds. OK fine, *I* talk about Minka's rumored relationship with Dan Reynolds, because...have you seen those little shorts he wears onstage? Before that - how did Vanderpump production NOT know about Tom and Raquel!? And remember that time John got bad lip filler? Because I sure do! For more interviews and behind-the-scenes tea, tune in to Andy Cohen Live weekdays on Radio Andy by subscribing to SiriusXM. Use my code siriusxm.com/radioandytrial for a free trial!
    5/4/2023
    43:52
  • Deep with David Arquette & Shallow about the RHOC Trailer
    David Arquette joins the show from his Tennessee home (or is it Reba McEntire's country kitchen?) to talk about his new show 'Mrs. Davis,' if boners are OK while cuddling, his marriage to Courtney Cox, and why he was hanging from the rafters of the 'Friends' studio. Plus, the RHOC trailer is out, I'm schlepping down to Miami next week, and,,,I may have lost my cool filming the RHONJ Reunion.For more interviews and behind-the-scenes tea, tune in to Andy Cohen Live weekdays on Radio Andy by subscribing to SiriusXM. Use my code siriusxm.com/radioandytrial for a free trial!
    4/27/2023
    40:49
  • Deep with Samantha Bee & Shallow about the NY Post
    Samantha Bee joins me to talk about her 'Your Favorite Woman' tour, the glamourous beginning of her career in children's theater, and why I should run against Rep. George Santos. Cohen for Congress 2024! I also have a bone to pick with the always shallow New York Post...WHY are they blasting 'Live with Kelly and Mark' and dragging me into it? For more interviews and behind-the-scenes tea, tune in to Andy Cohen Live weekdays on Radio Andy by subscribing to SiriusXM. Use my code siriusxm.com/radioandytrial for a free trial!
    4/20/2023
    36:12
  • Deep with Jonas Brothers & Shallow about Breaking Bravo News
    This week we're talking to the Jonas Brothers about their new single aka love letter to Waffle House, 'Waffle House' off of their new album, 'The Album.' Plus, all about their recent touring, that upcoming Yankee Stadium concert and fighting each other with butter knives. But before that, it's a roulette of Bravo News this week: BravoCon! Scandoval! WWHL! Nothing is off the table and I'm mentioning it all. For more interviews and behind-the-scenes tea, tune in to Andy Cohen Live weekdays on Radio Andy by subscribing to SiriusXM. Use my code siriusxm.com/radioandytrial for a free trial!
    4/13/2023
    28:57

About Andy Cohen's Deep & Shallow Podcast

Each week, hear Andy Cohen’s one of a kind interviews with the world’s biggest stars where Andy asks the questions you want answered. Plus, join his unfiltered kiki with co-host John Hill, spanning family, friends, dating, reality TV, news, and pop culture. From high to low, deep and shallow, this podcast covers it all.
Podcast website

