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184 episodes
- This week, I recapped my summer party, the Next Gen: NYC reunion (texted some Housewives moms with updates!), dispelled an Atlanta casting rumor, and asked the question: to sleepover or to not sleepover. Who knew that was such a hot button issue (not me, clearly!)
Then, I got into the Luther Vandross doc (figuratively and literally), defended Dr. Fauci, THC, and IVF!
Plus, I recap my TODAY Show appearance and my war with Adidas over a refund.
For more interviews and behind-the-scenes tea, tune in to Andy Cohen Live weekdays on Radio Andy by subscribing to SiriusXM. Use my link https://sxm.app.link/AndyCohen for a free trial!
Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Daddy Diaries ad-free and a whole week early.
Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.
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- This week was one of self-reflection: about the inability to modulate while out at restaurants and if we talked about dicks (deeehks) too much. But what do you want from me when a fan accidentally flashed me a dick pic?! Ignore it?? (absolutely not).
Then, I ran into a Housewife on Fire Island, reunited with my first baby, Wacha (and address the "staged" paparazzi photos).
Plus, Lucy has a friend at camp...(although perhaps of the "imaginary" variety) and we find out John sees days of the week as colors.
For more interviews and behind-the-scenes tea, tune in to Andy Cohen Live weekdays on Radio Andy by subscribing to SiriusXM. Use my link https://sxm.app.link/AndyCohen for a free trial!
Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Daddy Diaries ad-free and a whole week early.
Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- This week, we covered so much I don't even know where to begin. I hard launched my relationship on IG (after MUCH caption & emoji discourse), splashed a few strangers in puddles with my car (with some regrets), and I learned who Jimothy is.
Then, John visits my eye doctor and gets caught doing unmentionables to a plastic tush. We chat about the RHONY trailer, I continue to grovel to P.S. 22 (kinda), and am wondering what to do with the gorgeous air purifiers John Mayer put in my apartment.
Plus, Bevy Smith comes by to talk her Fashion Queens reunion at Essence Fest, Oprah, and plastic surgery.
For more interviews and behind-the-scenes tea, tune in to Andy Cohen Live weekdays on Radio Andy by subscribing to SiriusXM. Use my link https://sxm.app.link/AndyCohen for a free trial!
Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Daddy Diaries ad-free and a whole week early.
Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- This week, I'm continuously grappling with my kids waking up early, I had a mini fit on a plane (again, teehee!), and John talked me through his viewing of Puppetry of the Penis.
Then, I recapped my appearance in The Jellicle Ball, and had a big texting snafu thanks to Apple's Merge Contacts while trying to find a bartender for my BBQ.
Plus, Ben learned to ride a bike and I realized that I'm in the happiest moment of my life (and Jordan got a front row seat to my life as a boyfriend).
For more interviews and behind-the-scenes tea, tune in to Andy Cohen Live weekdays on Radio Andy by subscribing to SiriusXM. Use my link https://sxm.app.link/AndyCohen for a free trial!
Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Daddy Diaries ad-free and a whole week early.
Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- You're in luck, because we have a true Bonus Drop for you this week. I got time with Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon to talk about the summer blockbuster "The Odyssey" and boy was it epic (as was the movie!). We got into so much: shooting all over the world, doing action sequences wearing gladiator sandals, using practical effects vs CGI, plus some scoop on "The Princess Diaries 3" & which reality shows they love.
For more interviews and behind-the-scenes tea, tune in to Andy Cohen Live weekdays on Radio Andy by subscribing to SiriusXM. Use my link https://sxm.app.link/AndyCohen for a free trial!
Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Daddy Diaries ad-free and a whole week early.
Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Andy Cohen’s Daddy Diaries Podcast
If you’re a fan of Andy Cohen’s bestselling diaries, then buckle up because Andy is taking you on an as-it-happened recount of life as a daddy to two kids, dozens of Housewives, and the occasional fella. Each week, with co-host John Hill at his side, Andy takes you on a day-by-day journey of the high highs and low lows of parenting, his unfiltered musings, and a never-ending supply of the latest Housewives drama…all set against the backdrop of glitz, glamor, and the occasional tantrum. Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Daddy Diaries ad-free and a whole week early. Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.Podcast website
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Andy Cohen’s Daddy Diaries Podcast: Podcasts in Family