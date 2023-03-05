Shaped by Dog with Susan Garrett

Susan Garrett, world-renowned dog trainer, multi-time champion of dog agility, and leading educator on all things canine shares everything related to dogs! Susa... More
Confident Working Protection Dogs: Training Chat With Matt Folsom of Modern Malinois #211
Visit us at shapedbydog.com Social media sensation and protection dog trainer Matt Folsom of Modern Malinois, joins me to chat about dog training. Matt is a skilled trainer dedicated to continual growth and uses luring to achieve brilliant results. Although we approach dog training with different methods for different reasons, including how our minds work, we have mutual respect and a lot in common in the way we create a great relationship with dogs and use the things individual dogs love as reinforcers. Enjoy this extract from our livestream celebrating 200 episodes of Shaped by Dog. In the episode you'll hear: • Why I want you to meet my friend Matt Folsom of Modern Malinois, master protection dog trainer. • How Matt’s autism and my dyslexia influence our approaches to dog training, including luring vs. shaping. • The difference between Matt’s luring mastery compared to typical luring and how he fades the lure. • Matt’s philosophy on raising puppies, including why he does not want a professional puppy but a professionally trained adult dog. • Our shared philosophy on relationship first and using what a dog loves most to create brilliant behavior. • Why to push the boundaries when training dogs for their benefit. • About Matt’s commitment to continually improving dog training and leaving tools like prong collars behind. • Insight on a training game that makes people say WOW and how it creates a dopamine release for dogs. Catch the 200 Episodes Celebration Replay and After Party Opportunities Click Here for the Livestream Replay, PDF Downloads and Special Online Program Opportunities - https://dogsthat.com/sbd-celebrate-episode-200/ Resources: 1. Modern Malinois on TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@modernmalinois 2. DogsThat on TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@dogsthat 3. Modern Malinois on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@modernmalinois 4. Modern Malinois Website - https://modernmalinois.com/ 5. Podcast Episode 50: Can Your Worst Challenge Make You a Better Dog Trainer? - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/50/ 6. Podcast Episode 175: Food Luring VS Shaping In Dog Training: How Science Changed How I Teach Dogs - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/175/ 7. Podcast Episode 196: Why Mastering Reinforcement Is The Linchpin To Reinforcement Based Dog Training - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/196/ 8. Podcast Episode 194: The Invisible Reason Your Dog Is Ignoring You - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/194/ 9. Podcast Episode 176: Why Your Dog’s Emotions Are A Critical Element Of Dog Training - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/176/ 10. YouTube Video: Two Dog Training Experts 70+ Years of Experience Talk Reinforcement (Chat with Steve White) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=azaRcHN2CUQ 11. Podcast Episode 174: Dopamine In Dog Training: Anticipation, Rewards, And The Transfer Of Value - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/174/ 12. Modern Malinois YouTube Live Video: Bitework with Matt Folsom - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DUf7ge7teyU 13. Watch this Episode of Shaped by Dog on YouTube - https://youtu.be/327yASVbU4s
5/3/2023
23:27
Tips On Finding Time To Dog Train When Life Is Busy: Chat With Natalia Nizker #210
Visit us at shapedbydog.com Sometimes people think training dogs with positive reinforcement requires a huge time investment. It’s a myth. My students play quick training games to build skills fast with layers. But don’t take it from me. Meet Natalia Nizker, a full-time elementary school teacher and non-profit rescue volunteer with three young boys, two young dogs (a German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois), and one husband. Natalia is also a trick dog trainer in her spare time! Natalia has tips on fitting dog training time into a busy life and how understanding layered learning leads to well-behaved dogs. Enjoy this extract from our livestream celebrating 200 episodes of Shaped by Dog. In the episode you'll hear: • That training with positive reinforcement can fit into daily life. • How dog training games are perfect for busy lives and happy dogs. • Hacks for fitting dog training into full schedules. • How training with layered shaping becomes part of daily life. • About introducing a new puppy with household harmony in mind. • How trick training can boost a dog’s confidence and deepen your bond. • Why all dog training is essentially trick training. • How to choose games to play with your dog in stressful environments. Catch the 200 Episodes Celebration Replay and After Party Opportunities Click Here for the Livestream Replay, PDF Downloads and Special Online Program Opportunities - https://dogsthat.com/sbd-celebrate-episode-200/ Resources: 1. Podcast Episode 209: What Professional Dog Trainers Want Everyone To Know: Talking Dogs With Kamal Fernandez - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/209/ 2. Podcast Episode 190: Using Daily Quickies To Fast Track Your Dog Training And Grow Your Dog’s Skills - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/190/ 3. Podcast Episode 72: Preventing Dog Aggression: Introducing Dogs or Puppies with Project Togetherness - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/72/ 4. Podcast Episode 153: Dog Muzzles: Everything You Need To Know And How To Muzzle Train Dogs - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/153/ 5. Podcast Episode 171: Dog Training With Layered Shaping: Why Classical Conditioning Must Come First - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/171/ 6. Podcast Episode 186: 2 Types Of Connection With Dogs: Dog Agility And Daily Life Case Studies - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/186/ 7. Podcast Episode 79: Reduce Anxiety and Grow Your Dog’s Confidence with These Pro Dog Training Tips - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/79/ 8. YouTube Playlist: Susan Garrett's Dog Training Philosophy and Training Processes - https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLphRRSxcMHy2An5_3KqDPqFVV6J6dYsYx 9. Podcast Episode 172: How To Teach Your Dog Anything With My Training Plan - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/172/ 10. Podcast Episode 176: Why Your Dog’s Emotions Are A Critical Element Of Dog Training - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/176/ 11. Podcast Episode 112: Stressed Dog? How Trigger Stacking Might Be Putting Your Dog Over Threshold - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/112/ 12. Podcast Episode 24: Help for Dogs who Chase Chipmunks, Bicycles, and Neighbor’s Cats (Distraction Intensity Index) - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/24/ 13. Podcast Episode 20: Bridging the Gap Between Blame and Kindness in Dog Training - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/20/ 14. Podcast Episode 8: Get Your Dog in the Belief Loop of Awesome - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/8/ 15. Podcast Episode 182: The Game Within The Game: How To Multiply Your Dog’s Reinforcements - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/182/ 16. Watch this Episode of Shaped by Dog on YouTube - https://youtu.be/_DNDgy6X-Es
4/28/2023
12:23
What Professional Dog Trainers Want Everyone To Know: Talking Dogs With Kamal Fernandez #209
Visit us at shapedbydog.com We're talking dogs with my friend, UK’s Kamal Fernandez, elite dog sports coach and competitor, international seminar presenter, author, featured dog trainer on TV shows 'Dogs Might Fly' and 'The Dog Academy' and one of my long-time online students. We're chatting about the essential things anyone with a dog needs to know. The tips are the same for companion dogs through to those wanting to train for world-level dog sports competitions. Enjoy this extract from our livestream celebrating 200 episodes of Shaped by Dog. In the episode you'll hear: • Insights on everything reinforcing for dogs and how it can work for or against us. • Why labels about dogs can hold us back and limit what our dogs can achieve. • The power of five-minute dog training sessions vs. long time-consuming classes. • Examples of unknowingly rewarding problem dog behaviors. • Examples of transferring value from what a dog loves to what we want them to do. • How tapping into a dog’s unique needs will bring training results. • Why Kamal’s dog training superpowers are empathy and humor. • That dogs are always doing the best they can in circumstances outside their control. • Why truly positive reinforcement-based dog trainers become positive reinforcement-based people. Catch the 200 Episodes Celebration Replay and After Party Opportunities Click Here for the Livestream Replay, PDF Downloads and Special Online Program Opportunities - https://dogsthat.com/sbd-celebrate-episode-200/ Resources: 1. Kamal Fernandez’s Website - https://www.kamalfernandezonlinetraining.com/ 2. Podcast Episode 208: Brilliance, Resilience And Gratitude: Inspiration And Motivation With Elliott Connie - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/208/ 3. The Dog Academy - UK TV Show Channel 4 - https://www.channel4.com/programmes/the-dog-academy 4. YouTube Playlist: Reinforcement, Permissions and Transfer of Value in Dog Training with Susan Garrett - https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLphRRSxcMHy1IUj_4P54q2PIuLNtnXjFO 5. Podcast Episode 8: Get Your Dog in the Belief Loop of Awesome - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/8/ 6. Podcast Episode 207: Rescue Dog Behavior: Training Rehomed Dogs Chat With Nadine Hehli and Simone Fasel - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/207/ 7. Podcast Episode 122: Being Present With Empathy In Dog Training - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/122/ 8. Podcast Episode 190: Using Daily Quickies To Fast Track Your Dog Training And Grow Your Dog’s Skills - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/190/ 9. Podcast Episode 166: Puppy Freedom: How Much Is Too Much? - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/166/ 10. Podcast Episode 196: Why Mastering Reinforcement Is The Linchpin To Reinforcement Based Dog Training - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/196/ 11. Podcast Episode 90: Premack, Dog Training and Transfer of Value - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/90/ 12. Podcast Episode 6: The Art of Manipulation - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/6/ 13. Podcast Episode 117: What’s More Important Than Your Dog Training Sessions? - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/117/ 14. Podcast Episode 151: How Location Specific Reinforcement Markers Will Improve Your Dog Training! - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/151/ 15. Podcast Episode 11: The Power of Permission in Dog Training - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/11/ 16. Podcast Episode 200: Solve Your Dog’s Separation Anxiety With FRIDA: Expanding Calm With Functional Relaxation - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/200/ 17. YouTube Playlist: Reactive or Aggressive Dogs: Key Insights with Susan Garrett - https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLphRRSxcMHy0Tbd6ZybIXgJk3mtpBLLk7 18. YouTube Playlist: Fearful Dogs Help with Susan Garrett - https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLphRRSxcMHy0KAsqgnkMWv0v-5JGjNQG_ 19. Podcast Episode 194: The Invisible Reason Your Dog Is Ignoring You - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/194/ 20. Podcast Episode 195: Making Your Mind Your Most Powerful Dog Training Tool - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/195/ 21. Watch this Episode of Shaped by Dog on YouTube - https://youtu.be/Ukf9zFnIMIg
4/26/2023
16:14
Brilliance, Resilience And Gratitude: Inspiration And Motivation With Elliott Connie #208
Visit us at shapedbydog.com Accomplished psychotherapist Elliott Connie of Solution Focused Brief Therapy graciously joined me for a conversation that turned into 10 minutes of inspiration and motivation for dog training and life in general. If you’ve ever had days when you doubt your dog training, you are not alone, and Elliott’s insights will carry you through when things are not going to plan. It starts with knowing you are awesome and that your brilliance is far more noticeable and far more impactful than your flaws. Enjoy this extract from our livestream celebrating 200 episodes of Shaped by Dog. In the episode you'll hear: • About embracing the best version of ourselves. • How Elliott’s solution-focused therapy stems from a sincere love for his clients. • Why change is possible when you invite the best version of your client or student into the room. • Elliot’s tips for frustrated dog owners when training isn’t going as expected. • That gratitude can be everything and how to start. • How attuning to your brilliance transfers to all facets of your life. Catch the 200 Episodes Celebration Replay and After Party Opportunities Click Here for the Livestream Replay, PDF Downloads and Special Online Program Opportunities - https://dogsthat.com/sbd-celebrate-episode-200/ Resources: 1. Elliott Connie’s Website - https://elliottconnie.com/ 2. Elliott Connie’s Aha! Moments Podcast on YouTube - https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLRLxxjmoBtDroPiyqz7Jbf_3nKU8FAVDO 3. YouTube Playlist: Susan Garrett's Dog Training Philosophy and Training Processes - https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLphRRSxcMHy2An5_3KqDPqFVV6J6dYsYx 4. YouTube Playlist: The Heart / Mind Connection Side of Dog Training with Susan Garrett - https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLphRRSxcMHy1ruLW0CujlHgzCiTLK2Rfh 5. Watch this Episode of Shaped by Dog on YouTube - https://youtu.be/jN9KgAm_0T0
4/21/2023
10:41
Rescue Dog Behavior: Training Rehomed Dogs Chat With Nadine Hehli And Simone Fasel #207
Visit us at shapedbydog.com Meet the brilliant minds behind the groundbreaking FRIDA Protocol for dog separation anxiety, Nadine Hehli and Simone Fasel, rising stars of positive reinforcement training in Europe. Nadine and Simone have a depth of experience in training rescue dogs, the challenges a rehomed dog might present, and overcoming problems so that rescue dogs can live their best life, and that’s the topic of our conversation. This episode is an extract of our live stream celebrating 200 episodes of Shaped by Dog. In the episode you'll hear: • How Nadine and Simone transformed Frida, a hyper, reactive, overly-anxious rescue dog, into a calm, confident family member. • The challenges rescue dogs can bring with them and how to help them. • Why overwhelm about Frida’s anxiety never happened due to trusting the dog training process. • About the gap between expectation and reality with rescue dogs that can create doubt in new owners. • The importance of creating joy for dogs in the present moment. • Advice for overcoming dog training frustration by focusing on what you want your dog to do. • How Nadine and Simone integrated a new puppy into their multi-dog household. • That confidence comes from training the dog in front of you without labeling them. • How breaking big behaviors down into mini lessons creates confidence and quickens learning. • Why giving dogs choice and control is vital for their well-being. • Tips for first-time dog owners beginning their positive reinforcement training journey. Canine Separation Anxiety Protocol Click Here for Episode 200: Solve Your Dog’s Separation Anxiety With FRIDA: Expanding Calm With Functional Relaxation - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/200/ Catch the 200 Episodes Celebration Replay and After Party Click Here for the Livestream Replay, PDF Downloads and Special Online Program Opportunities - https://dogsthat.com/sbd-celebrate-episode-200/ Resources: 1. Podcast Episode 200: Solve Your Dog’s Separation Anxiety With FRIDA: Expanding Calm With Functional Relaxation - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/200/ 2. Leben mit Hunden Website - https://www.lebenmithunden.eu/ 3. Podcast Episode 71: Pro Dog Trainer’s Secret to Help Your Naughty Dog - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/71/ 4. YouTube Playlist: Reactive or Aggressive Dogs: Key Insights with Susan Garrett - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLphRRSxcMHy0Tbd6ZybIXgJk3mtpBLLk7 5. Podcast Episode 13: Naming Your Puppy or Dog - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/13/ 6. YouTube Playlist: Loose Leash Walking with Susan Garrett - https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLphRRSxcMHy1mGMfdVKXq_hiJ27Ej1shW 7. Podcast Episode 72: Preventing Dog Aggression: Introducing Dogs or Puppies with Project Togetherness - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/72/ 8. Podcast Episode 183: What Does “Train The Dog In Front Of You” Really Mean? - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/183/ 9. Podcast Episode 172: How To Teach Your Dog Anything With My Training Plan - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/172/ 10. Podcast Episode 171: Dog Training With Layered Shaping: Why Classical Conditioning Must Come First - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/171/ 11. Podcast Episode 154: Car Vacations With Dogs: Tips To Make Holiday Road Trips Safe And Fun For All - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/154/ 12. Podcast Episode 157: Dog Body Language: Understanding Canine Communication Signals And Emotions - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/157 13. Podcast Episode 78: How to Train a Rescue Dog with Behavior Problems - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/78/ 14. Join Recallers with our 200 Episodes Celebration After Party Opportunity - https://dogsthat.com/sbd-celebrate-episode-200/ 15. Podcast Episode 189: All The Things That Influence Your Dog’s Behavior And What Behavior Tells You - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/189/ 16. Podcast Episode 203: Reactive, Unmotivated and Fearful: Finding Resiliency For This! Beyond Dog Training Part 1 - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/203 17. Podcast Episode 204: Dog Behavior And Diet: Recovery For This! Beyond Dog Training Part 2 - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/204/ 18. Watch this Episode of Shaped by Dog on YouTube - https://youtu.be/O3mjQGAO9vI
Susan Garrett, world-renowned dog trainer, multi-time champion of dog agility, and leading educator on all things canine shares everything related to dogs! Susan understands dog behaviour and wants you and your dog to have the best life together possible.