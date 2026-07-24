Shaped by Dog with Susan Garrett

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Is your "Once In A Lifetime Dog" holding you back? What you believe about your dog shapes what you notice, how you respond, and the results you create together. In this episode, I'm sharing how the stories and labels we attach to our dogs influence our focus, our training choices, and ultimately our dog's success. Through the lens of neuroscience and real-life examples, you'll see how belief drives behavior, how confirmation bias reinforces those beliefs, and why even positive labels can quietly limit what's possible. When you shift the story, you open the door to more possibilities and a dog who can truly become everything they're capable of.



In this episode, you'll hear:



• About the viral Facebook post and why it sparked such emotional reactions.

• What I believe is the real limitation in dog training.

• Why the story you tell about your dog can shape your training and results.

• How belief influences what you notice and how you respond to your dog.

• The story of my dog, Encore and how belief played a role in her success.

• How your brain filters what matters through the Reticular Activation System (R.A.S.)

• Why labels like "reactive" change what you notice about your dog.

• How confirmation bias reinforces what you already believe about your dog.

• Why labels can become self-fulfilling in your training.

• How your expectations influence your dog's confidence and success.

• Why dogs don't need words to feel what you believe about them.

• The real cost of "heart dog" or "once in a lifetime dog" labels.

• The difference between gratitude and limitation when describing your dog.

• Why every dog has the potential to be extraordinary.

• The question to ask yourself to help you shift your perspective and open new possibilities.



Resources:



1. Podcast Episode 13: Naming Your Puppy or Dog - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/13/

2. Podcast Episode 168: Creating Confidence For Anxious, Stressed Or Reactive Dogs Part 1 - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/168/

3. Podcast Episode 189: All The Things That Influence Your Dog's Behavior And What Behavior Tells You - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/189/

4. Podcast Episode 224: Unleashing Fluency In Dog Training: Cracking The Canine Communication Code - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/224/

5. Podcast Episode 8: Get Your Dog in the Belief Loop of Awesome - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/8/

6. Podcast Episode 71: Pro Dog Trainer's Secret to Help Your Naughty Dog - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/71/

7. Podcast Episode 124: The Woo Side Of Dog Training: Power of Words - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/124/

8. Watch this Episode of Shaped by Dog on YouTube - https://youtu.be/bpbf_-U2-V0