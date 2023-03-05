Shaped by Dog with Susan Garrett

What Professional Dog Trainers Want Everyone To Know: Talking Dogs With Kamal Fernandez #209

Visit us at shapedbydog.com We're talking dogs with my friend, UK’s Kamal Fernandez, elite dog sports coach and competitor, international seminar presenter, author, featured dog trainer on TV shows 'Dogs Might Fly' and 'The Dog Academy' and one of my long-time online students. We're chatting about the essential things anyone with a dog needs to know. The tips are the same for companion dogs through to those wanting to train for world-level dog sports competitions. Enjoy this extract from our livestream celebrating 200 episodes of Shaped by Dog. In the episode you'll hear: • Insights on everything reinforcing for dogs and how it can work for or against us. • Why labels about dogs can hold us back and limit what our dogs can achieve. • The power of five-minute dog training sessions vs. long time-consuming classes. • Examples of unknowingly rewarding problem dog behaviors. • Examples of transferring value from what a dog loves to what we want them to do. • How tapping into a dog’s unique needs will bring training results. • Why Kamal’s dog training superpowers are empathy and humor. • That dogs are always doing the best they can in circumstances outside their control. • Why truly positive reinforcement-based dog trainers become positive reinforcement-based people. Catch the 200 Episodes Celebration Replay and After Party Opportunities Click Here for the Livestream Replay, PDF Downloads and Special Online Program Opportunities - https://dogsthat.com/sbd-celebrate-episode-200/ Resources: 1. Kamal Fernandez’s Website - https://www.kamalfernandezonlinetraining.com/ 2. Podcast Episode 208: Brilliance, Resilience And Gratitude: Inspiration And Motivation With Elliott Connie - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/208/ 3. The Dog Academy - UK TV Show Channel 4 - https://www.channel4.com/programmes/the-dog-academy 4. YouTube Playlist: Reinforcement, Permissions and Transfer of Value in Dog Training with Susan Garrett - https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLphRRSxcMHy1IUj_4P54q2PIuLNtnXjFO 5. Podcast Episode 8: Get Your Dog in the Belief Loop of Awesome - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/8/ 6. Podcast Episode 207: Rescue Dog Behavior: Training Rehomed Dogs Chat With Nadine Hehli and Simone Fasel - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/207/ 7. Podcast Episode 122: Being Present With Empathy In Dog Training - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/122/ 8. Podcast Episode 190: Using Daily Quickies To Fast Track Your Dog Training And Grow Your Dog’s Skills - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/190/ 9. Podcast Episode 166: Puppy Freedom: How Much Is Too Much? - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/166/ 10. Podcast Episode 196: Why Mastering Reinforcement Is The Linchpin To Reinforcement Based Dog Training - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/196/ 11. Podcast Episode 90: Premack, Dog Training and Transfer of Value - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/90/ 12. Podcast Episode 6: The Art of Manipulation - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/6/ 13. Podcast Episode 117: What’s More Important Than Your Dog Training Sessions? - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/117/ 14. Podcast Episode 151: How Location Specific Reinforcement Markers Will Improve Your Dog Training! - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/151/ 15. Podcast Episode 11: The Power of Permission in Dog Training - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/11/ 16. Podcast Episode 200: Solve Your Dog’s Separation Anxiety With FRIDA: Expanding Calm With Functional Relaxation - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/200/ 17. YouTube Playlist: Reactive or Aggressive Dogs: Key Insights with Susan Garrett - https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLphRRSxcMHy0Tbd6ZybIXgJk3mtpBLLk7 18. YouTube Playlist: Fearful Dogs Help with Susan Garrett - https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLphRRSxcMHy0KAsqgnkMWv0v-5JGjNQG_ 19. Podcast Episode 194: The Invisible Reason Your Dog Is Ignoring You - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/194/ 20. Podcast Episode 195: Making Your Mind Your Most Powerful Dog Training Tool - https://dogsthat.com/podcast/195/ 21. Watch this Episode of Shaped by Dog on YouTube - https://youtu.be/Ukf9zFnIMIg