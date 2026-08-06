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1803 episodes
1325. How Maria’s First Month of Motherhood Taught Her to Embrace the Imperfect08/06/2026 | 53 mins.Hey, Heal Squad! Today we're throwing it back to a very special chapter in Maria’s journey: Athena’s first month! We know she just turned 3, but thought it’d be fun to visit Maria and Keven shared the joys, surprises, and lessons of new parenthood. They share Athena’s incredible birth story (she is totally destined for something big!) and the meaning behind her name, to building a support system, documenting those precious early moments, and even wondering whether a sibling could be in her future. It’s a sweet reminder to embrace the imperfect moments, lean on your community, and soak up the memories that go by way too fast! Hope you enjoy!
Join us at our Canyon Ranch 2026 Retreat:
https://www.canyonranch.com/lenox/retreats/heal-retreat-maria-menounos
HEAL SQUAD SOCIALS
IG: https://www.instagram.com/healsquad/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@healsquadxmaria
HEAL SQUAD RESOURCES:
Heal Squad Website:https://www.healsquad.com/
Heal Squad x Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/HealSquad/membership
Maria Menounos Website: https://www.mariamenounos.com
My Curated Macy’s Page: https://stylecrew.macys.com/@mariamenounos
EMR-Tek Red Light: https://emr-tek.com/discount/Maria30 for 30% off
Airbnb: https://www.airbnb.com/host
ABOUT MARIA MENOUNOS:
Emmy Award-winning journalist, TV personality, actress, 2x NYT best-selling author, former pro-wrestler and brain tumor survivor, Maria Menounos’ passion is to see others heal and to get better in all areas of life.
ABOUT HEAL SQUAD x MARIA MENOUNOS:
A daily digital talk-show that brings you the world's leading healers, experts, and celebrities to share groundbreaking secrets and tips to getting better in all areas of life.
DISCLAIMER:
This Podcast and all related content ( published or distributed by or on behalf of Maria Menounos or http://Mariamenounos.com and http://healsquad.com ) is for informational purposes only and may include information that is general in nature and that is not specific to you. Any information or opinions provided by guest experts or hosts featured within website or on Company’s Podcast are their own; not those of Maria Menounos or the Company. Accordingly, Maria Menounos and the Company cannot be responsible for any results or consequences or actions you may take based on such information or opinions. This podcast is presented for exploratory purposes only. Published content is not intended to be used for preventing, diagnosing, or treating a specific illness. If you have, or suspect you may have, a health-care emergency, please contact a qualified health care professional for treatment.
1324. Whitney Cummings on Protecting Your Energy, NAD+ & Why Vague Health Goals Keep You Stuck08/05/2026 | 47 mins.Hey, Heal Squad! Whitney Cummings is back for Part 2 and somehow the conversation gets even better. It honestly feels like you're sitting in on two friends swapping life hacks, laughing until they cry, and accidentally dropping some of the best advice you've heard in a while. Whitney shares the surprisingly simple mindset that's helped her stop feeling so overwhelmed (wait until you hear her "energy dollars" analogy...it's genius!) Then a story you haven’t heard…Whitney admits she used to do clinical drug trials for as a broke comedian in LA, which then led to getting her thoughts on the supplement world, who's actually behind these vitamin companies, and a Rob Schneider story that you will not see coming. Plus, Maria and Whitney get into the wellness things we've all been doing that might not be what we think they are, chat about the state of the entertainment industry and why laughter might be the most underrated form of healing. Funny, smart, a little chaotic, and completely worth it. Enjoy!
HEALERS & HEAL LINERS
Treat Your Energy Like Money. Whitney explains her "energy dollars" system: a simple way to stop overcommitting, protect your peace, and let go of guilt when your tank is empty.
Stop Adding More, Start Simplifying. Instead of chasing every wellness trend, Whitney shares why making one small change at a time (“pick one”) and trusting your own body leads to better health.
The State of The Industry. Whitney explains why today's creators no longer need Hollywood's permission and why connecting directly with your audience is changing entertainment for the better.
Join us at our Canyon Ranch 2026 Retreat:
https://www.canyonranch.com/lenox/retreats/heal-retreat-maria-menounos
HEAL SQUAD SOCIALS
IG: https://www.instagram.com/healsquad/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@healsquadxmaria
HEAL SQUAD RESOURCES:
Heal Squad Website:https://www.healsquad.com/
Heal Squad x Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/HealSquad/membership
Maria Menounos Website: https://www.mariamenounos.com
My Curated Macy’s Page: https://stylecrew.macys.com/@mariamenounos
EMR-Tek Red Light: https://emr-tek.com/discount/Maria30 for 30% off
Airbnb: https://www.airbnb.com/host
GUEST RESOURCES:
Follow Whitney on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whitneycummings/
Follow Whitney’s Podcast Good For You:
https://www.instagram.com/goodforyoupodcast/
Tickets to see Whitney’s Tour, WHITNEY CUMMINGS: BIG BABY TOUR https://whitneycummings.com/
Read Whitney’s Book: I’m Fine…And Other Lies: https://a.co/d/02cgHcL4
More on Tru Niagen https://www.truniagen.com/
Byron Katie’s Four Liberating Questions: https://thework.com/2017/10/four-liberating-questions/
The Comfort Crisis: https://a.co/d/0fRM253M
ABOUT MARIA MENOUNOS:
Emmy Award-winning journalist, TV personality, actress, 2x NYT best-selling author, former pro-wrestler and brain tumor survivor, Maria Menounos’ passion is to see others heal and to get better in all areas of life.
ABOUT HEAL SQUAD x MARIA MENOUNOS:
A daily digital talk-show that brings you the world's leading healers, experts, and celebrities to share groundbreaking secrets and tips to getting better in all areas of life.
DISCLAIMER:
This Podcast and all related content (published or distributed by or on behalf of Maria Menounos or http://Mariamenounos.com and http://healsquad.com) is for informational purposes only and may include information that is general in nature and that is not specific to you. Any information or opinions provided by guest experts or hosts featured within website or on Company’s Podcast are their own; not those of Maria Menounos or the Company. Accordingly, Maria Menounos and the Company cannot be responsible for any results or consequences or actions you may take based on such information or opinions. This podcast is presented for exploratory purposes only. Published content is not intended to be used for preventing, diagnosing, or treating a specific illness. If you have, or suspect you may have, a health-care emergency, please contact a qualified health care professional for treatment.
1323. Whitney Cummings UNFILTERED: Why ADD Is a Superpower, How Postpartum Depression Crept In + Trusting Your Intuition in Wellness08/04/2026 | 46 mins.Hey, Heal Squad! We have one of the funniest women in comedy in the studio today….Whitney Cummings! You know her as the creator and star of Whitney, 2 Broke Girls, and the host of the hit podcast Good For You. But today, you're getting a side of Whitney you don't see very often. She kicks things off by sharing the incredibly sweet reason she's admired Maria for years (seriously...it had us all emotional on Maria's birthday!), and from there, the conversation goes everywhere…but in the best way possible.We dive into motherhood after 40, postpartum depression, ADHD, anxiety, Hollywood's impossible beauty standards, female insecurities, navigating the overwhelming wellness world, even Spencer Pratt (yeah, somehow he gets into the convo!). Whitney is as hilarious as you'd expect, but she's also incredibly thoughtful and vulnerable, sharing the ways that helped her heal from childhood trauma and embrace this next chapter of life. It's funny, raw, validating, and one of those conversations that leaves you feeling a little lighter after listening. Enjoy!
HEALERS & HEAL LINERS
"Drop the Charges." Whitney shares the mindset shift that helped her let go of childhood resentment, find peace, and stop carrying the weight of her past.
Postpartum Wasn't the End, It Was a Software Update. Whitney gets candid about postpartum depression, brain fog, and why reframing that season changed the way she healed.
The Power of Mindset. From therapy and placebo to reframing difficult seasons, Maria and Whitney discuss how changing the story you tell yourself can completely change your healing.
Join us at our Canyon Ranch 2026 Retreat:
https://www.canyonranch.com/lenox/retreats/heal-retreat-maria-menounos
HEAL SQUAD SOCIALS
IG: https://www.instagram.com/healsquad/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@healsquadxmaria
HEAL SQUAD RESOURCES:
Heal Squad Website:https://www.healsquad.com/
Heal Squad x Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/HealSquad/membership
Maria Menounos Website: https://www.mariamenounos.com
My Curated Macy’s Page: https://stylecrew.macys.com/@mariamenounos
EMR-Tek Red Light: https://emr-tek.com/discount/Maria30 for 30% off
Airbnb: https://www.airbnb.com/host
GUEST RESOURCES:
Follow Whitney on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whitneycummings/
Follow Whitney’s Podcast Good For You:
https://www.instagram.com/goodforyoupodcast/
Tickets to see Whitney’s Tour, WHITNEY CUMMINGS: BIG BABY TOUR https://whitneycummings.com/
Read Whitney’s Book: I’m Fine…And Other Lies: https://a.co/d/02cgHcL4
More on Tru Niagen https://www.truniagen.com/
Byron Katie’s Four Liberating Questions: https://thework.com/2017/10/four-liberating-questions/
The Comfort Crisis: https://a.co/d/0fRM253M
ABOUT MARIA MENOUNOS:
Emmy Award-winning journalist, TV personality, actress, 2x NYT best-selling author, former pro-wrestler and brain tumor survivor, Maria Menounos’ passion is to see others heal and to get better in all areas of life.
ABOUT HEAL SQUAD x MARIA MENOUNOS:
A daily digital talk-show that brings you the world's leading healers, experts, and celebrities to share groundbreaking secrets and tips to getting better in all areas of life.
DISCLAIMER:
This Podcast and all related content (published or distributed by or on behalf of Maria Menounos or http://Mariamenounos.com and http://healsquad.com) is for informational purposes only and may include information that is general in nature and that is not specific to you. Any information or opinions provided by guest experts or hosts featured within website or on Company’s Podcast are their own; not those of Maria Menounos or the Company. Accordingly, Maria Menounos and the Company cannot be responsible for any results or consequences or actions you may take based on such information or opinions. This podcast is presented for exploratory purposes only. Published content is not intended to be used for preventing, diagnosing, or treating a specific illness. If you have, or suspect you may have, a health-care emergency, please contact a qualified health care professional for treatment.
1322. How to Clear Emotional Clutter PLUS Barefoot Workouts, a Sinus-Clearing Hack + Digital Tricks For Your Sanity08/03/2026 | 40 mins.Hey Heal Squad! Maria is back with another What Worked This Week! And before we get to the heart of this episode (hint, hint: the post-vacation “re-entry blues”), she’s sharing five things that genuinely made a difference for her this week, literally from head to toe. First up: a bee sting that accidentally turned into a barefoot strength-training breakthrough, a $4 at-home congestion hack that helped knock out a stubborn head cold, the Notes app system she wishes she had created years ago, plus a label-maker hack currently saving her cords around the house and the clean-up tool on the Iphone. On their own, these things may seem small, but Maria realized they were all doing the same thing: clearing something that was creating unnecessary noise.And that led to a much bigger realization. What if the reason you feel overwhelmed, off, or just not like yourself isn't because something is wrong, but because something needs to be cleared? After coming home from vacation, Maria found herself surrounded by physical clutter and dealing with what she calls the “re-entry blues.” But when she finally stopped pushing, gave herself permission to cry, and sat with what she was feeling, she realized the clutter around her wasn't actually what was weighing her down. There was emotional clutter underneath it all that needed clearing too.We get into why exhaustion isn't always physical, how to figure out what actually needs your attention, the questions Maria uses to recalibrate when she feels off, and why sometimes you have to stop trying to be productive and tend to yourself instead. Plus, Maria shares how her own “Guide Back to You” helped remind her of the tools, truths, and wisdom she already had when she needed them most.Because sometimes getting clear isn't about doing more or fixing yourself. It's about clearing what's in the way so you can finally hear yourself again. Enjoy!
Join us at our Canyon Ranch 2026 Retreat: https://www.canyonranch.com/lenox/retreats/heal-retreat-maria-menounos
HEAL SQUAD SOCIALS
IG: https://www.instagram.com/healsquad/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@healsquadxmaria
HEAL SQUAD RESOURCES:
Heal Squad Website: https://www.healsquad.com/
Heal Squad x Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/HealSquad/membership
Maria Menounos Website: https://www.mariamenounos.com
My Curated Macy’s Page: https://stylecrew.macys.com/@mariamenounos
EMR-Tek Red Light: https://emr-tek.com/discount/Maria30 for 30% off
Airbnb: https://www.airbnb.com/host
Shop This Week’s Finds, including Wicked Joe Coffee & Label Maker: https://shopmy.us/shop/mariamenounos
Beauty Shaman episode: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/1234-is-this-better-than-botox-how-lymph-drainage-face/id1320060107?i=1000751171135
ABOUT MARIA MENOUNOS:
Emmy Award-winning journalist, TV personality, actress, 2x NYT best-selling author, former pro-wrestler and brain tumor survivor, Maria Menounos’ passion is to see others heal and to get better in all areas of life.
ABOUT HEAL SQUAD x MARIA MENOUNOS:
A daily digital talk-show that brings you the world's leading healers, experts, and celebrities to share groundbreaking secrets and tips to getting better in all areas of life.
DISCLAIMER:
This Podcast and all related content (published or distributed by or on behalf of Maria Menounos or http://Mariamenounos.com and http://healsquad.com) is for informational purposes only and may include information that is general in nature and that is not specific to you. Any information or opinions provided by guest experts or hosts featured within website or on Company’s Podcast are their own; not those of Maria Menounos or the Company. Accordingly, Maria Menounos and the Company cannot be responsible for any results or consequences or actions you may take based on such information or opinions. This podcast is presented for exploratory purposes only. Published content is not intended to be used for preventing, diagnosing, or treating a specific illness. If you have, or suspect you may have, a health-care emergency, please contact a qualified health care professional for treatment.
- Happy Sunday! Welcome to Heal Squad's The Sunday Set Up. Life lessons to help you start the week. This week, we explore what it means to prepare for a world that's changing faster than ever. We talk back-to-school traditions, how technology has transformed the way we learn, and why AI may force us to rethink what education should really be teaching. We talk integrity, the surprising lesson that successful criminals work alone, and why the better path is building with people instead of taking advantage of them. We explore the idea behind "Poor Dad, Rich Dad," and why helping someone else's dream succeed can ultimately create more opportunity than trying to steal it. We talk encyclopedias, libraries, microfiche machines, Sears catalogs, hobby stores, and why back-to-school just doesn't feel the same when it starts in the middle of summer. This week, ask yourself: In a world where information is everywhere, what kind of person am I becoming? Have a great week. We'll Talk Shawtly.
Join us at our Canyon Ranch 2026 Retreat: https://www.canyonranch.com/lenox/retreats/heal-retreat-maria-menounos
HEAL SQUAD SOCIALS
IG: https://www.instagram.com/healsquad/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@healsquadxmaria
HEAL SQUAD RESOURCES:
Heal Squad Website:https://www.healsquad.com/
Heal Squad x Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/HealSquad/membership
Maria Menounos Website: https://www.mariamenounos.com
My Curated Macy’s Page: https://stylecrew.macys.com/@mariamenounos
EMR-Tek Red Light: https://emr-tek.com/discount/Maria30 for 30% off
Airbnb: https://www.airbnb.com/host
ABOUT MARIA MENOUNOS:
Emmy Award-winning journalist, TV personality, actress, 2x NYT best-selling author, former pro-wrestler and brain tumor survivor, Maria Menounos’ passion is to see others heal and to get better in all areas of life.
ABOUT HEAL SQUAD x MARIA MENOUNOS:
A daily digital talk-show that brings you the world's leading healers, experts, and celebrities to share groundbreaking secrets and tips to getting better in all areas of life.
DISCLAIMER:
This Podcast and all related content (published or distributed by or on behalf of Maria Menounos or http://Mariamenounos.com and http://healsquad.com) is for informational purposes only and may include information that is general in nature and that is not specific to you. Any information or opinions provided by guest experts or hosts featured within website or on Company’s Podcast are their own; not those of Maria Menounos or the Company. Accordingly, Maria Menounos and the Company cannot be responsible for any results or consequences or actions you may take based on such information or opinions. This podcast is presented for exploratory purposes only. Published content is not intended to be used for preventing, diagnosing, or treating a specific illness. If you have, or suspect you may have, a health-care emergency, please contact a qualified health care professional for treatment.
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About Heal Squad x Maria Menounos
Your go-to, daily podcast for taking control of your health. Hosted by Maria Menounos, 2x New York Times bestselling author, Emmy Award-winning journalist, and global leader in health. After surviving a brain tumor, pancreatic cancer, developing diabetes, battling infertility, and caregiving for her mother during her own fight with a brain tumor, Maria turned her personal health journey into the fuel that is changing how the world approaches health for the better. She brings together the top experts, thought leaders and inspiring healing stories to create a space for health exploration. Whatever health journey you’re on, we’re here to guide you with the knowledge you need to make informed decisions and take a proactive role in your physical, emotional, and spiritual health—because healing is possible and it happens here. Connect with Heal Squad https://www.patreon.com/HealSquad https://www.instagram.com/healsquad/ https://www.tiktok.com/@healsquadxmaria https://www.youtube.com/@mariamenounosPodcast website
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Heal Squad x Maria Menounos: Podcasts in Family