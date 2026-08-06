Hey Heal Squad! Maria is back with another What Worked This Week! And before we get to the heart of this episode (hint, hint: the post-vacation “re-entry blues”), she’s sharing five things that genuinely made a difference for her this week, literally from head to toe. First up: a bee sting that accidentally turned into a barefoot strength-training breakthrough, a $4 at-home congestion hack that helped knock out a stubborn head cold, the Notes app system she wishes she had created years ago, plus a label-maker hack currently saving her cords around the house and the clean-up tool on the Iphone. On their own, these things may seem small, but Maria realized they were all doing the same thing: clearing something that was creating unnecessary noise.And that led to a much bigger realization. What if the reason you feel overwhelmed, off, or just not like yourself isn't because something is wrong, but because something needs to be cleared? After coming home from vacation, Maria found herself surrounded by physical clutter and dealing with what she calls the “re-entry blues.” But when she finally stopped pushing, gave herself permission to cry, and sat with what she was feeling, she realized the clutter around her wasn't actually what was weighing her down. There was emotional clutter underneath it all that needed clearing too.We get into why exhaustion isn't always physical, how to figure out what actually needs your attention, the questions Maria uses to recalibrate when she feels off, and why sometimes you have to stop trying to be productive and tend to yourself instead. Plus, Maria shares how her own “Guide Back to You” helped remind her of the tools, truths, and wisdom she already had when she needed them most.Because sometimes getting clear isn't about doing more or fixing yourself. It's about clearing what's in the way so you can finally hear yourself again. Enjoy!



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ABOUT MARIA MENOUNOS:



Emmy Award-winning journalist, TV personality, actress, 2x NYT best-selling author, former pro-wrestler and brain tumor survivor, Maria Menounos’ passion is to see others heal and to get better in all areas of life.



ABOUT HEAL SQUAD x MARIA MENOUNOS:



A daily digital talk-show that brings you the world's leading healers, experts, and celebrities to share groundbreaking secrets and tips to getting better in all areas of life.



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This Podcast and all related content (published or distributed by or on behalf of Maria Menounos or http://Mariamenounos.com and http://healsquad.com) is for informational purposes only and may include information that is general in nature and that is not specific to you. Any information or opinions provided by guest experts or hosts featured within website or on Company’s Podcast are their own; not those of Maria Menounos or the Company. Accordingly, Maria Menounos and the Company cannot be responsible for any results or consequences or actions you may take based on such information or opinions. This podcast is presented for exploratory purposes only. Published content is not intended to be used for preventing, diagnosing, or treating a specific illness. If you have, or suspect you may have, a health-care emergency, please contact a qualified health care professional for treatment.