654. The Purpose of Pain + How & Why you Must Surrender w/ Zach Bush

Do you want to know what the root cause of all disease is? What the purpose of pain is & what it's meant to show us? How we can grow as humanity? Today we have triple board certified, Dr. Zach Bush here to talk to us about the true root cause of all illnesses, and the beauty and magic of life. How there are no accidents in the timing of death. Humanity being numb to our own extinction. The need to feel all the uncomfortable emotions. The human journey of connecting and the role emotions play in our health. Why we have to be present and search for presence, and why we are valuable just the way we are. Get ready for some major takeaways! We hope you enjoy!