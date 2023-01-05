652. Hack Your Way to More Energy, Better Mental Health & a Longer LIFE! Balance That Blood Sugar w/ biochemist Jessie Inchauspé
Do you get cravings? That mid-day slump? Brain fog?? Does your energy crash quickly after eating? Feel like you have chronic fatigue?
You may be a part of the 80% of the population that has an issue with their glucose levels! But fear not- today we have Jessie Inchauspé- French biochemist, bestselling author, and founder of the Glucose Goddess movement here talking to us about how much our blood sugar affects us and the simple hacks you can do to help it!
We talk:
-What glucose does for your body and the symptoms of having unsteady glucose levels
-The simple tricks to follow to reduce glucose spikes
-The vinegar trick and why it works & helps
-Putting “clothes on your carbs”- what that means & how to do it
-Movement after eating and how that reduces glucose spikes
-A simple, effective breakfast hack
-The truth about added sugars
-The truth about artificial sweeteners
Link to Jessie's book here: https://www.amazon.com/Glucose-Goddess-Method-Cutting-Cravings/dp/1668024527/ref=tmm_hrd_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=
