About Japanese podcast for beginners (Nihongo con Teppei)

About Japanese podcast for beginners (Nihongo con Teppei)

About Japanese podcast for beginners (Nihongo con Teppei)

Thank you for listening! I need your support to keep making content for all leaners for FREE! I really appreciate all your support! https://www.patreon.com/nihongoconteppei https://ko-fi.com/nihongoconteppei Nihongo con Teppei is a huge listening resource