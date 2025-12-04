Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsEducationTARGETED Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
TARGETED Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

TARGETED Podcast

Atlas Aultman / Leaders-Kit LLC
EducationHealth & Wellness
TARGETED Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 51
  • EP 51 * Jack Donovan * Way of men and manhood today, this is what masculinity looks like
    Meet Jack Donovan, a bestselling author who continues to create thought provoking work almost daily. Best known for his bestselling book, The Way of Men - Jack and Atlas discuss that work and the continuing dialogue that continues to resurface in talks that surround men of strength, courage, mastery, honor, and what they mean to manhood today. ————— BUY THE WAY OF MEN AND JACK DONOVAN'S OTHER BOOKS AT AMAZON OR LISTEN ON AUDIBLE: The Way of Men https://amzn.to/4aITiG7 Becoming a Barbarian https://amzn.to/4bZL0KQ A More Complete Beast https://amzn.to/4bBLKpD Fire in the Dark https://amzn.to/3VhdV7H READ JACK'S LATEST WORK ON SUBSTACK: https://mrjackdonovan.substack.com/ OFFICIAL WEBSITE: https://jack-donovan.com/ FOLLOW JACK DONOVAN ON SOCIAL MEDIA: YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@JackDonovan X: https://x.com/mr_jackdonovan INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/starttheworld/ FIND OUT MORE ABOUT JACK'S MEN’S ORGANIZATION THE FIRST MEN OF THE ORDER OF FIRE https://orderoffire.com/ ---------------------------------------------- ***NEWS: Atlas Aultman has been named Author of the Year by International Impact Book Awards at a Hollywood Gala in late 2025 - now, he's giving his book away in celebration. Get it at atlasaultman.com. ***BUCKED UP SUPPLEMENTS discount of 25% with code "ATLAS25" at www.buckedup.com *** MORE DISCOUNTS from our affiliate FIGHT SCRUB who allows us to give our listeners a 10% discount off their all-natural disinfectant, soap, and/or deodorant – go to www.getfightscrub.com?bg_ref=ZX6RkFFF97 Lastly, if you are looking to level up your leadership and management teams - check out our sponsor at LEADERS-KIT.com. SPECIAL THANK YOU TO YOU, as a listener - you are helping us help others. We subscribe to helping men learn lessons from champions and level up their own journey. Consider subscribing and sending to others who may benefit. The bigger we grow, the bigger the guests will be - and you know you will hear different lessons with Atlas Aultman as a host. Aim for excellence, then stay on target. TARGETED-PODCAST out.
    --------  
    59:53
  • EP 50 * Joe Uzpen * How the world stage shaped me and why teamwork really does make the dream work
    Meet Joe Uzpen, a former colleague of the host, Atlas Aultman, from their time in the White House under a different administration. Joe continues to bring excellence in medicine to the world. We talk about the mindset needed to tackle tough problems, how to not spend time in places that don't matter, and some behind the scenes times like elevator rides with the President of the United States. Enjoy. ***BREAKING NEWS, Atlas Aultman has just been named Author of the Year by International Impact Book Awards at a Hollywood Gala and now he's giving his book away in celebration. Get it at atlasaultman.com. For shipping/handling, you can get it shipped to you anywhere in the world. That's decades of lessons from Aultman's work around the very top of world leadership as well as the world's most elite teams and organizations... he wrote them down for his kids, now thousands have read them and praise it. Did I mention it's free? Go to https://atlasaultman.com ***BUCKED UP SUPPLEMENTS discount of 25% with code "ATLAS25" at www.buckedup.com *** MORE DISCOUNTS from our affiliate FIGHT SCRUB who allows us to give our listeners a 10% discount off their all-natural disinfectant, soap, and/or deodorant – it’s amazing and made in America to keep you from getting sick without all the chemicals - go to www.getfightscrub.com?bg_ref=ZX6RkFFF97 or use code “FIGHTSCRUBATLAS” at https://www.getfightscrub.com - Lastly, if you are looking to level up your leadership and management teams - check out our sponsor at LEADERS-KIT.com. They offer talks, seminars, and products that will help your Entrepreneurial teams and corporate events become more successful by giving a proven framework for decision making that will launch your business into the next version of its successful self. OR, you can get personal consulting for as low as $100 a session on how to become a bestselling author, how to start your journey to a TEDx stage, how to get on TV, getting millions of views for your social media profile or grow a podcast at 3K subscribers a week - basically, all the things Atlas Aultman (host of this show) has done over the past few years – want to do it faster than him, let him help but pay so that you'll actually do it. SPECIAL THANK YOU TO YOU, as a listener you are helping us help others. We subscribe to helping men learn lessons from champions and level up their own journey. Consider subscribing and sending to others who may benefit. The bigger we grow, the bigger the guests will be - and you know you will hear different lessons with Atlas Aultman as a host. Aim for excellence, then stay on target. TARGETED-PODCAST out. KEYWORDS FOR THIS EPISODE: Joe Uzpen, Medical, WHMU, White House, History, leadership, PA, Air Force, Teamwork, listening, mindset, calm, world's stage, social media is negative, Las Vegas, in studio podcast, studio only podcast, masculinity, manhood, military, winning
    --------  
    35:34
  • EP 49 * Rob Lyman * Leading change in a changing Air Force, a retired Brigadier General shares tips
    Meet one of my mentors, Brigadier General Rob Lyman, USAF, Retired as we talk about his time in the Air Force as a trailblazing leader. Like many senior leaders, he is quick to point out the work of many, but the old saying is true, everything starts with leadership.  We talk new technology, mentorship while going fast, Ranger School and how you as a leader may be required to " smack the gator on the nose " - Hurricane Matthew, the fact that the more senior you get the more collaboration you need to have, ROTC det 550 at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Air Force ROTC Program, overcoming challenges of adapting to changes, how the developmental team of the USAF now looks at talent management vs career field management, combat communications and what is now called expeditionary communications or XCOMM, how if someone notices that you are doing great work that they will want to help so have an elevator pitch ready so they can, don't be shy trying to make your dreams happen, Sept 11 and how that turned into a new job, his advice to his college self after living a life of earned success, boss quotes, first guy to get up and the last to stop AS A LEADERSHIP WAY OF LIFE, AI and a cultural taboo 'ism of having military achievements in the guest bathroom - if you are in the military or new the Air Force Officer Corps in an operational field that continues to change, challenge, and champion the efforts of future success - this one is for you. And as he laughs, he tells us about how his mentor compared the Air Force to the Mafia and reminds everyone that is in that they are part of a family, they just need to do their best and everything will work out. Enjoy.  ***BREAKING NEWS, Atlas Aultman has just been named Author of the Year by International Impact Book Awards at a Hollywood Gala and now he's giving his book away in celebration. Get it at atlasaultman.com. Pay only shipping/handling, you can get the book shipped to you anywhere in the world. That's decades of lessons from Aultman's work around the very top of world leadership as well as the world's most elite teams and organizations... he wrote them down for his kids, now thousands have read them and praise it. Did I mention it's free? Go to https://atlasaultman.com ***HUGE thanks to our affiliate for allowing us to be an #ambassadorbuckedup and giving our listeners a huge discount applied to each checkout by using code "ATLAS25" at www.buckedup.com *** MORE DISCOUNTS from our affiliate FIGHT SCRUB who allows us to give our listeners a 10% discount off their all-natural disinfectant, soap, and/or deodorant – it’s amazing and made in America to keep you from getting sick without all the chemicals - go to www.getfightscrub.com?bg_ref=ZX6RkFFF97 or use code “FIGHTSCRUBATLAS” at https://www.getfightscrub.com -- Lastly, if you are looking to level up your leadership and management teams - check out our sponsor at LEADERS-KIT.com. They offer talks, seminars, and products that will help your Entrepreneurial teams and corporate events become more successful by giving a proven framework for decision making that will launch your business into the next version of its successful self. OR, you can get personal coaching starting at $90 a session on how to become a bestselling author, how to start your journey to a TEDx stage, how to get on TV, get millions of views for your social media profile or grow a podcast at 3K subscribers a week - basically, all the things Atlas Aultman (host of this show) has done over the past few years – want to do it faster than him, let him help. SPECIAL THANK YOU TO YOU, as a listener you are helping us help others. We subscribe to helping men learn lessons from champions and level up their own journey. Consider subscribing and sending to others who may benefit. The bigger we grow, the bigger the guests will be - and you know you will hear different lessons with Atlas Aultman as a host who always says, "Aim for excellence and stay on target." TARGETED-PODCAST out.
    --------  
    51:21
  • EP 48 * FERDAWS NAYIMI * How Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) saved my life, the Bobby Murda story
    Ringside Unified Fighting Mixed Martial Arts (RUF MMA) fighter Ferdaws Nayimi joins us in studio and tells us about his MMA career as Bobby Murda. His life as an athlete and world travelor, his struggles, and those that have supported him. He describes combat sports as a "poor-man sport" while describing how rich his life has become by being around the right people, his sponsors, and is ready to continue the journey. ***BREAKING NEWS, Atlas Aultman has just been named Author of the Year by International Impact Book Awards at a Hollywood Gala and now he's giving his book away in celebration. Get it at atlasaultman.com. For shipping/handling, you can get it shipped to you anywhere in the world. That's decades of lessons from Aultman's work around the very top of world leadership as well as the world's most elite teams and organizations... he wrote them down for his kids, now thousands have read them and praise it. Did I mention it's free? Go to https://atlasaultman.com ***HUGE thanks to our affiliate for allowing us to be an #ambassadorbuckedup and giving our listeners a huge discount applied to each checkout by using code "ATLAS25" at www.buckedup.com *** MORE DISCOUNTS from our affiliate FIGHT SCRUB who allows us to give our listeners a 10% discount off their all-natural disinfectant, soap, and/or deodorant – it’s amazing and made in America to keep you from getting sick without all the chemicals - go to www.getfightscrub.com?bg_ref=ZX6RkFFF97 or use code “FIGHTSCRUBATLAS” at https://www.getfightscrub.com -- Lastly, if you are looking to level up your leadership and management teams - check out our sponsor at LEADERS-KIT.com. They offer talks, seminars, and products that will help your Entrepreneurial teams and corporate events become more successful by giving a proven framework for decision making that will launch your business into the next version of its successful self. OR, you can get personal coaching starting at $90 a session on how to become a bestselling author, how to start your journey to a TEDx stage, how to get on TV, get millions of views for your social media profile or grow a podcast at 3K subscribers a week - basically, all the things Atlas Aultman (host of this show) has done over the past few years – want to do it faster than him, let him help. SPECIAL THANK YOU TO YOU, as a listener you are helping us help others. We subscribe to helping men learn lessons from champions and level up their own journey. Consider subscribing and sending to others who may benefit. The bigger we grow, the bigger the guests will be - and you know you will hear different lessons with Atlas Aultman as a host. Stay awesome, and, Stay on target. TARGETED-PODCAST out. KEYWORDS FOR THIS EPISODE: Wrestling, grappling, BJJ, Striking, Boxing, Kickboxing, Mixed Martial Artists, professional fighter, MMA, RUF MMA, RUF Nation, octagon, life changing, life of a fighter
    --------  
    41:40
  • EP 47 * Erik Audé * Standing up for what's right - the new dangerous life of a stuntman
    Meet Erik Audé - stuntman, actor, bestselling author, they've made a documentary about parts of his life that have entertained the masses - now listen to him on Targeted. We talk about his time on-sets of some of the biggest films you have heard of and seen, his time being wrongfully imprisoned in a foreign death row (Pakistan) then returning to his work in films only to find out that some of his co-workers in the industry were celebrating the murd*r of his friend, Charlie K. This is the absolute "let's talk about what is happening in the world" conversation from the perspective of a man who has lived life, mastered it, and now has decided to stick up for a community that is trying to be silenced for viewpoints that are not wrong, just counter to others. In the United States, freedom of speech is supposed to be free - listen to Erik as he talks about supporters and those he now represents while he asks for one thing - the ability to no longer be chastised for being Americans, especially in America. Check out his book: 3 Years in Pakistan: The Erik Audé Story IG: ErikAude1 Claim credit for the montages we've placed throughout the video to ensure you know where you may have seen him. The views, expressions, and discussions had on this show are individual views and DO NOT reflect any political, religious, or violent intentions. This is a conversation had between two men who have traveled the world and seen evil unfold in front of them. Their opinions are theirs alone and are not to be shared, associated, or affiliated with any other label, brand, or person. For our subscribers of this show: ***HUGE thanks to buckedup.com and allowing us to be part of their #ambassadorbuckedup program which has been giving our listeners a huge discount for over 6 months. It's applied to each checkout by using code "ATLAS25" at www.buckedup.com *** MORE DISCOUNTS from our affiliate FIGHT SCRUB who allows us to give our listeners a 10% discount off their all-natural disinfectant, soap, and/or deodorant – it’s amazing and made in America to keep you from getting sick without all the chemicals - go to www.getfightscrub.com?bg_ref=ZX6RkFFF97 or use code “FIGHTSCRUBATLAS” at https://www.getfightscrub.com *** FREE BOOK - want the book that went #1 in 12 categories on Amazon and grabbed the title of "Author of the Year" to Atlas Aultman? Go to AtlasAultman.com and get his book sent to you for free - Just Pay Shipping and handling. *** Lastly, if you are looking to level up your leadership and management teams - check out our sponsor at LEADERS-KIT.com. They offer talks, seminars, and products that will help your Entrepreneurial teams and corporate events become more successful by giving a proven framework for decision making that will launch your business into the next version of its successful self. OR, you can get personal coaching starting at $90 a session on how to become a bestselling author, how to start your journey to a TEDx stage, how to get on TV, get millions of views for your social media profile or grow a podcast at 3K subscribers a week. SPECIAL THANK YOU TO YOU, as a listener you are helping us help others. We subscribe to helping men learn lessons from champions and level up their own journey. Consider subscribing and sending to others who may benefit. The bigger we grow, the bigger the guests will be - and you know you will hear different lessons with Atlas Aultman as a host. Until next time - Aim for greatness and stay on target. TARGETED-PODCAST out.
    --------  
    1:05:34

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About TARGETED Podcast

Champion lessons and stories live here. Welcome to the fastest growing podcasts with/by/for men who win. It's more than a cast of characters. Here - weekly studies, released to the public, describe how high-level champions like Hall of Famers, world champions, senior military leaders, successful entrepreneurs, thought leaders, everyday heroes, and celebrities found their way to success. We find them, they tell us how they won, we deliver to you every Sunday so you can start your week off with lessons directly from the mouths of these winners. Hosted by Atlas Aultman - former leader of no-fail, highly adaptive, and winning military teams who's become a successful TEDx Speaker and international/#1 bestselling author - these conversations go into life lessons that will change your perspective on life, from a masculine frame. You will hear it straight from the champions, the stars, the winners, and use the show as a personal advantage to uncover treasures within yourself that may have otherwise been buried for years. It's the show you've been looking for if you're aiming for continued greatness; we'll help you stay on target so you can achieve your objectives as part of our crew. We bring you champions that have figured it out so you can figure it out for yourself. Welcome, to TARGETED.
Podcast website
EducationHealth & WellnessSociety & CultureMental HealthPersonal JournalsSelf-Improvement

Listen to TARGETED Podcast, Living Your Legacy and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.0.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/5/2025 - 4:41:11 PM