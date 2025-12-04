EP 49 * Rob Lyman * Leading change in a changing Air Force, a retired Brigadier General shares tips

Meet one of my mentors, Brigadier General Rob Lyman, USAF, Retired as we talk about his time in the Air Force as a trailblazing leader. Like many senior leaders, he is quick to point out the work of many, but the old saying is true, everything starts with leadership. We talk new technology, mentorship while going fast, Ranger School and how you as a leader may be required to " smack the gator on the nose " - Hurricane Matthew, the fact that the more senior you get the more collaboration you need to have, ROTC det 550 at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Air Force ROTC Program, overcoming challenges of adapting to changes, how the developmental team of the USAF now looks at talent management vs career field management, combat communications and what is now called expeditionary communications or XCOMM, how if someone notices that you are doing great work that they will want to help so have an elevator pitch ready so they can, don't be shy trying to make your dreams happen, Sept 11 and how that turned into a new job, his advice to his college self after living a life of earned success, boss quotes, first guy to get up and the last to stop AS A LEADERSHIP WAY OF LIFE, AI and a cultural taboo 'ism of having military achievements in the guest bathroom - if you are in the military or new the Air Force Officer Corps in an operational field that continues to change, challenge, and champion the efforts of future success - this one is for you. And as he laughs, he tells us about how his mentor compared the Air Force to the Mafia and reminds everyone that is in that they are part of a family, they just need to do their best and everything will work out. Enjoy.