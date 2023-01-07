Join Jackie in this podcast where she explores the intersection of purpose-driven business and ethical marketing practices.Learn how to strengthen your spirit i...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 96
Episode 97: Unlocking Your Ideal Self: Practicing Habits for Manifestation With Princeton Clark
On this episode of The Business Alchemist, we embark on a journey of manifestation and unleashing our potential. Princeton Clark reminds us that perfection is not the goal, but rather progress. Princeton Clark shares his own moments of doubt and the pressure he felt and overcame. We learn about the power of making small improvements each day and celebrating any progress made, no matter how small. Princeton Clark emphasizes the importance of being able to see a vision and experience joy and love in those situations. [00:04:15] Near-death experience sparks gratitude and purpose.[00:09:44] Overcoming adversity, seeking knowledge, and personal growth.[00:15:56] Journey of progress, not perfection. Embrace steps.[00:20:53] Religious upbringing, Bible study, becoming a minister.[00:26:32] Awakening led to intuitive journey of self-discovery.[00:33:31] Transitions: Trust your spirit, seek joy.[00:40:11] Divine feminine brings peace and self-love.[00:46:11] Women are strong, but can become too masculine. Men should create a safe space for them to be feminine and provide support without controlling them. Women want to be heard and understood.[00:53:54] Becoming aware, childhood trauma affects our energy.Follow and learn more about Princeton ClarkSupport the showFollow Jackie Minsky on Instagram Send a message and let Jackie know what you love, what you want more of on the show <3 Leave a review for the podcast Tell us why you love the show and how it helped you in your life and in what area <3
7/12/2023
1:04:41
Episode 96: Co-creating With The Divine Within
In this episode of , we embark on a transformative exploration of the intricate relationship between the spirit and the body. Join Jackie as she delves into the profound connection between our spiritual essence and the physical vessel that carries it. In our fast-paced world, we often overlook the importance of slowing down and embracing stillness, but in doing so, we can unlock incredible power and profound insights.Support the showFollow Jackie Minsky on Instagram Send a message and let Jackie know what you love, what you want more of on the show <3 Leave a review for the podcast Tell us why you love the show and how it helped you in your life and in what area <3
7/1/2023
11:27
Episode 95: Brand Chronicles: Insights from the A Master of Branding
Joining Jackie is Staeven Frey, a data-driven branding specialist. Listen to him explain how market research and analytics can play a crucial role in decoding consumer behavior, enabling brands to make strategic decisions based on solid evidence. Together, we'll uncover the scientific methods behind crafting a successful brand. From market research and data analysis to understanding consumer psychology and leveraging social media, we'll leave no stone unturned. Whether you're an aspiring entrepreneur or an established brand looking to stay ahead of the competition, this episode will equip you with the knowledge and tools to elevate your brand to the next level.Your brand is more than just a logo—it's the essence of your story. Build it wisely, and the world will listen.Connect with Staeven Frey Support the showFollow Jackie Minsky on Instagram Send a message and let Jackie know what you love, what you want more of on the show <3 Leave a review for the podcast Tell us why you love the show and how it helped you in your life and in what area <3
6/27/2023
51:06
Episode 94: How To Obey Your Spirit And Be Of Service
To be obedient means to really listen to your inner spirit, many times we want to be of service to others and forget to be of service to our spirit who commands through inner knowings and intuition. When we bypass this information we disobey spirit and become prisoners to our mind + our programming. How are you serving others if you aren’t serving yourself?Listen to this mini solo powerful episode to understand and strength your intuition.Support the showFollow Jackie Minsky on Instagram Send a message and let Jackie know what you love, what you want more of on the show <3 Leave a review for the podcast Tell us why you love the show and how it helped you in your life and in what area <3
6/16/2023
8:45
Episode 93: The Rx for Entrepreneurship: A Conversation with Visionary AJ Asgari
In today's episode, we'll be exploring the inspiring journey of AJ Asgari, a husband, a father and a successful entrepreneur who has built a thriving empire. Join us as we uncover the challenges, triumphs, and insights AJ gained along the way. AJ is the CEO and FOUNDER of Drugstore2Door and a true leader that is focused on elevating everyone that he meets. To learn more about AJ follow him on Instagram and check out his website Drugstore2Door Support the showFollow Jackie Minsky on Instagram Send a message and let Jackie know what you love, what you want more of on the show <3 Leave a review for the podcast Tell us why you love the show and how it helped you in your life and in what area <3
Join Jackie in this podcast where she explores the intersection of purpose-driven business and ethical marketing practices.Learn how to strengthen your spirit in order to thrive in your life and career 🤍Each episode of The Business Alchemist is a treasure trove of knowledge, featuring industry experts, successful entrepreneurs, and marketing mavens sharing their invaluable experiences and tips for business growth. Whether you're a startup founder, a seasoned marketer, or simply someone eager to stay ahead of the game, this podcast serves as your go-to resource for practical advice, actionable tactics, and inspiring success stories.Listen and engage in thought-provoking conversations with industry leaders, sustainability experts, and change-makers who are making a positive impact through their marketing efforts. Discover how businesses can align their values with their marketing practices to create meaningful connections with conscious consumers. Jackie Minsky's track record of success, coupled with her passion for storytelling got her recognized in 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐞, two times, in 2020 and 2022, as an industry leader and podcasting expert.Get ready to embark on a journey where purpose meets profit, and together, we shape a more conscious and sustainable future.