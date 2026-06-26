In this episode, we dive into why protecting your energy in 2026 is less about boundaries you set with people… and more about boundaries you set with your own urge to overshare, explain, prove, and perform your life online.

We explore:

• Why oversharing can become an energetic leak

• The difference between authentic expression and validation seeking

• How sharing before you’ve emotionally processed something invites confusion, opinions, and doubt

• Silent seasons and why some transitions are meant to be lived, not performed

• How to check your energetic motivation before you speak or post

We also talk about the difference between sharing from ego vs grounded self, and how to ask yourself powerful reflective questions like:

• Am I sharing from wound or wisdom?

• Do I need to say this, or do I just want to be seen?

• Will sharing this bring me peace or disrupt it?

This episode will remind you that:

✨ Not every healing needs an audience

✨ Not every breakthrough needs applause

✨ Not every sacred moment belongs to the internet

Sometimes your soul needs privacy, tenderness, and stillness to truly integrate growth.