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129 episodes
- In this episode, Jackie sits down with poet, coach, and transformational speaker Adam Roa for a deep conversation on relationships, self-worth, and the energetic foundation of manifestation.
Together, they explore how our inner world shapes the partners we attract, why relationships often mirror our subconscious beliefs, and how healing yourself changes every connection in your life. Adam shares powerful insights on emotional awareness, authenticity, and becoming the version of yourself that naturally attracts aligned love and opportunities.
This conversation bridges spirituality and practical psychology, offering listeners tools to shift their frequency, release old patterns, and create relationships rooted in truth and alignment.
If you’ve ever wondered why certain relationship patterns repeat or how to consciously manifest a different reality this episode offers clarity and perspective.
CONNECT WITH ADAM ROA
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/adam.roa
Website: https://adamroa.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AdamRoa
Podcast (The Creative Path): https://adamroa.com/podcast
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@adam.roa
- In this episode, we dive into why protecting your energy in 2026 is less about boundaries you set with people… and more about boundaries you set with your own urge to overshare, explain, prove, and perform your life online.
We explore:
• Why oversharing can become an energetic leak
• The difference between authentic expression and validation seeking
• How sharing before you’ve emotionally processed something invites confusion, opinions, and doubt
• Silent seasons and why some transitions are meant to be lived, not performed
• How to check your energetic motivation before you speak or post
We also talk about the difference between sharing from ego vs grounded self, and how to ask yourself powerful reflective questions like:
• Am I sharing from wound or wisdom?
• Do I need to say this, or do I just want to be seen?
• Will sharing this bring me peace or disrupt it?
This episode will remind you that:
✨ Not every healing needs an audience
✨ Not every breakthrough needs applause
✨ Not every sacred moment belongs to the internet
Sometimes your soul needs privacy, tenderness, and stillness to truly integrate growth.
- n this episode, Jackie explores the deeper truth behind manifestation—beyond vision boards and affirmations and explains why real alignment begins with the relationship between the mind, body, and soul.
You’ll learn how physical health directly impacts mental clarity, emotional regulation, and your ability to hear intuition. Jackie breaks down why a dysregulated nervous system can block spiritual connection, why survival mode distorts manifestation, and how consistent self-discipline becomes a form of devotion rather than punishment.
This episode reframes health as capacity, not aesthetics, and reveals why nourishment, rest, and regulation are foundational to receiving abundance, clarity, and purpose. If you’ve felt disconnected from your intuition, stuck in overthinking, or frustrated with manifestations that haven’t landed, this conversation offers a grounded, embodied perspective on what alignment truly requires.
- In this episode, Jackie Minsky explores what it truly means to release energy from people, situations, and versions of ourselves that are no longer aligned. This isn’t about cutting people off from a place of resentment or proving a point. It’s about knowing when something has run its course and exiting with integrity, clarity, and self respect. Grace is discernment and walking away without needing the last word is a form of mastery.
🔗 Connect With Jackie
Follow along for more conversations on business, alignment, and conscious leadership.
- In today’s episode, Jackie breaks down the real science and spirituality of momentum and why most people struggle to build it, why they lose it, and how to finally create a rhythm that carries your business, your income, and your identity forward.
Momentum isn’t motivation. It isn’t hype.
It’s alignment.
It’s self trust.
It’s consistency meeting preparation meeting purpose.
Inside this episode, you’ll learn how momentum is created energetically long before results show up physically, and how to hold the emotional and spiritual frequency required for massive breakthroughs.
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About Business Alchemy with Jackie Minsky
Join Jackie in this podcast where she explores the intersection of purpose-driven business and ethical marketing practices.Learn how to strengthen your spirit in order to thrive in your life and career 🤍Each episode of Business Alchemy is a treasure trove of knowledge, featuring industry experts, successful entrepreneurs, and marketing mavens sharing their invaluable experiences and tips for business growth. Whether you're a startup founder, a seasoned marketer, or simply someone eager to stay ahead of the game, this podcast serves as your go-to resource for practical advice, actionable tactics, and inspiring success stories.Listen and engage in thought-provoking conversations with industry leaders, sustainability experts, and change-makers who are making a positive impact through their marketing efforts. Discover how businesses can align their values with their marketing practices to create meaningful connections with conscious consumers. Jackie Minsky's track record of success, coupled with her passion for storytelling got her recognized in 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐞, two times, in 2020 and 2022, as an industry leader and podcasting expert.Get ready to embark on a journey where purpose meets profit, and together, we shape a more conscious and sustainable future.Podcast website
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