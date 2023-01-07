Episode 94: How To Obey Your Spirit And Be Of Service

To be obedient means to really listen to your inner spirit, many times we want to be of service to others and forget to be of service to our spirit who commands through inner knowings and intuition. When we bypass this information we disobey spirit and become prisoners to our mind + our programming. How are you serving others if you aren't serving yourself?Listen to this mini solo powerful episode to understand and strength your intuition.