The Healing Power of the Subconscious Mind w/ Maria Jansson
Maria Jansson is a Rapid Transformational Therapist, Clinical Hypnotherapist, and Empowerment Coach (personally trained and recommended by world-renowned Marisa Peer), a Revelation Breathwork Facilitator and Inner Child Work Specialist. She works with clients using a mix of subconscious healing, conscious mindset work, inner child healing, and energy work to help my clients transform permanently, without years of therapy.Get Maria's Free Self-Sabotage Guide!https://www.maria-jansson.comLifehacks article - Find out how to shift the negative core beliefs that stem from childhoodReinventing Your Life: The Breakthough Program to End Negative Behavior...and Feel Great Again by Jeffrey E. Young & Janet S. Klosko
5/3/2023
1:11:00
SHITSHOW SATURDAY #51 - Shitshow Mike V.
Today we are joined by Shitshow Mike, who shares about his upbringing, the impact that manifested in adulthood, and his ongoing journey of healing & recovery.
4/29/2023
33:36
The Foundation of a Healthy Relationship w/ Karli Kershaw
Karli Kershaw is a Professional Love & Relationship Coach who specializes in helping her clients heal their heart, feel confident in their skin (and themselves), and go after the life and love they desire. She is an expert in all heart fundamentals: love, life, heartbreak, relationships, and most importantly, the relationship you have with yourself. In this episode we explore what a relationship needs at the foundation to be thriving and [email protected]
4/26/2023
1:10:05
SHITSHOW SATURDAY #50
Today's episode is a recording from a recent Patreon group - where Shitshows gather to heal and have fun - If you haven't joined the Patreon... WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU WAITING FOR?!?!? Seriously.... damn the join the Patreon, like now. For realz.Okay, you've convinced me... I'll do it right now!
4/22/2023
30:39
Complex Trauma & Intimacy w/ Adam Murauskas (@fixyourpicker)
Adam Murauskas is a relationship coach and Medium top writer. He and his wife Rebecca abandoned their careers in 2019 to pursue their passions for helping people heal. Take a free relationship quiz at fixyourpicker.com/adultchildpodcast or find daily content on Instagram @fixyourpicker.Ep 11 - Fixing Our Broken PickerEp 53 - Insecure Attachment Styles & Dating
A deep dive into the impact of growing up in an dysfunctional family and how to heal the unresolved pain of the past. Join Andrea and guests for raw & vulnerable conversations on topics including - codependency, complex trauma (CPTSD), alcoholism/addiction, generational trauma, and toxic shame. (Start on episode 1!!!) Follow Andrea on social - www.instagram.com/adultchildpod/ www.tiktok.com/@adultchildpod