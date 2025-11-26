Not My Best Moment with KevOnStage

Keith Lee on Overcoming an Eating Disorder, Dealing with Fame and Giving Back
Kev connects with his friend, social media personality and food critic Keith Lee, for a hilarious and uplifting in-person conversation. Keith opens up about battling an eating disorder during his MMA career, how Kev helped him overcome his on-camera anxiety, and the two swap wildly funny stories about navigating their newfound fame. Keith also gets personal about his family life, his close bond with his kids, and expresses deep gratitude to the fans who helped him get to where he is today. Please support Keith’s initiative to help feed families in need over the holidays!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
55:34
--------
55:34
Tabitha Brown on Kale My Name, Weathering Challenges, and Staying Positive
Kev talks with his good friend, Emmy-winning actress, entrepreneur, and author Tabitha Brown for a thoughtful and uplifting conversation. They reflect on the journey of her Los Angeles restaurant Kale My Name, the challenges she has faced both personally and professionally, and the growth that came from those experiences.Tabitha also shares how she remains grounded, mindful and positive, guided by her deep faith and commitment to spreading kindness in everything she does.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
59:11
--------
59:11
Issa Rae Reflects on Career Highs, Lows, and the Fear of Losing It All
Kev sits down with Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actress, writer, and producer Issa Rae for a hilarious and honest conversation about mistakes, growth, and resilience. Issa opens up about overspending as a young creator, her fear that success can disappear at any moment, and the importance of continuously investing in herself. She also reflects on her pilot, I Hate L.A. Dudes, calling it “the most devastating thing ever,” and shares the invaluable lessons it taught her. To wrap things up, Kev confesses that he once auditioned for Insecure and got rejected.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
59:15
--------
59:15
Introducing: Not My Best Moment with KevOnStage
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
KevOnStage (Kevin Fredricks) sits down with entertainers, athletes, entrepreneurs and comedians to explore their "Not My Best Moment." The low points in life or career that unexpectedly led to growth, blessings or major wins.