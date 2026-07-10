We all have stress in life that we can’t control - loss, uncertainty, responsibilities, health concerns, work pressure, family dynamics. But what about the stress we create ourselves without even realizing it?

In this episode, I’m talking about the hidden ways we add unnecessary friction to our own lives: avoiding hard conversations, staying stuck in unresolved relationships, holding onto resentment, living with one foot in and one foot out, failing to express gratitude, and letting fear or pride keep us from peace.

This isn’t about blame. It’s about awareness. Because when you start noticing the patterns that are draining your energy, you also start creating more space for joy, connection, clarity, and calm.

If you’ve ever felt like life feels heavier than it should, this episode is an invitation to ask a powerful question: Am I making this harder than it needs to be?

A “stress and joy audit” for listeners - here are a few questions to ask yourself this week:

1. What is creating tension in my life right now that has gone unaddressed for too long?

2. Is there a relationship where I’m living in limbo instead of making a decision or having a conversation?

3. Am I holding onto resentment that is costing me more than it’s protecting me?

4. Is there someone in my life who shows up for me consistently that I haven’t truly thanked?

5. Where am I making life harder than it needs to be through avoidance, indecision, or silence?

6. What would create more peace in my life right now: a conversation, a boundary, a decision, an apology, or gratitude?