Every movement begins with one courageous decision.



One conversation.



One act of kindness.



One opportunity.



One story shared.



Welcome to The Rockstar Ripple Effect Series partnered with The Rise & Roar with the Badass Lioness!



I'm Ginine Emily Smith.



Every week, I'll share stories, lessons, conversations, and practical tools to help you transform life's defining moments into influence, healing, and legacy.



Some weeks it'll just be you and me.



Other weeks I'll introduce you to extraordinary people quietly changing the world through courage, resilience, and service.



Together we'll explore one simple belief:



The greatest impact isn't always measured by applause.



It's measured by the ripples we leave behind.



And if something you hear today inspires you, don't let it stop with you.



Share it, Live it, Pass it on.



Because every ripple begins with someone willing to take the first courageous step.



Welcome to The Rockstar Ripple Effect."







One of the ways we're growing this movement is through the Rockstar Ripple Effect Anthology—a collection of stories from ordinary people whose courage created extraordinary ripples. If you've been listening and thinking, 'Maybe one day I'll share my story,' I'd encourage you not to ignore that nudge. We'd love to have you learn more when the time is right."



This anthology isn't simply about becoming an author.



It's about becoming part of a community of courageous people who believe stories can heal, connect, inspire, and create lasting change.



Because when one person has the courage to share their story...



Someone else finds the courage to rewrite theirs.



Together, we can create a Rockstar Ripple Effect that reaches far beyond what any one of us could accomplish alone.



#RiseAndRoar #StoryToStage #Leadership #WomenInBusiness #PersonalGrowth #Legacy #PurposeDriven #BADASSLioness #Impact #Transformation



Ginine wants to hear your story- No pressure! Let's Connect!



Grab the RISE Legacy Framework Workbook (Companion Download)-https://sfgt1.share-na2.hsforms.com/2pJHSSOrISMSXDPTm3eHUhw



Baddass Lioness Website



Apply to be a guest here-

https://sfgt1.share-na2.hsforms.com/2kojgtVwKSnadxnJDEpTeJg



If this movement has touched you, inspired you, or awakened something inside you…supporting with a “coffee” helps us reach more women who need a lifeline of hope.

☕ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/ginineemily



Get your Book NOW- https://go.heartsinsync.live/storytostage