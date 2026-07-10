Rise & Roar with the Badass Lioness

What if the greatest breakthrough in your business, leadership, relationships, and life wasn't another strategy—but a deeper alignment with who you truly are?
In this powerful episode of Rise & Roar with the B.A.D.D.A.S.S. Lioness™, Ginine Emily Smith sits down with transformational thought leader Sheevaun Moran to explore the unseen forces that influence our success, fulfillment, impact, and legacy.
Together, they dive into the connection between energy, mindset, leadership, intuition, emotional intelligence, personal transformation, and sustainable growth. Discover why so many high-achieving women find themselves stuck despite doing all the "right" things—and how shifting from survival to alignment can unlock new levels of confidence, clarity, abundance, and influence.
This conversation is for entrepreneurs, executives, coaches, authors, speakers, visionaries, and purpose-driven leaders who are ready to stop playing small and start leading from a place of authenticity, courage, and power.
In This Episode:
✔ Energy Leadership & Personal Alignment
✔ Breaking Through Hidden Limitations
✔ Confidence, Courage & Self-Trust
✔ Intuition in Business & Decision-Making
✔ Mindset Shifts for Sustainable Success
✔ Visibility, Influence & Authority Building
✔ Purpose-Driven Leadership
✔ Reinvention & Personal Growth
✔ Resilience Through Adversity
✔ Creating Impact, Freedom & Legacy
Because when you align who you are with how you lead, everything changes.
What are you waiting for?
Your next level isn't waiting for more credentials, more certainty, or more permission.
It's waiting for you to trust your voice, own your story, and step into the impact you were created to make.
Subscribe, share this episode with someone who needs it, and join the movement as we continue helping women rise, roar, and build lives of purpose, influence, freedom, and legacy. 🦁✨
Because when you don't own your story, your story owns you
Ginine wants to hear your story- No pressure! Let's Connect!
Intuition:
Intuition Challenge VIP
energymastery.com
Prosperity Alignment:
The Prosperity Alignment Meditation
energymastery.com
My voice frequency app:
app.myYangu.com
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uses, because we keep hearing that the smaller program isn’t
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