Welcome to the first pep talk of The Florence Given Show! In this episode I introduce a sexy reframe for your anxiety: what if the future didn’t scare you, what if it turned you on EXISTENTIALLY? This episode is for BOTH the person that’s unhappy with where they’re at in life and feels terrified for the future - and for the person who’s already living their dream life, but can’t stop rushing onto the “next thing”.In this episode I propose the idea that even though you may not be where you want to be in life - this part counts too. You do NOT want to be robbed of the delicious, chaotic meandering journey towards your goals because that part IS the point. It’s who you BECOME along the way that is the reward, not the destination itself. The magic is in the middle!As we reach the end of the year, it’s easy to spiral into comparison or disappointment over what did or didn’t happen. Maybe this year hasn’t gone the way you thought it would - or maybe it was even better than EXPECTED! Either way, I hope this gives you a new lens and allows you to relish the chapter that you’re already in.I love you!…..Please leave us a REVIEW and rate our show if you loved this episode! 🌟Follow me on Instagram @florencegiven Follow the podcast @theflorencegivenshowBuy my NEW BOOK here: https://linktr.ee/womenlivingdeliciouslyWatch + join the comment section on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCleWTyiVjNlDMyFHsoLlRHQCreated By Florence GivenDirected and Creatively Produced by Florence GivenProduced by Kate DowneyVideo Editing by Mika BryonySee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
31:07
31:07
Our First Date (Who The Fuck is Florence Given?!)
Good fucking morning, welcome to our first date! Before I sweep you into my stories, weekly philosophical rants and motivational speeches, I thought it would be a delicious idea to start at the beginning: who the f*ck is Florence Given? What’s the story with this new podcast? Why didn’t I just carry on with my old one?!If you’re new to my world, this will catch you up. And if you’ve been here for a while…this will explain the shift. Let’s get into all the juicy details……..Follow me on Instagram @florencegiven Follow the podcast @theflorencegivenshowBuy my NEW BOOK here: https://linktr.ee/womenlivingdeliciouslyWatch + join the comment section on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCleWTyiVjNlDMyFHsoLlRHQCreated By Florence GivenDirected and Creatively Produced by Florence GivenProduced by Kate DowneyVideo Editing by Mika BryonyCover photo by Tess ElizabethCover Art and Logo by Alexandria VernonSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
51:09
51:09
INTRODUCING...The Florence Given Show
This is the show you'll listen to when you’re done playing it SMALL.Hosted by Florence Given, The Florence Given Show is a podcast that fuses motivational speaking, philosophy, humour, sexuality, spirituality and personal power into one delicious, hypnotic world. Every episode is a permission slip for you to take up SO much space that it makes people think “who does she think she is?”. It’s a weekly shot of espresso for the soul - with raw unfiltered pep talks and deep dives - this show is your pocket hype girl and philosophical bestie rolled into one.Florence Given is a record-breaking author, artist, and cultural catalyst inspiring millions to live authentically and audaciously. She earned her place on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2024 for her empowering social media content. From her viral Who Does She Think She Is? movement to her best-selling books Women Don’t Owe You Pretty, Girl Crush and Women Living Deliciously, Florence has built an empire that empowers women, rooted in joy, audacity, and expansion.Follow Florence on Instagram @florencegiven Follow the podcast @theflorencegivenshowBuy Florence’s NEW BOOK: https://linktr.ee/womenlivingdeliciouslyWatch the show on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCleWTyiVjNlDMyFHsoLlRHQCreated By Florence GivenDirected and Creatively Produced by Florence GivenProduced by Kate DowneyVideo Editing by Mika BryonySee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
