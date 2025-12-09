✨ Slow Down - The Magic is in the Journey

Welcome to the first pep talk of The Florence Given Show! In this episode I introduce a sexy reframe for your anxiety: what if the future didn't scare you, what if it turned you on EXISTENTIALLY? This episode is for BOTH the person that's unhappy with where they're at in life and feels terrified for the future - and for the person who's already living their dream life, but can't stop rushing onto the "next thing".In this episode I propose the idea that even though you may not be where you want to be in life - this part counts too. You do NOT want to be robbed of the delicious, chaotic meandering journey towards your goals because that part IS the point. It's who you BECOME along the way that is the reward, not the destination itself. The magic is in the middle!As we reach the end of the year, it's easy to spiral into comparison or disappointment over what did or didn't happen. Maybe this year hasn't gone the way you thought it would - or maybe it was even better than EXPECTED! Either way, I hope this gives you a new lens and allows you to relish the chapter that you're already in.