Speak English with ESLPod.com - Learn English Fast

ESLPod.com
Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • English Cafe 552
    Topics: American Presidents – Barack Obama; Famous Songs – “Anchors Aweigh”; diffidence versus timidity versus shyness; receipt versus reception; no problem versus not at all versus no big deal Words: community organizer healthcare candidate rising star biracial campaign slogan grassroots polarized affordable anchor ashore foam diffidence timidity shyness receipt reception no problem not at all no big deal
    --------  
    38:34
  • 1,150 - Avoiding Topics in Conversation
    Let’s not talk about the topic of today’s episode right now. So, how’s your day going? Slow dialog: 1:25 Explanations: 4:00 Fast dialog: 18:29 Lila: Why aren’t you dating? I have so many friends who would love to go out with you. George: Let’s change the subject. Talking about my love life isn’t very interesting. Lila: But really, you’re not getting any younger and… George: Moving on! Have you seen any good movies lately? Lila: Listen, all of your friends are settling down and you don’t want to go through life alone and lonely… George: That reminds me, didn’t you say that you were going to get another dog so that Rover isn’t lonely when you’re not home? Lila: Forget about my dog. You remember Rachel, don’t you? She just broke up with her boyfriend and she’d be perfect for you. George: Speaking of Rachel, how is her mother? Wasn’t she in the hospital? Lila: If Rachel isn’t your type, how about Amina? She has great legs and I know you’re a leg man. George: And now for something completely different…How is your diet coming along? Have you lost any weight yet? Lila: I don’t really want to talk about my weight. George: But I think you’re having trouble shedding those pounds, right? I have lots of suggestions on what you can do. Lila: Anyway, as I said before, I don’t really want to talk about my diet… George: You need to cut out sweets if you want to lose weight. Are you eating too many sweets? Lila: That’s none of your business! George: My sentiments exactly! Script by Dr. Lucy Tse
    --------  
    20:41
  • English Cafe #517
    Topics: Movies – Die Hard; American Authors – Emma Lazarus; in front of versus ahead of versus before; as if versus as though versus as for; to take stock Words: to be separated to give (something) another try to freshen up hostage safe cowboy to be descend from to be well received to dedicate to persecute to huddle to yearn in front of ahead of before as if as though as for to take stock
    --------  
    38:43
  • English Cafe #490
    Topics: Famous Americans – Muhammad Ali; The Golden Gate Bridge; valuable versus invaluable; north/south versus northern/southern; common ground and universal experience Words: to take up professionally agile to reign nationalist social activist to be drafted to indict bridge strait fog precaution dizziness valuable invaluable north / south northern / southern common ground universal
    --------  
    35:03
  • English Cafe #450
    Topics: Famous Americans – Charles Schultz and Peanuts; The Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve; to be pleased to versus to be happy to versus it’s (one’s) pleasure to; to sit versus to seat; willy-nilly Words: cartoon freelance folks memoir tomboy national park national preserve glacier mine to designate volcano to be pleased to to be happy to It’s (one’s) pleasure to to sit to seat willy-nilly
    --------  
    35:23

About Speak English with ESLPod.com - Learn English Fast

More than 15 million people in 189 countries have learned English from Speak English with ESLPod.com. Start speaking English using a proven method that's fast, effective, and fun. These daily and cultural English lessons are brought to you by Dr. Lucy Tse and Dr. Jeff McQuillan, former professors of applied linguistics and education. Want to improve your English even faster? Become an Unlimited English member and get more than 1,800 lessons, or subscribe directly on Apple Podcasts to get three new lessons each week. Go to www.ESLPod.com for more information.
