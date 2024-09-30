Speak English with ESLPod.com - Learn English Fast

Topics: American Presidents – Barack Obama; Famous Songs – “Anchors Aweigh”; diffidence versus timidity versus shyness; receipt versus reception; no problem versus not at all versus no big deal
1,150 - Avoiding Topics in Conversation
Let’s not talk about the topic of today’s episode right now. So, how’s your day going?
Slow dialog: 1:25
Explanations: 4:00
Fast dialog: 18:29
Lila: Why aren’t you dating? I have so many friends who would love to go out with you.
George: Let’s change the subject. Talking about my love life isn’t very interesting.
Lila: But really, you’re not getting any younger and…
George: Moving on! Have you seen any good movies lately?
Lila: Listen, all of your friends are settling down and you don’t want to go through life alone and lonely…
George: That reminds me, didn’t you say that you were going to get another dog so that Rover isn’t lonely when you’re not home?
Lila: Forget about my dog. You remember Rachel, don’t you? She just broke up with her boyfriend and she’d be perfect for you.
George: Speaking of Rachel, how is her mother? Wasn’t she in the hospital?
Lila: If Rachel isn’t your type, how about Amina? She has great legs and I know you’re a leg man.
George: And now for something completely different…How is your diet coming along? Have you lost any weight yet?
Lila: I don’t really want to talk about my weight.
George: But I think you’re having trouble shedding those pounds, right? I have lots of suggestions on what you can do.
Lila: Anyway, as I said before, I don’t really want to talk about my diet…
George: You need to cut out sweets if you want to lose weight. Are you eating too many sweets?
Lila: That’s none of your business!
George: My sentiments exactly!
Script by Dr. Lucy Tse
