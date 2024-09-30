Speak English with ESLPod.com - Learn English Fast

1,150 - Avoiding Topics in Conversation

Let’s not talk about the topic of today’s episode right now. So, how’s your day going? Slow dialog: 1:25 Explanations: 4:00 Fast dialog: 18:29 Lila: Why aren’t you dating? I have so many friends who would love to go out with you. George: Let’s change the subject. Talking about my love life isn’t very interesting. Lila: But really, you’re not getting any younger and… George: Moving on! Have you seen any good movies lately? Lila: Listen, all of your friends are settling down and you don’t want to go through life alone and lonely… George: That reminds me, didn’t you say that you were going to get another dog so that Rover isn’t lonely when you’re not home? Lila: Forget about my dog. You remember Rachel, don’t you? She just broke up with her boyfriend and she’d be perfect for you. George: Speaking of Rachel, how is her mother? Wasn’t she in the hospital? Lila: If Rachel isn’t your type, how about Amina? She has great legs and I know you’re a leg man. George: And now for something completely different…How is your diet coming along? Have you lost any weight yet? Lila: I don’t really want to talk about my weight. George: But I think you’re having trouble shedding those pounds, right? I have lots of suggestions on what you can do. Lila: Anyway, as I said before, I don’t really want to talk about my diet… George: You need to cut out sweets if you want to lose weight. Are you eating too many sweets? Lila: That’s none of your business! George: My sentiments exactly! Script by Dr. Lucy Tse