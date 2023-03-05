Finding Mastery with Dr. Michael Gervais

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Dr. Michael Gervais
Dive into the minds of the world's greatest athletes, leaders, thinkers, and doers with Dr. Michael Gervais—a high performance psychologist and world-renowned expert on the relationship between high performance and the mind.
Finding Mastery

Dr. Michael Gervais

  • How To Sustain High Performance As You Age | Steven Kotler
    This week’s conversation is with Steven Kotler, a best-selling author, journalist, and one of the world’s leading experts on flow and human performance. Steven has spent three decades teaching people how to achieve peak performance, and of late, putting his own advice into practice as documented in his newest book, Gnar Country: Growing Old, Staying Rad. In it, Steven challenges us to test our own limits as he himself sets out to become an expert skier at age 53. Using his understanding of embodied cognition and flow science, he puts theories and his own body to the test in order to challenge the perceived limitations of peak performance as we get older. He’s authored fourteen books, eleven of which are New York Times bestsellers. He’s been nominated for a Pulitzer Prize twice, appeared in over 100 publications, and his work is translated into over 50 languages; and yet, Steven’s appeal comes from far more than a list of very impressive accolades. While endeavoring to help others be at their best, he puts his own teaching into practice so his perspective isn’t simply scientific, it’s personal. As you’ll find out in this conversation, Steven embodies true grit and refuses to allow getting older to hold him back from achieving his highest potential. I think we can all find inspiration in these insights from a real badass who’s living life to the fullest and inviting you to do the same.-----You can WATCH this episode on our YouTube channel.Connect with us on our Instagram.For more information and shownotes from every episode, head to findingmastery.com.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/3/2023
    1:16:19
  • The Power of Pain, Narcissism, and Vulnerability | AMA Vol.6 with Dr. Mike Gervais
    There is power in your pain, but how do you use it? Is narcissism required to be successful? Why is vulnerability seen as a weakness?This week, we’re really excited to share the sixth installment of our Ask Me Anything (AMA) series. It’s such a blast filming these and answering your questions. On AMA #6, we dive into some very real topics like the power of pain as it ignites both purpose and growth, if narcissism is necessary for success, how underdogs make for good company, and why a simple question like “how are you?” helps us explore our relationship to our own authenticity.  For this AMA, I’m stoked to welcome back a dear friend of Finding Mastery’s — actor, improv artist, and host of his own podcast, O’Neil Cespedes. O’Neil dropped by to bring his curiosity and candor to a really awesome conversation. It’s an incredible honor to answer the questions you’re all sending in, and they continue to lead us to some extremely rich and insightful places. As always, feel free to email [email protected] with feedback or any questions you may have for future AMAs.-----You can WATCH this episode on our YouTube channel.Connect with us on our Instagram.For more information and shownotes from every episode, head to findingmastery.com.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/26/2023
    1:17:58
  • How To Master Your Money and Live a Rich Life | Ramit Sethi
    Why is talking about money so taboo? How does money affect our relationships? What role does psychology play in personal finance? Can you master your money?Ramit Sethi, a personal finance expert and best-selling author, joins the podcast this week to share his insights on the psychology of money, what living your “rich life” means, and the importance of creating systems to achieve financial success.Ramit Sethi is an American entrepreneur and self-proclaimed financial adviser. The founder of GrowthLab.com, owner of IWillTeachYouToBeRich.com, and owner and co-founder of PBworks, a commercial wiki website, he’s also the author of a 2009 New York Times bestseller called I Will Teach You to Be Rich.Ramit’s non-traditional messaging around money and his practical wisdom for generating wealth are now the subject of a new Netflix series entitled How To Get Rich, premiering April 18th, 2023. In it, he teaches that “you can’t live a rich life without taking control over your money,” but with the caveat that you don’t have to cut the luxuries you love in order to do so. The son of immigrant parents, from a middle-class upbringing, Ramit had to find a way to pay for college himself; this task led him down a path of trial, error and ultimate triumph when it came to lifelong financial strategy. Now with both an undergraduate and master’s degree from Stanford University, he’s helping people around the world learn about the psychology of money; how the perfect spreadsheet isn’t as beneficial as saying YES to a Rich Life.-----You can also check out our YouTube channel.Connect with us on our Instagram.For more information and shownotes from every episode, head to findingmastery.net.-----Please support our partners!We're able to keep growing and creating content for YOU because of their support. We believe in their mission and would appreciate you supporting them in return!!To take advantage of deals from our partners, head to http://www.findingmastery.net/partners where you'll find all discount links and codes mentioned in the podcast.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/19/2023
    1:30:25
  • Embrace Your Greatness | Mindset Coach to Michael Jordan & Kobe - George Mumford
    George Mumford, a.k.a. The Mindfulness Performance Whisperer, digs into the dynamics of successful teams, the formula for unlocking your potential, and how dark moments can lead to our greatest revelations.George Mumford is a renowned author, coach, speaker, and elite performance expert. George is a legend amongst… well, more legends. Over his career, George’s clientele has consisted of world’s bests like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Phil Jackson, Shaquille O’Neal, countless other NBA stars, and a never-ending list of Olympians, CEOs, and artists. All of these elite performers have worked personally with George to embrace their greatness, unlock their potential, and in the art of being human. George has channeled his life’s work into two books: The Mindful Athlete: Secrets to Pure Performance and  Unlocked: Embrace Your Greatness, Find the Flow, Discover Success. In these, he uses both instructional wisdom as well as stories of personal pain and addiction to celebrate the challenge of being comfortable with being uncomfortable.George and I dig into the dynamics of highly successful teams, mindfulness, what it means to unlock your masterpiece within, and how sometimes our darkest moments lead to our greatest revelations. Whether you’re someone in hot pursuit of a specific goal or someone who just wants to know yourself more fully, this one’s definitely for you.-----You can also check out our YouTube channel.Connect with us on our Instagram.For more information and shownotes from every episode, head to findingmastery.net.-----Please support our partners!We're able to keep growing and creating content for YOU because of their support. We believe in their mission and would appreciate you supporting them in return!!To take advantage of deals from our partners, head to http://www.findingmastery.net/partners where you'll find all discount links and codes mentioned in the podcast.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/12/2023
    1:17:31
  • How To Live the Good Life - Lessons From The Longest Study On Happiness | Dr. Robert Waldinger
    While there are no secrets to living the Good Life, Dr. Robert Waldinger is one of the most - if not THE most - qualified individuals to speak on what living the Good Life really means and how we can all build more meaningful connections. This conversation is so meaningful. Pulling on 85 years of research, we dive deep into what truly makes us happy, fulfilled, and resilient in the face of life's challenges. From the power of relationships and the importance of purpose to the art of mindfulness and the impact of social comparison, we explore practical strategies for living a more meaningful and satisfying life.-----Dr. Robert Waldinger is a psychiatrist, psychoanalyst, Harvard professor, Zen master, and the director of the Harvard Study of Adult Development – the world’s longest and most comprehensive study on human happiness. For over eight decades this incredible study has followed the lives of thousands of participants in an effort to investigate and identify what makes people flourish – all of which Robert details in his newly-released book, The Good Life.-----You can also check out our YouTube channel.Connect with us on our Instagram.For more information and shownotes from every episode, head to findingmastery.net.-----Please support our partners!We're able to keep growing and creating content for YOU because of their support. We believe in their mission and would appreciate you supporting them in return!!To take advantage of deals from our partners, head to http://www.findingmastery.net/partners where you'll find all discount links and codes mentioned in the podcast.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/5/2023
    1:19:11

About Finding Mastery

Dive into the minds of the world’s greatest athletes, leaders, thinkers, and doers with Dr. Michael Gervais—a high performance psychologist and world-renowned expert on the relationship between high performance and the mind. Dr. Gervais’s client roster includes Super Bowl winning NFL teams, Fortune 50 CEOs, Olympic medalists, internationally acclaimed artists, and more.

On Finding Mastery, Dr. Gervais sits down with the best at what they do, like David Goggins, Brene Brown, Toto Wolff, soccer legend Abby Wambach, neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella — translating their life stories, mental skills, and personal practices into applicable tools you can use to unlock your potential.

Walk with us to the edge of human possibility and learn what you are capable of. New episodes every Wednesday.

