Finding Mastery with Dr. Michael Gervais

Embrace Your Greatness | Mindset Coach to Michael Jordan & Kobe - George Mumford
George Mumford, a.k.a. The Mindfulness Performance Whisperer, digs into the dynamics of successful teams, the formula for unlocking your potential, and how dark moments can lead to our greatest revelations.George Mumford is a renowned author, coach, speaker, and elite performance expert. George is a legend amongst… well, more legends. Over his career, George’s clientele has consisted of world’s bests like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Phil Jackson, Shaquille O’Neal, countless other NBA stars, and a never-ending list of Olympians, CEOs, and artists. All of these elite performers have worked personally with George to embrace their greatness, unlock their potential, and in the art of being human. George has channeled his life’s work into two books: The Mindful Athlete: Secrets to Pure Performance and Unlocked: Embrace Your Greatness, Find the Flow, Discover Success. In these, he uses both instructional wisdom as well as stories of personal pain and addiction to celebrate the challenge of being comfortable with being uncomfortable.George and I dig into the dynamics of highly successful teams, mindfulness, what it means to unlock your masterpiece within, and how sometimes our darkest moments lead to our greatest revelations. Whether you’re someone in hot pursuit of a specific goal or someone who just wants to know yourself more fully, this one’s definitely for you.-----You can also check out our YouTube channel.Connect with us on our Instagram.For more information and shownotes from every episode, head to findingmastery.net.-----Please support our partners!We're able to keep growing and creating content for YOU because of their support. We believe in their mission and would appreciate you supporting them in return!!To take advantage of deals from our partners, head to http://www.findingmastery.net/partners where you'll find all discount links and codes mentioned in the podcast.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.