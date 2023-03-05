Finding Mastery with Dr. Michael Gervais

How To Master Your Money and Live a Rich Life | Ramit Sethi

Why is talking about money so taboo? How does money affect our relationships? What role does psychology play in personal finance? Can you master your money?Ramit Sethi, a personal finance expert and best-selling author, joins the podcast this week to share his insights on the psychology of money, what living your “rich life” means, and the importance of creating systems to achieve financial success.Ramit Sethi is an American entrepreneur and self-proclaimed financial adviser. The founder of GrowthLab.com, owner of IWillTeachYouToBeRich.com, and owner and co-founder of PBworks, a commercial wiki website, he’s also the author of a 2009 New York Times bestseller called I Will Teach You to Be Rich.Ramit’s non-traditional messaging around money and his practical wisdom for generating wealth are now the subject of a new Netflix series entitled How To Get Rich, premiering April 18th, 2023. In it, he teaches that “you can’t live a rich life without taking control over your money,” but with the caveat that you don’t have to cut the luxuries you love in order to do so. The son of immigrant parents, from a middle-class upbringing, Ramit had to find a way to pay for college himself; this task led him down a path of trial, error and ultimate triumph when it came to lifelong financial strategy. Now with both an undergraduate and master’s degree from Stanford University, he’s helping people around the world learn about the psychology of money; how the perfect spreadsheet isn’t as beneficial as saying YES to a Rich Life.-----You can also check out our YouTube channel.Connect with us on our Instagram.For more information and shownotes from every episode, head to findingmastery.net.-----Please support our partners!We're able to keep growing and creating content for YOU because of their support. We believe in their mission and would appreciate you supporting them in return!!To take advantage of deals from our partners, head to http://www.findingmastery.net/partners where you'll find all discount links and codes mentioned in the podcast.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.