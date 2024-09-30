Powered by RND
The Simple Nursing Podcast - The Simplest Way To Pass Nursing School

simplenursing
SimpleNursing has helped over 100,000 nursing students pass their nursing exams and the NCLEX! Our users have reported an 82% or higher test average! Our conte...
Available Episodes

  • Simple Nursing Pharmacology Visual and Auditory Meds (Eye and Ear)
    Free quiz & full course at https://Simplenursing.com/nursing-school  Pharmacology Master Class - 100 videos not on YouTube - Try it for Free!    Pharmacology Master Class - Try it for Free: https://Simplenursing.com/nursing-school  100 videos not on YouTube    FREE Access to new app + 1,000 videos not on youtube!  https://Simplenursing.com/nursing-school   NCLEX FREE TRIAL:  https://simplenursing.com/NCLEX   STAY IN TOUCH 👋 Subscribe: https://bit.ly/37CRttH  Facebook: https://fb.me/simplenursing  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/simplenursing    🚨Get more in our Nursing School Streaming Pass   - 1,000 More Videos NOT on Youtube  - 300 + Study guides & NCLEX STYLE QUESTIONS  - New App for iphone + Android !   Try it Free - https://www.simplenursing.com    NCLEX App for RN & PN - 1,500 questions, visual detailed rationals http://simplenursing.com/nclex    A message from Mike Linares, founder of Simplenursing  Since 2012, I started to do mini lectures from my parents in home library, armed with a $30 white board from Walmart & a sock to erase the board.  Since then I have created over 1,200 videos, only 20% which live on YouTube, and have helped over 100,000 nursing students pass their NCLEX, HESI, ATI, and Kaplan proctor exams. Thank you for the continued support and love as we strive to help LPN, LVN and RN students become licensed nurses!  Popular Playlists:   Fluid & Electrolytes: https://bit.ly/39BSHXs  Heart Failure (CHF): https://bit.ly/2u5zfDm Myocardial Infarction (MI): https://bit.ly/3bN9AAk Addison’s vs. Cushing: https://bit.ly/2STvute  Diabetes Mellitus & DKA vs HHNS: https://bit.ly/37D8nbs  Cardiomyopathy: https://bit.ly/38CwcSg  IV Fluids: Hypertonic, Hypotonic & Isotonic: https://bit.ly/2P45BWx  SIADH vs Diabetes Insipidus: https://bit.ly/2wq6Bhb    Thank you for the support! Don’t be scared, BE PREPARED!   Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    7:32
  • Simple Nursing Pharmacology Urinary and Renal Meds
    15:20
  • Simple Nursing Pharmacology Respiratory Meds Antihistamine
    5:07
  • Simple Nursing Pharmacology Respiratory Meds Cough Suppressants
    3:00
  • Simple Nursing Pharmacology Respiratory Meds Cough Expectorants
    3:15

About The Simple Nursing Podcast - The Simplest Way To Pass Nursing School

SimpleNursing has helped over 100,000 nursing students pass their nursing exams and the NCLEX! Our users have reported an 82% or higher test average! Our content is based on NCLEX curriculum standards. We're now making some of our most popular courses into a podcast! Up first is our pharmacology course!
