Dreaming Spanish Podcast – Chats in Beginner Spanish

Things We Love and Hate About Living in Latin America
Visit our website to get the full experience: www.dreamingspanish.com🎙️ Watch all episodes of the podcast in video form!📺 Access 5500+ ADDITIONAL videos across all levels and all kinds of topics!🔍 Search and filter all our content by level, accent, teacher, topic, and more!📈 Sort and watch our content in order of difficulty (rated 1-100)!!⏰ Track your input time automatically!🚀 See how far you are in your Spanish learning journey! Andrea and Agustina get real about the highs and lows of life in Latin America—from the warmth of family gatherings and laid-back vibes to the challenges of sexism and safety. Tune in for a candid look at what they love, what drives them crazy, and everything in between!Connect with usMeet our teachers: www.dreamingspanish.com/teachersLearn about our method: www.dreamingspanish.com/methodRead our FAQ: www.dreamingspanish.com/faqDonate to our project: https://paypal.me/DreamingSpanish
--------
35:39
Films in Spanish You Need to Watch
Visit our website to get the full experience: www.dreamingspanish.com🎙️ Watch all episodes of the podcast in video form!📺 Access 5500+ ADDITIONAL videos across all levels and all kinds of topics!🔍 Search and filter all our content by level, accent, teacher, topic, and more!📈 Sort and watch our content in order of difficulty (rated 1-100)!!⏰ Track your input time automatically!🚀 See how far you are in your Spanish learning journey! Andrea and Agustina guide you through the ultimate Spanish-language movie marathon—films that’ll have you laughing, crying, and clinging to the edge of your seat. Expect unforgettable stories, plenty of popcorn-worthy moments, and a side of Spanish that’ll sneak into your vocabulary!Connect with usMeet our teachers: www.dreamingspanish.com/teachersLearn about our method: www.dreamingspanish.com/methodRead our FAQ: www.dreamingspanish.com/faqDonate to our project: https://paypal.me/DreamingSpanish
--------
36:15
Why Hispanic Families Are Loud, Loving, and Legendary
Visit our website to get the full experience: www.dreamingspanish.com🎙️ Watch all episodes of the podcast in video form!📺 Access 5500+ ADDITIONAL videos across all levels and all kinds of topics!🔍 Search and filter all our content by level, accent, teacher, topic, and more!📈 Sort and watch our content in order of difficulty (rated 1-100)!!⏰ Track your input time automatically!🚀 See how far you are in your Spanish learning journey! Andrea and Agustina uncover the secrets of Mexican and Argentine families, where ‘mi casa es tu casa’ is a lifestyle! From big parties and staying close to home to always having each other’s backs, they share why family ties run so deep—and sometimes hilariously tangled—in Latin America.Connect with usMeet our teachers: www.dreamingspanish.com/teachersLearn about our method: www.dreamingspanish.com/methodRead our FAQ: www.dreamingspanish.com/faqDonate to our project: https://paypal.me/DreamingSpanish
--------
28:18
Best Travel Destinations in Mexico and Argentina
Visit our website to get the full experience: www.dreamingspanish.com🎙️ Watch all episodes of the podcast in video form!📺 Access 5500+ ADDITIONAL videos across all levels and all kinds of topics!🔍 Search and filter all our content by level, accent, teacher, topic, and more!📈 Sort and watch our content in order of difficulty (rated 1-100)!!⏰ Track your input time automatically!🚀 See how far you are in your Spanish learning journey! Discover the charm of Buenos Aires, the ancient wonders of Chichen Itza, the majesty of Patagonia, and the stunning cenotes of Tulum. In this episode, Andrea and Agustina share their favorite travel spots in Argentina and Mexico!Connect with usMeet our teachers: www.dreamingspanish.com/teachersLearn about our method: www.dreamingspanish.com/methodRead our FAQ: www.dreamingspanish.com/faqDonate to our project: https://paypal.me/DreamingSpanish
About Dreaming Spanish Podcast – Chats in Beginner Spanish
Unlock your Spanish with real, engaging conversations! Perfect for beginners, our hosts speak in slow, easy Spanish, touching on topics that range from world news to neighborhood gossip. Explore how Spanish is used in every aspect of life!Each episode helps you build vocabulary, improve listening skills, and develop a natural feel for the language. Based on the idea of comprehensible input, this podcast makes mastering Spanish fun and accessible. Start your journey to fluency today with conversations tailored just for you!For the best experience, visit our website to watch all episodes of the podcast in video form, and to access 5500+ ADDITIONAL videos across all levels and all kinds of topics!You can even search and filter all our content by level, accent, teacher, topic, and more. Every piece of content is rated between 1 to 100 in difficulty, so you can sort and watch our content in order of difficulty, ensuring the smoothest learning experience. Head to www.dreamingspanish.com to learn more!