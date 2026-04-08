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126 episodes
- To celebrate France’s love of culture, we’re revisiting some of our favorite episodes featuring francophone artists and performers. This episode, the story of Simone, who unknowingly became the most “listened-to voice in France.” Stick around until the end for an update on what Simone has been up to since the first episode aired!
A transcript of this episode is available at https://bit.ly/49R1BPW.
- To celebrate France’s love of culture, we’re revisiting some of our favorite episodes featuring francophone artists and performers. This episode, the story of Arnaud, who launched a career impersonating one of France’s most beloved male singers, Jacques Brel. Stick around until the end for an update on what Arnaud has been up to since the first episode aired!
Check out recordings of Arnaud’s live performances here. We also made a Spotify playlist where you can kick back and listen to some of Jacques Brel’s greatest hits.
A transcript of this episode is available at https://bit.ly/3I7TkLW.
- On June 21, 1981, the French government invented a new holiday. Ever since then, every summer solstice, anyone in France can take to the streets and perform music…and they do! But for Fanny, sharing her birthday with la Fête de la Musique was a bit of a curse…until she discovered how to help her favorite band take on the challenge of that special night.
A transcript of this episode is available at https://bit.ly/3HYOEHZ.
- To celebrate France’s love of culture, we’re revisiting some of our favorite episodes featuring francophone artists and performers. This episode, the story of Christophe, better known under his performer name Chassol, who developed a new musical genre inspired by the sounds of his home island of Martinique. Stick around until the end for an update on what Christophe has been up to since the first episode aired.
A transcript of this episode is available at https://bit.ly/3w5nVa2.
- To celebrate France’s love of culture, we’re revisiting some of our favorite episodes featuring francophone artists and performers. This episode, the story of Waaydah, a teenager from the French island of Mayotte who took the stage in her island’s first-ever opera competition. Stick around until the end for an update on what Waaydah has been up to since the first episode aired!
A transcript of this episode is available at https://bit.ly/4bknOYf.
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About Duolingo French Podcast
Deepen your language skills and knowledge of the French-speaking world through fascinating true stories in easy-to-follow French, with added English for context. From Duolingo, the world's #1 way to learn a language. Hosted by Ngofeen Mputubwele.Podcast website
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