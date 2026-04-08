To celebrate France’s love of culture, we’re revisiting some of our favorite episodes featuring francophone artists and performers. This episode, the story of Arnaud, who launched a career impersonating one of France’s most beloved male singers, Jacques Brel. Stick around until the end for an update on what Arnaud has been up to since the first episode aired!

Check out recordings of Arnaud’s live performances here. We also made a Spotify playlist where you can kick back and listen to some of Jacques Brel’s greatest hits.

A transcript of this episode is available at https://bit.ly/3I7TkLW.