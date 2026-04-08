Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsEducationDuolingo French Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Duolingo French Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Duolingo French Podcast

Duolingo
Education
Duolingo French Podcast
Latest episode

126 episodes

  • Duolingo French Podcast

    The Voice of France (La voix de la France) - Revisited

    02/27/2024 | 29 mins.
    To celebrate France’s love of culture, we’re revisiting some of our favorite episodes featuring francophone artists and performers. This episode, the story of Simone, who unknowingly became the most “listened-to voice in France.” Stick around until the end for an update on what Simone has been up to since the first episode aired!
    A transcript of this episode is available at https://bit.ly/49R1BPW.
  • Duolingo French Podcast

    In The Spotlight with Jacques Brel (En scène avec Jacques Brel) - Revisited

    02/20/2024 | 24 mins.
    To celebrate France’s love of culture, we’re revisiting some of our favorite episodes featuring francophone artists and performers. This episode, the story of Arnaud, who launched a career impersonating one of France’s most beloved male singers, Jacques Brel. Stick around until the end for an update on what Arnaud has been up to since the first episode aired!
    Check out recordings of Arnaud’s live performances here. We also made a Spotify playlist where you can kick back and listen to some of Jacques Brel’s greatest hits.
    A transcript of this episode is available at https://bit.ly/3I7TkLW.
  • Duolingo French Podcast

    Traditions iconiques - Fête de la musique - Revisited

    02/13/2024 | 24 mins.
    On June 21, 1981, the French government invented a new holiday. Ever since then, every summer solstice, anyone in France can take to the streets and perform music…and they do! But for Fanny, sharing her birthday with la Fête de la Musique was a bit of a curse…until she discovered how to help her favorite band take on the challenge of that special night.
    A transcript of this episode is available at https://bit.ly/3HYOEHZ.
  • Duolingo French Podcast

    La mélodie de la Martinique (The Sound of Martinique) - Revisited

    02/06/2024 | 19 mins.
    To celebrate France’s love of culture, we’re revisiting some of our favorite episodes featuring francophone artists and performers. This episode, the story of Christophe, better known under his performer name Chassol, who developed a new musical genre inspired by the sounds of his home island of Martinique. Stick around until the end for an update on what Christophe has been up to since the first episode aired.
    A transcript of this episode is available at https://bit.ly/3w5nVa2.
  • Duolingo French Podcast

    La chanteuse des îles (The Island Singer) - Revisited

    01/30/2024 | 26 mins.
    To celebrate France’s love of culture, we’re revisiting some of our favorite episodes featuring francophone artists and performers. This episode, the story of Waaydah, a teenager from the French island of Mayotte who took the stage in her island’s first-ever opera competition. Stick around until the end for an update on what Waaydah has been up to since the first episode aired!
    A transcript of this episode is available at https://bit.ly/4bknOYf.
More Education podcasts
Trending Education podcasts
About Duolingo French Podcast
Deepen your language skills and knowledge of the French-speaking world through fascinating true stories in easy-to-follow French, with added English for context. From Duolingo, the world's #1 way to learn a language. Hosted by Ngofeen Mputubwele.
Podcast website
Education

Listen to Duolingo French Podcast, The Jamie Kern Lima Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Duolingo French Podcast: Podcasts in Family
  • Podcast Duolingo Spanish Podcast
    Duolingo Spanish Podcast
    Education
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 8:28:19 AM
A company fromMADSACK