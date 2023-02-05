Deepen your language skills and knowledge of the French-speaking world through fascinating true stories in easy-to-follow French, with added English for context... More
La championne du fromage (Cheese Champion) - Revisited
In honor of Women’s History Month, we’re revisiting a story by Virginie Dhorne – a French cheesemonger with a fierce competitive streak. Stick around until the end to hear what Virginie’s been up to since this episode first aired. A transcript of this episode is available at https://bit.ly/4202Hpg.
5/2/2023
25:47
38 gamins (38 kids) - Revisited
In honor of Women’s History Month, we’re revisiting a story by Loune Viaud, a public health expert from Haiti who rescued 38 children after the 2010 earthquake struck the country. Stick around until the end to hear what Loune and the children from the story have been up to since this episode first aired. A transcript of this episode is available at https://bit.ly/3H96ecn.
4/25/2023
23:57
La reine du codage (The Coding Queen) - Revisited
In honor of Women’s History Month, we’re revising a story by Matina Razafimahefa, a university student from Madagascar with an entrepreneurial spirit. Stick around until the end to hear what Matina has been up to since this episode first aired. A transcript of this episode is available at https://bit.ly/41vlwjy.
4/18/2023
25:17
Rêves d’une karateka (Karate Dreams) - Revisited
In honor of Women’s History Month, we’re revisiting a story by Valérie Desroches, a karate student from Montreal. After learning she had Asperger's syndrome, Valérie’s new self-knowledge inspired her to work even harder toward achieving her karate dreams. Stick around until the end to hear what Valérie has been up to since this episode first aired. A transcript of this episode is available at http://bit.ly/3zREXHc.
4/11/2023
23:27
Trouver sa voix (Speaking Out) - Revisited
In honor of Women’s History Month, we’re revisiting a story by Linh Lan Dao, who decided to pursue a career in journalism after encountering anti-Asian racism. Stick around until the end to hear what Linh Lan’s been up to since this episode first aired. A transcript of this episode is available at http://bit.ly/3ZEze25.
