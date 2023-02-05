Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Duolingo French Podcast in the App
Listen to Duolingo French Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsEducation
Duolingo French Podcast

Duolingo French Podcast

Podcast Duolingo French Podcast
Podcast Duolingo French Podcast

Duolingo French Podcast

Duolingo
add
Deepen your language skills and knowledge of the French-speaking world through fascinating true stories in easy-to-follow French, with added English for context... More
EducationSociety & Culture
Deepen your language skills and knowledge of the French-speaking world through fascinating true stories in easy-to-follow French, with added English for context... More

Available Episodes

5 of 110
  • La championne du fromage (Cheese Champion) - Revisited
    In honor of Women’s History Month, we’re revisiting a story by Virginie Dhorne – a French cheesemonger with a fierce competitive streak. Stick around until the end to hear what Virginie’s been up to since this episode first aired. A transcript of this episode is available at https://bit.ly/4202Hpg.
    5/2/2023
    25:47
  • 38 gamins (38 kids) - Revisited
    In honor of Women’s History Month, we’re revisiting a story by Loune Viaud, a public health expert from Haiti who rescued 38 children after the 2010 earthquake struck the country. Stick around until the end to hear what Loune and the children from the story have been up to since this episode first aired. A transcript of this episode is available at https://bit.ly/3H96ecn.  
    4/25/2023
    23:57
  • La reine du codage (The Coding Queen) - Revisited
    In honor of Women’s History Month, we’re revising a story by Matina Razafimahefa, a university student from Madagascar with an entrepreneurial spirit. Stick around until the end to hear what Matina has been up to since this episode first aired. A transcript of this episode is available at https://bit.ly/41vlwjy.
    4/18/2023
    25:17
  • Rêves d’une karateka (Karate Dreams) - Revisited
    In honor of Women’s History Month, we’re revisiting a story by Valérie Desroches, a karate student from Montreal. After learning she had Asperger's syndrome, Valérie’s new self-knowledge inspired her to work even harder toward achieving her karate dreams. Stick around until the end to hear what Valérie has been up to since this episode first aired. A transcript of this episode is available at http://bit.ly/3zREXHc.
    4/11/2023
    23:27
  • Trouver sa voix (Speaking Out) - Revisited
    In honor of Women’s History Month, we’re revisiting a story by Linh Lan Dao, who decided to pursue a career in journalism after encountering anti-Asian racism. Stick around until the end to hear what Linh Lan’s been up to since this episode first aired. A transcript of this episode is available at http://bit.ly/3ZEze25.
    4/4/2023
    27:32

More Education podcasts

About Duolingo French Podcast

Deepen your language skills and knowledge of the French-speaking world through fascinating true stories in easy-to-follow French, with added English for context. From Duolingo, the world's #1 way to learn a language. Hosted by Ngofeen Mputubwele.
Podcast website

Listen to Duolingo French Podcast, AWR Karen / Manumanaw (Myanmar) and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Duolingo French Podcast

Duolingo French Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Duolingo French Podcast: Podcasts in Family