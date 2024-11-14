The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck Podcast

The 4 Stages of Life, Psychological Richness, and How Much Is Enough?
Life has a way of just kind of happening to you. And while exactly what happens is unique to each of us, we all seem to go through very similar stages of our lives.
Today, we talk about the challenges of these stages. Each stage comes with its own “crisis” that, if navigated well, can propel us to the next stage. It is this never-ending struggle where life happens.
And then… Drew gets all new age and Mark just isn’t having it. And we round it out with a very simple, yet very difficult question from a listener: How much is enough?
Enjoy.
The Four Stages of Life by Mark Manson:
The Art of the Interesting by Lorraine Besser:
Chapters:
00:00 Introduction
02:48 The F*ck of the Week: The Four Stages of Life
26:09 Brilliant or Bullsh*t: Psychological Richness
38:27 Q&A: How much is enough?
45:36
How to Cut Through the Bullsh*t in Modern Dating (ft. Sabrina Zohar)
Wouldn’t it be great if we dropped all the bullsh*t about modern dating? No more games. No more fake, flaky people. No more texting back and forth for weeks or even months only to find out you have zero chemistry when you meet up in person. No more f*cking bots and AI generated dating profiles…
Sabrina Zohar definitely thinks we can skip all of it and get right down to the fun stuff (oh yeah, baby!). All it requires is brutal honesty with yourself and the people you’re interested in. So if you can stomach that, this episode is right up your alley.
We ask Sabrina: What does your attachment style really tell you about how you should date? Are dating apps really that terrible, or can we change the way we use them to get better results? And do we have high standards, or are our expectations just too f*cking high?
And a whole lot more.
We had a lot of fun in the studio with Sabrina. I hope you enjoy it too.
About Sabrina Zohar
Sabrina Zohar is the multi-faceted entrepreneur and media figure responsible for coaching hundreds of thousands of people to start doing the work to improve their dating life, their relationships with others–and more importantly: their relationships with themselves.
Sabrina’s online presence shifted from talking about her sustainable clothing line, SoftWear, to sharing about her personal dating life. Sabrina’s message spread like wildfire, and the rest is history.
Sabrina’s message has earned her features in NBC California live, The LA times, The Drew Barrymore show, Daily Mail, Newsweek, US Sun, Yahoo, MSN, and more. Sabrina is a multi-faceted force guiding individuals to success in the entrepreneurial space, fashion, podcasting and media, and of course, the intricate world of love and relationships.
Chapters
00:00 Introducing Sabrina Zohar
04:25 The F*ck of the Week: Attachment Styles
21:36 Brilliant or Bullsh*t: Dating Apps
46:28 Q&A: Are my standards too high?
58:08
How to Get Out of a Rut, Pain and Boredom, and Knowing When to Quit
Today, we’re diving deep into the subtle difference between a healthy routine and a rut. How can you tell if your daily grind is keeping you grounded… or just grinding you down?
Next, we tackle the question of boredom: Why does it feel so unbearable, and could we actually be missing out on its hidden perks? Spoiler alert—boredom might just be the key to unlocking your most creative, inspired self.
Finally, we confront one of life’s biggest dilemmas: When is it time to walk away, and when should you double down? Whether it’s a project that’s going nowhere or a relationship that feels like it’s on life support, we’ll give you insights on knowing when to quit and when to stick it out.
Enjoy.
01:19 F*ck of the Week: Routines vs ruts
17:50 Brilliant or Bullsht: How painful is boredom?
31:06 Q&A: When to quit vs when to grit?
47:09
How to Find Your True Path in Life (ft. Robert Greene)
What are you called to do in life? What is your life’s task? And once you figure that out, how do you pursue it?
The one and only Robert Greene sat down with us on the pod to talk about all of these questions and a whole more.
We discuss finding and pursuing one’s life task, the nature and causes of “Peter Pan Syndrome”, science vs timeless wisdom on life, figuring out what do in midlife after you’ve taken the wrong path, and a much more.
Enjoy.
About Robert Greene
Robert Greene is the author of the New York Times bestsellers The 48 Laws of Power, The Art of Seduction, The 33 Strategies of War, The 50th Law, Mastery, The Laws of Human Nature, and most recently of The Daily Laws.
In addition to having a strong following within the business world and a deep following in Washington, DC, Greene’s books are hailed by everyone from war historians to the biggest musicians in the industry (including Jay-Z, Drake, and 50 Cent).
Greene attended U.C. Berkeley and the University of Wisconsin at Madison, where he received a degree in classical studies. He currently lives in Los Angeles.
Chapters:
00:40 The F*ck of the Week: Finding Your Life’s Task
29:37 Brilliant or Bullsh*t: Peter Pan Syndrome
43:15 Q&A: Science vs Timeless Philosophy, How to Start Over in Midlife
1:04:46
Keeping the Weight Off, Rewiring Your Brain with Psychedelics, and Finding Strong Male Role Models
It's hard enough to change, but why it is so hard to maintain that change too? How might psychedelics facilitate big changes in our lives? And how can young men find healthy role models in the modern world?
In this week's pod, we cover my current struggles around keeping a healthy diet and lifestyle, how psychedelics might actually scramble your brain (in a good way), and why so many young men are struggling to find a place in the world today.
Enjoy.
00:15 The F*ck of the Week: Struggling with food and healthy eating
14:23 Brilliant of Bullsh*t: Psychedelics rewire your brain?
26:37 Q&A: How do I be man in today's world?
Best-selling author Mark Manson brings his irreverent, hard-hitting style right to your ear holes with life advice that doesn't suck.
Featuring a mix of guest appearances, burning reader questions, and solo shows with just Mark and a microphone, The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck Podcast explores all the uncomfortable questions that, if you're brave enough to ask yourself, might just change your life.
Whether it's your relationship, career, health, wealth, or happiness, Mark tackles it all with refreshing honesty and a dash of foul-mouthed humor.