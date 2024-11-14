The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck Podcast

How to Cut Through the Bullsh*t in Modern Dating (ft. Sabrina Zohar)

Wouldn't it be great if we dropped all the bullsh*t about modern dating? No more games. No more fake, flaky people. No more texting back and forth for weeks or even months only to find out you have zero chemistry when you meet up in person. No more f*cking bots and AI generated dating profiles… Sabrina Zohar definitely thinks we can skip all of it and get right down to the fun stuff (oh yeah, baby!). All it requires is brutal honesty with yourself and the people you're interested in. So if you can stomach that, this episode is right up your alley. We ask Sabrina: What does your attachment style really tell you about how you should date? Are dating apps really that terrible, or can we change the way we use them to get better results? And do we have high standards, or are our expectations just too f*cking high? And a whole lot more. We had a lot of fun in the studio with Sabrina. I hope you enjoy it too. About Sabrina Zohar Sabrina Zohar is the multi-faceted entrepreneur and media figure responsible for coaching hundreds of thousands of people to start doing the work to improve their dating life, their relationships with others–and more importantly: their relationships with themselves. Sabrina's online presence shifted from talking about her sustainable clothing line, SoftWear, to sharing about her personal dating life. Sabrina's message spread like wildfire, and the rest is history. Sabrina's message has earned her features in NBC California live, The LA times, The Drew Barrymore show, Daily Mail, Newsweek, US Sun, Yahoo, MSN, and more. Sabrina is a multi-faceted force guiding individuals to success in the entrepreneurial space, fashion, podcasting and media, and of course, the intricate world of love and relationships. Sabrina's website: https://www.sabrinazohar.com/ The Sabrina Zohar Show Podcast: https://www.sabrinazohar.com/podcast Chapters 00:00 Introducing Sabrina Zohar 04:25 The F*ck of the Week: Attachment Styles 21:36 Brilliant or Bullsh*t: Dating Apps 46:28 Q&A: Are my standards too high? Theme music: "Icarus Lives" by Periphery used with permission from Periphery.