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Earth Rangers

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Earth Rangers
Latest episode

166 episodes

  • Earth Rangers

    S11 E12: Don’t Stop Be-Leafing

    07/02/2026 | 17 mins.
    The race lands in India's Molai Forest – a forest planted single-handedly by one man over decades – for a plant-tracking challenge that takes a sharp turn when Hugo wanders straight into Bengal tiger territory. Olivia has to choose between her own race time and going after him, all while a mysterious shoe-swapping Ivy keeps popping up in places she shouldn't be able to reach.
    And just when Olivia thinks her race might be over, news from back home makes winning matter more than ever before.
    If you're a kid who loves learning science and animal facts, you'll love Earth Rangers! Visit earthrangers.com to learn more!
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Earth Rangers

    S11 E11: Kenya Hear me Knock

    06/18/2026 | 14 mins.
    The race lands in Kenya's Loisaba Conservancy, where the stakes just got enormous – literally. With only 20 racers left and just 10 markers hidden across the savannah, half the field is about to go home. Olivia follows a herd of elephants across cracked, dry ground to track down her marker, while Ivy's mysterious field researcher advantage raises more questions than it answers.
    The grand prize is finally revealed, and it's worth racing for. But is Olivia imagining things – or is something a little strange going on with Ivy?
    If you're a kid who loves learning science and animal facts, you'll love Earth Rangers! Visit earthrangers.com to learn more!
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Earth Rangers

    S11 E10: Boar to be Wild

    06/04/2026 | 17 mins.
    Olivia arrives in Neustadt, Germany with chicken feathers in her hair and a lot of explaining to do. The Go Green Racers tackle a high-stakes recycling challenge inside a real sorting facility, where one wrong item can ruin an entire batch. And one distracted racer ends up trapped in a fenced compound with a very confused wild boar. And Ryan.
    When Olivia and her least favourite rival find themselves cornered together, they're forced to ask a question neither saw coming: what if they've been assuming the worst about each other all along?
    If you're a kid who loves learning science and animal facts, you'll love Earth Rangers! Visit earthrangers.com to learn more!
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Earth Rangers

    S11 E09: Under the Sea Level

    05/21/2026 | 18 mins.
    Olivia arrives in Amsterdam – a city built around outsmarting water – and discovers that sometimes the key to staying afloat is just going with the flow. Literally. When the racers tackle a series of floodgate checkpoints, Olivia loses her phone to a canal (thanks, Emma) but gains a new friend mid-panic attack
    Will her streak of accidental brilliance carry her to the finish line – or will the city that's spent 800 years holding back the sea finally teach her when to let go?
    If you're a kid who loves learning science and animal facts, you'll love Earth Rangers! Visit earthrangers.com to learn more!

    ...

    SPONSOR SHOUTOUT:

    Tons of thanks to Goldfish Swim School for supporting the show!
    Head to GoldFishSwimSchool.com/Free, find your local school, and use promo code FREE to enroll.

    ...
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Earth Rangers

    S11 E8: Here Comes the Swan

    05/07/2026 | 15 mins.
    The Go Green Race rolls into Copenhagen – a city so obsessed with bikes it practically has wheels instead of sidewalks. The challenge: follow cycling routes through eco corridors, crack clues about Denmark's national bird and make it to a protected canal zone before a drawbridge cuts off the finish line. For good!
    There's just one problem. Olivia really does not want to get on a bike.
    Can she find her rhythm in time – and can a new ally, a very showboaty Ryan, and a tight deadline lead to one of the most dramatic finishes yet?
    If you're a kid who loves learning science and animal facts, you'll love Earth Rangers! Visit earthrangers.com to learn more!

    ...

    SPONSOR SHOUTOUT:

    Tons of thanks to Goldfish Swim School for supporting the show!
    Head to GoldFishSwimSchool.com/Free, find your local school, and use promo code FREE to enroll.

    ...
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Earth Rangers
Earth Rangers is a science podcast for kids who love animals and the environment! If you think that animals are amazing this is the show for you! Join host Earth Ranger Emma as she travels the world to discover the wildest animal facts out there and solve nature’s biggest mysteries. With top ten countdowns, an animal guessing game, conservation conversations, and epic animal showdowns, this is a journey you won’t want to miss! If you’re a kid who loves learning science and animal facts, you’ll love Earth Rangers! Visit earthrangers.com/podcast to learn more. Produced in partnership with kids and family podcast network GZM Shows. For more great shows and to listen early and ad-free, visit ⁠GZMShows.com⁠.
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Earth SciencesEducationEducation for KidsFictionKids & FamilyNatural SciencesPets & AnimalsScience

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