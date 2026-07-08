The race lands in Kenya's Loisaba Conservancy, where the stakes just got enormous – literally. With only 20 racers left and just 10 markers hidden across the savannah, half the field is about to go home. Olivia follows a herd of elephants across cracked, dry ground to track down her marker, while Ivy's mysterious field researcher advantage raises more questions than it answers.
The grand prize is finally revealed, and it's worth racing for. But is Olivia imagining things – or is something a little strange going on with Ivy?
If you're a kid who loves learning science and animal facts, you'll love Earth Rangers! Visit earthrangers.com to learn more!
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.