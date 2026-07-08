The Go Green Race rolls into Copenhagen – a city so obsessed with bikes it practically has wheels instead of sidewalks. The challenge: follow cycling routes through eco corridors, crack clues about Denmark's national bird and make it to a protected canal zone before a drawbridge cuts off the finish line. For good!

There's just one problem. Olivia really does not want to get on a bike.

Can she find her rhythm in time – and can a new ally, a very showboaty Ryan, and a tight deadline lead to one of the most dramatic finishes yet?

If you're a kid who loves learning science and animal facts, you'll love Earth Rangers! Visit earthrangers.com to learn more!



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SPONSOR SHOUTOUT:



Tons of thanks to Goldfish Swim School for supporting the show!

Head to GoldFishSwimSchool.com/Free, find your local school, and use promo code FREE to enroll.



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