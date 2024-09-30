Climate Week 2024: Finally Tackling the Mad Men of Big Oil

We first released our "Mad Men of Big Oil" season on all the pro-fossil fuel propaganda that came before climate denial, and the role the PR industry has played in helping various polluting industries shape our ideas around the economy, the environment, and the relationship between the two back in January 2020. It inspired various campaigns to clean up the industry and in 2024, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres specifically referenced the need to hold these "Mad Men fueling climate disaster" to account. At this year's Climate Week we did a special live version of this season, and figured it was a good time to re-up it. It's evergreen, and people are talking about it more and more these days. Check your feeds for Season 3 to listen to the rest!