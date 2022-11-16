Electrical Storms / Sympoiesis: The Music of Season 4

We work hard to make sure our music doesn’t just complement our voices, but actually tells a story all of its own. Now that our 4th Season is complete, as per usual, we’ve compiled all the original music that went into it, and we’re releasing it as an album. This year, that album takes the form of two companion volumes.Volume 1: Electrical Storms by Sunfish Moon LightVolume 2: Sympoiesis by thumbugOf course we're not responsible for all the music you hear on our show. We've borrowed tunes from so many truly great artists, often connected thematically or geographically to the content of that specific episode. You can discover each of them, and support their work at futureecologies.net/music— — —We want to hear from you — take our brief listener survey and help make Season 5 the best yet.💖 Join our community: support Future Ecologies on Patreon to access our discord server, an exclusive bonus podcast feed, stickers, patches, and moreVancouver: Join mendel and friends for a PWYC panel on acoustic ecologies, ecopoetics, and biosonification, at the Lobe Spatial Sound Studio Spring Equinox Summit (Saturday March 25 @ 1PM)— — —BTW: we release all of our original music from each season. Previous soundtracks (all PWYC CC-BY-NC-SA):Season 1Season 2Scales of ChangeSeason 3