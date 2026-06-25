So you want to put good fire on the ground, but how?? We're taking you to Yurok territory (at the mouth of the Klamath River) to join the Cultural Fire Management Council for 3 days of burning — not just for fuel management, but for all sorts of cultural and ecological values: food, wildlife, materials, and more. We're finally moving from theory to practice, as we learn what it really means to be on the fire line.

This is our 6th return to the subject of fire. Call us obsessed, but we can't think of a better symbol for what this podcast is all about: demonstrating how people can (and need to) be active stewards of their ecologies, rather than passive victims of collapse. In fire-evolved ecosystems all over the world, prescribed fire has been an ecological management tool since time immemorial.

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🔥 Learn more about the CFMC at culturalfire.org

📸 Find photos, citations, and a transcript of this episode at futureecologies.net

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This episode features the voices of (just some of) the CFMC crew. In order of appearance: Elizabeth Azzuz, Dylan Stevens, Rick O’Rourke, Margo Robbins, Robert McConnell, Annelia Norris, Isabel Guerra, Amanaka Yancey, Jordan Spannaus, Claire Brown, Max Brotman, and Will Bruce.

Plus music by C. Diab, Thumbug, Adrian Avandaño, G̱a̱mksimoon, and Sunfish Moon Light

With special thanks to the Confluence Lab's inaugural Artists-in-Fire Residency (Sasha White especially). Thanks as well to Fern Purdy, and Anita & Micah Williams. If you're interested in another version of this story, Adam wrote a blog post for the Confluence Lab about his experiences at the CFMC.



Cover art by Ale Silva

Catch up on all our other episodes On Fire:

FE1.5 - Camas, Cores, and Spores

FE1.6 - Combustible Communities

FE2.2 - In the Wobble

FE5.4 - Under Water

FE5.5 - Walking on Two Legs



Plus three related episodes:

FE4.7 - Phase Change

Earthkin's Trial by Fire

Disintegration Loops (by The Wind)