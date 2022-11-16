FE4.10 - Geopoetics
"We need geopoetics because geopolitics necessitate other ways of being… Proposing alternate narratives to the hegemonic ones we are caught in is the work and play of geopoetics."– Erin Robinsong, Geopoetics in the Mess/MeshEnclosed is the last episode of our 4th season: a sympoietic stream of consciousness; on language, art making, and more-than-human interconnection.Find a transcript, full credits, and citations here– – –The feet are the linkBetween earth and the body. Begin there.The lungs are the link between body and air.The hands, these uprooted feet, are the meansOf our shaping and grasping. Clasp them.The eyes are the hands of the head;its feet are the ears. – Robert Bringhurst– – –With the voices and words of Michael Datura, Astrida Neimanis, Cosmo Sheldrake, Rex Weyler, Robert Bringhurst, Jan Zwicky, David Abram, Megan Gnanasihamany, Stephen Collis, Eric Magrane, Hari Alluri, Nadia Chaney, Kaitlyn Purcell, Khari McClelland, Rita Wong, Jessica Bebenek, Vicki Kelly, Mark Fettes, Marjorie Wonham, and Cecily NicholsonMusic by Cosmo Sheldrake, Anne Bourne, Meredith Buck (as arranged by Vanessa Richards), Jonathan Kawchuk, the Time Zone Research Lab, Emily Millard, Khari McClelland, Ruby Singh, and Nathan Shubert, with field recordings by Julian Fisher.