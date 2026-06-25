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116 episodes
- On the emerald isle of Ireland, an easily-overlooked creature holds the history of a nation within its shell. From the rise and collapse of heavy industry, to a bloody civil war, the riverbeds of Ireland have been witness — and they tell a story of change and possibility stretching far beyond any human lifetime.
With the help of guest producer Caitlin Kennedy, we're tracing the modern arc of Northern Ireland through the story of the freshwater pearl mussel.
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🦪 Find photos, citations, and a transcript of this episode at futureecologies.net
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Your name listed at futureecologies.net/join — forever
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Featuring the voices of Frank Mitchell, Mary Catherine Gallagher, Stiofán Cullen, and Sebastian Graham.
Music by Olly Keen, Thumbug, Martin Austwick, Sorcha Kennedy, plus our theme by Sunfish Moon Light
From Caitlin:
As well as the episode’s incredible contributors & musicians, a huge thank you to everyone at the Ballinderry Rivers Trust, especially Mark Horton for introducing me to freshwater pearl mussels in the first place. Thank you to Dr Evelyn Moorkens and Dr Ian Killeen for 30 years of tireless research: without them, Irish pearl mussels would be in much worse shape. I'm incredibly grateful to Wetland Surveys Ireland, Dennis Funk, Sarah Jones & John D’Arcy for helping bring this project to life and to Carrie, Sorcha & Garfield for lending an ear with endless enthusiasm & wise words of feedback. Liz and Frank Jones - your generosity in home, sustenance and support knows no bounds. Finally, thank you Karina for the hydrophones & shared sonic explorations. To all who have nerded out about mollusks with me, you’re great and hopefully we'll come back as one in the next life.
See also: Caitlin's article about nacre for Scientific American, and her soundcloud
PS. Please do not go stomping around in sensitive Northern Irish river habitat looking for mussels without a survey license!
- We have a soft spot for food systems that challenge the modern convention: food systems like forest gardens or sea gardens that don’t at all look like vast rows of monocultures, but instead blend into the landscape — to the point of being invisible — at least until you’ve learned how to see them.
It just so happens that, not far from us (in the Cowichan Estuary), there’s another kind of ancient food system being revived, and we were looking forward to visiting it as part of our upcoming season 7. But when one of the all-time greatest shows on Canadian radio beat us to the scoop, we thought we may as well save ourselves the effort and bring you the story that much sooner.
From CBC Ideas and producer Pauline Holdsworth, this is “What the River Wants to Be”
This is just Part 1 of a 2-part series. Listen to Part 2 here (or find CBC Ideas wherever you get podcasts)
- Spring is here, and (not to brag, but) around these parts, the smell of flowers is in the air, and everything seems to be buzzing with life. Times like these, it’s hard not to have plants on the brain, and we fully endorse you getting out to meet your green neighbours. While you do that, we thought you’d like to hear from two of our favourite plant enthusiasts: Chelsey Armstrong and Leigh Joseph.
You might remember Chelsey from our season 4 classic: FOREST / GARDEN, where we explored the roots of permaculture through the lens of Indigenous food systems which have been overlooked all too often. Today, Chelsey is sitting down with Leigh Joseph: Skwxwú7mesh ethnobotanist, author, and botanical entrepreneur.
Both Leigh and Chelsey do incredible work, in academia and in community. Their conversation today will take us into some of the thornier parts of the field (and deliver us to fruitful gifts).
Enjoy!
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- So you want to put good fire on the ground, but how?? We're taking you to Yurok territory (at the mouth of the Klamath River) to join the Cultural Fire Management Council for 3 days of burning — not just for fuel management, but for all sorts of cultural and ecological values: food, wildlife, materials, and more. We're finally moving from theory to practice, as we learn what it really means to be on the fire line.
This is our 6th return to the subject of fire. Call us obsessed, but we can't think of a better symbol for what this podcast is all about: demonstrating how people can (and need to) be active stewards of their ecologies, rather than passive victims of collapse. In fire-evolved ecosystems all over the world, prescribed fire has been an ecological management tool since time immemorial.
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🔥 Learn more about the CFMC at culturalfire.org
📸 Find photos, citations, and a transcript of this episode at futureecologies.net
🌱 Support this indie podcast, made with love for the world. Join our community on Patreon for as little as $1 each month to get
Exclusive early access to new episodes
Access to our discord (and bookclub)
A back catalogue of bonus content
Stickers, patches, hats (and a 50% discount on all merch at any membership level), and
Your name listed at futureecologies.net/join — forever
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This episode features the voices of (just some of) the CFMC crew. In order of appearance: Elizabeth Azzuz, Dylan Stevens, Rick O’Rourke, Margo Robbins, Robert McConnell, Annelia Norris, Isabel Guerra, Amanaka Yancey, Jordan Spannaus, Claire Brown, Max Brotman, and Will Bruce.
Plus music by C. Diab, Thumbug, Adrian Avandaño, G̱a̱mksimoon, and Sunfish Moon Light
With special thanks to the Confluence Lab's inaugural Artists-in-Fire Residency (Sasha White especially). Thanks as well to Fern Purdy, and Anita & Micah Williams. If you're interested in another version of this story, Adam wrote a blog post for the Confluence Lab about his experiences at the CFMC.
Cover art by Ale Silva
Catch up on all our other episodes On Fire:
FE1.5 - Camas, Cores, and Spores
FE1.6 - Combustible Communities
FE2.2 - In the Wobble
FE5.4 - Under Water
FE5.5 - Walking on Two Legs
Plus three related episodes:
FE4.7 - Phase Change
Earthkin's Trial by Fire
Disintegration Loops (by The Wind)
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About Future Ecologies
Made for nature lovers and audiophiles alike, Future Ecologies explores our eco-social relationships through stories, science, music, and soundscapes. Every episode is an invitation to see the world in a new light — weaving together narrative and interviews with expert knowledge holders. The format varies: from documentary storytelling to stream-of-consciousness sound collage, and beyond. Episodes are released only when they're ready, not on a fixed schedule (but approximately monthly). This ad-free, independent podcast is supported by our listeners: https://www.futureecologies.net/joinPodcast website
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