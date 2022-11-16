Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Future Ecologies

Podcast Future Ecologies
Made for audiophiles and nature lovers alike, Future Ecologies is a podcast exploring our eco-social relationships through stories, science, music, and soundscapes.
ScienceNatural SciencesSociety & CulturePhilosophy
Available Episodes

  • Future Ecologies presents: Drilled
    We're sharing an episode from our friends over at Drilled. Four years ago, the Drilled podcast asked a question that changed how people thought about climate stories: What if we stopped acting like the climate crisis was inevitable and instead treated it like it truly is...the crime of the century? Now, the original true crime podcast about climate change is back with a new season all about the opportunistic oil industry.The season is packed with high stakes court cases, intrepid journalists, and a whole lot of intrigue, set in the world's largest oil boom town.We're dropping you straight into the action with Episode 4. Get all the background, and follow the rest of the story at https://link.chtbl.com/futureecologiesdrilled
    4/4/2023
    40:30
  • Electrical Storms / Sympoiesis: The Music of Season 4
    We work hard to make sure our music doesn’t just complement our voices, but actually tells a story all of its own. Now that our 4th Season is complete, as per usual, we’ve compiled all the original music that went into it, and we’re releasing it as an album. This year, that album takes the form of two companion volumes.Volume 1: Electrical Storms by Sunfish Moon LightVolume 2: Sympoiesis by thumbugOf course we're not responsible for all the music you hear on our show. We've borrowed tunes from so many truly great artists, often connected thematically or geographically to the content of that specific episode. You can discover each of them, and support their work at futureecologies.net/music— — —We want to hear from you — take our brief listener survey and help make Season 5 the best yet.💖 Join our community: support Future Ecologies on Patreon to access our discord server, an exclusive bonus podcast feed, stickers, patches, and moreVancouver: Join mendel and friends for a PWYC panel on acoustic ecologies, ecopoetics, and biosonification, at the Lobe Spatial Sound Studio Spring Equinox Summit (Saturday March 25 @ 1PM)— — —BTW: we release all of our original music from each season. Previous soundtracks (all PWYC CC-BY-NC-SA):Season 1Season 2Scales of ChangeSeason 3
    3/19/2023
    3:07
  • FE4.10 - Geopoetics
    “We need geopoetics because geopolitics necessitate other ways of being… Proposing alternate narratives to the hegemonic ones we are caught in is the work and play of geopoetics.”– Erin Robinsong, Geopoetics in the Mess/MeshEnclosed is the last episode of our 4th season: a sympoietic stream of consciousness; on language, art making, and more-than-human interconnection.Find a transcript, full credits, and citations here– – –We want to hear from you! Please take our brief listener surveySupport our 5th season: Join our community on Patreon– – –The feet are the linkBetween earth and the body. Begin there.The lungs are the link between body and air.The hands, these uprooted feet, are the meansOf our shaping and grasping. Clasp them.The eyes are the hands of the head;its feet are the ears. – Robert Bringhurst– – –With the voices and words of Michael Datura, Astrida Neimanis, Cosmo Sheldrake, Rex Weyler, Robert Bringhurst, Jan Zwicky, David Abram, Megan Gnanasihamany, Stephen Collis, Eric Magrane, Hari Alluri, Nadia Chaney, Kaitlyn Purcell, Khari McClelland, Rita Wong, Jessica Bebenek, Vicki Kelly, Mark Fettes, Marjorie Wonham, and Cecily NicholsonMusic by Cosmo Sheldrake, Anne Bourne, Meredith Buck (as arranged by Vanessa Richards), Jonathan Kawchuk, the Time Zone Research Lab, Emily Millard, Khari McClelland, Ruby Singh, and Nathan Shubert, with field recordings by Julian Fisher.
    2/25/2023
    52:03
  • FE4.9 - Mountain Legacies
    From a distance, mountain landscapes may appear timeless and immutable. Take a closer look, however, and montane ecologies reveal themselves to be laboratories of radical transformation: rocks weather and fall; ecosystems burst into life for brief intervals; tree-lines shift; and wildfires rage. Even the very peaks themselves inch inexorably upwards or downwards with the flow of time.Amidst all the constant, unyielding change that animates the Earth's high places, people have long sought a vantage from which to survey this shifting terrain. Who can resist the romance of a breathtaking, mountaintop view? Or then to imagine what generations past might have seen from the same spot?In the mid 1990s, a small group of scientists in western Canada grew dissatisfied with mere imagining — they wanted to see that change for themselves. And in a forgotten corner of a national archive, they found some very heavy boxes that held a rare promise: an opportunity to look back in time at a landscape scale.– – –For musical credits, select photos, citations, links, and more, click here.Support the show and join our Patreon community– – –Learn more about the Mountain Legacy Project: mountainlegacy.caExplore all the photos and data: explore.mountainlegacy.caMore on land cover classification | Webinar | Deep Dive
    12/17/2022
    56:12
  • Future Ecologies presents: Life in the Soil
    In this episode, Anja and Matthias go on an underground safari through the hidden jungle of the soil. We hear from Diana Wall about a tiny worm that is so tough it survives in Antarctica. Richard Bardgett introduces us to collembola, also known as springtails. Stefan Scheu and Maddy Thakur reveal which animals are considered the “wolves of the soil”, and Kate Scow delves into bacterial communities. How do all these organisms work together as a system?Find more episodes of Life in the Soil wherever you get your podcasts, or at rilliglab.org/podcast/For some incredible soil microfauna photography, see Andy Murray’s Chaos of DelightCatch up on our own treatment on soil carbon sequestration and regenerative agriculture: on FE4.8 — Ground Truthing
    11/16/2022
    34:18

About Future Ecologies

Made for audiophiles and nature lovers alike, Future Ecologies is a podcast exploring our eco-social relationships through stories, science, music, and soundscapes. Every episode is an invitation to see the world in a new light — weaving together narrative and interviews with expert knowledge holders.
