Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
40 episodes
- In this episode I sit down the arylcyclohexylamine legend Dr. Edward F. Domino to discuss his pioneering research on ketamine, his subsequent research on NMDA antagonists, and his first encounter with a patient who reported antidepressant activity from using ketamine.
_______________
100s of unreleased episodes available at patreon.com/hamiltonmorris
Merchandise available at hamiltonmorris.com
_______________
A big thank you for supporting my content:
Amentara - https://www.amentara.com
A source for Amanita muscaria, kanna, kava, akuamma, and all your other ethnobotanical needs. Use discount code "HAMILTON" for 22% off!
MUD\WTR - Start your new morning ritual & get 20% off your subscription or one-time purchase at https://mudwtr.com/HAMILTONMORRIS
#sponsored #mudwtrpod
Lucy Tobacco-Free Nicotine - https://www.lucy.co
Lucy's mission is to reduce tobacco-related harm to zero!
Use discount code "HAMILTON"
Matcha.com - https://matcha.com
Andrew Weil MD's matcha tea, it's delicious!
Use discount code "HAMILTON" for up to 20% off + a FREE gift!
Support the show
- In this episode I sit down with Dr. Manoj Doss, an expert on the impact of psychoactive drugs on memory, to discuss the unfolding scandal regarding Amy Griffin's book The Tell, as well Jeffrey Epstein, AI, the illusory truth effect, and a skeptical analysis of psychedelic-associated insight.
_______________
100s of unreleased episodes available at patreon.com/hamiltonmorris
Merchandise available at hamiltonmorris.com
_______________
A big thank you for supporting my content:
Amentara - https://www.amentara.com
A source for Amanita muscaria, kanna, kava, akuamma, and all your other ethnobotanical needs. Use discount code "HAMILTON" for 22% off!
MUD\WTR - Start your new morning ritual & get 20% off your subscription or one-time purchase at https://mudwtr.com/HAMILTONMORRIS
#sponsored #mudwtrpod
Lucy Tobacco-Free Nicotine - https://www.lucy.co
Lucy's mission is to reduce tobacco-related harm to zero!
Use discount code "HAMILTON"
Matcha.com - https://matcha.com
Andrew Weil MD's matcha tea, it's delicious!
Use discount code "HAMILTON" for up to 20% off + a FREE gift!
Support the show
- In this episode I spend three hours talking with the ex-hacker, anti-snitching activist, and NMDA-antagonist aficionado Stephen Watt about his experience writing computer code while high on ketamine that was used to steal millions of dollars from the cinnamon apple purveying buffet chain Boston Market, as well as T.J. Maxx and Dave & Buster's. Watt analyzes the benefits and dangers of ketamine, what dangers it might pose for users like Elon Musk, and the fringe possibility that ketamine medicalization could be used by foreign chaos agents.
_______________
100s of unreleased episodes available at patreon.com/hamiltonmorris
Merchandise available at hamiltonmorris.com
_______________
A big thank you for supporting my content:
Amentara - https://www.amentara.com
A source for Amanita muscaria, kanna, kava, akuamma, and all your other ethnobotanical needs. Use discount code "HAMILTON" for 22% off!
MUD\WTR - Start your new morning ritual & get 20% off your subscription or one-time purchase at https://mudwtr.com/HAMILTONMORRIS
#sponsored #mudwtrpod
Lucy Tobacco-Free Nicotine - https://www.lucy.co
Lucy's mission is to reduce tobacco-related harm to zero!
Use discount code "HAMILTON"
Matcha.com - https://matcha.com
Andrew Weil MD's matcha tea, it's delicious!
Use discount code "HAMILTON" for up to 20% off + a FREE gift!
Support the show
- In this episode I sit down with a self-taught legend of underground MDMA synthesis and former Hive member named MethylMan. We discuss Wacker oxidation, reductive amination, aluminum amalgamation and the joys and dangers of underground chemistry.
_______________
100s of unreleased episodes available at patreon.com/hamiltonmorris
Merchandise available at hamiltonmorris.com
_______________
A big thank you for supporting my content:
Kykeon Analytics - https://www.kykeonanalytics.com
A fully anonymous mail-in drug checking lab service.
MUD\WTR - Start your new morning ritual & get 20% off your subscription or one-time purchase at https://mudwtr.com/HAMILTONMORRIS
#sponsored #mudwtrpod
Lucy Tobacco-Free Nicotine - https://www.lucy.co
Lucy's mission is to reduce tobacco-related harm to zero!
Use discount code "HAMILTON"
Matcha.com - https://matcha.com
Andrew Weil MD's matcha tea, it's delicious!
Use discount code "HAMILTON" for up to 20% off + a FREE gift!
Support the show
- In this episode I speak with Joel Stanley, co-founder of Charlotte’s Web, about the political battles and innovative development of high-CBD, low-THC medical cannabis. Joel is now the founder and CEO of AJNA BioSciences, a clinical-stage biotech company developing FDA-approved botanical drugs from psychedelics and cannabinoids to treat mental health and neurological disorders.
_______________
100s of unreleased episodes available at patreon.com/hamiltonmorris
Merchandise available at hamiltonmorris.com
_______________
A big thank you for supporting my content:
Kykeon Analytics - https://www.kykeonanalytics.com
A fully anonymous mail-in drug checking lab service.
Lucy Tobacco-Free Nicotine - https://www.lucy.co
Lucy's mission is to reduce tobacco-related harm to zero!
Use discount code "HAMILTON"
Matcha.com - https://matcha.com
Andrew Weil MD's matcha tea, it's delicious!
Use discount code "HAMILTON" for up to 20% off + a FREE gift!
Support the show
More Documentary podcasts
- AdriftDocumentary, History, Society & Culture
- CriminalDocumentary, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Freakonomics RadioDocumentary, Society & Culture
- This Is Actually HappeningDocumentary, Society & Culture
- The Telepathy TapesDocumentary, Science, Society & Culture
- Lights Out Library: Sleep DocumentariesAlternative Health, Documentary, Health & Wellness, History, Society & Culture
- Something Was WrongDocumentary, Education, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Danny Jones PodcastComedy, Documentary, Society & Culture
- Focus: Adults in the RoomDocumentary, Society & Culture
- The Why Files: Operation PodcastDocumentary, Fiction, Life Sciences, Science, Science Fiction, Society & Culture
Trending Documentary podcasts
About The Hamilton Morris Podcast
Hamilton Morris creates and shares content with his followers on Patreon. These podcasts are released on this platform and on Youtube after first being posted on Patreon for a month or longer. The free versions of these conversations are made, in part, with the help of Hamilton's sponsors. Hope you enjoy!Podcast website
Listen to The Hamilton Morris Podcast, Adrift and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Hamilton Morris Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.