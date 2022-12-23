Hamilton Morris creates and shares content with his followers on Patreon. These podcasts are released on this platform and on Youtube after first being posted o... More
DMT Entity Diplomacy With Dr. Andrew Gallimore
This is a great and far-ranging discussion with chemist and neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Gallimore about his continuous DMT infusion project (DMTx) and his new book Reality Switch Technologies. Enjoy!https://www.buildingalienworlds.com/
5/16/2023
2:12:47
Hamilton Morris gets SWOLE with Patrick Arnold
An interview with chemist and steroid researcher Patrick Arnold, the man behind DMAA, The Clear, and many other drugs that permanently changed the world of body building and competitive sports.
3/14/2023
1:41:27
Tik Tok Chemistry House with That Chemist
In this podcast I discuss the limits of YouTube Chemistry, chemistry TikTok houses, and selenium chemistry with Josiah "That Chemist"https://www.youtube.com/@That_Chemisthttps://mobile.twitter.com/@That_Chemisthttps://www.nytimes.com/1998/11/29/magazine/lethal-chemistry-at-harvard.html
2/18/2023
2:07:40
Michael Valentine Smith UNMASKED
For the first time the pseudonymous author of the 1973 clandestine chemistry classic "Psychedelic Chemistry" is interviewed about his motivations for writing the book, his own experience with psychedelic chemistry, his relationships with the Shulgins, and his later interest in 3D technology and philosophy.
1/29/2023
1:42:06
This Chemist Made 200KG of MDA a WEEK
A never before told tale of multi-ton MDA synthesis in the 1980s. Guided by a mysterious Monsanto chemist gone rogue, our interviewee embarked on a quest to synthesize vast quantities of MDA.Subjects discussed include: Differential MDA enantiomer psychopharmacology, chocolate LSD cat food, and Raney nickel.
