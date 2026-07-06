In this episode I spend three hours talking with the ex-hacker, anti-snitching activist, and NMDA-antagonist aficionado Stephen Watt about his experience writing computer code while high on ketamine that was used to steal millions of dollars from the cinnamon apple purveying buffet chain Boston Market, as well as T.J. Maxx and Dave & Buster's. Watt analyzes the benefits and dangers of ketamine, what dangers it might pose for users like Elon Musk, and the fringe possibility that ketamine medicalization could be used by foreign chaos agents.

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100s of unreleased episodes available at patreon.com/hamiltonmorris

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