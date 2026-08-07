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Cryptids Of The Corn

Cryptids of the Corn Podcast
NatureScience
Cryptids Of The Corn
Latest episode

561 episodes

  • Cryptids Of The Corn

    What did Mr. E Do?

    08/07/2026 | 28 mins.
    In this episode Mr. E and Jay discuss Mr. E and his former job.

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Cryptids Of The Corn

    Ao Ao: Peculiar Peccary

    08/05/2026 | 34 mins.
    Mr. E and Jay Clone discuss the South American Mystical Musical Monstrosity, the Ao Ao. This super-sized peccary is said to have quite the temper, a love for human flesh, and its famous haunting calls. Make sure you're weary of strange trails in the hills and mountains of South America on this episode of Cryptids of the Corn!

    NEW BOOK! A to Z Cryptids: My First Cryptid Encyclopedia
    https://a.co/d/3p5ujnX
    BOOK LINK!
    LIVING UFOS THE OCEAN ABOVE OUR HEADS | Cryptids of the Corn
    Cryptids of the Corn Merch Shop: Shop | Cryptids of the Corn
    Flavors of the Forest: Cryptids of the Corn Raw Garlic Dusts – Flavors of the Forest (flavorsforest.com)
    Promo Code: CORN
    MAILING ADDRESS: P.O. Box 75 Ada, Ohio, 45810
    Find us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Telegram, and Patreon at Cryptids of the Corn. Do you have a story you would like to share, or would you like to be on the show? Message us through our social medias or email us at cryptidsofthecornpodcast@gmail.com. As always, stay Magical.
    Website Link:
    Cryptozoology | Cryptids Of The Corn
    Paid Members Space Link:
     Pricing for Members space | Cryptids of the Corn
    Patreon Link:
    Patron Checkout | Patreon
    Cryptids of the corn Podcast | Facebook
    Cryptids of the Corn (@cryptids_of_the_corn) Instagram
    Check Out the other shows on Cryptids of the Corn Network:
    DW Conspiracy Shack
    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dw-conspiracy-shack/id1665479603
    Freaky Fauna Friday
    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/freaky-fauna-friday/id16654805284-+

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Cryptids Of The Corn

    The Return of Indrid Cold: Visitor from Lanulos S.9 Ep.12

    08/03/2026 | 1h 46 mins.
    Mr. E and Jay Clone take a deep dive look back into the grinning man, the smiling visitor in the dark, Indrid Cold himself. We discuss Woodrow's original sightings, as well as some of the other original sightings and how Woodrow's own sightings evolved over time. We also discuss his connection with other paranormal phenomenon like Mothman, Men in Black, UFOs, Satanic Cults and Angels? Remember, you're never fully dressed without a smile on this episode of Cryptids of the Corn!

    NEW BOOK! A to Z Cryptids: My First Cryptid Encyclopedia
    https://a.co/d/3p5ujnX
    BOOK LINK!
    LIVING UFOS THE OCEAN ABOVE OUR HEADS | Cryptids of the Corn
    Cryptids of the Corn Merch Shop: Shop | Cryptids of the Corn
    Flavors of the Forest: Cryptids of the Corn Raw Garlic Dusts – Flavors of the Forest (flavorsforest.com)
    Promo Code: CORN
    MAILING ADDRESS: P.O. Box 75 Ada, Ohio, 45810
    Find us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Telegram, and Patreon at Cryptids of the Corn. Do you have a story you would like to share, or would you like to be on the show? Message us through our social medias or email us at cryptidsofthecornpodcast@gmail.com. As always, stay Magical.
    Website Link:
    Cryptozoology | Cryptids Of The Corn
    Paid Members Space Link:
     Pricing for Members space | Cryptids of the Corn
    Patreon Link:
    Patron Checkout | Patreon
    Cryptids of the corn Podcast | Facebook
    Cryptids of the Corn (@cryptids_of_the_corn) Instagram
    Check Out the other shows on Cryptids of the Corn Network:
    DW Conspiracy Shack
    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dw-conspiracy-shack/id1665479603
    Freaky Fauna Friday
    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/freaky-fauna-friday/id16654805284-+

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Cryptids Of The Corn

    Hummingbird Moth

    07/31/2026 | 13 mins.
    Thank you, Abbi Webb, for your hard work and research for this amazing episode about Hummingbird Moths.

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Cryptids Of The Corn

    Snake the Bigfoot Hunter: Let's Try This Again

    07/29/2026 | 29 mins.
    Mr. E and Jay Clone discuss this modern-day fraudster and his goofy Bigfoot costume that he says is a dead corpse. Listen as we discuss how this man sings and dances for the media to make a mockery of the Bigfoot and Paranormal community as a whole. We covered it, you can stop asking, on this episode of Cryptids of the Corn!

    NEW BOOK! A to Z Cryptids: My First Cryptid Encyclopedia
    https://a.co/d/3p5ujnX
    BOOK LINK!
    LIVING UFOS THE OCEAN ABOVE OUR HEADS | Cryptids of the Corn
    Cryptids of the Corn Merch Shop: Shop | Cryptids of the Corn
    Flavors of the Forest: Cryptids of the Corn Raw Garlic Dusts – Flavors of the Forest (flavorsforest.com)
    Promo Code: CORN
    MAILING ADDRESS: P.O. Box 75 Ada, Ohio, 45810
    Find us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Telegram, and Patreon at Cryptids of the Corn. Do you have a story you would like to share, or would you like to be on the show? Message us through our social medias or email us at cryptidsofthecornpodcast@gmail.com. As always, stay Magical.
    Website Link:
    Cryptozoology | Cryptids Of The Corn
    Paid Members Space Link:
     Pricing for Members space | Cryptids of the Corn
    Patreon Link:
    Patron Checkout | Patreon
    Cryptids of the corn Podcast | Facebook
    Cryptids of the Corn (@cryptids_of_the_corn) Instagram
    Check Out the other shows on Cryptids of the Corn Network:
    DW Conspiracy Shack
    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dw-conspiracy-shack/id1665479603
    Freaky Fauna Friday
    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/freaky-fauna-friday/id16654805284-+

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
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About Cryptids Of The Corn
Welcome to Cryptids of the Corn podcast, where we like to say is where scientific and magical thinking combine. We use the great and powerful Mr.E’s background of biology and The Clone masters Jay’s background in uncovering conspiracy to tackle all things Cryptozoological, Ufologically, paranormal and conspiratorial topics that occur anywhere corn can be found. We try our best not to lead you off with our own thoughts so you can develop your own theories. So, if you like Cryptids, Organic UFO, fae Folks, Demons and Extinct Animals that aren’t extinct this is the show for you! So, without further ado, Welcome to the Corn Fields!Contact or share a story at our email.cryptidsofthecornpodcast@gmail.com
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NatureScience

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