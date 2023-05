Cryptids of the Corn Podcast

Derrel Sims the Alien Hunter S.3 Ep.30

On this amazing episode we had the high honor and privilege to sit down with Derrel Sims the Alien Hunter. Derrel takes us through his life story with early childhood abductions, his work in the military and CIA, and what caused him to become the Alien Hunter. Derrel also takes us through his amazing work with alien implants and non-earth materials. If you need to reach out Derrel or buy any of books, all information can be found in the links below. So put your tiny green hands together for this amazing episode of Cryptids of the Corn!Derrel Sims links below:Alien Hunter Home - The Alien HunterKickstarter Link for Lawn Chair Documentaries:https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/cryptidsofthecorn/lawn-chair-documentarysFind us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Telegram, and Patreon at Cryptids of the Corn. Do you have a story you would like to share, or would you like to be on the show? Message us through our social medias or email us at [email protected] As always, stay Magical.Cryptozoology | Cryptids Of The CornPatron Checkout | PatreonCryptids of the corn Podcast | FacebookCryptids of the Corn (@cryptids_of_the_corn) InstagramCheck Out the new shows on Cryptids of the Corn Network:DW Conspiracy Shackhttps://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dw-conspiracy-shack/id1665479603Freaky Fauna Fridayhttps://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/freaky-fauna-friday/id1665480528Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/cryptids-of-the-corn/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy