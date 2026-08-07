Mr. E and Jay Clone take a deep dive look back into the grinning man, the smiling visitor in the dark, Indrid Cold himself. We discuss Woodrow's original sightings, as well as some of the other original sightings and how Woodrow's own sightings evolved over time. We also discuss his connection with other paranormal phenomenon like Mothman, Men in Black, UFOs, Satanic Cults and Angels? Remember, you're never fully dressed without a smile on this episode of Cryptids of the Corn!



NEW BOOK! A to Z Cryptids: My First Cryptid Encyclopedia

https://a.co/d/3p5ujnX

BOOK LINK!

LIVING UFOS THE OCEAN ABOVE OUR HEADS | Cryptids of the Corn

Cryptids of the Corn Merch Shop: Shop | Cryptids of the Corn

Flavors of the Forest: Cryptids of the Corn Raw Garlic Dusts – Flavors of the Forest (flavorsforest.com)

Promo Code: CORN

MAILING ADDRESS: P.O. Box 75 Ada, Ohio, 45810

Find us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Telegram, and Patreon at Cryptids of the Corn. Do you have a story you would like to share, or would you like to be on the show? Message us through our social medias or email us at cryptidsofthecornpodcast@gmail.com. As always, stay Magical.

Website Link:

Cryptozoology | Cryptids Of The Corn

Paid Members Space Link:

Pricing for Members space | Cryptids of the Corn

Patreon Link:

Patron Checkout | Patreon

Cryptids of the corn Podcast | Facebook

Cryptids of the Corn (@cryptids_of_the_corn) Instagram

Check Out the other shows on Cryptids of the Corn Network:

DW Conspiracy Shack

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dw-conspiracy-shack/id1665479603

Freaky Fauna Friday

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/freaky-fauna-friday/id16654805284-+



Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands



Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy