Cryptids of the Corn Podcast

Lawn Chair Documentaries: Kickstarter
We're starting a kickstarter to help launch our new documentary series. We are looking for help and support to get this thing up and running and were seeking help from all our friends out there to help us get a camera and some wireless microphones. We want to thank all of you out there who have supported us and shared our content with your friends and family. We hope this next journey provides further entertainment and information for all of you to enjoy. We cannot thank you enough.
5/4/2023
14:29
Derrel Sims the Alien Hunter S.3 Ep.30
On this amazing episode we had the high honor and privilege to sit down with Derrel Sims the Alien Hunter. Derrel takes us through his life story with early childhood abductions, his work in the military and CIA, and what caused him to become the Alien Hunter. Derrel also takes us through his amazing work with alien implants and non-earth materials. If you need to reach out Derrel or buy any of books, all information can be found in the links below. So put your tiny green hands together for this amazing episode of Cryptids of the Corn!
5/3/2023
1:13:12
Owls & UFO Connection: Hoot Could It Be? S.3 Ep.29
In this episode we cover the interconnected relationship between owls, UFO abductions and aliens. People remember owls in strange places, and strange white owls also appearing. Is this strange phenomenon a natural coincidence or some unseen force of nature!? Or perhaps, is it a government creation designed to trick and deceive you? Find out how many licks it takes to get to the middle of this episode on Cryptids of the Corn!
5/1/2023
1:27:33
Floating Mushroom #3: "Inside Job”
Deep down the crevices of back door bookshops and off the book government facilities, Sean, Justin, Joel & one of Jay's clones find themselves knee deep in conspiracies involving Bigfoot, Man-Dolphins, Draconians and mysterious robed elites in a super fun episode breaking down the conspiracy show, "Inside Job".
4/29/2023
1:28:59
ABC's of the UK: Big Cat Bonanza S.3 Ep.28
This week we tackle the feline phenomenon of the British Isles and the thousands of sightings of big cats yearly. We really get into the topic of the Dangerous Wildlife Act (DWA) and the implications it had for the wildlife and the humans involved. We even get into big cats being killed and caught and big cats attacking including an old lady that got it twice. So please join us on this fancy feast of an episode of Cryptids of the Corn!
Welcome to Cryptids of the Corn! We are a couple of buddies with a shared interest in the cryptozoological, paranormal and the plain strange. We focus on the Midwest and the Appalachia regions of the U.S and venture out of those borders. We cover big cryptids, one off cryptids, some big questions on the subjects of the strange, interviews with eyewitnesses and a little bit of a science lesson. We invite you on this journey with us thru this strange, wonderful world of ours. Find us on Facebook and other social media or email us at [email protected] Find us where you listen to podcasts.