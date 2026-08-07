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561 episodes
- Mr. E and Jay Clone discuss the South American Mystical Musical Monstrosity, the Ao Ao. This super-sized peccary is said to have quite the temper, a love for human flesh, and its famous haunting calls. Make sure you're weary of strange trails in the hills and mountains of South America on this episode of Cryptids of the Corn!
NEW BOOK! A to Z Cryptids: My First Cryptid Encyclopedia
https://a.co/d/3p5ujnX
BOOK LINK!
LIVING UFOS THE OCEAN ABOVE OUR HEADS | Cryptids of the Corn
Cryptids of the Corn Merch Shop: Shop | Cryptids of the Corn
Flavors of the Forest: Cryptids of the Corn Raw Garlic Dusts – Flavors of the Forest (flavorsforest.com)
Promo Code: CORN
MAILING ADDRESS: P.O. Box 75 Ada, Ohio, 45810
Find us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Telegram, and Patreon at Cryptids of the Corn. Do you have a story you would like to share, or would you like to be on the show? Message us through our social medias or email us at cryptidsofthecornpodcast@gmail.com. As always, stay Magical.
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Cryptozoology | Cryptids Of The Corn
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Pricing for Members space | Cryptids of the Corn
Patreon Link:
Patron Checkout | Patreon
Cryptids of the corn Podcast | Facebook
Cryptids of the Corn (@cryptids_of_the_corn) Instagram
Check Out the other shows on Cryptids of the Corn Network:
DW Conspiracy Shack
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dw-conspiracy-shack/id1665479603
Freaky Fauna Friday
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/freaky-fauna-friday/id16654805284-+
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- Mr. E and Jay Clone take a deep dive look back into the grinning man, the smiling visitor in the dark, Indrid Cold himself. We discuss Woodrow's original sightings, as well as some of the other original sightings and how Woodrow's own sightings evolved over time. We also discuss his connection with other paranormal phenomenon like Mothman, Men in Black, UFOs, Satanic Cults and Angels? Remember, you're never fully dressed without a smile on this episode of Cryptids of the Corn!
NEW BOOK! A to Z Cryptids: My First Cryptid Encyclopedia
https://a.co/d/3p5ujnX
BOOK LINK!
LIVING UFOS THE OCEAN ABOVE OUR HEADS | Cryptids of the Corn
Cryptids of the Corn Merch Shop: Shop | Cryptids of the Corn
Flavors of the Forest: Cryptids of the Corn Raw Garlic Dusts – Flavors of the Forest (flavorsforest.com)
Promo Code: CORN
MAILING ADDRESS: P.O. Box 75 Ada, Ohio, 45810
Find us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Telegram, and Patreon at Cryptids of the Corn. Do you have a story you would like to share, or would you like to be on the show? Message us through our social medias or email us at cryptidsofthecornpodcast@gmail.com. As always, stay Magical.
Website Link:
Cryptozoology | Cryptids Of The Corn
Paid Members Space Link:
Pricing for Members space | Cryptids of the Corn
Patreon Link:
Patron Checkout | Patreon
Cryptids of the corn Podcast | Facebook
Cryptids of the Corn (@cryptids_of_the_corn) Instagram
Check Out the other shows on Cryptids of the Corn Network:
DW Conspiracy Shack
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dw-conspiracy-shack/id1665479603
Freaky Fauna Friday
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/freaky-fauna-friday/id16654805284-+
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- Mr. E and Jay Clone discuss this modern-day fraudster and his goofy Bigfoot costume that he says is a dead corpse. Listen as we discuss how this man sings and dances for the media to make a mockery of the Bigfoot and Paranormal community as a whole. We covered it, you can stop asking, on this episode of Cryptids of the Corn!
NEW BOOK! A to Z Cryptids: My First Cryptid Encyclopedia
https://a.co/d/3p5ujnX
BOOK LINK!
LIVING UFOS THE OCEAN ABOVE OUR HEADS | Cryptids of the Corn
Cryptids of the Corn Merch Shop: Shop | Cryptids of the Corn
Flavors of the Forest: Cryptids of the Corn Raw Garlic Dusts – Flavors of the Forest (flavorsforest.com)
Promo Code: CORN
MAILING ADDRESS: P.O. Box 75 Ada, Ohio, 45810
Find us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Telegram, and Patreon at Cryptids of the Corn. Do you have a story you would like to share, or would you like to be on the show? Message us through our social medias or email us at cryptidsofthecornpodcast@gmail.com. As always, stay Magical.
Website Link:
Cryptozoology | Cryptids Of The Corn
Paid Members Space Link:
Pricing for Members space | Cryptids of the Corn
Patreon Link:
Patron Checkout | Patreon
Cryptids of the corn Podcast | Facebook
Cryptids of the Corn (@cryptids_of_the_corn) Instagram
Check Out the other shows on Cryptids of the Corn Network:
DW Conspiracy Shack
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dw-conspiracy-shack/id1665479603
Freaky Fauna Friday
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/freaky-fauna-friday/id16654805284-+
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
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About Cryptids Of The Corn
Welcome to Cryptids of the Corn podcast, where we like to say is where scientific and magical thinking combine. We use the great and powerful Mr.E’s background of biology and The Clone masters Jay’s background in uncovering conspiracy to tackle all things Cryptozoological, Ufologically, paranormal and conspiratorial topics that occur anywhere corn can be found. We try our best not to lead you off with our own thoughts so you can develop your own theories. So, if you like Cryptids, Organic UFO, fae Folks, Demons and Extinct Animals that aren’t extinct this is the show for you! So, without further ado, Welcome to the Corn Fields!Contact or share a story at our email.cryptidsofthecornpodcast@gmail.comPodcast website
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