The world is full of mystery. Man's hubris would have you believe that the world is mapped, it is explained, it has been conquered. But many would disagree. We ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 319
S4EP42 - Part 1 - Face To Face With The Impossible- James From Indiana
On this episode of the Paranormal Portal Podcast, we welcome James from Indiana for Part 1 of 2 Parts, who joins us to share his incredible experiences, including an encounter that should have left him dead, but some incredible seemingly divine intervention changed his fate. Additionally, James was fishing with a friend when he witnessed an extraordinarily large insect with a shocking twist at the end. Part 1 culminates with an acquaintence having an encounter with a large owl. James and the others scoffed at this possibility, but in Part 2, you will learn of the cruel hand of Karma that brought this Encounter full circle for James. (Watch for Part 2 later this week to hear James recite the rest of his encounter.) Join us for this incredible journey. Enter the Paranormal Portal...if you dare! If you like what you hear, please subscribe and if you have a story of your own, and would like to be a guest on the show, please email us at [email protected] Our podcast is released weekly on Monday! If you enjoy the podcast, please leave us a review to help others find the Paranormal Portal! Check out our Live Streams on our YouTube channel (link below) and follow us on Facebook for show news and announcements! Homepage: https://paranormalportal.net Facebook: https://facebook.com/paranormalportalradio YouTube: https://youtube.com/paranormalportal Twitter: https://twitter.com/paranormalportl
5/1/2023
56:58
S4EP41 - Living Among the Paranormal- Tiyi Schippers
On this episode of the Paranormal Portal Podcast, we welcome Tiyi Schippers to the show. Tiyi has experienced the paranormal from a very young age. Growing up in a very haunted house, she learned at an early age that we share our world with Spirits and Ghosts. Throughout these formative years, she became incredibly sensitive and was regularly able to see, hear and experience these presences. She has turned these gifts into a lifetime of helping others come to terms with their own experiences with the Paranormal and to share her own experiences as well as the experiences of others. Join us for this incredible journey. Enter the Paranormal Portal...if you dare! Follow Tiyi on her YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@SpookyMsTiyi If you like what you hear, please subscribe and if you have a story of your own, and would like to be a guest on the show, please email us at [email protected] Our podcast is released weekly on Monday! If you enjoy the podcast, please leave us a review to help others find the Paranormal Portal! Check out our Live Streams on our YouTube channel (link below) and follow us on Facebook for show news and announcements! Homepage: https://paranormalportal.net Facebook: https://facebook.com/paranormalportalradio YouTube: https://youtube.com/paranormalportal Twitter: https://twitter.com/paranormalportl
4/24/2023
1:06:12
S4EP40 - Part 2 - Cryptozoologist Nick Valente - Bigfoot and Dogman
On this episode of the Paranormal Portal Podcast, we welcome Cryptozoologist, Nick Valente for PART 2 of our discussion into Dogman and Bigfoot to the show. Nick has come face to face with Dogman and has actively investigated Dogman and Bigfoot encounters. Nick is the Founder of the International Dogman Project USA and is founding International chapters as well. Nick shares his own harrowing experiences as well as his ongoing research into these incredible phenomena. Join us for this incredible journey. Enter the Paranormal Portal...if you dare! Follow Nick and his work at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/636778696785887 and https://www.facebook.com/groups/229839181961834 If you like what you hear, please subscribe and if you have a story of your own, and would like to be a guest on the show, please email us at [email protected] Our podcast is released weekly on Monday! If you enjoy the podcast, please leave us a review to help others find the Paranormal Portal! Check out our Live Streams on our YouTube channel (link below) and follow us on Facebook for show news and announcements! Homepage: https://paranormalportal.net Facebook: https://facebook.com/paranormalportalradio YouTube: https://youtube.com/paranormalportal Twitter: https://twitter.com/paranormalportl
4/20/2023
55:47
S4EP39 - Part 1 - Cryptozoologist Nick Valente - Bigfoot and Dogman
On this episode of the Paranormal Portal Podcast, we welcome Cryptozoologist, Nick Valente for part 1 of our discussion into Dogman and Bigfoot to the show. Nick has come face to face with Dogman and has actively investigated Dogman and Bigfoot encounters. Nick is the Founder of the International Dogman Project USA and is founding International chapters as well. Nick shares his own harrowing experiences as well as his ongoing research into these incredible phenomena. Join us for this incredible journey. Enter the Paranormal Portal...if you dare! Follow Nick and his work at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/636778696785887 and https://www.facebook.com/groups/229839181961834 If you like what you hear, please subscribe and if you have a story of your own, and would like to be a guest on the show, please email us at [email protected] Our podcast is released weekly on Monday! If you enjoy the podcast, please leave us a review to help others find the Paranormal Portal! Check out our Live Streams on our YouTube channel (link below) and follow us on Facebook for show news and announcements! Homepage: https://paranormalportal.net Facebook: https://facebook.com/paranormalportalradio YouTube: https://youtube.com/paranormalportal Twitter: https://twitter.com/paranormalportl
4/17/2023
1:07:16
S4EP38 - The Supernatural Station - Roman and Jeren Daniels
On this episode of the Paranormal Portal Podcast, we welcome Roman and Jeren Daniels to the show. Roman and Jeren are the creator and hosts of Supernatural Station Podcast. They join us to discuss the incredible experiences that shaped their love of the paranormal and their journey to understand these incredible phenomena. From a full body apparition as children, they both have had several experiences that punctuated their lives and brought them on a journey into the Supernatural. Join us for this incredible journey. Enter the Paranormal Portal...if you dare! You can check out Supernatural Station here: https://www.audacy.com/podcasts/supernatural-station-podcast-65741 If you like what you hear, please subscribe and if you have a story of your own, and would like to be a guest on the show, please email us at [email protected] Our podcast is released weekly on Monday! If you enjoy the podcast, please leave us a review to help others find the Paranormal Portal! Check out our Live Streams on our YouTube channel (link below) and follow us on Facebook for show news and announcements! Homepage: https://paranormalportal.net Facebook: https://facebook.com/paranormalportalradio YouTube: https://youtube.com/paranormalportal Twitter: https://twitter.com/paranormalportl
The world is full of mystery. Man's hubris would have you believe that the world is mapped, it is explained, it has been conquered. But many would disagree. We believe the world still has mystery. That there are layers upon layers of the world that remain unexplored and unexplained. That there is still magic and mystery all around us.. if only we would open our eyes and our hearts to understand. Paranormal Portal explores the many mysteries that still persist. Discussing theory, testimonial and possibility in an open forum for all to take part.. ENTER THE PARANORMAL PORTAL.. if you dare!