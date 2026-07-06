Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
491 episodes
- On this episode of Paranormal Portal, we share an announcement regarding Brent Thomas by his son, Sheldon Thomas.
All Intro and Outro Music on the Paranormal Portal is written by Brent Thomas - All Rights Reserved. To check out a few of these songs, visit:
https://brentthomas.bandcamp.com Closing song "Haunting" by Brent Thomas and Jesse Wilkins
If you like what you hear, please subscribe and if you have a story of your own, and would like to be a guest on the show, please visit our homepage (link below) and click the "Interview Me" button on the site, or simply email us at paranormalportalradio@gmail.com
- This week on Paranormal Portal, we welcome historian and author Matt King for a fascinating discussion about the evolution of folklore, legends, and the mysterious figures that inhabit them. From goblins and trolls to Bigfoot and other legendary beings, we explore how these stories are shaped by the cultures that tell them, transforming across generations while retaining familiar themes and meanings. Rather than asking whether these entities are real or imagined, this conversation examines how the unknown becomes woven into our collective stories, why certain legends endure, and what these enduring archetypes may reveal about humanity itself. Join us for a thought-provoking journey through folklore, history, culture, and the ever-changing landscape of the strange. Join us for this incredible conversation and so much more! Enter the Paranormal Portal...if you dare!
All Intro and Outro Music on the Paranormal Portal is written by Brent Thomas - All Rights Reserved. To check out a few of these songs, visit:
https://brentthomas.bandcamp.com
*Instrumental interview outro music by Jesse Wilkins*
*Closing song "Haunting" by Brent Thomas and Jesse Wilkins*
If you like what you hear, please subscribe and if you have a story of your own, and would like to be a guest on the show, please visit our homepage (link below) and click the "Interview Me" button on the site, or simply email us at paranormalportalradio@gmail.com
- On this episode of Paranormal Portal, we explore chilling reports of ghostly phone calls, phantom voices, impossible voicemails, and emergency calls that seem to come from beyond death. From disconnected numbers ringing in the night to loved ones offering one final message, these encounters suggest that communication may not always end when life does. Join us for this incredible conversation and so much more! Enter the Paranormal Portal...if you dare! All Intro and Outro Music on the Paranormal Portal is written by Brent Thomas - All Rights Reserved. To check out a few of these songs, visit:
https://brentthomas.bandcamp.com *Instrumental interview outro music by Jesse Wilkins*
Closing song "Haunting" by Brent Thomas and Jesse Wilkins If you like what you hear, please subscribe and if you have a story of your own, and would like to be a guest on the show, please visit our homepage (link below) and click the "Interview Me" button on the site, or simply email us at paranormalportalradio@gmail.com Our podcast is released weekly on Wednesday! If you enjoy the podcast, please leave us a review to help others find the Paranormal Portal! Visit the homepage for show information and links!
- In this episode of Paranormal Portal, we dive deep into one of the most unsettling questions surrounding the modern disclosure movement: why do so many disappearances, deaths, and strange incidents seem to orbit the same worlds of advanced aerospace research, propulsion technology, and classified scientific environments? From the disappearance of Major General Neil McCasland to the mysterious cases surrounding Monica Reza, Amy Eskridge, and others tied to cutting-edge research, we explore the growing belief that something far larger may be unfolding beneath the surface of public awareness. Along the way, we examine the modern UFO disclosure era itself, including the Navy Tic Tac encounters, congressional hearings, whistleblower testimony, hidden propulsion theories, reverse engineering rumors, and the growing suspicion that transformative knowledge may already exist behind layers of secrecy. Are these cases tragic coincidences amplified by internet mythology…or fragments of a much deeper mystery? Tonight, we step into the rabbit hole where disclosure, secrecy, advanced technology, and the unknown begin colliding in ways that continue haunting the modern imagination. Join us for this incredible conversation and so much more! Enter the Paranormal Portal...if you dare! All Intro and Outro Music on the Paranormal Portal is written by Brent Thomas - All Rights Reserved. To check out a few of these songs, visit:
https://brentthomas.bandcamp.com *Instrumental interview outro music by Jesse Wilkins*
Closing song "Haunting" by Brent Thomas and Jesse Wilkins If you like what you hear, please subscribe and if you have a story of your own, and would like to be a guest on the show, please visit our homepage (link below) and click the "Interview Me" button on the site, or simply email us at paranormalportalradio@gmail.com
- On this episode of the Paranormal Portal, we journey deep into the dark wilderness traditions surrounding some of the strangest Bigfoot and wildman encounters ever reported. From Albert Ostman's terrifying claim of being carried away in his sleeping bag by a family of Sasquatch deep in the mountains of British Columbia, to the haunting story of Zana, the mysterious wild woman captured in the Caucasus Mountains and believed by many to be one of the legendary Alma, to disturbing Yeren traditions emerging from the remote forests of China, tonight's episode explores the uneasy boundary between humanity and the unknown. These are not simply stories of creatures glimpsed from a distance. These are stories about contact, captivity, isolation, and the unsettling possibility that something intelligent may still move through the wild places of the world beyond the reach of modern certainty. Join us for this incredible conversation and so much more! Enter the Paranormal Portal...if you dare! All Intro and Outro Music on the Paranormal Portal is written by Brent Thomas - All Rights Reserved. To check out a few of these songs, visit:
https://brentthomas.bandcamp.com *Instrumental interview outro music by Jesse Wilkins*
Closing song "Haunting" by Brent Thomas and Jesse Wilkins If you like what you hear, please subscribe and if you have a story of your own, and would like to be a guest on the show, please visit our homepage (link below) and click the "Interview Me" button on the site, or simply email us at paranormalportalradio@gmail.com
More Natural Sciences podcasts
- Outside/InDocumentary, Natural Sciences, Nature, Science, Society & Culture
- DarkHorse PodcastNatural Sciences, News, Politics, Science, Society & Culture
- Daniel and Kelly’s Extraordinary UniverseNatural Sciences, Science
- In Defense of Plants PodcastNatural Sciences, Science
- Sasquatch ChroniclesNatural Sciences, Science, Society & Culture
- Paranormal MysteriesNatural Sciences, Science, Society & Culture
- HOLOSKY PODCASTNatural Sciences, Science, True Crime
- RadiolabDocumentary, History, Natural Sciences, Science, Society & Culture
- BirdNote DailyEducation, Natural Sciences, Nature, Science, Tutorials
- The Michael Shermer ShowNatural Sciences, Science
Trending Natural Sciences podcasts
About Paranormal Portal
The world is full of mystery. Man's hubris would have you believe that the world is mapped, it is explained, it has been conquered. But many would disagree. We believe the world still has mystery. That there are layers upon layers of the world that remain unexplored and unexplained. That there is still magic and mystery all around us.. if only we would open our eyes and our hearts to understand. Paranormal Portal explores the many mysteries that still persist. Discussing theory, testimonial and possibility in an open forum for all to take part.. ENTER THE PARANORMAL PORTAL.. if you dare!Podcast website
Listen to Paranormal Portal, Outside/In and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Paranormal Portal
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.