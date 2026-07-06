In this episode of Paranormal Portal, we dive deep into one of the most unsettling questions surrounding the modern disclosure movement: why do so many disappearances, deaths, and strange incidents seem to orbit the same worlds of advanced aerospace research, propulsion technology, and classified scientific environments? From the disappearance of Major General Neil McCasland to the mysterious cases surrounding Monica Reza, Amy Eskridge, and others tied to cutting-edge research, we explore the growing belief that something far larger may be unfolding beneath the surface of public awareness. Along the way, we examine the modern UFO disclosure era itself, including the Navy Tic Tac encounters, congressional hearings, whistleblower testimony, hidden propulsion theories, reverse engineering rumors, and the growing suspicion that transformative knowledge may already exist behind layers of secrecy. Are these cases tragic coincidences amplified by internet mythology…or fragments of a much deeper mystery? Tonight, we step into the rabbit hole where disclosure, secrecy, advanced technology, and the unknown begin colliding in ways that continue haunting the modern imagination. Join us for this incredible conversation and so much more! Enter the Paranormal Portal...if you dare! All Intro and Outro Music on the Paranormal Portal is written by Brent Thomas - All Rights Reserved. To check out a few of these songs, visit:

https://brentthomas.bandcamp.com *Instrumental interview outro music by Jesse Wilkins*

Closing song "Haunting" by Brent Thomas and Jesse Wilkins If you like what you hear, please subscribe and if you have a story of your own, and would like to be a guest on the show, please visit our homepage (link below) and click the "Interview Me" button on the site, or simply email us at paranormalportalradio@gmail.com