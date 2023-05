S4EP41 - Living Among the Paranormal- Tiyi Schippers

On this episode of the Paranormal Portal Podcast, we welcome Tiyi Schippers to the show. Tiyi has experienced the paranormal from a very young age. Growing up in a very haunted house, she learned at an early age that we share our world with Spirits and Ghosts. Throughout these formative years, she became incredibly sensitive and was regularly able to see, hear and experience these presences. She has turned these gifts into a lifetime of helping others come to terms with their own experiences with the Paranormal and to share her own experiences as well as the experiences of others. Join us for this incredible journey. Enter the Paranormal Portal...if you dare!