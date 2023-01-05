Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Robert Parry-Cruwys
Wish you could do a better job keeping up with peer-reviewed journals? Why not listen to a podcast where behavior analysts discuss a variety of fascinating topi... More
ScienceSocial SciencesEducation
Wish you could do a better job keeping up with peer-reviewed journals? Why not listen to a podcast where behavior analysts discuss a variety of fascinating topi... More

Available Episodes

  • May 2023 Preview
    We’re coming around the bend and heading into summer, but, before that, we’ve got too many episodes to count without using all of your fingers. Special guests Dr. Claudia Dozier and Dr. Sarah Lechago will be joining us to talk about applications of synchronous reinforcement and research on diversity, equity, and inclusion coming out of the BADIE Lab. In between those discussions we look at a variety of angles on mand training and explore some behavior assessments we didn’t know existed. Finally, we get very skeptical about the world in our latest book club reviewing Calling Bullshit. All this and a puppy joins the show for better ratings.   Articles for May 2023 Synchronous Reinforcement w/ Dr. Claudia Dozier Diaz de Villegas, S.C., Dozier, C.L., Jess, R.L., & Foley, E.A. (2020). An evaluation of synchronous reinforcement for increasing on-task behaviro in preschool children. Journal of Applied Behavior Analysis, 53, 1660-1673. doi: 10.1002/jaba.696 McHugh, C.L., Dozier, C.L., Diaz de Villegas, S.C., & Kanaman, N.A. (2022). Using synchronous reinforcement to increase mask wearing in adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Journal of Applied Behavior Analysis, 55, 1157-1171. doi: 10.1002/jaba.950   Behavior Assessments You Didn’t Know Existed Knollman, M., Reissner, V., & Hebebrand, J. (2019). Towards a comprehensive assessment of school absenteeism: Development and initial validation of the inventory of school attendance problems. European Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, 28, 399-414. doi: 10.1007/s00787-018-1204-2 Lloyd-Richardson, E.E., Perrine, N., Dierker, L. & Kelley, M.L. (2007). Characteristics and functions of non-suicidal self-injury in a community sample of adolescents. Psychological Medicine, 37, 1183-1192. doi: 10.1017/S003329170700027X Klonsky, E.D. & Glenn, C.R. (2009). Assessing the functions of non-suicidal self-injury: Psychometric properties of the Inventory of Statements About Self-injury (ISAS). Journal of Psychopathology and Behavior Assessment, 31, 215-219. doi: 10.1007/s10862-008-9107-z   Mand Training Bourret, J., Vollmer, T.R., & Rapp, J.T. (2004). Evaluation of a vocal mand assessment and vocal mand training procedures. Journal of Applied Behavior Analysis, 37, 129-144. doi: 10.1901/jaba.2004.37-129 Suberman, R. & Cividini-Motta, C. (2020). Teaching caregivers to implement mand training using speech generating devices. Journal of Applied Behavior Analysis, 53, 1097-1110. doi: 10.1002/jaba.630 Ward, S.N., Hanley, G.P., Warner, C.A., & Gage, E.E. (2021). Does teaching an omnibus mand preclude the development of specifying mands? Journal of Applied Behavior Analysis, 54, 248-269. doi: 10.1002/jaba.784   Research Applications in DEI w/ Dr. Sarah Lechago Oda, F.S., Lechago, S.A., da Silva, B.E., & Hunt, J.C. (2022). An experimental analysis of gender-biased verbal behavior and self-editing using an online chat analog. Journal of the Experimental Analysis of Behavior, 118, 24-45. doi: 10.1002/jeab.763 Bosch-Greer, D.J., Lechago, S.A., & McCarville, M.J. (in prep). Training behavior analysis graduate students to work with an interpreter.   Calling Bullshit Book Club Bergstrom, C.T. & West, J.D. (2020). Calling bullshit. Random House.
    5/3/2023
    20:35
  • (PREVIEW) Calling Bullshit Book Club
    Enjoy a short preview of our latest full-length Book Club episode.  Want to hear the whole thing and get 2 CEs for free? Subscribe to our Patreon today at the premium $10+ levels for that plus other bonuses! You’d think living in such a big-data obsessed world, that behavior analysts would be enjoying some of the most fact-filled, objective times of their lives. Unfortunately, more data means more problems, especially when those gathering and publishing the data seem determined to sell you a heaping load of bullshit. For our Spring 2023 Book Club, we get skeptical of all this precious data by reading Bergstrom and West’s “Calling Bullshit”. We dive into what makes bullshit, how to identify it, and, most importantly, how to call it out and make the world a better place. Content discussed in this episode Bergstrom, C.T. & West, J.D. (2020). Calling bullshit. Random House. To download the whole epiosde plus a code for 2 free CEs, just subscribe to our Patreon at the $10+ levels.
    5/1/2023
    33:02
  • Episode 239 - Behavioral Instruction in Higher Education w/ Dr. Kendra Guinness
    does this form of college course actually educate anyone? This week Dr. Kendra Guinness joins us to discuss the past, present, and future of behavioral instruction in teaching college courses. We review some of the classic forms of personalized systems of instruction before looking at how technology is (or perhaps isn't) pushing these tools into the classroom...and why everyone might not be excited with the results. This episode is available for 1.0 LEARNING CEU. Articles discussed this episode: Bernstein, D. & Chase, P.N. (2013). Contributions of behavior analysis to higher education. In  G.J. Madden (Ed.), APA handbook of behavior analysis ( Vol. 2): Translating principles into practice (pp. 523-543).  American Psychological Association. doi: 10.1037/13938-021 Guinness, K.E., Chase, P.N., Turner, K.S., & Axe, J.B. (2023). Effects of behavioral instruction and feedback checklists on graphing conventions. Journal of Behavioral Education. doi: 10.1007/s10864-022-09505-1 Mason, L.L., Rivera, C.J., & Arriaga, A. (2017). The effects of an avoidance contingency on postsecondary student SAFMEDS performance. European Journal of Behavior Analysis. doi: 10.1080/15021149.2017.1418125 If you're interested in ordering CEs for listening to this episode, click here to go to the store page. You'll need to enter your name, BCBA #, and the two episode secret code words to complete the purchase. Email us at [email protected] for further assistance.
    4/26/2023
    1:12:59
  • Episode 238 - Moving Away from Edible Reinforcement
    While we all love a good snack, and we can all agree the we'd do almost anything for a Klondike bar, there's more to life than food. So why do behavior analysts get stuck on using edibles as the be all and end all of reinforcement in behavior acquisition? This week, we take a look at the research to see if edible reinforcers really should be selling like hotcakes or if there's more to reinforcement than chocolate-covered potato chips. This episode is available for 1.0 LEARNING CEU. Articles discussed this episode: Ciccone, F.J., Graff, R.B., & Ahearn, W.H. (2006). Stimulus preference assessments and the utility of a moderate category. Behavioral Intervention, 21, 59-63. doi: 10.1002/bin.190 Clark, S.B., Call, N.A., Simmons, C.A., Scheithauer, M.C., Muething, C.S., & Parks, N. (2020). Effects of magnitude on the displacment of leisure items by edible items during preference assessments. Behavior Modification, 44, 727-745. doi: 10.1177/0145445519843937 Fahmie, T.A., Iwata, B.A., & Jann, K.E. (2015). Comparison of edible and leisure reinforcers. Journal of Applied Behavior Analysis, 48, 331-343. doi: 10.1002/jaba.200 Gover, H.C., Fahmie, T.A., & McKeown, C.A. (2019). A review of environmental enrichment as treatment for problem behavior maintained by automatic reinforcement. Journal of Applied Behavior Analysis, 52, 299-314. doi: 10.1002/jaba.508 If you're interested in ordering CEs for listening to this episode, click here to go to the store page. You'll need to enter your name, BCBA #, and the two episode secret code words to complete the purchase. Email us at [email protected] for further assistance.
    4/19/2023
    1:09:27
  • Episode 237 - Grab Bag Gab
    You know what is behavior analysis....and what is pseudoscience. You know what is Inside Track...and what is outside track. You know what is grab bag...and what is a single topic episode. Now, forget all you know...or think you know. This episode is available for 1.0 LEARNING CEU. Articles discussed this episode: Gale, C.M., Eikeseth, S., & Eikeseth, F.F. (2023). Effects of enthusastic and non-enthusiastic voice in praise on the behavior of children with autism and typically developing children. Behavioral Interventions, 38, 26-38. doi: 10.1002/bin.1901 Bohan, C., Smyth, S., & McDowell, C. (2021). An evaluation of the caught being good game with an adolescent student population. Journal of Positive Behavior Interventions, 23, 42-52. doi: 10.1177/1098300720928455 Ghai, J.L., Lehr, D.H., Harayama, N.E., Spooner, F., & Protopopova, A. (2022). Animal-assisted interventions as an adjunct to ABA services: Clinician practices and perceptions. Behavior Analysis in Practice, 15, 659-676. doi: 10.1007/s40617-021-00605-4 If you're interested in ordering CEs for listening to this episode, click here to go to the store page. You'll need to enter your name, BCBA #, and the two episode secret code words to complete the purchase. Email us at [email protected] for further assistance.
    4/12/2023
    1:19:34

About ABA Inside Track

Wish you could do a better job keeping up with peer-reviewed journals? Why not listen to a podcast where behavior analysts discuss a variety of fascinating topics and the research related to them? Now you can spend your extra time thinking of ways to save the world with ABA.
