After 10 years of podcasting, we decided that if we were going to do an ethics episode for Guest Month, we'd go big. And you can't get much bigger when talking about ethics in behavior analysis than Dr. Jon Bailey himself. We dive into the formation of the ethical codes we know, love, and follow, hearing on-the-ground stories from Dr. Bailey as to what went well and what...could have gone better in preparing behavior analysts for ethical challenges we face every day and the challenges of the near future. Plus, stories from the ABA Ethics Hotline! Make sure to listen through this episode thoroughly because if Dr. Bailey has ethical advice, you don't want to miss it!

This episode is available for 1.0 ETHICS CEU.

Articles discussed this episode:

Bailey, J.S. (1991). Marketing behavior analysis requires different talk. Journal of Applied Behavior Analysis, 24, 445-448. doi: 10.1901/jaba.1991.24-445

Sellers, T.P., Seniuk, H.A., Lichtenberger, S.N., & Carr, J.E. (2025). The history of the Behavior Analyst Certification Board's ethics codes. Behavior Analysis in Practice, 18, 650-660. doi: 10.1007/s40617-023-00803-2

If you're interested in ordering CEs for listening to this episode, click here to go to the store page. You'll need to enter your name, BCBA #, the two episode secret code words, and answers to the knowledge check questions to complete the purchase. Email us at abainsidetrack@gmail.com for further assistance.