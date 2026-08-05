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605 episodes
- As the summer hits the beginning of the end, we're taking a few minutes to reflect on all of our vacation fun. And what better way to share one of our favorite 2026 vacations than to do an entire bonus episode reviewing our trip to Utica, New York. More specifically, our trip to the Compassionate Care Conference hosted by Upstate Caring Partners. And, for ABA Inside Track, nothing says vacation like amazing speakers, street audio poster sessions, and scintillating conversations about the state of behavioral treatment. Next, we supplement your beach reading time with last year's Book Club episode on the trauma treatment bestseller "The Body Keeps the Score", unlocked for all. And, Dr. Bill Ahearn takes a trip back to our show to discuss a Listener's Choice pick of updated legislative policies regarding behavior analysis. Just the kind of topic to enjoy during a Red Sox rain delay!
Articles for August 2026
(UNLOCKED) The Body Keeps the Score Book Club
Van der Kolk, B. (2015). The body keeps the score: Brain, mind, and body in the healing of trauma. Penguin Books.
Nietfeld, E. (2025, January/February). What the most famous book about trauma gets wrong. Mother Jones. https://www.motherjones.com/media/2024/12/trauma-body-keeps-the-score-van-der-kolk-psychology-therapy-ptsd/
Legislative Policy in Behavior Analysis w/ Dr. Bill Ahearn
De la Cruz, B., Bourland, G., Johnson-Patagoc, K. M., Dillen, J., Fritz, J. N., & Crone, R. (2025). The road to licensure of behavior analysts in Texas: History and lessons learned. Behavior Analysis in Practice, 18, 505-518. doi: 10.1007/s40617-024-01030-z
Bourland, G., Wilczynski, S., Guercio, J., Scibak, J., & Gautreaux, G. (2025). We have a behavior analyst licensure law. Can't we relax now? Behavior Analysis in Practice, 18, 530-542. doi: 10.1007/s40617-024-01013-0
- A quick update on some required CE changes coming in September to make sure everyone has plenty of time to get ready.
TL; DL - If you want to earn CEs for listening to a given episode, go IMMEDIATELY and listen on ABA Inside Track's website to avoid needing to double listen.
Episode 352 - So You Want to Teach Reading w/ Dr. Denise Ross + Dr. Douglas Greer07/29/2026 | 1h 31 mins.Returning to the show with a brand new book in tow, we're joined by Dr. Denise Ross and Dr. Doug Greer to talk all about the research behind teaching reading and reading comprehension skills, as put into their edited work, When Text Speaks. We go deep into the foundations of reading instruction, from learning units in the strategic science of teaching planning arenas to classroom management and books as conditioned reinforcers in the "helping kids actually enjoy the process of books" arenas. And that's before decoding, teaching metaphors, and scaling instruction to the classroom and into upper education. Plus some of your favorite Book Club bits like Rob's general review of the last line. It's a smorgasbord of fun reading research!
This episode is available for 1.5 LEARNING CEU.
Content discussed this episode:
Ross, D.E., Greer, R.D. (Eds.) (2025). When text speaks: Learning to read and reading to learn. Sloan Publishing.
If you're interested in ordering CEs for listening to this episode, click here to go to the store page. You'll need to enter your name, BCBA #, the two episode secret code words, and answers to the knowledge check questions to complete the purchase. Email us at abainsidetrack@gmail.com for further assistance.
- While behavior analysts might think themselves immune to falling into poor practices when supporting students in public schools, don't forget that we too are sensitive to the contingencies of our environment. And when those environments are using statistically higher rates of punishment in the form of harsh discipline practices for females of color... This week we're joined by special guest, Dr. Mawule Sevon to discuss the research on this terrible trend, how behavior analysts might inadvertantly support its promulgation by responding to assessment and observation requests, and what our field can do to support anti-racist practices in school discipline.
This episode is available for 1.0 CULTURAL/ETHICS CEU.
Articles discussed this episode:
Ladson-Billings, G. (1998). Just what is critical race theory and what's it doing in a nice field like education? International Journal of Qualitative Studies in Education, 11, 7-24. doi: 10.1080/095183998236863
Epstein, R., Blake, J.J., & Gonzàlez, T. (2017). Girlhood interrupted: The erasure of Black girls' childhood [White paper]. Center on Poverty and Inequality, Georgetown Law. https://genderjusticeandopportunity.georgetown.edu/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/girlhood-interrupted.pdf
Sevon, M. (2022). Schooling while Black: Analyzing the racial school discipline crisis for behavior analyst. Behavior Analysis in Practice, 15, 1247-1253. doi: 10.1007/s40617-022-00695-8
If you're interested in ordering CEs for listening to this episode, click here to go to the store page. You'll need to enter your name, BCBA #, the two episode secret code words, and answers to the knowledge check questions to complete the purchase. Email us at abainsidetrack@gmail.com for further assistance.
- After 10 years of podcasting, we decided that if we were going to do an ethics episode for Guest Month, we'd go big. And you can't get much bigger when talking about ethics in behavior analysis than Dr. Jon Bailey himself. We dive into the formation of the ethical codes we know, love, and follow, hearing on-the-ground stories from Dr. Bailey as to what went well and what...could have gone better in preparing behavior analysts for ethical challenges we face every day and the challenges of the near future. Plus, stories from the ABA Ethics Hotline! Make sure to listen through this episode thoroughly because if Dr. Bailey has ethical advice, you don't want to miss it!
This episode is available for 1.0 ETHICS CEU.
Articles discussed this episode:
Bailey, J.S. (1991). Marketing behavior analysis requires different talk. Journal of Applied Behavior Analysis, 24, 445-448. doi: 10.1901/jaba.1991.24-445
Sellers, T.P., Seniuk, H.A., Lichtenberger, S.N., & Carr, J.E. (2025). The history of the Behavior Analyst Certification Board's ethics codes. Behavior Analysis in Practice, 18, 650-660. doi: 10.1007/s40617-023-00803-2
If you're interested in ordering CEs for listening to this episode, click here to go to the store page. You'll need to enter your name, BCBA #, the two episode secret code words, and answers to the knowledge check questions to complete the purchase. Email us at abainsidetrack@gmail.com for further assistance.
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