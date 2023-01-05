May 2023 Preview

We're coming around the bend and heading into summer, but, before that, we've got too many episodes to count without using all of your fingers. Special guests Dr. Claudia Dozier and Dr. Sarah Lechago will be joining us to talk about applications of synchronous reinforcement and research on diversity, equity, and inclusion coming out of the BADIE Lab. In between those discussions we look at a variety of angles on mand training and explore some behavior assessments we didn't know existed. Finally, we get very skeptical about the world in our latest book club reviewing Calling Bullshit. All this and a puppy joins the show for better ratings.