In this episode of the Kwik Brain podcast, I break down a practical framework you can use to improve your brain, body, business, relationships, and even your bank account by becoming more intentional about the choices you make.

Every day, you are deciding what to do more of, what to do less of, what to start, and what to stop. I walk you through each choice and show you how small adjustments in frequency, duration, and behavior can compound into major results over time.

This episode is designed to be a workshop, not just something you listen to passively. By the end, you will have a clear set of decisions you can act on immediately to move your life in a better direction.

In this episode, you will learn:

✅ The four decisions that can change any area of your life

✅ How doing slightly more of what works can create exponential growth

✅ Why doing less can free up time, energy, and attention

✅ How to start new habits using small, simple steps

✅ Why stopping certain behaviors can be easier than trying to moderate them

✅ How the 80/20 principle helps you identify what deserves more of your focus

✅ Why knowledge only becomes powerful when you apply it

✅ The hidden fifth choice you are already making every day

✅ How to create a personal “more, less, start, stop, and continue” list

If you feel stuck, scattered, or ready for a reset, this episode will help you get clear on the decisions that matter most and start using them today.

🚨 In-Person Event 🚨

Limitless Live | Unleash The Power of Your Mind to Thrive In This New Era: https://limitlesslive.com/

See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.