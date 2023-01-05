Kwik Brain is a fun, fast-paced show designed to help busy people learn and achieve anything in a fraction of the time! Your coach, Jim Kwik (his real name), is... More
330: From Chaos to Control: How to Organize Your Day for Maximum Results
How do you organize your day to get the most out of it? Our community is made up of people all over the world. And while not everyone has the same education, income, or networking connections, the one thing we all have equally is time. Everyone has the same twenty-four hours in the day, but it's up to you how to utilize them to your advantage. On today's episode, I want to share my very simple framework on how I chunk down my day for maximum results. This isn't meant to be followed rigorously. Instead, my goal is to help you learn the principles so you can get the most out of every twenty-four hour period—and still get enough sleep. When you break your day down into manageable chunks, you reduce cognitive fatigue by strategically targeting your focus. This helps you improve your productivity and performance, which ultimately leads to increased profitability and peace of mind. If you're looking for a framework to help manage your time and maximize your day, this episode is for you. Link to Show Notes Link to Kwik Recall Program Use code PODCAST15
5/1/2023
14:24
329: Reading for Profit: How to Maximize Your Learning Potential
What if you could read one book a week without speed reading? The average American reads four books a year. Compare that to the average CEO who reads four to five books a month, and it's easy to see how reading one book a week, fifty-two books a year, is a huge advantage in business, learning, and life. There's no denying that leaders are readers. I love the topic of today's episode. Reading is important to me because I grew up with learning challenges from a brain injury. It took me a few extra years to learn how to read and it was one of my biggest challenges. That's why I'm so passionate about helping you unlock your reading superpower. We live the age of information, where the right knowledge isn't just power, it's profit. The faster you learn, the faster you can earn. And the quickest, easiest way to learn anything is by reading a book. If you're looking for tips, tools, and techniques to help you read more, this episode is for you. Link to Show Notes Link to Kwik Reading Program Use code PODCAST15
4/24/2023
19:33
328: Mind Over Matter: Rewiring Self-Talk to Unlock a Confident Life with Melina Vicario
How do you monitor and audit your self-talk to have conviction and confidence instead of uncertainty and doubt? You've heard me talk about the ten ways you can upgrade your brain. And one of those ways is your self-talk. I believe your brain is a supercomputer and self-talk is the program it runs. If you believe you're bad at something, you will be because that's how you're programming your brain. I'm excited to welcome Melina Vicario on our show today. Melina is an expert in mind technology, a certified neurolinguistic programmer, and notable biohacker. She's also the author of Biohacker: Tecnología de la Mente, Biohacking y Espiritualidad Práctica para Crear la Mejor Versión de Tu Vida. Your self-talk is so much more than the words you say. Things like the tone of your voice and the inflection you use projects your inner beliefs to both yourself and to others. Listen in as Melina gives actionable tips to help reengineer your self-talk so that you can unlock the life you desire and deserve. Link to Show Notes
4/17/2023
19:26
327: Breaking Free from Limitations: Powerful Strategies for Personal Evolution
How do you kickstart a personal evolution in your learning and your life? Do you ever feel like you're stuck in a box, unable to break free from limiting beliefs and habits? You're not alone. But there's good news: you have the power to change your mindset, boost motivation, and upgrade your methods for limitless success. In today's episode, I'm going to guide you through a powerful framework to help you break free from limitations and achieve your full potential. These three keys will get you from your current state to your desired result. Whether you want to read a book a week, remember names and faces, or simply learn faster, these actionable tips and techniques can be applied to any goal. Instead of resolutions, unlock your true potential and transform your life by embracing the limitless model. If you're ready to break free and achieve extraordinary results, this episode is for you. Links to Show Notes
4/10/2023
18:55
326: Revitalizing Your Brain: Unlocking the Power of Mitochondria with Dr. John Lieurance
How can you improve your body on a cellular level to make dramatic changes to your brain? As the science of rejuvenation develops, research is unlocking powerful techniques to biohack your brain. Many of the strategies all come down to improving one essential element: your mitochondria. If you can improve your body on that cellular level, you can make dramatic changes to your brain. To dive deeper into this topic, we have Dr. John Lieurance on our show today. Dr. Leiurance is a Naturopathic Physician and Chiropractic Neurologist, and is the founder of the Advanced Rejuvenation Center. He's also the author of Melatonin Miracle Molecule: Transform Your Life with 'High Dose' Melatonin for Benefits Beyond Sleep as the Bodies Master Stress Resilience Molecule for Healing & Longevity. By studying the principles of functional neurology, Dr. Lieurance learned how to activate and bring balance to the brain. It's all about understanding how inflammation gets into the body and removing those avenues. Listen in as Dr. Lieurance dispels various myths about supplements—including melatonin—and gives you actionable steps to rejuvenate your brain. Links: Show Notes Products Mentioned in This Episode (5% Discount Code: jimkwik) Advanced Rejuvenation: https://www.advancedrejuvenation.us/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjohnlieurance/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dr.john.lieurance Disclaimer: The content of this podcast is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended to serve as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The information shared on this podcast should not be used to make decisions about your health or the health of others. Always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or before starting, stopping, or modifying any medication, treatment, or therapy.
