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Cultivating H.E.R. Space: Uplifting Conversations for the Black Woman
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439 episodes
- Assertiveness. When do you use your voice? How do you use your voice? What does it look like when you assert yourself? Where did you learn to use your voice? The answers to each of those questions gives you insight into how you express assertiveness. If you have listened to previous episodes on boundary setting and confidence then this throwback Thursday's topic will add to your arsenal of being a woman living in her authenticity. Terri and Dom explore examples of assertiveness and also distinguish assertiveness from aggressiveness, passiveness, and passive-aggressiveness. Asserting yourself may require risk but it will benefit you and everyone around you in the end. Be sure to scroll down to learn how to navigate situations that require assertiveness.
Quote of the Day: "I think of the next girl who is going to come along who looks like me, and I hope, 'Maybe, just maybe, my voice will help her.'" -Serena Williams
Helpful resources mentioned:
Tips to improve assertiveness identify the behavior; the impact; your feelings and what you want changed use "I" statements speak loudly and clearly avoiding pauses and "ums" own what you need aim for positivity and collaboration https://www.harpersbazaar.com/culture/features/a28209579/serena-williams-us-open-2018-essay/
From Psychology Today: "Assertiveness is a social skill that relies heavily on effective communication, while simultaneously respecting the thoughts and wishes of others. People who are assertive clearly and respectfully communicate their wants, needs, positions, and boundaries to others. There’s no question of where they stand, no matter what the topic. From a cognitive standpoint, assertive people experience fewer anxious thoughts, even when under stress. From a behavioral standpoint, assertive people are firm without being rude. They react to positive and negative emotions without becoming aggressive or resorting to passivity. Individuals who are high in assertiveness don't shy away from defending their points of view or goals, or from trying to influence others to see their side. They are also open to both compliments and constructive criticism. Assertiveness is often associated with higher self-esteem and confidence.
People can improve their assertiveness through practical exercises and experience." https://www.psychologicalscience.org/news/releases/black-women-leaders-approved-for-assertiveness-in-the-workplace.html
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Introducing : Happy With Tammi Mac Podcast |Tabitha Brown: The Illness, the Loss & the Vegan Turning Point That Saved Her Life08/03/2026 | 56 mins.Before the Target collabs, before the McCormick's deal, before millions of people called her their favorite auntie on the internet,Tabitha Brown was sitting in the dark, convinced she was dying.
In one of the most honest conversations Happy With Tammi Mac has ever produced, host Tammi Mac creates a sacred space for Tabitha Brown to go all the way back. Back to 2016 and 2017, when she spent over a year battling a mysterious autoimmune illness that left doctors baffled and left Tabitha terrified. With a headache that lasted one year and seven months, vision loss, chronic pain, and failing strength in her hands, Tabitha's mind went to the place she feared most, her mother. Her mother, who died of ALS at just 51. Her mother, who was told by doctors that it was all in her head for 11 months, before being given six months to two years to live.
Tabitha saw the mirror. And she prepared herself for the end.
What saved her wasn't another doctor's appointment. It was a documentary. A conversation with her daughter. A decision to go vegan for 30 days. And on Day 10, the headache that had been her constant companion for nearly two years was gone.
This episode moves through all three segments of Happy With Tammi Mac: The Dark Journey, Tabitha's health crisis and grief; The Turning Point, the plant-based decision that changed her biology and her destiny; and Finding Happy, what it means to look back at the viral car video that launched everything and choose gratitude over forgetting.
Tammi Mac also shares her own story, the pandemic depression that inspired this entire podcast, reminding us that sometimes the most honest thing you can say is "I did this for me."
This episode is for anyone who has been dismissed by a doctor. For anyone who has watched someone they love die too young. For anyone who has sat in the silence of a body that won't cooperate and a mind that has started saying goodbye. And for anyone who needs proof that a turning point is still possible.
Happiness has been a hard word to come by, but it will exist again.
🎧 Subscribe to Happy With Tammi Mac on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Part of the Inflection Network.
Hosted by Tammi Mac, known and loved from KJLH Radio.
Coming up on future episodes: MC Lyte, Kelly Price, James Wright Chanel, and Judge Mathis.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Hey lady! Have you ever had that sinking feeling in the pit of your stomach that you are lacking something? That nagging feeling can cause great discomfort because it’s often considered a dirty word in polite society. The thing is that nagging feeling, often known as envy, while uncomfortable is completely normal. Once you know how to manage this emotion and turn it into fuel for creating the life you want.
Dr. Dom and Terri offer a few insightful reflection questions to help you step out of any shame that may bubble up when feelings of envy arise. Lady, don’t let envy block you from getting your own shine. Let it be the match that lights the flame within you to go for yours!
Goal Mapping Starter Guide
Cultivating H.E.R. Space Sanctuary
Resources:
Dr. Dom’s Therapy Practice
Get That Pitch Workshop: Turn your story and expertise into speaking gigs, media features, and collaborations, without a publicist. Visit GetThatPitch.com and Use code HERSPACE for a special listener discount.
Branding with Terri
Melanin and Mental Health
Therapy for Black Girls
Psychology Today
Therapy for QPOC
Therapy Fund Foundation
Where to find us:
Twitter: @HERspacepodcast
Instagram: @herspacepodcast
Facebook: @herspacepodcast
Website: cultivatingherspace.com
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Homegirl at the office stays winning. Your bestie in another city is getting closer to someone else. Which one is envy? Which one is jealousy? What other feelings come up? Often times they are used interchangeably and incorrect. Terri and Dom help us clarify what each term means. Then they walk us through multiple real-life examples to help us parse out what each word looks like when played out. What are the questions we need to ask to navigate each situation? Scroll down for some helpful tips. By the way, shout out to Meg Thee Stallion for those bomb-ass knees :)
Quote of the Day: “True confidence has no room for jealousy or envy; when you know you are great there is no reason to hate.” -unknown
Takeaways:
Acknowledge the feelings
Evaluate the situation with an open mind
Identify the roadblocks (internal and/or external)
What can you control?
Remember to practice self-compassion
Kill it with kindness
Get support from community and/or therapy
Resources:
Melanin and Mental Health
Therapy for Black Girls
Psychology Today
Therapy for QPOC
Where to find us:
Twitter: @HERspacepodcast
Instagram: @herspacepodcast
Facebook: @herspacepodcast
Website: herspacepodcast.com
Email: herspacepodcast@gmail.com
H.E.R Space Sanctuary: https://www.facebook.com/groups/herspacesanctuary/
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
The Smile That Hides the Pain – Why So Many Black Women Mask Their Mental Health Crises | MINISODE07/24/2026 | 19 mins.Hey lady! You know we love a mental health check-in, so we want you to answer one simple question for us…are you good? We mean that for real, are you good? Are you ok? How are you? Ok, that was three questions but you get the gist. This week, Dr. Dom and Terri stop by to holler at the strong Black women in our community to let them know that we see you. We see you getting up each day and giving it your all even if on the inside it is a struggle.
This week they invite you to place the mask to the side and look in the mirror and assess how you are feeling and how you are doing. You can lay the armor down and tend to the parts of yourself that are tender without judgment. Doing so can help you avert full on meltdown or burnout because truthfully lady, ain’t nobody got time for that. So do yourself a favor, give yourself a hug or take a nap and allow yourself to validate your own humanity with self-compassion.
As always, we have a community of like-hearted women who will welcome you with open arms. You are not out here alone, lady. Join us in our Patreon for real sistergirl support!
Today’s sponsor is VB Health, known for science-backed, third-party tested supplements made in the USA.
Try Drive Boost for libido support. Many people report noticing benefits within 1–2 weeks of daily use. Visit this link and use code HerSpace for 10% off: https://bit.ly/VBhealthherspace
Goal Mapping Starter Guide
Cultivating H.E.R. Space Sanctuary
Resources:
Dr. Dom’s Therapy Practice
Get That Pitch Workshop: Turn your story and expertise into speaking gigs, media features, and collaborations, without a publicist. Visit GetThatPitch.com and Use code HERSPACE for a special listener discount.
Branding with Terri
Melanin and Mental Health
Therapy for Black Girls
Psychology Today
Therapy for QPOC
Therapy Fund Foundation
Where to find us:
Twitter: @HERspacepodcast
Instagram: @herspacepodcast
Facebook: @herspacepodcast
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Cultivating H.E.R. Space: Uplifting Conversations for the Black Woman
In a world where black women are often underrepresented and misunderstood, we need more safe spaces to just… be. Every Friday, join Dr. Dom, a college professor and psychologist, and Terri Lomax, a techie and motivational speaker, as they initiate authentic conversations on everything from fibroids to fake friends. If you’re a Black woman looking for an extra dose of inspiration on the go, pull up a seat and join us on the Cultivating H.E.R. (Healing, Empowerment, Resilience) Space podcast.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/cultivating-h-e-r-space-uplifting-conversations-for-the-black-woman--5470036/support.Podcast website
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