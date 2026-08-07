Cultivating H.E.R. Space: Uplifting Conversations for the Black Woman

Before the Target collabs, before the McCormick's deal, before millions of people called her their favorite auntie on the internet,Tabitha Brown was sitting in the dark, convinced she was dying.

In one of the most honest conversations Happy With Tammi Mac has ever produced, host Tammi Mac creates a sacred space for Tabitha Brown to go all the way back. Back to 2016 and 2017, when she spent over a year battling a mysterious autoimmune illness that left doctors baffled and left Tabitha terrified. With a headache that lasted one year and seven months, vision loss, chronic pain, and failing strength in her hands, Tabitha's mind went to the place she feared most, her mother. Her mother, who died of ALS at just 51. Her mother, who was told by doctors that it was all in her head for 11 months, before being given six months to two years to live.

Tabitha saw the mirror. And she prepared herself for the end.

What saved her wasn't another doctor's appointment. It was a documentary. A conversation with her daughter. A decision to go vegan for 30 days. And on Day 10, the headache that had been her constant companion for nearly two years was gone.

This episode moves through all three segments of Happy With Tammi Mac: The Dark Journey, Tabitha's health crisis and grief; The Turning Point, the plant-based decision that changed her biology and her destiny; and Finding Happy, what it means to look back at the viral car video that launched everything and choose gratitude over forgetting.

Tammi Mac also shares her own story, the pandemic depression that inspired this entire podcast, reminding us that sometimes the most honest thing you can say is "I did this for me."

This episode is for anyone who has been dismissed by a doctor. For anyone who has watched someone they love die too young. For anyone who has sat in the silence of a body that won't cooperate and a mind that has started saying goodbye. And for anyone who needs proof that a turning point is still possible.

Happiness has been a hard word to come by, but it will exist again.

🎧 Subscribe to Happy With Tammi Mac on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Part of the Inflection Network.

Hosted by Tammi Mac, known and loved from KJLH Radio.

Coming up on future episodes: MC Lyte, Kelly Price, James Wright Chanel, and Judge Mathis.

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