Cultivating H.E.R. Space: Uplifting Conversations for the Black Woman

S18E4: 30 Affirmations to Empower Black Women to Raise Their Vibrations

Hey lady! You go, girl! No, for real, why don't you go to your mirror, turn this episode on and repeat after us? You go, girl! This week, Terri and Dr. Dom share the affirmations that help remind them to fix their crowns and walk out in the world knowing how special and valuable they are. Affirmations and mantras are powerful tools that can help change the narrative you tell yourself. And, when done regularly they can transform your relationship with yourself. Look at the list below and create a set of sticky notes on your mirror so you can remember how bomb you are or record them as a voice note and listen as you drift off to sleep. Pretty soon these affirmations will be more than helpful wording to get you through the day, they'll be core beliefs that will keep you walking out in the world with your head high feeling completely validated by the most important person in your life…you. We appreciate you lady and want to hear from you. What are your favorite affirmations to speak over yourself? Hit us up on Instagram or Patreon and let us know!Affirmations: 1. I will trust the process, knowing everything will work out for my good.2. I am talented and I belong in this space. 3. I can ask for what I want (Closed mouths don't get fed).4. I am loved and supported. 5. My play is as important as my work.6. I can use No as a complete sentence.7. I attract happiness and joy into my life.8. I open myself to receiving an abundance of everything I want.9. It's okay to not be okay.10. I am not defined by where I come from or what happened to me. I get to create my own destiny.11. I release what no longer serves me to manifest what I desire.12. I am not limited by any past thinking. I choose my thoughts with care.13. Although my plans may change, I will stay committed to my purpose.14. I am doing the best I can with the understanding, knowledge, and awareness I have at this moment.15. Greatness is my birthright, so I no longer ask for permission.16. Everything I need is already within. 17. I am wealthy and healthy, and abundance is my birthright. 18. I know that everything is working out for my good even when things don't go as planned.19. Anything I want, I attract.20. I am beautiful, strong, and worthy of love. 21. I forgive myself and I deserve to forgive and be forgiven.22. I've made it through hard times before, and I've come out stronger and better because of them.23. I am committed to all possibilities that lead to a greater purpose.24. Just because I can do it all doesn't mean I have to do it all. 25. My body has done and will continue to do amazing things. It is beautiful. 26. I am comfortable setting boundaries and sticking with them. 27. My future is bright.28. I am filled with positive energy and evolving with purpose every day.29. What's meant for me will never miss me. I don't have to chase.30. I am enough.Quote of the Day:"I am self-reflective and invest in my own development and growth."– Unknown