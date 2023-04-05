Cultivating H.E.R. Space: Uplifting Conversations for the Black Woman

In a world where black women are often underrepresented and misunderstood, we need more safe spaces to just… be. Every Friday, join Dr. Dom, a college professor... More
S18E4: 30 Affirmations to Empower Black Women to Raise Their Vibrations
Hey lady! You go, girl! No, for real, why don’t you go to your mirror, turn this episode on and repeat after us? You go, girl! This week, Terri and Dr. Dom share the affirmations that help remind them to fix their crowns and walk out in the world knowing how special and valuable they are. Affirmations and mantras are powerful tools that can help change the narrative you tell yourself. And, when done regularly they can transform your relationship with yourself. Look at the list below and create a set of sticky notes on your mirror so you can remember how bomb you are or record them as a voice note and listen as you drift off to sleep. Pretty soon these affirmations will be more than helpful wording to get you through the day, they’ll be core beliefs that will keep you walking out in the world with your head high feeling completely validated by the most important person in your life…you. We appreciate you lady and want to hear from you. What are your favorite affirmations to speak over yourself? Hit us up on Instagram or Patreon and let us know!Affirmations: 1. I will trust the process, knowing everything will work out for my good.2. I am talented and I belong in this space. 3. I can ask for what I want (Closed mouths don't get fed).4. I am loved and supported. 5. My play is as important as my work.6. I can use No as a complete sentence.7. I attract happiness and joy into my life.8. I open myself to receiving an abundance of everything I want.9. It's okay to not be okay.10. I am not defined by where I come from or what happened to me. I get to create my own destiny.11. I release what no longer serves me to manifest what I desire.12. I am not limited by any past thinking. I choose my thoughts with care.13. Although my plans may change, I will stay committed to my purpose.14. I am doing the best I can with the understanding, knowledge, and awareness I have at this moment.15. Greatness is my birthright, so I no longer ask for permission.16. Everything I need is already within. 17. I am wealthy and healthy, and abundance is my birthright. 18. I know that everything is working out for my good even when things don't go as planned.19. Anything I want, I attract.20. I am beautiful, strong, and worthy of love. 21. I forgive myself and I deserve to forgive and be forgiven.22. I've made it through hard times before, and I've come out stronger and better because of them.23. I am committed to all possibilities that lead to a greater purpose.24. Just because I can do it all doesn't mean I have to do it all. 25. My body has done and will continue to do amazing things. It is beautiful. 26. I am comfortable setting boundaries and sticking with them. 27. My future is bright.28. I am filled with positive energy and evolving with purpose every day.29. What's meant for me will never miss me. I don't have to chase.30. I am enough.Quote of the Day:"I am self-reflective and invest in my own development and growth."– Unknown Register here for the Vibrate Higher Empowerment Workshop! Wisdom Wednesdays with TerriCultivating H.E.R. Space Sanctuary Resources:Dr. Dom’s Therapy PracticeBranding with TerriMelanin and Mental Health Therapy for Black Girls Psychology TodayTherapy for QPOC Where to find us:Twitter: @HERspacepodcastInstagram: @herspacepodcastFacebook: @herspacepodcastWebsite: cultivatingherspace.com
4/28/2023
42:05
S18E3: Oh You Blatchet?™ Celebrating Our Bougie, Classy, and Ratchet Selves
Roll call! Where are all of our bougie, classy, and ratchet ladies? This episode is for you. Over the years we’ve provided some bomb content with useful tools, but let’s talk about the essence of you. Lady, you are a masterpiece! And this podcast celebrates all of the pieces that make you…you. This week, Terri and Dr. Dom sit down and invite you into the pieces that make them the multi-faceted dynamos that you tune into every week. How are you accepting yourself these days? Hopefully, you are making a list of all of the beautiful things about yourself and learning how to love them even if they’re quirky. It’s when you accept all of you, flaws and all, that you can be your truly authentic self and shine your unique light. So, tap in with us and let us know on Instagram all of the beautiful qualities that make you stand out in the crowd! Quote of the Day:"We recognize, appreciate, and celebrate the multi-faceted woman and believe that it's ok to be bougie, classy, and ratchet and you can still be elegant and dance to strip club music. – Terri and Dr. Dom Register here for the Vibrate Higher Empowerment Workshop! Wisdom Wednesdays with TerriCultivating H.E.R. Space Sanctuary Resources:Dr. Dom’s Therapy PracticeBranding with TerriMelanin and Mental HealthTherapy for Black Girls Psychology TodayTherapy for QPOCRide-Sharing Safety GuideTherapy for Black Men Where to find us:Twitter: @HERspacepodcastInstagram: @herspacepodcastFacebook: @herspacepodcastWebsite: cultivatingherspace.com
4/21/2023
51:31
S18E2: Ghosting: How to Deal, Feel, and Heal When There's No Closure
Hey lady, are you out here dating and running into interesting situations? What do we mean by that? We’re talking about ghosting. It’s lame and can feel not so fun but it’s a part of modern dating life. So, what exactly is ghosting and what can you do if you’re the one getting ghosted? Terri and Dr. Dom dip into all of the factors that go into why people ghost and how to handle being ghosted. They also talk about why it may be appropriate to ghost someone. Everything is on a case-by-case basis so tune in so you can find tips to help you navigate your relationships in a way that works for you (and your safety). P.S. You’ll definitely want to tune into the Aftershow for more tips on how to recover from being ghosted. Who wants to hang on to the energy of someone who shows us they are not the one for us? In Patreon, Dr. Dom and Terri break down how to put you back at the top of the list for yourself. Join us! Quote of the Day:“If a man wants you, nothing can keep him away. If he doesn’t want you, nothing can make him stay.”– Oprah WinfreyRegister here for the Vibrate Higher Empowerment Workshop! Wisdom Wednesdays with TerriCultivating H.E.R. Space Sanctuary Resources:Dr. Dom’s Therapy PracticeBranding with TerriMelanin and Mental HealthTherapy for Black Girls Psychology TodayTherapy for QPOCRide-Sharing Safety GuideTherapy for Black Men Where to find us:Twitter: @HERspacepodcastInstagram: @herspacepodcastFacebook: @herspacepodcastWebsite: cultivatingherspace.com
4/14/2023
51:19
BONUS: Taboo BDSM Play with American Sex Podcast #170
Today, we’re sharing a preview of one of our favorite podcasts: American Sex. On a mission to change our dysfunctional relationship with shame & pleasure, hosts Sunny Megatron & Ken Melvoin-Berg tackle taboo topics with lighthearted humor & down-to-earth relatability. This clip is from episode 170 Taboo BDSM Play. In it, guest Mollena Williams-Haas discusses making sense of our darkest, deepest, most unspeakable kinky fantasies.Why are dark, disgusting fantasies some of our biggest turn-ons? How can what’s “so wrong” feel “so RIGHT”? If your porn search history is twisted, you’re not alone. Mollena Willams-Hass joins us to talk about how normal taboo fantasies actually are. We discuss: Why the BDSM community can be the most judgmentalHow to handle people yucking your yumThe right and wrong reasons to explore tabooHow some examine oppressive systems like sexism & racism through kinkWhy understanding your intention behind it is key Mollena also breaks down a common question – can thinking about extreme fantasies lead to the erosion of our personal ethics or doing dangerous things in real life? Even though the subject matter is dark, this conversation is lighthearted and hilarious too. Laugh your way to “strange boner town” with us!
4/10/2023
12:30
S18E1: Why It's Important to Show up Even If You're Not Ready
Hey lady! Is there something on your heart, an idea you really want to get off of the ground, and you’re just waiting for the right time? Are you aware that there is no time like the present? Sure, maybe you’ve heard that old adage plenty of times, but it’s true. The only way to get better or even gauge where you are in the process is to start. This week, Dr. Dom and Terri sit down and have a frank conversation about how they use fear to fuel their internal fire. This internal fire keeps them going to accomplish their personal and professional goals and it's one that you can cultivate for yourself. They offer game on some of the tricky instances that can trip us up along the way. And, in the Aftershow they offer tips on how to conquer them. This is a juicy, meaty episode with some useful additions to your toolkit. We’re here for our community so tap in and connect with us on Instagram and Patreon! Quote of the Day:“The Sun will rise and set regardless. What we choose to do with the light while it's here is up to us. Journey wisely.”― Alex ElleRegister here for the Vibrate Higher Empowerment Workshop! Wisdom Wednesdays with TerriCultivating H.E.R. Space Sanctuary Resources:Dr. Dom’s Therapy PracticeBranding with TerriMelanin and Mental HealthTherapy for Black Girls Psychology TodayTherapy for QPOCRide-Sharing Safety GuideTherapy for Black Men Where to find us:Twitter: @HERspacepodcastInstagram: @herspacepodcastFacebook: @herspacepodcastWebsite: cultivatingherspace.com
About Cultivating H.E.R. Space: Uplifting Conversations for the Black Woman
In a world where black women are often underrepresented and misunderstood, we need more safe spaces to just… be. Every Friday, join Dr. Dom, a college professor and psychologist, and Terri Lomax, a techie and motivational speaker, as they initiate authentic conversations on everything from fibroids to fake friends. If you’re a Black woman looking for an extra dose of inspiration on the go, pull up a seat and join us on the Cultivating H.E.R. (Healing, Empowerment, Resilience) Space podcast.