S3 E 68 Love, Unity, and the Path: 4th Nephi and President Nelson's Guidance to Zion (3 Nephi 27-4 Nephi)

In this episode Julianne and Kerry explore the powerful elements of 4 Nephi that lead them to Zion. They examine what that path is, and delve into how President Nelson has been helping us to do the same thing. As they do so, they help us see that we have a clear path forward to experiencing the love, unity and joy that are part of becoming Zion.