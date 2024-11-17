S3 E72 Faith in the Midst of Insanity (Ether 6-11)
In this episode Kerry and Lamar explore the Jaredite barge stones and possible parallels with the ark and the flood (see season 1, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PptNX0rL1cs). They also discuss the symbolic journey of the barges, and lessons to be learned from the cycle of righteousness that the Jaredites continually went through. They discuss the secret combinations of their day and lessons Moroni wants us to learn for our day. They also talk about the peace that can come from living righteously and believing even during times of terrible chaos and insanity. We are grateful for our generous sponsors, and for our producer, Launchpad Consulting Studios, and for Rich Nicholls, who composed and plays the music for the podcast.
1:21:53
S3 E71 Revelation Rocks: Michelle Craig on Light, Faith and Redemption on the Journey (Ether 1-5)
In this episode Kerry and Sister Michelle Craig talk about learning to ask for blessings and miracles from God. They delve into how that interacts with personal revelation. They also talk about the archetypal journey the Jaredites were on and how we can learn from it They explore the practice God gave them on that journey, and the miracles that came as a result. They also talk about the fears, growth and faith of the brother of Jared. They tie that faith into the ability to move forward with God's power, tying that into Sister Craig's call and her response to it. They then see God's redemptive power in the story. We are grateful for our generous sponsors, and for Launchpad Consulting Studios for producing the podcast, and to Rich Nicholls who composed and plays the music for the podcast.
56:22
S3 E70 Gathering Israel According to Mormon and Dennis B. Neuenschwander (Mormon 7-9)
In this episode Kerry and General Authority Emeritus Elder Dennis B. Neuenschwander discuss Mormon's last address. They particularly key in on how Mormon emphasizes the need to recognize Israelite heritage. They look into what that means and how it should impact us. Elder Neuenschwander's experience in various parts of the world and as a patriarch give him a wonderful insight on this topic. We are grateful for our very generous donors, and for Launchpad Consulting Studios for producing the podcast, and for Rich Nicholls who composed and plays the music for the podcast.
1:03:18
S3 E69 Tasting Sweet Faith in Bitter Moments with Hank Smith (Mormon 1-6)
In this episode Hank Smith and Kerry explore the difficult circumstance during which Mormon was writing. They talk about Mormon as an author. They also explore the way Mormon hears from God and the sweet experiences he had as a result. They also discuss how much he wants to help his people repent, and the wonder of repentance.
1:04:51
S3 E 68 Love, Unity, and the Path: 4th Nephi and President Nelson's Guidance to Zion (3 Nephi 27-4 Nephi)
In this episode Julianne and Kerry explore the powerful elements of 4 Nephi that lead them to Zion. They examine what that path is, and delve into how President Nelson has been helping us to do the same thing. As they do so, they help us see that we have a clear path forward to experiencing the love, unity and joy that are part of becoming Zion.
The Scriptures Are Real (TSAR) with Kerry Muhlestein is a podcast where we look at elements of the scriptures that have become real to us. We interview both experts (people with language, archaeological, historical backgrounds, etc.), and lay folks, and explore times when the scriptures became real to them. This is done from the viewpoint of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We believe that there is real power in the scriptures and that as they become more real we can better apply them to our lives and draw more power from them.
If you listen to this podcast you will learn all kinds of interesting background information that will help you understand and learn more from the scriptures. We believe it will allow you to add real power to your life.
