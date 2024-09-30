Pain and suffering and loss are a part of life. It was a part of life for the rich and powerful Stoics like Marcus and Seneca, it was a part of life for the powerless like Epictetus, and it's a part of life today.✉️ Want Stoic wisdom delivered to your inbox daily? Sign up for the FREE Daily Stoic email at https://dailystoic.com/dailyemail🏛 Get Stoic inspired books, medallions, and prints to remember these lessons at the Daily Stoic Store: https://store.dailystoic.com/📱 Follow us: Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok, and FacebookSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
2:05
Donald Robertson on the Life of Socrates and His Impact on Stoicism
It's easy to forget that the Stoics, Socrates, and other ancient philosophers were just like us—human and therefore imperfect. But in his new book How To Think Like Socrates, author Donald Robertson peels back the mythology around the ancient philosopher and shows how we can apply his wisdom in modern times. Donald returned to the Daily Stoic podcast to talk with Ryan about Socrates' fascinating life, what his flaws were, and his enduring influence on the Stoics.Donald is a writer, cognitive-behavioral psychotherapist and trainer. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH). Donald specializes in teaching evidence-based psychological skills, and is known as an expert on the relationship between modern psychotherapy (CBT) and classical Greek and Roman philosophy.📚 Donald's book, How to Think Like Socrates: Ancient Philosophy as a Way of Life in the Modern World, is out now! Pick up a signed copy at The Painted PorchGet a signed copy of Donald's other books Marcus Aurelius: The Stoic Emperor and How To Think Like A Roman Emperor: The Stoic Philosophy of Marcus Aurelius at The Painted Porch
42:17
Have You Read These? | The Brutal Truth About Ego (The Stoics Warn About)
You can't be a student of the Stoics without reading the Stoics.Books mentioned: Letters From A Stoic by SenecaHardship and Happiness (The Complete Works of Lucius Annaeus Seneca) by SenecaHow To Keep Your Cool by SenecaOn the Shortness of Life: Life Is Long If You Know How to Use It by SenecaHow To Die by SenecaThe Enchiridion by EpictetusDiscourses by EpictetusThat One Should Disdain Hardships by Musonius RufusCall Sign Chaos by Jim Mattis
13:52
It’s A Bad Use Of Your Creativity | Practice Letting Go
You have been given an incredibly powerful too—this brain and imagination of yours. We have to direct these resources properly.
11:07
Ryan Holiday's MasterClass | Using Ancient Wisdom to Solve Modern Problems
Tune in for an exclusive sneak peak into what Ryan talks about in his MasterClass, Using Ancient Wisdom to Solve Modern Problems. The first course was just released and the rest of the MasterClass will drop in four courses over the next couple of weeks.
