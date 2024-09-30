Donald Robertson on the Life of Socrates and His Impact on Stoicism

It's easy to forget that the Stoics, Socrates, and other ancient philosophers were just like us—human and therefore imperfect. But in his new book How To Think Like Socrates, author Donald Robertson peels back the mythology around the ancient philosopher and shows how we can apply his wisdom in modern times. Donald returned to the Daily Stoic podcast to talk with Ryan about Socrates' fascinating life, what his flaws were, and his enduring influence on the Stoics.Donald is a writer, cognitive-behavioral psychotherapist and trainer. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH). Donald specializes in teaching evidence-based psychological skills, and is known as an expert on the relationship between modern psychotherapy (CBT) and classical Greek and Roman philosophy.